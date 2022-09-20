The 15 Best Desks to Maximize Your Home Office Space

Our overall choice for the best desk is the 17 Stories Kinslee Desk . It has a large monitor shelf, ample storage space, and an ergonomic design to prevent neck straining. Plus, it arrives in a multitude of color options that’ll seamlessly integrate into any existing space.

With so many uses for a desk, it’s important to consider the size, layout, material, storage, and purpose when shopping for one. To help you find the best desk for your space, we researched various options, keeping these key features in mind. We also consulted Torres Portnof as well as Linda Hayslett , the founder of LH.Design.

“While the definition of a desk is ‘a table to write on,’ desks are multifunctional,” explains Molly Torres Portnof , the founder of DATE Interior. “Most people associate desks with work, but they can also double as storage, a surface to eat on and gather around, or a nightstand.”

Nothing completes a home office like a reliable desk. Whether you plan to turn your temporary office into a permanent one , use the space on the few days a week that you are home, or get some work done from your couch, a great desk can help increase productivity and create a space specifically for work. The piece of furniture can also come in handy to establish a place to pay bills and do homework and other important tasks.

It can hold 15.6-inch laptops comfortably, so if you have a 16-inch laptop or larger it may be a snug fit. We also appreciate that it comes in two versions to accommodate right- and left-handed users. The dual-bolster cushion feels especially comfortable and cooling. The best part? It only costs around $40, making this an extremely budget-friendly pick.

Designed to make your work more efficient, its versatile design also works as a TV tray or a place to put your pencil and paper to take notes. It also has a wide plastic surface, including a device ledge, integrated mouse pad, and phone slot, to make the most of its space. Note: Since it has a slanted design, the mouse may slip down when you’re not holding it.

This lap desk from LapGear is an excellent choice for those who typically work from their couch, bed, or other atypical office space. It can be effortlessly transported from room to room yet still allows you to be productive on your laptop or portable device.

It’s made of particle board, so it’s not as durable as some of the other options on our list. We recommend getting a desk mat to help protect the top from scratches. It does need to be assembled with a partner, so keep that in mind when purchasing. Still, it comes together quickly and is a reliable option for working from home and other tasks. Even better, it costs less than $200, making this a budget-friendly pick as well.

Since it has two built-in grommets, the desk ensures your cords stay organized yet it still provides plenty of space for books, pencils, and other important office essentials thanks to its two open shelves on the side. The tabletop can support up to 100 pounds, while the shelves can hold up to 35 pounds each. And it comes in five different color options, including black oak and dove gray.

If you’re looking to make the most of corner space, an L-shaped desk like this one from Fieldstone is your best bet. It fits snuggly into tight corners to make the most of your home office space and provides a large desktop surface to place your monitor, laptop, or other electronic devices.

This desk measures 38 inches wide and 29 inches tall, making it comfortable for users of any height. Unfortunately, acrylic does scratch easily, so it may be best to purchase a runner or desk mat to preserve its lifespan. It costs around $400, making it one of the more affordable options on this list. We recommend styling it with a bold-colored desk chair for a completed look.

Made with 7-inch-thick molded acrylic, it can hold plenty of items, including your computer monitor, a cup of pencils, and more. However, many acrylic desks don’t have built-in storage, so it’s best to ensure you have tabletop storage or another storage solution for your office supplies. It’s also super easy to clean with a bit of soap and water. The best part? When you’re ready to change up your office, you can incorporate this desk into the decor of any room, including the entryway, living room, and more, as a side table.

CB2’s Acrylic Console Table is the best desk for those looking to modernize their office space with something acrylic.

It comes in two neutral color options to blend in with any decor style and should have ample leg room since you can decide where to place it. This is a great option for teens who need a desk for homework or those working from home in small spaces.

We’d be remiss not to mention that it easily comes together and only requires installing five screws and anchors to assemble. However, keep in mind that you still may need a partner to help you install it into the wall.

Its space-saving design is efficient and folds down to maximize the space in your room. Overall, the desk folds out 16 inches away from the wall, so it’s decently sized. Although the desk is smaller, it still provides plenty of space and can be easily incorporated into nearly any layout without taking up too much room. In addition, it has two USB ports and a removable tray to hold your essentials when you’re using the desk.

While it won’t be as sturdy as a wood or steel desk, this glass top desk does have a bar underneath the center to add extra stability. It requires a partner for assembly, but it does come together quickly. It’s 30 inches tall and has an under-desk height of 29 inches, making it a great option for short and tall users. As a bonus, it also comes with a one-year limited warranty should anything happen to it.

Its top has ample space for a laptop and dual monitors, and it can easily change the appearance of your entire office with the addition of a cool desk chair. It has a generous weight capacity of 200 pounds, so you can easily add storage organizers to the tabletop to keep things tidy. We also love that the desk frame comes in two color options, gold and black, to go with any color scheme.

Designed with a tempered glass top, this Everly Quinn Kiayra Glass Desk is a fabulous pick if you’re looking to add a bit of elegance to your existing office space.

The desk measures 36 inches wide and can be toggled between 31- and 42-inch heights. It has a 25-inch under-desk clearance, making it appropriate for users of average height. If you have particularly long legs, you may need to find a taller option. The desk can hold up to 100 pounds and is wide enough to house two small monitors if needed.

To keep the look of a traditional desk, there is a drawer look on the front, but it does not open. The desk needs to be assembled with a partner; however, West Elm does offer a White Glove Service for an additional cost.

It’s height-adjustable, meaning it can move up and down from fully seated to standing, and it locks into place at its highest setting to ensure it’s secure. In addition, it’s made with kiln-dried, sustainably sourced wood, including acacia veneer over engineered wood and solid eucalyptus wood, which adds durability and prevents it from splintering. With three interior storage compartments underneath the top, there is plenty of space to store everything from important papers to office supplies, too.

Those sharing an office space, whether it be with a roommate or partner, will adore this desk from West Elm.

Measuring 30 inches tall, it can accommodate users of any height and should easily fit desk chairs with or without arms. It comes fully assembled, so you can place it anywhere you want upon opening the box. Overall, this is a stylish pick and reliable pick.

The center drawers are shallow but they have a long depth, so they can still hold a few papers and other items you may want to conceal. If you plan to use this desk for writing or have a mouse for your computer, we recommend getting a desk pad or mousepad since the woven surface is not smooth.

Its arched frame, rounded edges, and dual center drawers give it a stylish design that not only looks aesthetically pleasing but also extremely luxe. With an all-over rattan basket-like, woven construction, it will truly take any space to the next level. Note: Since it’s made from natural rattan, there will be a variance in the hue of the piece. To clean it, simply wipe it down with a soft dry cloth.

If you’re searching for a skinny desk that adds a vintage-inspired feel to the office, you’ll love this Marison Rattan Desk from Urban Outfitters.

It also doesn’t come with any storage, but with such ample tabletop space, you can easily add organizers on top to keep things neat. Although it’s one of the more expensive options on this list, we think it’s worth the price for its durability and customizability.

It has a 50-inch width and 30-inch height, making it suitable for users of all sizes. It doesn’t come assembled, and you will likely need a partner to assemble it safely. However, Pottery Barn does offer a White Glove Service for an additional cost.

With a minimalist design , it will integrate into just about any decor seamlessly. It’s a statement piece that’ll last you many years, thanks to its understated yet classic silhouette and rounded edges. Plus, it’s built with solid mango and birch-engineered wood that’s reclaimed from India, so each piece has different scratches, color variations, stations, repair patches, and natural imperfections, which makes each piece unique.

This desk from Pottery Barn is a new take on an L-shaped desk, allowing you the option to fan out or fold in its end endpiece to better fit into your space.

We Tested 31 of the Best Fans, and These 9 Are Actually Worth Purchasing

Also, note that it doesn’t come assembled, and you will need a partner to help you unless you buy the expert assembly for an additional cost.

It's available in three size options—40 inches, 48 inches, and 55 inches—and seven different color choices, including black and walnut. Unfortunately, this option is limited in terms of built-in storage. There is a hook on the side that can hold headphones or backpacks, but if you want something to organize papers, pens, or other items you will need to buy organizers to sit on top of the desk. Fortunately, it has such a wide tabletop that you should still have plenty of room for your monitor, keyboard, mouse, and other items.

Since it has a motorized lift, it’s adjustable and can move from 28 to 45 inches in height. The desk also has four memory preset options, so you can easily move it to your desired position, and built-in grommets to help you keep your cords organized. Built with high-grade industrial steel, it’s easy to clean and can withstand any potential spills.

The SHW Electric Standing Desk is an adjustable desk that can move up or down, allowing the incorporation of movement into a work day.

While the entire piece measures 76 inches tall, the desk area is only 23.5 inches tall, so this may not be the best desk for taller users. To clean and care for it, simply dust it with a soft, dry cloth.

This desk can also combine with the Helsing Bookcase from Crate and Barrel to create a customized piece for your space. It’s made of oak veneer, so it’s not as durable as other options. It’s best to place it in an area where it won’t be exposed to sunlight to help prevent it from discoloring or peeling.

Combining a desk space into an angled book space with shelves, this desk is not only fantastic for storage but also great for saving space in any room. It stacks three shelves in an open format, providing ample space for your favorite books, plants, supplies, or other items that don’t have a place. And we’d be remiss to mention that it has a center drawer that’s ideal for storing anything you may lose easily, including paper, pens, and other delicate necessities.

Thanks to its rounded edges, clean lines, and playfulness, this Helsing Desk from Crate and Barrel plays homage to a warm Scandinavian design .

It’s available in two widths—48 or 60 inches—and measures 30.75 inches tall, with a 24.5-inch area for your legs. We love that it’s wide enough to accommodate any desk chair with or without arms, so you can sit comfortably and tuck in your chair when you’re done working. Given its large surface area, this is a great option for a remote office or teens who need a space to complete their homework. It also comes in two neutral finishes that can match any decor.

Made of birch and stone-tinted ash veneer material, it’s sturdy enough to survive years of usage, so you won’t have to replace it often or at all. Also nice: the desk was created with two outlets and USB ports to avoid unnecessary cord tangling, hide pesky wires, and make accessing your cords as simple as can be.

Created with a mid-century design and tailored shape, this desk from Crate and Barrel is ideal for larger office spaces. It has three center drawers for storing all your office necessities, including supplies, snacks, and more, yet also gives an oversized workspace for a larger laptop or monitor.

It measures 32.7 inches tall and has 27 inches worth of leg room, making it an ideal choice for users of all heights. The X-design of the legs lends the desk more stability than other options, so it won’t wobble. Since it has a higher shelf, we recommend putting this against a wall to prevent it from covering the bottom of a window. Use it for completing tasks, remote work, gaming, and more.

Since it’s foldable, the desk is easy to maneuver or put away if you need to use the space for other purposes (note that it can sometimes stick when folding or unfolding). Plus, its simple yet understated design looks great on its own or paired with your existing furniture.

Created with a wood top and iron frame, it has an open design to keep all your favorite supplies in view—and to avoid the hassle of digging through unorganized draws to find something. It also has a single shelf which is the ideal spot to customize your desk with books, plants, or other small decor items. However, it’s also big enough to house an extra monitor alongside a laptop.

The Kendal desk is the best desk for those looking to maximize their small office spaces.

Measuring 60 inches wide, this is the best desk for users who have room to spare. The large surface area also lends it plenty of room for external storage since the desk doesn’t have any otherwise. We love that it has a generous height of 30 inches, making this a particularly good pick for taller users. It’s also super easy to clean—just use a soft dry cloth to wipe down any dust or dirt. Spills should be wiped up immediately to prevent any long-term damage to the marble top.

Designed with a brass finish and polished white marble, it’ll instantly update your office space by adding just the right amount of modernity and glamour—without being too overdone. And, if you’re turning a common space (like your dining room) into an office space, this pick can also double as a dining table.

With a large industrial space, the Interior Define Ambrose Desk is ideal for someone who needs a big desk to do work projects, including drawing, painting, writing, and more. It’s also a top pick of Hayslett. “This industrial desk has amazing surface space with a sleek tabletop,” she says.

One of the downsides to this desk is the vague instructions. There are only pictures, so it helps to look up tutorials online. The instructions also recommend having a partner help you assemble the desk. Measuring 29.5 inches high and 28.75 inches wide, the Micke desk is an ideal option for small spaces. However, taller users may prefer to find something slightly higher to avoid strain. On its own, it’s a great option for teens who need their own workspace to do homework, study, and more.

The desk’s design cleverly hides cables in the back, so you don’t have a tangle of wires everywhere, making it easy to keep your space neat. Plus, the legs can be mounted to the right or left, which can be helpful when you’re working with limited space. The entire desk is made of particleboard and fiberboard and is durable enough to last for years. It also comes in two finishes, white or black-brown, and has a large desk drawer to store your laptop, papers, and other items.

If you’re furnishing your office on a budget, you can’t go wrong with the Micke desk from Ikea. Its clean and simple design can fit into just about any office aesthetic, yet it can also combine with other Ikea furniture to customize your workspace.

Measuring 55 inches across, this desk is great for those with a large, dedicated home office space. We recommend putting it flush against a wall since it may cover the bottom of your window, depending on the layout of your space. The monitor shelf is 33.7 inches tall, while the larger tablespace is 29.7 inches, making this a great option for tall and short users. We love this for remote workers , dedicated gamers, and other professions where you need ample workspace to create and operate.

Still, it’s not as durable as solid wood desks, so make sure you assemble it carefully. Be sure not to over-tighten any screws to prevent cracks, and carefully slide the desk in place to prevent it from bumping into walls or other furniture and sustaining a dent.

It's available in a variety of color choices, including carbon black and white wash, allowing it to seamlessly integrate into any new or existing space. And, the under-desk shelving is adjustable and removable, so you can customize it to best fit your needs and store objects like books and speakers. Plus, it’s created with a high-quality P2 grade particle board that not only meets the standard of the California air resource boards (CARB) but also receives a special treatment to become heat, scratch, and water-proof to give it longevity.

Overall, the best desk is the 17 Stories Kinslee Desk for its large monitor shelf, ample storage space, and ergonomic design to prevent neck straining.

The Bottom Line

Overall, we recommend the 17 Stories Kinslee Desk as the best desk because it has a large monitor shelf, ample storage space, and an ergonomic design to help prevent neck straining. It also arrives in a multitude of color options, making it easy to add to your existing office space.

What to Know About Desks Before Shopping

Height

When selecting the best desk, both Portnof and Hayslett advise selecting one that’s around 28 to 30 inches. “You don’t want it to be too low or too high,” Hayslett says. A desk that’s too low or too high can lead to issues like discomfort and neck strain.

Layout and Orientation

The layout and orientation of a desk are crucial to choosing the best desk for your space. When figuring out the orientation/layout of a desk in a room, Hayslett advises considering where the room's vents are as you don’t want them blowing over the desk or on top of your hair. In addition, she also recommends considering the chair and whether it has wheels or not to determine how much space you may need for moving around.

For smaller spaces, Portnof recommends choosing a compact, wall-mounted folding desk that can be hidden away after use. “If there’s room to spare, try an L-shaped desk for ample surface space,” she says.

Material

Natural wood, metal, and glass are the three most common materials for a desk, Portnof says. “Natural wood is my preference since it’s durable and looks beautiful.” Hayslett also advises using real wood or metal since they last longer and can take a lot of wear and tear, which extends the longevity of your desk.

Purpose

To figure out the best desk for you, you should first determine how you plan to incorporate the desk into your space and what you plan to use it for. “There are many different types of desks, including L-shaped (or corner) desks, adjustable height desks, wall mounted desks, and ladder shelf desks,” Portnof explains. Figuring out your purpose of use and space will narrow your options.

Storage

The best desks have storage, but the amount of storage you need depends on the purpose of the desk. “If there’s little need for storage, a simple desktop should do the trick,” Portnof says. “If storage is a priority, look for a desk with drawers or storage built into it.”

Your Questions, Answered

What is the best height for a desk?

The best height for a desk is between 28 to 30 inches. “This is a good height for everyone, so you don’t have to worry about hunching over or feeling too low when working at this desk,” Hayslett says.

What’s the best location for a desk?

The best location for a desk depends on the space you have. However, it’s best to determine your preferences—window or no window—and the room ahead of deciding where to place your desk. In the end, there is no right or wrong way; it’s just based on what works best for you.

How do I organize a desk?

To best organize your desk, Portnof advises keeping the items you use daily in the center of your desk, such as your computer, laptop, notepad, or sketchbook. “If the desk has drawers or storage compartments, tuck office supplies away to keep the desktop as tidy as possible,” she says. “If not, use desk organizers, trays, and utensil cups.”

Who We Are

This story was written by Rachel Dube, a freelance writer who has written for a wide variety of publications. To find the best desks, she consulted Molly Torres Portnof, the founder of DATE Interior, as well as Linda Hayslett, the founder of LH.Design. She also took factors like size, layout, material, size, and purpose into account