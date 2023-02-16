The 11 Best Deck Cleaners of 2023 for Your Outdoor Space

Overall, the 30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner Concentrate is the best deck cleaner because it is easy to use and works on a wide range of decking surfaces.

To find the best deck cleaners we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind the suggested surfaces, coverage area, and application method. We also consulted Perry for additional insight and spoke to a deck cleaning expert for her opinion and recommendations.

“Attentive maintenance can keep decks looking their best and make it less likely you’ll have to replace the whole thing prematurely,” says Gina Perry , senior merchant of cleaning at Home Depot. Perry advises, “One of the keys to good deck maintenance is giving it regular inspections for rot and seeing whether it’s structurally sound. Consider inspecting your deck in summer, as the air is warm and dry.” To maintain a clean deck , you’ll want to use a deck cleaner.

Outdoor decks are a wonderful place to chill, host meals al fresco, and soak up nature. Constantly exposed to the elements, however, decks can also get grimy and dirty pretty quickly. Keeping your deck clean is essential in both extending the deck’s longevity and enjoying your time outdoors. Luckily, there are plenty of deck cleaners out there to suit your needs.

Best Overall 30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner Concentrate Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It works on fabric, concrete, wood, plastic, and vinyl, so you won’t have to invest in multiple different cleaners. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to mix the concentrate with water and spray it on your deck, so a spray bottle or tank sprayer is necessary. If you’re hoping to use your cleaning time wisely and clean a whole host of outdoor items at once, this multifaceted cleaner is all you need. This fast-acting formula can remove mold, algae, or mildew from virtually any outdoor surface including metal, cloth, plastic, fiberglass, wood, composite, cement, asphalt, and more. The smallest size bottle that this cleaner comes in is one gallon, but larger options are available. To use it, you’ll need to mix up a combination of half water and half cleaner. One gallon of the concentrate can clean 200-600 square feet, depending on the material and what you’re cleaning. Because the concentration gets mixed with water and sprayed on a deck (or other items), you’ll need to purchase either a large-size spray bottle (best for small items) or the recommended tank sprayer, which is more efficient and easier for cleaning a deck. Both are sold separately, making for an additional cost. Starting with a dry surface, spray the cleaner onto your deck, fully saturate it, and wait the appropriate time for your decking material. While the product gets to work ASAP, there’s a range of times for how long you need to let it soak on a surface. For example, plastic only needs about three minutes while cement may require 15 minutes. Since you always want to keep the surface wet while waiting, a second coating may be necessary for some decks. Once the recommended time frame has passed, simply rinse the surface clean with a garden hose and you’re all set. The product is safe around lawns, plants, and landscaping, so don’t worry if the runoff goes into your yard. Plus, you can also use it on fences, roofs, and patios, so you won’t need to purchase any additional cleaners for those areas. Price at time of publish: $40 for three-pack Product Details: Coverage Area: 200-600 square feet | Application Method: Mix with water and spray

Best Budget Olympic Premium Deck Cleaner Walmart View On Walmart View On Home Depot View On Tractor Supply Co. Why You Should Get It: It’s ready to use, unlike other options that may need to be prepared and mixed. Keep in Mind: It only works on wood surfaces. If you’re looking for a less expensive option, the best deck cleaner is this option from Olympic. The cleaner, which is best for wood surfaces, is ready to use so you won’t have to mix any ingredients together. With this cleaner, you should always start with dry wood. To use it, you can either move the cleaner into a spray bottle or put a spray attachment to the bottle. This formula is concentrated, so it doesn't get mixed with water. After conducting a spot test in an inconspicuous area of your deck, spray the product liberally onto your wooden deck. Allow the product to stand for five to 10 minutes and then spray and rinse the deck with your water hose. If you are treating a vertical surface, like a fence or lattice, always start from top to bottom, so the wood catches any drips. To successfully use this product, there are some precautions you should take. The brand recommends that any plants or vegetation that may come in contact with the cleaner be liberally sprayed with water before and after cleaning. You don’t allow this product to come into contact with plastic, vinyl, or fabric, so be sure to move any furniture or decorative items far away from where you're cleaning. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Coverage Area: 300 square feet | Application Method: Spray onto wood

Best for Pressure Washer ZEP All-in-1 Premium Pressure Wash Walmart View On Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This cleaner works on a wide range of materials including vinyl, brick, wood, concrete, cement, stone, and asphalt. Keep in Mind: For tough stains, you may have to scrub the area with a bristle brush. If you have a pressure washer at home, the best deck cleaner is this ZEP option. To use ZEP All-in-1, simply dilute the concentrate according to the packaging. Then, put your pressure washer to work blasting built-up grime. This handy cleaner is effective at removing stains from algae, mold, and mildew from a wide range of decking materials including vinyl, brick, wood, concrete, cement, stone, asphalt, and more. The brand does caution against using this cleaner on deteriorated surfaces like old wood or painted surfaces unless you plan to refinish them since it may cause too much stripping. If you’ve got a really small area with a stubborn stain that the pressure washer isn’t removing, the brand recommends using the concentrated formula and a small scrub brush, which should tackle the pesky spots. Price at time of publish: $22 for two-pack Product Details: Coverage Area: 6,750 square feet | Application Method: Dilute and use in a pressure washer, concentrated formula can be used with a scrub brush on small, stubborn stains The 8 Best Pressure Washers to Scour Away Dirt in 2023, According to Testing

Best Eco-Friendly Simple Green Oxy Solve Total Outdoor Cleaner Pressure Washer Concentrate Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This cleaner is a U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) Safer Choice cleaning product. Keep in Mind: The 1-gallon container is more expensive than other cleaners and requires some preparation before use. The Simple Green Oxy Solve Total is certified as a safer choice by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), making it the best deck cleaner that’s also eco-friendly. The cleaner is safe to use around people, pets, plants, wildlife, and waterways, as opposed to some other options. To use the concentrated formula, you’ll need to mix it with one part solution and 20 parts water. Once the mixture is created, you can either use the cleaning solution you’ve created in a pressure washer or a bucket if you plan to scrub by hand. Whether you clean by hand or a pressure washer, the steps are the same. First, wet the surface with water, then use the cleaning solution. If you’re using a pressure washer let the cleaning solution sit for a few minutes before rinsing with water. For hand scrubbing, once the item is wet, scrub the dirty item with the solution and a sponge or bristle brush. Rinse the area clean with fresh water and you’re done. Not only is this safe for the environment, but the versatile cleaner is appropriate for wood, composite, vinyl, metal, concrete, stone, brick, and asphalt decks. While it’s more expensive than some other options, it is gentle enough to use on any fabric, metal, plastic, or wicker outdoor furniture or decorative items, so you won’t need to invest in additional cleaners for those items. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Coverage Area: 6,300 square feet | Application Method: Diluted in a pressure washer or bucket

Best for Mold and Mildew Harris 30% Vinegar Concentrate Walmart View On Walmart View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The cleaner can also be used on windows as well as in kitchens and bathrooms. Keep in Mind: The solution can cause eye and skin burns, so you need to use hand and eye protection. For anyone who knows the power of white vinegar as a household cleaner, you’ll be blown away by the strength of the Harris Vinegar All-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate. This vinegar cleaner will effectively clean your deck clear of mold or mildew, but can also be used on windows as well as in kitchens and bathrooms. “You’ll want to remove mold from the outside of your house, on siding or your deck, as soon as possible,” says Perry. “External mold can do significant damage to exterior surfaces over time, eating away at wood, stucco, and other materials. In addition, exterior mold can easily work its way into the house if left unchecked.” To use, you’ll want to dilute the vinegar concentration. Tougher jobs can handle full strength but if you want to tone it down, you can use up to 60 parts water. Once you’ve made your solution, use a handheld sprayer, sponge or mop, bucket, or pump-up sprayer. By replacing harsh chemicals with vinegar, you can safely use this cleaner inside the house, in kitchens, bathrooms, or anywhere else. It can also be used outdoors to kill weeds. However you use it, you’ll always want to fully rinse the cleaned area with fresh water once your cleaning is complete. Since this concentrate is so strong, wear hand protection and goggles (especially if used indoors) any time you use it, and keep the cleaner out of reach of children. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Coverage Area: Not listed | Application Method: Dilute up to one part vinegar/seven parts water. Can be used to kill weeds and clean, indoors and out.

Best for Oil and Grease Pour-N-Restore Oil Stain Remover The Home Depot View On Walmart View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This product doesn’t require any scrubbing or rinsing. Keep in Mind: You need to let the product dry over the stain, which can take hours. Oil or grease stains on a deck or patio can bug you. If standard cleaning methods are not removing these stubborn stains, the best deck cleaner is the Pour-N-Restore Oil Stain Remover. The cleaner has a specific use and a specific way of being used. First, only use this cleaner when the weather will remain dry for at least 24 hours. To use, put the product on the stain. Using the thick, viscous substance to cover the stain. Next, let the product dry on the stain. Keep in mind that depending on the size of the stain, this could take hours. Once it’s fully dry, the cleaner will turn to dust and can be swept away, ideally taking the stain with it. While no scrubbing or rinsing is required for the cleaner specifically, you may need to rinse the area to remove any remaining residue. Not only does this product work on decks, but is also a helpful solution for any oil or grease stains in a newly paved driveway. As with most products, it's best to do a small test in an out-of-sight spot before you use the stain. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Coverage Area: Not listed | Application Method: Apply to the stain, let dry and then sweep up.

Best for Vinyl ZEP House and Siding Pressure Wash Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This cleaner is specifically made to clean dirt and mildew stains from vinyl. Keep in Mind: A pressure washer is required to use this cleaning product. If your vinyl deck is dirty, aged, or stained, and you’re missing how it looked when it was brand new, this ZEP cleaner is a perfect choice. Made for houses and siding, this product will work well on vinyl decks. You’ll need to use a pressure washer to use this product, so keep that in mind if you don’t have one already. To start using, you’ll need to dilute the cleaner with water. One gallon of cleaner can make up to 20 gallons of your cleaning solution, so you’re sure to get tons of use. Wet all the surrounding landscaping and plants with water so they don’t absorb the cleaning solution. Using your pressure washer, spray the diluted ZEP cleaner all over your vinyl decking. Let it sit for five to 10 minutes to let the cleaning solution penetrate, but don’t let the product dry on your decking. Rinse with water and your vinyl should be as clean as it was on the day it was installed. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Coverage Area: 5,000 square feet | Application Method: Pressure washer

Best for Wood Saver Systems Wood Deck Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This product cleans grime, dirt, and mildew from decks and can prepare a deck to be restained. Keep in Mind: A pump spray is the easiest way to apply this cleaner, so you’ll need to have one on hand. Wood decks can get dirty, mildewy, and worn down, so using a wood-specific cleaner is key to successfully cleaning. Overall, the best deck cleaner for wood surfaces is the Saver Systems Wood Deck Cleaner. A little goes a long way with this powdered concentrated formula. To use it, simply follow the ratio instructions and mix the powder with water to create the cleaning agent. If you’re cleaning a whole deck, you’ll want to use a pump spray so you can easily and thoroughly spread the product across your deck. For small areas, a brush will work, but you’ll quickly tire if you plan to brush the whole deck. Once you spray it, the liquid will turn to foam and will become foamier in the dirtiest spots. Follow the timing directions from the brand, and then rinse off the surface with clean water from the hose. This product will help bring back wood to a clean and bright look and is especially useful on any UV stains that can occur if your deck is positioned directly in the sun’s rays. If you are planning on restaining an older deck with a new coat of wood stain, this is an appropriate and essential first step to clear dirt, debris, and any unsightly stains off the deck’s wood planks before you set about to stain them. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Coverage Area: 500-1,000 square feet | Application Method: Powdered concentrate gets mixed with water and applied via a pump sprayer The 9 Best Deck Stains to Protect and Revive Your Deck

Best for Composite Wash Safe Industries Spray and Clean Deck Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: You can adjust the dilution based on how visible the stains are. Keep in Mind: It shouldn’t be used in direct sunlight, so you’ll have to be mindful of the weather. Safe, effective, and easy to use, this Wash Safe Industries option cleaner is made specifically for the stains, mold, mildew, grease, dirt, and debris that can accumulate on composite decks. If you’ve got a deck made from composite decking, this is the best cleaner worth considering. Safe to use around pets and plants, this formulation does still have less than 5% bleach, so as a precaution, it’s best to always wear protective clothing and eye gear. When it comes to this deck cleaner, you can adjust how you dilute it based on how visible the stains are. The stain levels range from “extremely visible” to “just became visible” and there’s also a dilution recommendation for “routine cleaning”. The coverage area is listed as approximately 250 square feet, but that will change depending on the levels of dilution you use. Once diluted to your needs, put the liquid in a spray pump and pump the stained area. Stains should disappear upon contact and after the product has worked, simply rinse it off with fresh water. If you’ve got a stubborn stain, reapply and let the solution sit anywhere from a few hours to overnight. Keep in mind that the product should not be used in direct sunlight, so be sure to check the weather forecast before cleaning, especially if you think you’ll need the overnight option. Price at time of publish: $37 Product Details: Coverage Area: 250 square feet | Application Method: Dilute and spray in a pump sprayer

Best for Concrete Simple Green Oxy Solve Concrete and Driveway Pressure Washer Concentrate Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The peroxide-based cleaner is a safe choice for use outdoors. Keep in Mind: Do not use this cleaner on wood. This peroxide-based cleaner by Simple Green will effectively and quickly remove grease, grime, and stains from pavers, patios, sidewalks, and driveways. The powerful formula works best in a power washer, but you can also manually clean a small concrete patio with this with a scrub brush or heavy-duty sponge. To use, you’ll need to dilute the product. Then, simply spray it on your dirty concrete to . Allow it to sit and soak in for three to five minutes and then rinse with fresh water at high pressure. While this product is effective on multiple surfaces, be sure to avoid using it on wood. Although this cleaner does not contain any bleach and is a safer choice certified, it’s always recommended that you wear safety goggles and hand protection while cleaning. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Coverage Area: 6,300 square feet | Application Method: Power washer or soft bristle brush or sponge