The 11 Best Deck Boxes of 2023

Our top overall pick for the best deck box is the Keter Westwood 150 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box because it’s a mid-size deck box that offers plenty of storage space, is made with highly durable resin, and is affordable.

Storage size is another factor. If space is at a premium, you’ll want to shop for a small deck box that also functions as an end table or small seat. If you want to stow away a lot of pool toys or patio cushions, then an oversized deck box could be the best fit for your home.

“All-weather construction materials are key to a long-lasting deck box,” says Megan Hughes , horticulturist and landscape expert at Hughes Nursery and Landscaping. “Look for boxes made of high-quality resin materials that can withstand not only freeze-thaw cycles, if that is a concern in your area, but also the heat of summer. Intense sunlight can be just as damaging as below-freezing temperatures.”

When shopping for the best deck box, you should consider: whether the material is waterproof or resistant to inclement weather and how much the box can hold.

Even if you aren’t entertaining a lot, outdoor storage is a game-changer. Having a deck box in the backyard to hold pool toys, sports equipment, garden accessories, and cushions for patio furniture helps you enjoy the great outdoors without running back inside the house for everything.

Best Overall Keter Westwood 150 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box Amazon View On Amazon View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: It has the look of wood with the ease of a maintenance-free material. Keep in Mind: It weighs 44 pounds, and once it’s full, it may be too heavy to move frequently. Plastic deck boxes are sometimes seen as an eyesore, but this 150-gallon resin deck box by Keter is an attractive addition to any patio or deck. It’s made of a dark brown resin that is designed to look like stained wood. This has the handsome appearance of a wooden deck box but without having to worry about warping or splintering. Having an easy-to-maintain deck box that can handle being left outside throughout the seasons is what put it at the top of our list of the best deck boxes. In addition to storing pool equipment, sports accessories, or cushions for patio furniture, this deck box doubles as bench seating for two adults, which comes in handy when entertaining outside. If you’re throwing a backyard barbeque and need extra serving space, you could also throw a small tablecloth over it and set out snacks or the fixings for smores. The box is heavy—it weighs 44 pounds empty—so it may be challenging to move when full. Another feature we like about this deck box is it has an easy-to-open lid and quiet close hinges, which means there is less risk of pinched fingers if the kids frequently use it to store their outdoor toys. It’s also lockable, giving you peace of mind that your items left outside will still be waiting for you the next time you want to use them. Overall this is our top pick for the best deck box because it’s durable, maintenance-free, and has the attractive look of wood planks. Price at time of publish: $220 Product Details: Exterior Dimensions: 61 x 28.5 x 25.4 inches | Material: Resin | Interior Dimensions: 56 x 24.6 x 22.8 inches | Storage Capacity: 150 gallons

Best Budget Suncast 22 Gallon Small Deck Box Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: It offers some outdoor storage without taking up much space. Keep in Mind: It won’t hold oversize items, like pool floats. This budget-friendly deck box is small but mighty. It is an obvious storage solution for a small outdoor space, such as a balcony or petite patio, but what we love most about it is that it’s multifunctional. The interior of this 22-gallon deck box can hold a set of garden tools and gloves or other small outdoor accessories, and when closed, it also serves as an additional seat. And if space is at a premium, having another option for patio seating is a big plus. Even if you aren’t entertaining, this deck box could serve as an end table to hold your drink, or it could be an ottoman, inviting you to kick back and relax outside. This small deck box weighs less than 10 pounds, making it easy to move around your deck when needed. Another idea for this deck box is to use it with other outdoor storage features. You’ll need a larger deck box to hold oversize items like pool accessories and floats, but this box is ideal for small items like gardening supplies. If you already have a large deck box and you want to be able to keep throw pillows or a blanket outside to hang out on a cool evening, consider getting a small deck box to keep clean items separate from other outdoor items. In addition to being useful in many ways, it’s also easy to clean and maintain as it’s made of resin which is easy to wipe down. The material is also very durable and weather-resistant. What drew us to this small deck box is the price. It’s very affordable compared to other deck boxes, making it an easy addition to your backyard if you’re looking to refresh your outdoor spaces. Price at time of publish: $54 Product Details: Exterior Dimensions: 17 x 22 x 20.5 inches | Material: Resin | Interior Dimensions: 20.5 x 15.5 x 17 inches | Storage Capacity: 22 gallons

Best Splurge West Elm Portside Outdoor Storage Trunk West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: At more than 5.5 feet long, this wooden deck box is big enough to tackle all of your outdoor storage needs. Keep in Mind: This 165-pound deck box comes unassembled and requires at least two people to put it together and move it into place. If you’re looking for something to add a resort-style feel to your outdoor spaces, consider this wooden deck box by West Elm. It’s more than 5.5 feet long, making it a storage powerhouse, as you could store a multitude of pool noodles or floatation devices in this deck box or put it to work storing outdoor cushions for all your patio furniture. Made from moisture-resistant solid mahogany and solid eucalyptus wood with a wire-brushed surface in either a weathered gray or driftwood finish, this oversized deck box has an air of elegance. It could also serve as extra seating or a place to set a tray of drinks and snacks for your outdoor parties. It’s as versatile as it is stylish, but it does require a little more TLC than some of the resin deck boxes on our list. This deck box is better suited to warm weather climates or should be stored inside during winter in cold-weather areas. Although this product is made from moisture-resistant woods and sealed with a protective polyurethane topcoat, we recommend covering this deck box during severe weather to keep it looking its best for as long as possible. The only downside to having this nice big deck box is putting it together. If you assemble it on your own, we recommend having at least one other person there to help with assembly, as the deck box weighs 165 pounds. You’ll also want to put it together as close to the final location as you can, so you don’t need to carry it too far once it’s fully assembled. For an additional cost, however, West Elm offers a White Glove Service that will deliver, assemble, and remove the packaging waste for this item. Price at time of publish: $1,499 for 67-inch Product Details: Exterior Dimensions: 67 x 29 x 24.6 inches | Material: Mahogany and Eucalyptus Wood | Interior Dimensions: 67 x 26 x 22 inches | Storage Capacity: Not listed

Best Wicker Pottery Barn Benson Outdoor Wicker Pool Storage Bin Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: It’s made from durable, all-weather material. Keep in Mind: The woven design allows some air and water to seep into the box. This deck box from Pottery Barn offers the nostalgic feel of wicker with the durability of resin. The structure of this larger deck box is made from steel and PE (polyethylene) wicker. This material is weather-resistant and has a UV-resistant coating that prevents fading. All these features add up to a durable deck box that will continue to look as good as new for years to come. It is available in two finishes: gray or brown. Another feature we appreciate is the pneumatic hinge, which provides a smooth, anti-slam closing of the lid. This is especially important if young kids will be using the deck box. This deck box is 52 inches long, making it big enough to hold outdoor toys, pool supplies, or garden equipment. The interior was designed to hold 24-inch seat cushions, so you’ll want to consider if your patio furniture cushions fit those dimensions. One thing to note about the wicker design is that there are small holes that can allow moisture, dirt, or bugs to sneak inside the box. We recommend covering the deck box during inclement weather and storing it inside during winter in cold weather climates. The good part about this design is that it also allows air to circulate, helping to dry out any damp items, such as pool toys and floats. Price at time of publish: $599 Product Details: Exterior Dimensions: 52 x 25 x 25 inches | Material: Steel and PE (Polyethylene) Wicker | Interior Dimensions: 51 x 24 x 24 inches | Storage Capacity: Not listed The 14 Best Wicker Patio Furniture Pieces of 2023 for a Stylish and Functional Backyard

Best Small Suncast Trellis 22 Gallon Resin Deck Box Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This outdoor storage option is resistant to fading, denting, and chipping. Keep in Mind: It has a 250-pound weight limit when used as a seat, which isn’t as much as other options on our list. Not every backyard has space for a giant deck box. This small brown deck box with a scrolling design on the front is a great solution for storing outdoor seat cushions or a few garden accessories on a petite patio or balcony. If you’re in an urban area without a lot of outdoor space, this can boost seating and storage. It’s also a great companion to other outdoor storage features. For example, if you already own a garden shed that holds most of your outdoor equipment, place this 22-gallon deck box near the door to hold a few frequently used items, like gardening gloves and a watering can. Or if there is a large deck box out back, place this smaller deck box in the front yard so you can keep supplies stored where they are most often needed. One reason why this is the best deck box for small spaces is that although it’s small in size, it’s got a nice design and can resist fading, denting, and chipping. Some small storage boxes are plain and flimsy, but this resin deck box is just as durable as the large Suncast deck boxes. It also has a reinforced lid that can hold an adult up to 250 pounds. Price at time of publish: $99 Product Details: Exterior Dimensions: 22 x 17 x 19.5 inches | Material: Resin | Interior Dimensions: 20.5 x 15.5 x 17 inches | Storage Capacity: 22 gallons The 17 Best Patio Furniture to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space in 2023

Best Oversized Keter Denali 200 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has almost 5 feet of storage length for half the price of other deck boxes. Keep in Mind: It is only available in one color scheme. If you believe bigger is better when it comes to outdoor storage, then you should consider this 200-gallon deck box. It is almost 5 feet long, which technically makes it the second-longest box on our list of best deck boxes. Plus, it's less expensive than other similar styles. This deck box is also several inches taller than all the other deck boxes on our list, which makes it more functional for bench seating or bonus countertop space. And you can never have too many seats—or places to set down a glass while you taste-test the chef’s latest appetizer—during a backyard party. This oversized deck box is made from a heavy-duty resin that Keter has dubbed Doutech, and it mimics the look of wood without the upkeep. The material is weather-resistant and UV protected to prevent fading and other damage from the elements. While it is only available in one finish, the gray panels are paintable, so you could match the deck box to your house color for a clean, coordinated look. Be sure to use a paint that is formulated for exterior use. The lid opens with a smooth-motion piston system that allows for a slow close, and the lid is lockable. Since it’s such a large deck box, being able to lock your valuables inside is reassuring. Overall this is the best pick for an oversized deck box because it is both large and affordable. Price at time of publish: $289 Product Details: Exterior Dimensions: 60 x 28.5 x 35.4 inches | Material: Resin | Interior Dimensions: 56.2 x 25 x 32.9 inches | Storage Capacity: 200 gallons The 13 Best Outdoor Storage Essentials for Your Backyard

Best Wooden Birch Lane Summerton Teak Solid Wood Deck Box Birch Lane View On Wayfair View On Birchlane.com Why You Should Get It: This deck box looks more upscale than a resin deck box. Keep in Mind: It is more vulnerable to the elements than resin. Teak outdoor furniture has a high-end resort feel that'll make any outdoor space feel like a vacation. Take this Birch Lane deck box, for example, which is 4 feet long and has an open-slat bottom, making it big enough to hold pool toys and let them drip dry while being stored away. We also like this 48-gallon box for holding sand toys and outdoor sports equipment, as dirt and sand can fall through the slats keeping the box tidier. Slow-close hinges make it safe for everyone in the family to use. While it is naturally weather- and rot-resistant, it’s not invincible, so we recommend using this product in a warm weather climate and covering it during inclement weather. In cold weather areas, you should cover or store it inside during the winter to preserve it for as long as possible. There will be some natural color variations over time, but if you take care of this teak deck box, it will look good and function well for many years. One thing to note is that this deck box will be delivered unassembled, and you will need your own tools to put it together. We also recommend that you assemble this deck box and carry it into place with another person, as it weighs about 50 pounds and is an awkward size to move alone. Price at time of publish: $739 Product Details: Exterior Dimensions: 48 x 23.5 x 18.25 inches | Material: Teak | Interior Dimensions: 44 x 19.25 x 13.25 inches | Storage Capacity: 48 gallons The 15 Best Outdoor Pillows to Upgrade Your Yard's Seating Area

Best Rolling Safavieh Elina 47.2-Inch L Cushion Box Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kohls.com Why You Should Get It: You can get the look of a teak deck box without the big price tag. Keep in Mind: The hinges aren’t as sturdy as some of the other slow-close hinges featured in our article. This rolling deck box by Safavieh is made of wood that looks like teak but is actually eucalyptus wood. Eucalyptus wood is durable and sustainable, and luckily, it’s also more budget-friendly than other hardwoods. Although it is a durable wood, you should plan to keep this deck box covered when not in use to protect the wood finish. In cold weather states, it should be stored inside during the winter. It’s also a smart idea to apply a wood conditioner once a year to keep it looking its best for as long as possible. Having wheels also makes it easy to roll it out when needed—let’s say for a pool party—and tuck it back under the cover of an awning or pergola when not in use. Large deck boxes can get heavy in a hurry, so having wheels that lock and unlock makes it easier to maneuver and secure in place. One downside is that the hinges on this deck box aren’t as heavy-duty as other deck boxes featured in this list. If slow-close hinges are a top priority for you, you should keep shopping, but if the price and look of the wood are more important to you, then this is a deck box you should consider. Price at time of publish: $435 Product Details: Exterior Dimensions: 47.2 x 18.9 x 17.7 inches | Material: Wood | Interior Dimensions: 45.5 x 16 x 15 inches | Storage Capacity: Not listed The 9 Best Outdoor Furniture Covers of 2023

Best Design Suncast 134-Gallon Peppercorn Plastic Deck Box Lowe's View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: The gray finish and angled planks on the front distinguish it from plain resin deck boxes. Keep in Mind: The curved lid design isn’t as comfortable for bench seating. Resin deck boxes score very high in durability and keeping water away from items stored outdoors, but they don’t always rank the highest in visual appeal. This deck box from Suncast breaks the stereotype with a stylish design. The resin material looks like planks, and the front panel has a chevron design outlined with a wide frame. The side panels feature a vertical plank design with a matching frame. The top is slightly curved to allow water to flow from the deck box. Many resin deck boxes come in a dark brown finish, making the light gray finish on this deck box stand out from the others. In addition to its good looks, it’s also very functional. It offers 134 gallons of storage space, which makes it a mid-size deck box. It’s not so big that it will monopolize space on the deck, but it’s also large enough to hold plenty of outdoor equipment. It has handles molded into the side, making it easy to move, although we recommend moving deck boxes when they are empty as they can be very heavy when full. We also like that it is lockable. It is possible to use this deck box for extra seating, but the curved design of the lid might not be as comfortable as other deck boxes. It can hold up to 200 pounds as a bench. Price at time of publish: $189 Product Details: Exterior Dimensions: 49.25 x 29.75 x 27.75 inches | Material: Resin | Interior Dimensions: Not listed | Storage Capacity: 134 gallons

Best Bench Keter Solana 70 Gallon Outdoor Storage Bench Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: This deck box can hold up to 550 pounds. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t offer as much storage as other deck boxes of its size. If your biggest priority is to boost seating and storage space is a secondary concern, then you should consider a bench deck box like this one from Keter. The bench is made of resin, but it has a wood grain plank design that makes it an attractive addition to any porch or deck. Resin is more durable and easier to maintain than wood, so you won’t need to worry about refinishing it or sanding and sealing it to keep it looking good, like a wooden bench. Resin is easy to clean with soapy water and a cloth. While some deck boxes offer seating, they are typically only rated to hold up to 250 pounds. This bench has a backrest and can hold two adults up to 550 pounds making it a more secure spot to sit. In addition to the durable seat, this bench deck box also offers 70 gallons of storage space. This is enough space to secure outdoor patio cushions or a few garden accessories, although it’s not as much space as other boxes its size on this list. We like that you don’t need to choose between seating or a storage box because this best deck box offers both. If you need more outdoor storage, pair this bench with an end table or ottoman that also offers hidden storage. This bench deck box is lockable with a padlock, and it’s available in either a brown or gray finish. The box requires assembly, but it should only take about 30 minutes to put it together. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Exterior Dimensions: 54.6 x 23.4 x 32.8 inches | Material: Resin | Interior Dimensions: 50.4 x 19.7 x 15 inches | Storage Capacity: 70 gallons