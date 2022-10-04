The 12 Best Desk Lamps of 2022 for Your Home Office

Overall, the best desk lamp is the Brightever Store Industrial Dimmable Desk Lamp . The LED lamp is easy to use and features touch sensor technology. Plus, there are two USB ports, an AC outlet, and a 360-degree adjustable head.

To find the best desk lamps, we researched a variety of picks and considered factors like dimensions, material, bulb and wattage, and cord length. In addition to Lee, we also consulted Jennifer Jenkins , IALD, director of lighting at WeWork, and Farah Merhi , an interior designer.

“A desk lamp should provide a clear, bright light that makes a statement,” said Jung Lee , event architect and founder of Fête, Jung Lee NY, and Slowdance. “Any opportunity you have to enhance your space with joy, you should grab it.”

If you spend a lot of time in your home office, it’s understandable if you want to set it up in a way that suits your need best. While small appliances and decor can spruce up the space, the right desk lamps can make all the difference.

Best Overall: Brightever Industrial Dimmable Desk Lamp 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The touch sensor technology allows you to power the lamp on and off, as well as control the brightness levels. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one color, which may not match every home office aesthetic. Overall, the best desk lamp is the Brightever Store Industrial Dimmable Desk Lamp. The LED lamp is easy to use and has a 360-degree adjustable head, so you’ll be able to adjust the lighting however you see fit. Unlike some other lamps, this style uses touch sensor technology that allows you to power the lamp on and off, as well as control the three brightness levels: low, medium, and high. There are two USB ports, making it easy to charge your phone and other electronic devices while you work. Plus, there’s a 2-prong AC outlet, so you plug in small devices, like a portable speaker or fan. Just keep in mind that the industrial-style lamp has a minimal style, it’s only offered in black, which may not suit every home office aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: ‎ 5.91 x 5.91 x 16.14 inches

5.91 x 5.91 x 16.14 inches Material: Metal

Metal Bulb: LED bulb

LED bulb Maximum Wattage: 7 watts

7 watts Cord Length: Not listed



Best Budget: Pillowfort Desk Lamp Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in four colors, so you’ll be able to choose which one suits your desk best. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t feature any USB ports, which could be inconvenient for some. It also comes with a nonreplaceable bulb. If you’re in the market for a new desk lamp that’s less expensive than other styles, this Pillowfort style is one of the best desk lamps to consider. This lamp, which is offered in four colors, provides a soft glow for reading and light desk work. Plus, the dome can be adjusted to your preferred position. The lamp is available in four colors: cream, gray, pink, and black. Unlike some other styles, this lamp comes with a built-in, nonreplaceable LED bulb, however it should have a longer lifespan than other bulb types. It also has touch sensor technology as well, so you’ll easily be able to control the three light settings: low, medium, and high. Just keep in mind that unlike other similar styles, this pick doesn’t feature any USB ports to charge other devices you may need while you work. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.5 x 6.75 x 14 inches

5.5 x 6.75 x 14 inches Material: Metal, plastic

Metal, plastic Bulb: LED Bulb

LED Bulb Maximum Wattage: 5 watts

5 watts Cord Length: 5 feet

Best Splurge: Mercury Row Aislinn Desk Lamp Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This lamp provides a sleek and chic design ideal for offices and other living spaces. The cord is also longer than some other styles, which is ideal for an easy set up. Keep in Mind: This desk lamp doesn’t have any adjustable brightness levels. While this desk lamp by Mercury Row is a bit of an investment, its metal construction and matte black drum shade give it a polished and elevated look to meet the modern aesthetic. The circular base provides sturdy support for the lamp as well and it’s easy to use, making it one of the best desk lamps. The lamp is offered in either a nickel or brass finish, offering a stylish touch wherever it’s placed. It can be easily turned on and off thanks to a switch at the base. Although it doesn’t have a range of brightness levels, the lamp is adjustable so you can still set it up to your liking. The 6-foot cord is a bit longer than some other styles and provides some leverage when you’re setting up your space. Just keep in mind that this style doesn’t come with a bulb, so you’ll have to purchase one separately to get started. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.75 x 7 x 20.75 inches

12.75 x 7 x 20.75 inches Material: Metal

Metal Bulb: E26/medium (standard)

E26/medium (standard) Maximum Wattage: 60 watts

60 watts Cord Length: 6 feet

Best LED: IKEA HÅRTE LED Work Lamp IKEA View On Amazon View On Ikea Why You Should Get It: The lamp, which is less expensive than other styles, can be powered through a USB port on your computer, so you won’t have to worry about having an open outlet to use. Keep in Mind: The lamp doesn’t have different lighting level options. Opt for this LED work lamp to get the job done, whether that’s reading important documents or providing efficient lighting for your next video call. This minimalist IKEA pick blends into the background for a barely-there look and is one of the best desk lamps if you prefer an LED option. Part of what makes this style one of the best desk lamps is its versatility. In addition to plugging it into a wall outlet, you can also use it by plugging it into your laptop’s USB port—whether you travel often or just want to sit in your bed, the lamp offers flexibility. The lamp doesn’t have different brightness levels, so you won’t be able to change it throughout using it. However, the adjustable head moves up and down to provide just the right angle for whatever you need it for. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Dimensions: ‎7 x 8 x 13 inches

‎7 x 8 x 13 inches Material: Aluminum, steel

Aluminum, steel Bulb: LED

LED Maximum Wattage: 3 watts

3 watts Cord Length: 6 feet 3 inches

Best Small: Article Fila White Table Lamp Article View On Article.com Why You Should Get It: Its 7-foot cord is longer than other styles and makes for an easier set up. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than some other options and doesn’t feature USB ports or adjustable lighting levels. This style from Article is the best desk lamp for smaller desk setups. The Scandinavian-style lamp is easy to assemble and install thanks to a 7-foot cord. Plus, it’s available in three colors, so you’ll be able to choose which suits your space. The small lamp is a great option if you’re looking for a decorative pick. Although it’s more expensive than other styles and doesn’t feature any USB ports or adjustable lighting levels, the powder-coated shade and wired base make for a design-friendly touch to any space. Plus, you can choose between three lamp shade colors: white, gray, and green. Price at time of publish: $79 Product Details: Dimensions: 6.5 x 8 x 14 inches

6.5 x 8 x 14 inches Material: Steel, plastic

Steel, plastic Bulb: LED bulb

LED bulb Maximum Wattage: Not listed

Best USB Port: BesLowe Set of 2 Industrial Touch Control Table Lamps Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The set of two lamps comes with LED lightbulbs, so you won’t have to worry about buying them separately. Keep in Mind: The cord is a bit shorter than those of the other lamps, which you’ll want to keep in mind when positioning it on your desk. These set of two industrial-style desk lamps from BesLowe are the best desk lamps to consider if you prefer options with USB ports. The versatile lamps each have two ports as well as an AC outlet, so you can set up your desk with all your essentials. Made with touch technology, the lamp’s power and three brightness levels can be easily adjusted with just the touch of a finger. Plus, the set comes with two LED bulbs to get you started, so you won’t have to worry about purchasing them separately to get started. Just keep in mind that the 5.1-foot cord on each lamp is shorter than some other styles, so you’ll want to make sure you’re close enough to an outlet. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Dimensions: ‎ 5.91 x 5.91 x 16.14 inches

5.91 x 5.91 x 16.14 inches Material: Metal

Metal Bulb: LED

LED Maximum Wattage: 100 watts

100 watts Cord Length: 5.1 feet

Best with Wireless Charging: OttLite LED Power Up Desk Lamp with Wireless Charging Target View On Jcpenney.com View On Overstock View On Target Why You Should Get It: This lamp is designed to last up to 40,000 hours, so you’ll be able to get a lot of use. Plus, its brightness level can be adjusted to accommodate different preferences. Keep in Mind: The lamp comes with an integrated non-removable LED bulb so you won’t be able to change it if it dies or breaks. The best desk lamps come with wireless charging capabilities, like this pick from OttLite. Thanks to a wireless charging base, you can simply place your phone on the lamp to recharge while you get some work done. Plus, the brand’s proprietary ClearSun LED technology helps reduce eye strain, which is ideal if you’re working long hours at your desk. The lamp comes with an integrated non-removable LED bulb, so you won’t be able to replace it once it burns out. However, the design is rated to last up to 40,000 hours, so you should be able to get plenty of use out of it. The touch controls can be used to dim the light to the desired intensity, while its adjustable head moves up and down for ideal positioning. Plus, it can easily be turned on and off with the touch switch on the bottom of the base. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.84 x 6.1 x 14.4 inches

9.84 x 6.1 x 14.4 inches Material: Plastic

Plastic Bulb: LED Bulb

LED Bulb Maximum Wattage: 1 watt

1 watt Cord Length: 5 feet

Best Cordless: DEEPLITE DEEPLITE LED Desk Lamp with Flexible Gooseneck Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This desk lamp features a built-in battery so you can use it anywhere in your home without having to be near an outlet. Keep in Mind: The lamp has to be charged, so if you forget to charge it you run the risk of not being able to use it when you need it. For a cordless design, you can’t go wrong with this pick from Deeplite. The lamp, which is less expensive than other options, operates with a built-in battery, so you don’t have to worry about being near an outlet to set it up. Thanks to the lamp’s touch sensor technology, you’ll be able to adjust the lamp’s three brightness levels with the touch of a finger. Plus, the adjustable gooseneck allows you to choose your desired lighting angle for added comfort. It’s worth noting that while the cordless style is easy to take on the go, the battery will need to be charged. All you have to do is use a USB cable and plug it into a computer or smart device for quick charging—just be mindful of the battery life so you always have it charged when you need it. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.7 x 3.5 x 14.9 inches

4.7 x 3.5 x 14.9 inches Material: Plastic

Plastic Bulb: LED Bulb

LED Bulb Maximum Wattage: 5 watts

Best with Clamp: Kary LED Desk Lamp Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This lamp is great for illuminating a wide surface area thanks to its wide head. Plus, it has five dimmable brightness levels and a flexible gooseneck. Keep in Mind: The lamp isn’t a decorative style, so it’s not ideal if you’re looking for an accent piece for your home. For desks that are too small or cluttered to have a lamp on them, the best desk lamp is this Kary LED Desk Lamp. The lamp features a sturdy metal clamp that’ll attach to your desk, so you’ll be able to illuminate your space without taking up any surface area. The wide LED light bar provides a lot of coverage, so you’ll have plenty of light while you work. The gooseneck is flexible as well, so you’ll be able to adjust the height and angle of the light however you see fit. Just keep in mind that this pick is more practical than stylish, so it’s not ideal if you want a more decorative option. Using touch control features, you’ll be able to choose from five settings as well as set an auto-off timer. In addition to a built-in sensor that will adjust the light based on your surroundings, there’s also a memory setting that’ll save your last lighting adjustment. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: ‎ 4.65 x 4.96 x 38.27 inches

4.65 x 4.96 x 38.27 inches Material: Aluminum, metal

Aluminum, metal Bulb: LED bulb

LED bulb Maximum Wattage: 24 watts

24 watts Cord Length: Not listed

Best Retro Style: Lamps Plus Hammond Green Glass and Brass Bankers Table Lamp Lamps Plus View On Lampsplus.com Why You Should Get It: The lamp is both decorative and practical, so you can give your space some extra flare. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other styles and doesn’t all you to adjust the brightness levels. To add some old-school, retro charm to your office space consider this glass desk lamp from Lamps Plus. With a vibrant green glass shade tilt and a pull chain, this lamp is practical and stylish, making it one of the best desk lamps. Not only is it small and quaint, but the lamp also adds character to a room. Whether it’s on your desk or a nightstand, simply just tug the pull chain to illuminate your room. Just keep in mind that this pick is more expensive than others and it doesn’t allow you to adjust brightness levels, so it depends on your preferences. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Dimensions: 10.5 x 6 x 14 inches

10.5 x 6 x 14 inches Material: Metal, glass

Metal, glass Bulb: Standard medium base

Standard medium base Maximum Wattage: 60 watts

60 watts Cord Length: 6 feet

Best Brass: Mercer 41 Cianca Adjustable Metal Desk Lamp Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It offers a stylish and practical lighting solution to your space. Keep in Mind: The power switch is on the cord, which could be difficult to access. For a more decorative option, add this brass desk lamp by Mercer 41 to your home office. The lamp offers the ideal balance of lighting and style and is one of the best desk lamps to consider if you like sophisticated, modern design. While there are no adjustable lighting settings, you’ll be able to use the arm to move the head up and down to your ideal position. Keep in mind, however, that the lamp is ideal for ambient lighting, so it’s ideal for smaller setups. The lamp comes with a standard 5-foot cord, so it’s easy to install it wherever you want it. Just know that the power switch is located on the cord instead of the base of the lamp, so you’ll need the cord to be fairly accessible. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Dimensions: 6.5 x 6 x 20 inches

6.5 x 6 x 20 inches Material: Metal

Metal Bulb: E26/medium (standard)

E26/medium (standard) Maximum Wattage: 60 watts

60 watts Cord Length: 5 feet