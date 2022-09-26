The 7 Best Dehumidifiers of 2022 to Avoid Mold and Mildew in Your Home

We created a list of the best dehumidifiers on the market to reduce moisture inside all rooms of your house. Our overall top pick for the best dehumidifier is the HomeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier , which works in rooms as large as 4,500 square feet and features a sleek and minimalist design that won’t be an eyesore in your home.

Though most common in garages and basements, excess humidity can also be a problem in main living areas of a home, including living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms. Ranald Stewart , sales manager at Dehum, says that in addition to preventing mold, mildew , and musty odors, a good dehumidifier can reduce pests like dust mites and protect your household items from mold-related damage.

Excess humidity in your home can become a breeding ground for dangerous mold and mildew, causing damage to your house and health risks to your family. According to the CDC , mold growth inside your home can exacerbate allergies and breathing problems such as asthma. However, the best dehumidifiers can help remove excess moisture from the air and reduce the ability for mold and bacteria to grow, improving your home’s overall air quality.

The Alorair Basement/Crawl Space dehumidifier comes with a 5-year limited warranty, which gives you extra peace of mind when purchasing. In our opinion, it’s worth the cost in houses with high moisture levels due to its ability to work in large spaces.

With the capacity to remove up to 120 pints of moisture from the air in a day, the Alorair Basement/Crawl Space dehumidifier will work quickly to reduce the humidity in your home. Keep in mind that, since this device relies on a tube to remove condensation instead of a water tank, you’ll need to install it near a drain.

Despite being powerful enough to work in large spaces, the dehumidifier is actually quite compact at just 19 inches long, 12 inches deep, and 13 inches wide. It has a 6.5-foot hose for continuous draining so you’ll never need to empty a water tank while using it, and the simple yet effective display on the side of the device allows you to manually set your desired humidity level.

If the high humidity levels in your home are caused by poor ventilation, one of the easiest ways to fix it is by purchasing a powerful dehumidifier to help reduce moisture. The Alorair Basement/Crawl Space Dehumidifier is a large enough device to help decrease humidity levels throughout your entire home, since it is designed to work in spaces up to 1,300 square feet.

Why You Should Get It: With a capacity to remove up to 120 pints per day, it has the largest capacity of any dehumidifier on our list.

The dehumidifier itself looks quite nice, but at 24 inches tall, 14.75 inches wide, and 11 inches deep, it’ll take up a decent amount of space in your home, so make sure you have a place for it before purchasing. At just 51-decibels—about as quiet as rainfall—it’s not loud enough to wake most people up while sleeping

The GE dehumidifier comes with four easy-roll casters to move it around the house without having to lift it, but take care when rolling it on carpet or uneven surfaces to avoid it tipping over. The filter is removable and washable, too, making you won’t have to buy a new filter every few months.

The easy-to-read display at the top of the dehumidifier allows you to set your preferred humidity level, change the fan speed, and more. If you’re using the water tank to collect moisture, a 10-second alarm will sound when it is full or when it’s missing. While the device will automatically shut off once the bucket is full, you can also set a timer for it to automatically shut off after a desired amount of time.

This device comes with a pump and a hose attachment that reaches up to 16 feet away, allowing you to remove moisture constantly into a nearby drain. Though you do have the option to collect the water in its collection tank, the GE Dehumidifier only has a 15-pint capacity, so you’d have to empty it often in particularly wet rooms. It’s also Energy Star certified, meaning it uses less energy to operate than competing models,, and it’s designed to work in rooms of up to 4,500 square feet.

Allow your dehumidifier to continuously remove moisture from the air in your home without constantly emptying out its water tank by purchasing a dehumidifier with a built-in pump. We love the powerful capacity and easy-to-use features the GE Dehumidifier offers, allowing you to quickly decrease the humidity in even large rooms.

Why You Should Get It: The included hose reaches up to 16 feet away.

We love the innovative design of the Midea dehumidifier, which expands into a rectangle shape during use and then collapses into a cube for easy storing. However, this doesn’t mean you’ll sacrifice capacity or room size—it’s capable of removing up to 50 pints of moisture from a room per day, and it works in spaces up to 4,500 square feet.

This dehumidifier drains continuously through the included hose if you’d rather not empty its34-pint collection tank every time it gets full. It’s also Energy Star certified , meaning it won’t cause your monthly energy bill to skyrocket.

You’ll get real-time notifications when the bucket is full and you can easily check your home’s humidity levels, even when you’re not there directly in the app. There are three fan speeds that draw in moisture at all different angles for maximum efficiency.

Buying a smart dehumidifier can make it easy to monitor and improve the humidity levels in your home in a few taps on your smartphone. If you’ve been operating all your important home appliances via your smartphone or tablet, adding the Midea 50-Pint CubeSmart Dehumidifier to the list just makes sense. This appliance can work via the Midea app or through voice command using Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa.

Keep in Mind: This dehumidifier is 42 pounds on its own, and the 34-pint water tank capacity make it heavy to lift and empty when it’s full.

Why You Should Get It: It can be operated and monitored remotely via your smartphone or tablet.

This dehumidifier is not Energy Star certified, so it’s not as energy-efficient as other models on this list. Keep this factor in mind, especially if you plan to run it continuously in your basement.

The filter is easy to access, remove, and clean, making it easy to keep your dehumidifier in good condition for many years to come. Its tank has a built-in splash guard that will keep you and your floors mess-free, even if it’s filled to the top. Though the manufacturer doesn’t state the recommended room size for the Frigidaire dehumidifier, it’s capable of removing up to 60 pints of moisture from the air in a day, making it on-par with other large dehumidifiers on the market.

The Frigidaire 50-Pint Dehumidifier has many of the top features you’d expect from the best dehumidifiers, including multiple fan speeds, automatic shutoff, an indicator when the container is full, and a digital display that you can manually set to the desired humidity level.

Its large collection tank can hold up to 20 pints of water at a time, and we like that it includes a convenient carrying handle to make emptying it out a breeze. If you’d rather not have to deal with emptying the bucket frequently, you can attach a hose and hook this dehumidifier up to a nearby drain for continuous use.

If you’ve just about had it with the whiff of mustiness that hits you every time you enter your basement, it’s probably time to invest in one of the best dehumidifiers to help reduce moisture and prevent mold growth. The Frigidaire 60-pint Dehumidifier is our choice for the best dehumidifier for basements since it has an easy-to-use digital display, a large collection tank, and an optional drain hose for continuous operation.

Why You Should Get It: It can remove up to 60 pints of moisture per day and a splash guard on the tank to prevent accidental spills.

We also love that the Honeywell Large Dehumidifier is Energy Star certified , so you won’t see a massive spike in your energy bill when operating this device regularly.

The water tank indicator warns you that it’s time to empty the tank, and it will switch off by itself if you don’t empty the full tank. It’ll also beep once when the tank is full, which can be disruptive if it goes off while you’re sleeping, so we recommend emptying the tank before bed to avoid this.

One of the best parts of this dehumidifier is its user-friendly display on the front of the device, which lets you know the room’s humidity level at all times at a glance. Plus, the control panel on top of this powerful dehumidifier makes it easy to switch between settings. The Honeywell Large Dehumidifier can collect up to 50 pints of moisture from the air per day, and its wheels and top handles make it easy to move around without scratching your floors or hurting your back.

It’s suitable for rooms of up to 3,500 square feet and has some helpful features, including a sleep mode, an energy-saving timer that switches off after 24 hours of continuous use, and low-temperature operation. In the event of a power failure, it will restart automatically once the power comes back.

For any medium to large space with a humidity problem—including open concept homes, large basements, and garages—this Honeywell Dehumidifier can help you keep the situation under control. In addition to a collection tank and a drainage hose system, this dehumidifier has a pump to help drain the absorbed condensation out of the device through a hose and into a sink if needed.

Keep in Mind: It beeps when the water tank is full, which could disturb you while sleeping.

Why You Should Get It: It has a helpful pump to dispose of water in a sink or out of a window if a drain isn't available nearby.

Just keep in mind that, while it’s designed to work in spaces up to 650 square feet, it will take longer for a device of this capacity to drastically reduce moisture levels in bigger rooms.

It has an auto shutoff, which shuts the machine down once the tank is full so it doesn’t overflow and create a mess, and there’s an indicator light that lets you know when it’s time to empty the tank. This dehumidifier is super easy to operate, since there is only one button to turn on or off the machine. And while this means you won’t have as many settings to cycle through, it makes it perfect for using in small spaces in your home. It has the ability to remove up to 2 liters of moisture from a room in 24 hours, so you’ll only have to empty the tank once a day.

Allergy sufferers and those with respiratory issues have probably discovered that sleeping in rooms with too much humidity can make their symptoms even worse, resulting in a sleepless night and a sneeze-filled day. This little dehumidifier makes only 40 decibels of noise when running, making it quiet enough to keep near you as you sleep.

Despite its compact size, the Gocheer Upgraded Dehumidifier is very efficient at removing moisture from bathrooms, laundry rooms, small bedrooms, and even cabinets and storage areas. At only four pounds and 13 inches tall, it’s compact enough to take with you from room to room.

Keep in Mind: Its small, 2-liter capacity of 2.1 pints per day and 4.2-pint tank makes it better suited for small rooms.

Why You Should Get It: It may be small, but it can efficiently dehumidify a room of up to 650 square feet.

Dehumidifiers aren’t exactly known for their attractive appearance, but this appliance is sleek, modern, and all white, so it won’t be an eyesore in your home. Plus, it’s large enough to work in rooms up to 4,500 square feet, making it suitable for large spaces or open-concept homes.

Running the HomeLabs dehumidifier won’t cause a huge spike in your monthly energy bill, either. This model was named one of the Most Energy Efficient of 2022 by Energy Star, meaning it’s one of the best dehumidifiers when it comes to energy savings and environmental protection.

The water indicator window on the tank lets you see how the machine is performing and when it’s time to empty the tank. Convenient wheels at the bottom of this dehumidifier make it easy to roll from room to room as needed. If you want to quickly reduce moisture levels in a room, you can set this machine on turbo mode, which runs the fan on its highest speed setting to rapidly collect condensation.

If you want the HomeLabs Energy Star dehumidifier to run without constant monitoring, you can use its continuous 24-hour cycle, which allows it to run without stopping until the water tank is full. The dehumidifier will automatically shut off as soon as it detects that it’s reached max capacity.

Our top choice for the best dehumidifiers, the hOmeLabs Energy Star model is both effective and energy-saving . This machine is super easy to use, with clearly marked buttons on top of the display that allow you to change settings, set a timer, and adjust the moisture level in the room. With the ability to remove up to 50 pints of moisture from the air per day, it’s quite powerful without being noisy or taking up tons of space.

Keep in Mind: In a very humid room, you’ll have to empty the tank several times a day.

Why You Should Get It: It works in rooms up to 4,500 square feet and is very quiet at just 50 decibels.

The Bottom Line

After thoroughly researching all of the best dehumidifiers on the market, we chose the HomeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier as the overall best dehumidifier of 2022 because it can remove moisture in rooms of up to 4,500 square feet and it can collect up to 50 pints of moisture a day. We also like that this dehumidifier has wheels for portability and a sleek, minimalist design to keep it from becoming an eyesore in your home.



What to Know About Dehumidifiers Before Shopping

Capacity and Room Size

When shopping for the best dehumidifiers, you’ll want to consider how large your room is, and how efficient the dehumidifier you’re considering will be at reducing moisture in a space of that size. The capacity of a dehumidifier refers to how much moisture it can remove from the air on a daily basis, which in turn can help you figure out which model to buy for your home. For areas of 500 to 1,500 square feet, you’ll want to purchase a dehumidifier with a capacity of 34 to 40-pints. For 1,000 to 2,500-square-foot rooms, you should be looking at dehumidifiers with capacities of around 40 to 60 pints.

Anything over 2,500 square feet, like basements and garages, should be tackled with dehumidifiers with a 60-pint capacity and over. If you’re looking for the best dehumidifiers for your whole house, you’ll want to find machines with at least a 40 pint capacity, depending on your home’s size.

Drainage Style

After removing excess moisture from the air, your dehumidifier will deal with the condensation it collects in one of two ways: either by storing it in a built-in tank, or by expelling it through a drainage hose. While the best dehumidifiers have both a water tank and a drainage hose for greater flexibility, some will only offer one, so it’s important to consider where you plan to install your device before making a purchase.

Dehumidifiers with a drain hose are great for use in large, high-humidity rooms, since you won’t have to deal with emptying a heavy water tank multiple times a day. However, you’ll need to install it near a drain to expel water safely out of your home.

A dehumidifier with a tank is more versatile, since you can use it in any room inside your home including bathrooms, bedrooms, and more. If you choose to purchase a dehumidifier with a tank, be prepared to empty it out at least once a day, as most models will automatically shut off when the tank is full.

Collection Tank Size

The size of a dehumidifier’s collection tank determines how much condensation it can hold without being emptied. The larger the tank, the fewer times you will need to empty it, but it also means you’ll need to carry a heavier container to a nearby sink or drain, which may be difficult for some users.

Dimensions

Since dehumidifiers can come in all sizes and capacities, knowing how large your home is and how much space you have to store such a device can be important when picking out the best dehumidifiers.

Typically, the more water-removing capacity and tank capacity a dehumidifier has, the larger it will be. Most portable dehumidifiers will be around 10 to 25 in height, length, and depth, which is small enough to fit inside a room without being an eyesore, but large enough to require thoughtful positioning. Since you’ll want to make sure your device can pull in as much air as possible while it operates, make sure it’s not hidden behind furniture or tucked away in a tight corner.

Noise Level

While they’re not the noisiest of household appliances, dehumidifiers can create enough of a stir while running to bother you while sleeping or interrupt conversation. Similar to most air conditioning units, the best dehumidifiers can range between 40–60 decibels, which is approximately the same noise level as a quiet library or a room with background music playing.

Your Questions, Answered

How do I choose the right dehumidifier size for my space?

When picking out the best dehumidifiers for your home, you’ll need to know the approximate square footage of the space. This will help you weed out models that are too big or too small for your needs.

“The size of the dehumidifier you should opt for ultimately comes down to the size of the space you want to dehumidify,” Stewart says. “You’ll also need to get a bigger machine for particularly humid areas like a leaky garage or an indoor pool room.”

A dehumidifier for your whole house should have the capacity to extract 40 to 60 pints of moisture from the air per day and will be suitable for a space of 2,500 to 4,000 square feet. Stewart says that you don’t necessarily need to buy a dehumidifier for each room either, even if your home is larger than this.

“A 60-pint humidifier, if left on for a week, will infiltrate the whole house and draw in the moisture required from the whole house,” Stewart says.

However, if you only need to reduce humidity in a smaller space in your home such as a bathroom or bedroom, you can save money (and energy) by purchasing one of the best small humidifiers on the market. These models are easier to move throughout the house, take up less space, and have a smaller capacity designed for single rooms in your home.

Do dehumidifiers use a lot of electricity?

Compared to a washing machine or a dishwasher which can consume 200 to 400 kilowatts of energy per hour (kWh), the average dehumidifier usually uses 500 to 800 kWh. However, the best dehumidifiers on the market often have an Energy Star certification, meaning they require less energy to operate than competing models. While you’ll still see an increase in your monthly energy bill by purchasing a dehumidifier, buying an Energy Star-certified model can keep your costs as low as possible.

What is the average lifespan of a dehumidifier?

“A good dehumidifier could last you anywhere from 15–20 years,” Stewart says. “Changing or cleaning the filter regularly will help maintain it in its best condition, and it will last you longer.”

To extend your machine’s life, Stewart recommends swapping out the filters once a year for machines that are in constant use, and every 18 months to two years for dehumidifiers that are used seasonally. You can also check the manufacturer instructions for recommendations on how to properly care for your exact model.

How do you clean a dehumidifier?

New dehumidifiers should come with a manual with a cleaning guide, and it’s best to follow these instructions to keep your device in good condition. For more expensive machines, you could opt to bring in a professional appliance maintenance specialist once every year or two, although their main tasks will consist of servicing, changing, or cleaning the filters.

As a general rule, it’s good to switch the machine off for at least a few hours before you plan to clean it. With a nozzle extension on your vacuum cleaner, you can suck up any dust around the gaps and crevices of the dehumidifier. Spray a gentle cleaning solution, or a distilled concoction of three parts white vinegar and one part water before using a clean microfiber cloth to wipe down the exterior of the machine.

You can clean your dehumidifier’s water collection tank using dish soap and a sponge. If any mold has collected, you can spray on some of the vinegar solution, and let it sit for 15 minutes before scrubbing and rinsing. Disposable filters should be replaced often (each filter will have a stated lifespan/hours of use), but reusable filters can be washed in the sink with dish soap and a sponge.

To store away a dehumidifier, make sure the entire machine—including the filters and collection tank or drainage hose—is completely dry before using it again to avoid mold or hard water buildup. After cleaning the dehumidifier, wipe dry with a clean towel or microfiber cloth.

What is considered healthy indoor humidity?

The EPA and general industry guidelines state that the ideal indoor humidity is somewhere between 30 to 50%RH (relative humidity), and definitely under 60%. Stewart suggests monitoring the moisture levels in every room of your house to determine any problem areas.

If you notice high humidity levels in individual rooms such as a bathroom or office, you can purchase a small dehumidifier to help reduce moisture in those spaces. However, if larger spaces like your basement or an open-concept floor plan seem to have a humidity problem, you’ll want to buy a large dehumidifier to make a noticeable difference in your home’s moisture levels.

Who We Are

This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has over ten years of commerce writing experience. Kat is also the commerce editor-at-large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading U.S. online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing. For this article, Kat reviewed and tested multiple dehumidifiers and spoke to Ranald Stewart, the Sales Manager at DEHUM. She also researched factors such as each dehumidifier's type, capacity, collection tank size, drainage style, dimensions, noise level, and value for money.

