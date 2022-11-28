The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Robot Vacuums Include Discounts Up to $620—Here are 22 You Shouldn’t Miss

Keep your floors clean while saving up to 69% for a limited time.

By
Samantha Jones
Samantha Jones
Samantha Jones

Samantha Jones has been at Dotdash Meredith since 2021. She is currently an associate editor on the Better Homes & Gardens commerce team, writing and editing content on a variety of home and gardening topics. Previously, Samantha held roles as a performance content writer at Meredith Corporation and as an apprentice at Better Homes & Gardens.

Updated on November 28, 2022 10:40AM EST

Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum
Photo:

Amazon

Cyber Monday is known for being one of the best times to shop for new appliances for your home—whether you’re looking for the latest kitchen gadget or a new vacuum to keep your place clean after the holidays. To help you cut through the clutter of holiday discounts and find the deals actually worth shopping, our team created a comprehensive list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. 

 If you’re hoping to snag a powerful and easy to use robot vacuum this Cyber Monday, now is the best time to start shopping. We found tons of best-selling models (including brands like Shark, iRobot, and Eufy) on sale for hundreds off their original price for a limited time. This means you’ll be able to find the device with the perfect set of features to help tackle your home’s most common messes, including pet hair, dirt, and even sticky spills. 

One of the best robot vacuum deals to shop this Cyber Monday is the Shark AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base, which is $251 off right now. This easy-to-use device can suck up a disgusting amount of dirt and debris from your carpet and hard floors without any supervision on your part. It’ll memorize your home’s layout, navigate around obstacles in its way, and even avoid any rooms you tell it to. Plus, it’s the one of the top five best selling robot vacuums on Amazon

 You can also stay on top of sticky spills by purchasing a robot vacuum with a built-in mop head this Cyber Monday. We like the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop, which not only scrubs dirt, spills, and debris from your hard floors, it also empties itself out and washes the mop pads after every use. This means you don’t ever have to touch the debris and bacteria it picked up from your floors. The best part is, you can shop the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robot vacuum and mop for $550 off right now. 

 However, these deals won’t last long—most Cyber Monday sales end at 11:59 p.m. PT, so there’s limited time to shop. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on robot vacuums you won’t want to miss. 

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity

Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals

Robot vacuums make it easier to routinely clean your carpet and hard floors without having to set aside time in your busy schedule. Depending on your needs, you can buy a versatile yet still budget-friendly vacuum or splurge for the latest model with all the high-tech bells and whistles you could ever ask for. After rigorous testing in our labs and our own homes, we chose the iRobot Roomba 694 as the best overall robot vacuum for its effectiveness and versatility—and you snag one right now for 35% off. 

For a device with intelligent mapping capabilities that empties itself out after every cleaning task, shop the Samsung JetBot AI+ vacuum, which is $500 off right now for Cyber Monday. Our expert testers found this device to be more than worth the splurge, given its quiet operation, endless high-tech features, and the ability to avoid objects like power cords and socks in its way. 

Shop our recommendations for the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals: 

PetHair SLAM Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop in Jet

Home Depot

Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Mop Deals

The biggest Cyber Monday discount we’ve seen so far is the BobSweep Pet Hair Slam Wifi-Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop, which is $620 off for a limited time. This vac/mop device is powerful enough to pick up heavy debris like pet food and tangled hair while remaining gentle on your hardwood floors. It uses a built-in laser to scan its surroundings and create a map of your home’s layout, allowing the vac/mop to create the most efficient cleaning path without missing any corners.  

More Cyber Monday Deals

