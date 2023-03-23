The 7 Best Degreasers of 2023 for Extra Cleaning Power

The best degreasers are not only highly effective, but also versatile and easy to use. We researched popular degreasers and found the very best for cleaning kitchen appliances, stovetops, cookware, automobiles, and more.

“If you are consistently cooking in your kitchen, degreasers can be really handy for cleaning your stove, oven, and microwave with ease,” says Jessica Samson, a cleaning expert at The Maids. “They can also be used to clean dishes and cookware and even get rid of calcium deposits on faucets.”

When you need to clean greasy surfaces, there are times when regular dish soap and water just won’t cut it. That’s where heavy-duty cleaners like degreasers come in handy. Experts consider them an extra step to get rid of dirt and grime, and they are able to break down grease and gunk on stove tops, grills, and car engines in a matter of minutes, which makes them a great product to have in your home.

Keep in mind that the Easy-Off gives off strong fumes, so make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area and wear gloves while cleaning with it.

One of our editors says they have tried several different degreasers, and this one is by far their favorite. Not only can it be used on the surface of the stove, but it can also be used to clean the inside of your oven. It’s also easy to use—simply spray it on the area you want to clean and wait a few minutes before wiping it off. For more stuck-on messes, you may have to leave the degreaser on longer so it can fully penetrate the grease.

When it comes to cleaning your stove or oven, this Easy-Off degreaser is the best option to make your appliances clean and shiny. We love that this degreaser is heavy-duty, so there is no need for harsh scrubbing to get rid of burnt food and grease on notoriously hard-to-clean surfaces like barbecue grills and broilers.

Keep in Mind: You need to make sure your area is well-ventilated before spraying.

Why You Should Get It: It’s specially formulated to cut grease inside and outside your oven.

You can also use it to strip away grease from cookware, burners, grills, and kitchen cabinets. However, you’ll want to avoid using this degreaser on glass, natural stone surfaces, leather car seats, or car exteriors as you may wind up stripping or damaging the surfaces.

This degreaser features a powerful citrus-based solvent especially designed to work on all kinds of grimy areas—without the harmful fumes that you get with other industrial cleaners. It’s a full-strength all-purpose cleaner that you can use to remove heavy oil and grease stains off car engines and concrete driveways. You can also use it to remove adhesive, and it can be used on tools, stainless steel, aluminum, and more.

Keep in Mind: You should avoid spraying this degreaser on glass, stone, leather, or the outside of your car.

Why You Should Get It: It has a citrus scent and can remove grease, oil, and adhesive.

You also get a refreshing lemongrass scent on your surfaces when you use this spray. However, if you prefer a fragrance-free option, this may not be the best option for you. Overall though, this is a great all-purpose cleaner for cutting grease from walls, range hoods, microwaves, and burner grates as well as cleaning burnt messes from pots and pans. We love that you can use it to clean the inside of your oven, too.

If you prefer a product that can deep clean and smells great, this degreaser from Method is the best option. It features a plant-based formula and is formulated without harmful parabens or phthalates. This affordable degreaser is also cruelty free, so the formula hasn’t been tested on animals. The bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic and the bottle is recyclable, making it a more environmentally-friendly choice.

Why You Should Get It: It contains plant-based ingredients.

It’s also biodegradable, non-flammable, and non-abrasive. The only downside is that it emits strong fumes which could be irritating for some people. To stay safe, it’s best to use Purple Power in well-ventilated areas and wear a mask and proper eye protection.

Removing gunk and oil stains from vehicles often requires specific cleaning products, especially if you’re washing a dirty car engine or tires. That’s why the Purple Power Degreaser is the best degreaser to keep on hand in your garage. This industrial cleaner is specially designed to wash away build-up from tires, floor mats, and wheel wells—at a wallet-friendly price.

Keep in Mind: Take proper safety precautions like wearing a mask or goggles and being in a well-ventilated area when cleaning with this degreaser.

You can also use this degreaser on carpets and fabrics, although we recommend you do a spot test beforehand. The degreaser is fragrance-free, so you won’t have to deal with unpleasant chemical odors while you clean.

If you’re looking for an all-purpose cleaner that removes grease and build-up from stoves, countertops, and walls, then the Krud Kutter Kitchen Degreaser is the best degreaser for the job. It’s EPA Safer Choice certified , which means that it contains safer ingredients for humans and the environment. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t have any antibacterial properties, so it can’t be used to sanitize areas where raw meat or fish are being prepared.

Why You Should Get It: It’s EPA Safer Choice certified, making it a more eco-friendly option to use in your kitchen and the rest of your home.

In addition to being a degreaser, this spray is also antibacterial and can kill 99.9% of viruses, including salmonella and COVID-19. Just make sure you leave it on for a full five minutes before wiping it off to completely disinfect surfaces. Also keep in mind that you can’t use this degreaser on food-grade surfaces like inside your stove or countertop unless you’re prepared to thoroughly rinse it afterward.

If you need a degreaser spray that can effectively clean your kitchen and bathroom, this citrus-scented Lysol spray is one of the best degreasers you can get. It removes grease and residue from countertops, appliances, and cabinets without a lot of scrubbing, and has no harsh chemical smell.

Keep in Mind: Be prepared to rinse with water if you use this degreaser on food-grade surfaces like countertops and dining tables.

Why You Should Get It: It’s an affordable degreaser that can remove grease stains and disinfect surfaces.

Using it is straightforward—simply spray it on the stain, wait a few minutes, and wipe the surface with a damp cloth. This KH-7 degreaser is most effective on fresh stains, so if a stain has been there for a while, it might take some elbow grease to get it out. Avoid using the degreaser on varnishes, glossy surfaces, wool, leather, dyed fabrics, or plastic or fluorescent light fixtures, as it may damage them.

We like that it’s water-based and free from phosphates or other harsh chemicals. This means that it’s safe to use on food surfaces like countertops and cookware. It also doesn’t contain fragrance, making it a good option for anyone who is sensitive to artificial scents.

For getting rid of caked-on grease and grime, the KH-7 Super Degreaser is our top overall pick. It’s a spray that features a concentrated formula that dissolves grease quickly from hard surfaces like grills and stoves. It’s also strong enough to clean car tires and boats, and it can even lift tough stains from sneakers and clothes.

Keep in Mind: Although you can use it on some fabrics, avoid using it on leather, wool, and dyed fabrics.

Why You Should Get It: It’s a multipurpose formula that can be used on grills, tires, and clothes.

The Bottom Line

Overall, we recommend the KH-7 Super Degreaser because of its concentrated formula that can remove stains off everything from kitchen appliances to sneakers. For an affordable option, the Lysol Pro Kitchen Spray Cleaner and Degreaser is a light degreaser that you can use in the kitchen. It also has antibacterial properties so it can kill harmful viruses such as salmonella and COVID-19.

What to Know About Degreasers Before Shopping

Formula Type

When you are looking for the best degreaser for your home or car garage, there is a wide range of formula types you can go for. You can find them in gel, liquid spray, aerosol spray, and concentrate formulas. What formula type you choose depends on your needs and your lifestyle.

Our cleaning experts agree that spray degreasers, like the Method Heavy Duty Degreaser, are a personal favorite to clean with. “This is because they are easy to apply, easy to hold while cleaning, and last longer than gels and concentrates,” says Jessica Samson, cleaning expert at The Maids.

According to Kathy Turley, a cleaning expert at Home Clean Heroes, concentrated degreasers are also powerful and very effective in removing stains. They tend to be used by cleaning companies rather than homeowners. “Concentrates can save you money in the long run, but chances are, as a homeowner, you aren't going to use enough of the concentrate over the course of the year or so to make it worthwhile,” she says.

Usage

Degreasers aren’t just for cleaning grimy ovens and stovetops. You can also use them to remove build-up in bathroom sinks and floors as well. And when it comes to cleaning vehicles, they are highly effective at removing oil from car tires and engines. “It sounds trivial, but the best place to use a degreaser is in areas that have grease,” Samson says.

That being said, you can’t use a degreaser on everything. “Surfaces you want to avoid include anything plastic, some metals, and any sensitive surfaces that might deteriorate from the degreaser,” Samson says.

Not all degreasers are safe to use on wooden surfaces, like kitchen cabinets, because they can strip their natural oils and finish if you leave them on for too long. Read the label and choose a degreaser that’s specifically designed to clean wood.



Your Questions, Answered

What is the most effective degreaser?

While there are degreasers specially formulated for kitchen, automotive use or both, the most effective degreaser for your needs will depend on the surface you want to clean and the severity of the grease stains you want to remove. Our top pick is the KH-7 Super Degreaser, which is the best degreaser for a variety of surfaces including grills, ovens, vehicles, and even clothing.

Why do I need a degreaser?

While you can clean dirty surfaces with dish soap and water, it may not be strong enough if you are dealing with thick, greasy residues from cooking or deep-frying. That’s where degreasers come in. They are heavy-duty cleaners that can be used to clean grease from kitchen appliances, stove tops, grills, range hoods, sinks, and countertops.

“A degreaser can be beneficial to clean homes because it helps break through the tough dirt and grime that builds up in a number of areas,” says Turley.

Degreasers can be used outdoors, too. Use them to clean grease and oil spills on car engines or to get rid of heavy-duty stains on sidewalks or driveways.

Turley also adds that while it’s probably not necessary to use a degreaser on a daily basis, you probably do want to clean with a degreaser once every quarter, or even monthly, to keep your space clean and healthy.

What surfaces are safe to use a degreaser on?

Even though it is possible to use degreasers on many types of surfaces, it’s always a good idea to check the label to make sure you’re using the right one for the surface you’re cleaning. Most degreasers are safe to use on non-porous surfaces such as metal, concrete, ceramic, glass, and plastic.

However, there are degreasers that are extremely strong and can damage certain surfaces. As a rule, you want to avoid using degreasers on wood—unless you have one that is specially formulated for it. Also, keep in mind that some degreasers are too harsh to use on glass, stone, or leather.

“You'll want to be careful of using a degreaser on your wall because you can damage the paint, so you’ll want to be sure you are using a soft sponge while cleaning,” Turley says. “If you have granite or quartz counters, it's best to buy a degreaser specifically made for those surfaces since they can scratch easily.”



Who We Are

Nor'Adila Hepburn is a freelance writer who specializes in writing in-depth buying guides for Better Homes & Gardens. To find the best degreasers, she researched various degreasers and spoke with Kathy Turley, a cleaning expert at Home Clean Heroes, and Jessica Samson, cleaning expert at The Maids.