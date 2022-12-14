The 15 Best Cutting Boards of 2022

Read on for our full list of the best cutting boards.

To help you figure out which products are right for you, we’ve rounded up 15 of the very best cutting boards on the market right now, including options in a wide variety of sizes, materials, and price ranges. Our top pick is the Oxo Good Grips 2-Piece Plastic Cutting Board Set because it’s durable, versatile, and widely available.

Cutting boards can be used for slicing meat or chopping vegetables. “I recommend having a few different cutting boards that you can use for different items that range in size and materials,” says cookbook author and recipe developer Alexis deBoschnek.

Whether you’re an expert home chef who constantly experiments with new recipes or a cooking novice who only makes spaghetti on occasion, having the right kitchen tools is essential. In your kitchen, you should have at least one high-quality cutting board, since even the most basic recipes can call for diced onions or minced garlic.

Best Overall OXO 2-Piece Cutting Board Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Oxo Why You Should Get It: This set of two durable, double-sided boards is a great value. Keep In Mind: They’re not quite as big as other boards. For an excellent cutting board option you’ll want to use for practically everything, we recommend this highly popular set of two boards made by Oxo. The plastic, rectangular boards are clear with black edges and can be used for all your everyday chopping, slicing, mincing, and more. These boards are double-sided and made from a durable plastic material that won’t dull knife blades, and the soft edges double as convenient handles. The cutting boards also feature drip-catchers and easy-pour corners so you can keep prep work mess to a minimum. The boards also have non-slip feet, which will keep them steady and in place on your counter as you work. Two different sizes are included, and both are dishwasher safe. The cutting boards are also odor-resistant so you don’t have to worry about smells getting trapped as you cook. Because of its versatility, affordable price, and helpful features, the Oxo Good Grips Two-Piece Plastic Cutting Board Set is our top pick for the best cutting board. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.25 x 10.75 inches; 9 x 12.9 inches | Material: Plastic | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Budget Made By Design Poly Cutting Board Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s an inexpensive, basic board with a thick design. Keep In Mind: It doesn’t have a non-slip bottom. Looking to keep your kitchen accessory costs low? This inexpensive option from Made by Design is the best cutting board for those on a budget. This BPA-free plastic cutting board features a solid base that can be used for various cooking tasks and a helpful cutout handle on the side for carrying. This cutting board is dishwasher safe and designed in a neutral white color, so it’ll blend in with the rest of your kitchen items. It’s thicker than many other boards of its size, which helps when you’re dealing with tricky food items, and it won’t wear down knives quickly. Keep in mind that because it doesn’t have a non-slip bottom, you’ll need to put a bit of effort in to keep it steady as you work. It may not boast special features like easy-pour corners or drip catchers, but if you’re looking for a basic, low-cost cutting board that’ll hold up as you slice, dice, mince, and more, this is the best option for you. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 8.05 x .4 inches | Material: Plastic |Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Splurge John Boos Block Reversible Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s a beautiful wooden board in a substantial size. Keep In Mind: It requires hand washing and regular oiling. For shoppers who are able to splurge a little more on their kitchen supplies, this cutting board from John Boos is a must-have. It’s an extra-large and thick board made from cherry wood, but you can also opt for the maple wood or walnut wood options if you prefer. It’s double-sided, so you can work with either side, and there are hand grips on both sides of the board so you can transport it with ease. Due to its ample size, you can use it for all your cooking prep and other work without needing to constantly clear it off. Because it’s made from wood, it’s great for keeping knives sharp and can be used for so many different cooking-related tasks. It does need to be hand washed and oiled regularly to stay clean and in good shape, but if you’re willing to put in the effort, you’ll be glad you did, as this is an elegant and sturdy board that’ll surely last for years to come. Price at time of publish: $198 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 x 18 x 1.5 inches | Material: Cherry wood | Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Wood Boos Edge-Grain Cutting & Carving Board William's Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: It's a sturdy, durable board with an elegant design. Keep In Mind: It's a little pricey and needs to be hand washed. Wood is a top-notch material for cutting boards because it's durable, thick, and often beautifully designed. This option from John Boos & Co. is the best of the bunch, thanks to its sturdy, reliable construction that will last for years. Your knives will stay sharp, too. Made from maple wood, this lovely board comes in a large size, so you can fit plenty of items on it without risking anything touching or falling off. Hand grips are carved right into the sides, so carrying it around the kitchen isn't a hassle. It's also an NSF-certified board and was designed with professional kitchens in mind. Because this board is made from wood, you'll need to season it with oil before using it, and keep it clean by hand washing it on a regular basis. It's also a little pricier than some other options, so keep that in mind when making your purchasing decision. If you're okay with the cost and care, though, you won't regret picking up this gorgeous board. Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Dimensions: 20 x 15 x 1.5 inches | Material: Maple wood | Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Walnut Our Place Walnut Cutting Board Our Place View On Fromourplace.com Why You Should Get It: It’s a gorgeous board with a deep trench for capturing juices. Keep In Mind: It’s heavy and more expensive than most cutting boards on our list. Walnut is another great material for cutting boards, and this eye-catching option from Our Place is the best walnut cutting board. It’s made from black walnut wood that’s striking in its color and design, but its appearance isn’t the only thing we love about it. The board is a strong and durable item that will keep knives from dulling and provide a substantially-sized surface for all your kitchen prepping and cooking needs. The board features a deep trench around the edges that’s meant for keeping juices from pouring over the sides and onto your countertops. The board also features inset handles that allow you to carry it around with minimal hassle. You can also flip the cutting board over and use the other side as a serving platter once your meals are finished being made. You do need to hand wash this board to keep it clean, but it dries quickly and doesn’t require too much regular maintenance. It is fairly heavy at 5.6 pounds, so if you need something more lightweight another option may be better suited for you. Price at time of publish: $95 Product Details: Dimensions: 17 x 12 x 1.25 inches | Material: Walnut | Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Bamboo Cutting Board Breville Bamboo Cutting Board Willams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: It’s designed to fit right on top of the oven. Keep In Mind: It’s thinner than some other boards of its size. Another prime material for cutting boards is bamboo because it’s naturally antibacterial and moisture-resistant. We can’t get enough of this popular option from Breville, which can be used as both a cutting board and a serving tray. Although it’s designed to fit right on top of the brand’s convection oven, you can place it down on any surface and it’ll stay there sturdily, thanks to its built-in silicone feet on the base. These feet not only keep the board stable, but they protect the surface underneath from being scratched or harmed as you work. The board can also be used as a trivet to protect your table or countertop from heat damage when holding hot foods. This lovely board features recessed handles underneath to help you carry the board with ease, and the bamboo has a nice light wood coloring that will look neutral and classic amongst all your other kitchen supplies. On the downside, it is a bit thinner than some other boards of its size, and it requires hand washing. But if you’re okay with those aspects, then this is the best bamboo cutting board for you. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 10 x 1.25 inches | Material: Bamboo | Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Personalized Heart of Our Home Cutting Board Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: You can customize it with names, dates, messages and more. Keep In Mind: It’s not as sturdy or durable as some other wood boards. If you’re looking to give a cutting board as a gift to a loved one or want to use a cutting board as kitchen decor, consider picking up a personalizable option like this one from Heart of Our Home. It’s a beautiful board made from maple wood, and it’s available in two different sizes. You can get the board laser-engraved with names, initials, dates, and even messages or quotes. The board comes with three quote options to choose from, or you can provide your own, which will be written in an elegant script. In addition to this great feature, the board also features handles that are easy to grip and carry. It also has a deep groove for catching juices and staving off messes. Because it’s made of wood, it can’t go in the dishwasher, so it will need to be hand washed. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Dimensions: 16 x 21 x .75 inches | Material: Maple wood | Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Over-the-Sink Kraus Kore Cutting Board View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It saves countertop room and lets you use the sink as a workspace. Keep In Mind: It might not fit every sink size. Need to save room in the kitchen and maximize space whenever possible? Look no further than this cutting board from Kraus, which is great for small or cramped spaces because it’s designed to fit right over the sink. It’s made with side notches and non-skid silicone feet that allow the board to span across a sink without sliding. You can use your sink area as a workspace, keeping your countertops free for other tasks and items. And best of all, when you need to clean off the board, just brush the garbage straight into the sink’s drain, saving you a trip to the garbage can. This rectangular board is made from bamboo wood, which is non-porous and helps prevent odors and stains over time. It features built-in grooves meant to capture liquids before they escape off the edges, and the material is durable and heavy-duty enough to keep knives sharp and warping at bay. Keep in mind that the board might not fit every sink size, so make sure your measurements sync up before adding to your cart. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 17 x 12.5 x .1 inches | Material: Bamboo | Dishwasher Safe: No The 8 Best Rolling Pins of 2022 for Pies, Pastries, Pasta, and More

Best Set Royal Craft Wood Cutbosets Cutting Board Set Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It contains four thick and durable boards of various sizes. Keep In Mind: They don’t have non-slip feet, so they might slide a bit. What’s better than one great cutting board? Four great cutting boards, as seen in this set made by Royal Craft Wood. Each cutting board in the set is a different size, so you can use them for various needs in the kitchen like chopping vegetables, cutting meat, or slicing cheese without things getting too cramped or messy. The boards are made from bamboo wood that’s meant to last for years and help keep knives sharp. The boards all contain a deep groove around the edges for juices, and they are odor and stain resistant. Plus, the boards are all doubled-sided, so you can use them for both prep work and serving. There are also handles built into the sides for hassle-free carrying. The boards are hand-wash only, and although the wood is thick, they don’t have anything extra underneath to keep them from sliding as you work. All in all, however, they make for a reliable set that will come in handy often. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Dimensions: 12 x 8 x .6 inches; 9 x 6 x .6 inches; 18 x 12 x .75 inches; 15 x 10 x .6 inches | Material: Bamboo | Dishwasher Safe: No

Best with Handles Cuisinart Acacia Wood Cutting Board Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It’s easy to carry and helps prevent spills. Keep In Mind: It’s thinner and smaller than some similar boards. Carrying a cutting board around the kitchen without any food falling off is no easy feat, which is why it’s a smart idea to pick up a board featuring handles, like this one from Cuisinart. Made from acacia wood, this cutting board features a stainless steel handle on one side, as well as a groove on the other side that you can use to transport the board from counter to sink with total ease. You can also use the handle to hang the board in your kitchen for a space-saving solution. Additionally, this durable board is designed to keep knives from getting dull over time, and as mentioned, there’s a drainage groove that helps capture liquid and help prevent spills over the sides. It’s reversible, too, so you can use the non-prep side as a serving tray. Best of all, it’s dishwasher safe, saving you plenty of time and effort you would’ve spent hand washing the board. Just keep in mind that it is a bit smaller and thinner than some other wood boards, and while it can go in the dishwasher safely, as said, it’ll ultimately last longer if you do wipe it off after each use yourself. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Dimensions: 15 x 10 x .63 inches | Material: Acacia wood | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Rubber Asahi Rubber Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s scratch- and stain-resistant. Keep In Mind: It doesn’t have drainage grooves. Rubber cutting boards are great for people who want long-lasting kitchen accessories that don’t easily warp. This option from Asahi is the best rubber cutting board because of its smooth design and helpful elasticity and versatility. This board’s rubber material is antimicrobial and easy on knives, keeping them sharp and preventing damage. The board is also stain- and odor-resistant, not to mention highly resistant to scratches. The board comes in a beige color that will blend in with all your other kitchen utensils, and it’s standard size, so you can use it with plenty of food items without things getting too crowded. It isn’t dishwasher safe, so hand-washing is necessary (you can also use bleach if needed.) It doesn’t have any feet to help grip the counter nor does it have drainage grooves. But because of its simple yet durable design, it’s our top pick for the best rubber cutting board. Price at time of publish: $73 Product Details: Dimensions: 16.5 x 9.8 x .6 inches | Material: Rubber | Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Flexible Dexas Heavy Duty Grippmat Flexible Cutting Board Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s an inexpensive and eye-catching set of lightweight boards. Keep In Mind: None of the boards are particularly large or thick. The Dexas Heavy Duty Grippmat Flexible Cutting Board Set is lightweight and flexible, so you can easily transport its contents into a bowl or pan. Each cutting board in the set features non-slip backing so it grips to the counter as you work. When you’re done with your kitchen prep, simply fold up the sides and transfer the food to a skillet or baking sheet. In addition to their convenient design, these boards are eye-catching, with each one coming in a different vibrant color. You can choose from four varieties so you can pick the color scheme you like best. The BPA-free cutting boards are also non-porous and non-absorbent, meaning they’ll keep knives from dulling. Caring for them is simple since they can go right into the dishwasher. However, the boards aren’t the biggest or thickest options out there, and they don’t have grooves so juices can spill a bit as you work. They are quite inexpensive, though, and fun to look at and use. And since they are so thin, they don’t take up much storage space. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Dimensions: 14 x 11.5 x .1 inches | Material: Plastic | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Large Catskill Craftsmen Pro Series Hardwood Cutting Board The Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It’s sizable at 20 x 30 inches, and it’s durably constructed. Keep In Mind: It’s pricey and should be hand washed. For home cooks who need a bigger than average cutting board that provides plenty of space, the Catskill Craftsmen Pro Series Hardwood Cutting Board is the best choice. At 20 x 30 inches, it’s a substantial board that has enough room to handle all your cooking prep needs. This board is reversible so you can use the other side as a serving tray, and it’s attractive enough with its natural hardwood material that you’ll want to show it off. The board features a drainage groove around all sides that will capture liquids. It’s also notably thicker than many other cutting boards out there, which helps keep it durable and long-lasting. This cutting board is made of wood, so hand washing it is recommended. This is one of the most expensive cutting boards on our list, but because of its size and sturdiness, it’s the best large cutting board for those needing extra space. Price at time of publish: $158 Product Details: Dimensions: 20 x 30 x 1.5 inches | Material: Wood | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Small Laboos Home Mini Cutting Board Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The set of two boards are lightweight and inexpensive. Keep In Mind: They’re not as thick or durable as some cooks might want. If your kitchen doesn’t have a lot of counter or storage space, you might be best off with a small cutting board, like the two featured in this set from Laboos. Each board measures 7 x 7 inches, so they’ll save you space when you’re using it and when you’re storing it. Because of their small size, these boards are also great to take on the go, such as on a camping trip or on vacation. They’re made from lightweight bamboo wood and have a curved rectangular shape, making them ideal for cutting everything from breads to fruits to cheese. They’re also inexpensive, so you can stock up on a few if you want more than just the two. The boards aren’t especially thick or as durable as other options, and you should avoid putting them in the dishwasher if you want them to last long without any warping. As long as you’re okay with that, these tiny and convenient boards should make a worthy addition to your kitchen. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Dimensions: 7 x 7 x .36 inches | Material: Bamboo | Dishwasher Safe: No