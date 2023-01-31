The 8 Best Countertop Microwaves of 2023

Our pick for best overall countertop microwave is the Toshiba ML-EM34P(SS) Smart Countertop Microwave because it’s affordable and practical. It features 10 different power settings, a pre-programmed sensor menu, and the ability to use it with your smart home device. Read on for our full list of recommendations.

We’ve rounded up the eight best countertop microwaves, from an adorable retro model that makes a statement while it heats up your lunch, to a large capacity microwave that comes in handy while feeding your family or entertaining.

“Countertop microwaves are often the more budget-friendly solution and can accommodate any kitchen budget,” Grady says. “They come in a variety of finishes to serve as a cohesive addition to any kitchen design.”

There are a few considerations to think about when you’re looking for a countertop microwave. “The major factors to consider when shopping are the style, budget, and capabilities,” says Allison Grady of The Home Depot.

Whether you have limited time, a lack of skills in the kitchen, or just need to easily reheat your leftovers, there are plenty of reasons we rely on microwaves. They’re a kitchen staple, but that doesn’t mean that they’re all created equally.

Best Overall Toshiba ML-EM34P(SS) Smart Countertop Microwave Oven Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It gives you the ability to heat food up hands-free using your Alexa. Keep in Mind: This microwave is 1.3 cubic feet, so it’s pretty compact. The Toshiba ML-EM34P (SS) Smart Countertop Microwave is the best overall countertop microwave because of both its basic, tried and true functions (like its power settings and presets), as well as its innovation. It can be controlled via your Amazon Dot or Echo with your voice, which means that you can heat up your food hands free. You can also program up to 23 preset time menus on the microwave’s accompanying app. For example, if you pop leftover pizza into the microwave, you can just say, “Alexa, reheat my pizza,” and the microwave will heat your pizza for the appropriate time. The microwave has a capacity of 1.3 cubic feet, which is on the more compact side as far as size goes. But it is small but mighty—it boasts 1100 watts, which means it is still powerful enough to heat your food quickly. You can choose from 10 power levels, depending on your needs. It also has preset menus, which includes the microwave staples like popcorn, baked potatoes, pizza, frozen vegetables, and more. For those who get overwhelmed by kitchen noises, we also appreciate this microwave’s mute setting, which gives you the ability to stop the appliance from beeping when your food is done cooking. There are also energy saving features like an LED cavity light and an eco-mode that reduces the amount of energy it is consuming. Because of the amount of features for the price, this countertop microwave earned the top spot. Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Wattage: 1100 watts | Voltage: 120 volts | Dimensions: 16.6 x 20.4 x 12.4 inches | Space Capacity: 1.3 cubic feet

Best Budget Black+Decker EM720CB7 0.7 Cu. Ft. Digital Microwave Oven 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s affordable, while still featuring multiple settings for food and power. Keep in Mind: The wattage is 700, whereas standard microwaves are typically 1000 watts. For a more affordable option, the Black + Decker EM720CB7 is the best countertop microwave for those on a budget. This compact microwave measures 0.7 cubic feet, with a width of 13 inches, length of 17.3 inches, and height of 10.2 inches. The glass turntable has a diameter of 10 inches, a small dinner plate or a bag of popcorn will fit perfectly. It also has a push button to open the door, making it easy to open when your hands are full. This wallet-friendly microwave contains all of the same basic functions of more expensive microwaves, without some of the higher tech perks. The stainless steel microwave has a basic, easy-to-read display and control panel. It also has 10 power levels, and preset buttons that allow you to easily heat up popcorn, pizza, potatoes, or frozen vegetables. The microwave also allows you to defrost either by time or weight, using a sensor. Instead of the standard 1000 watts that most microwaves use, this one operates using 700 watts so you may have to heat up your food for longer. But because it's affordable and has all the features you need, it’s one of our top choices. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Wattage: 700 watts | Voltage: 110 volts | Dimensions: 13 x 17.3 x 10.2 inches | Space Capacity: 0.7 cubic feet

Best Splurge Breville BMO650SIL Compact Wave Soft-Close Microwave Oven Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: It’s sleek and stylish, and comes with a soft-close door. Keep in Mind: The door has a handle, not a push button. The Breville BMO650SIL Compact Wave Soft-Close Microwave is stylish in a stainless silver finish, and it’s only 0.9 cubic feet. It’s the best countertop microwave to splurge on not only because of its aesthetics, but because of its function. It has one-touch buttons that can perform oft-repeated tasks, which include making popcorn, heating a beverage, reheating, and defrosting. It also has more specific buttons that allow you to quickly reheat pizza, defrost frozen vegetables, or cook potatoes. It also uses a dial timer to set the cook time, and has user-friendly “stop” and “add 30 seconds” buttons. This compact microwave has a soft close door, so you can make less noise while heating up those leftovers. Additionally, if you prefer a quieter microwave, you can mute all of the beeps on the microwave. The microwave also has a child lock that keeps your kiddos from using it when they aren’t meant to. This microwave operates using 900 watts, which is slightly less than standard microwaves. If you prefer push-open buttons, keep in mind that this microwave has a handle on the door which may make opening the appliance more cumbersome if you are multitasking or your hands are full. Price at time of publish: $245 Product Details: Wattage: 900 watts | Voltage: 120 volts | Dimensions: 17.3 x 19.1 x 11.5 inches | Space Capacity: 0.9 Cubic Feet The 6 Best Microwaves of 2023 According to Testing, Whether You’re Cooking Dinner or Reheating Leftovers

Best Retro COMFEE' CM-M091AGN Retro Microwave with Multi-Stage Cooking Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has an old school look, without skimping on modern features. Keep in Mind: It’s smaller than standard microwaves at 0.9 cubic feet. If you love decorating with retro motifs, this Comfee Retro Microwave will add both visual interest and practicality to your kitchen. It comes in three colorways: retro green, retro apricot, and retro red. To set your cook time, you use a rotary knob instead of buttons, which adds to the retro feel of the appliance. At 0.9 cubic feet, the Comfee Retro Microwave may be small—it measures 15.41 x 19.09 x 11.51 inches—but it doesn’t skimp on power. It’s a 900 watt microwave, which is slightly less than a standard microwave’s power. The turntable measures 10.62 inches in diameter, so you can easily fit a plate, a bag of vegetables, or a cup of coffee on it. This microwave has nine preset menus, like popcorn, beverage, or reheat, to make cooking or reheating as easy as pushing a button. It also has a defrosting function, an express cooking function, and 10 power levels for cooking. If you are worried about other members of your household getting into the microwave unattended, there is a safety lock to help keep your family safe. Additionally, the microwave also features a mute function, which comes in handy if you are sensitive to noise or trying to make a snack late at night. To help keep your electric bill low, you can switch to eco-mode to use less power. Because of its balance of retro style and useful features, it’s the best retro countertop microwave. Price at time of publish: $125 Product Details: Wattage: 900 watts | Voltage: 110 volts | Dimensions: 15.41 x 19.09 x 11.51 inches | Space Capacity: 0.9 cubic feet

Best for Small Spaces GE Compact Microwave Best Buy View On Lowe's View On Wayfair View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: It has an electronic control panel, and the beeps can be muted. Keep in Mind: It only has 700 watts, so cooking time may be different compared to other microwaves. Having limited counter space can be a serious kitchen struggle, especially when you also don’t have space to install a microwave into a cabinet or above the stove. Coming in at just 12.75 x 17.3 x 10.18 inches, and taking up just 0.7 cubic feet, this compact GE microwave is the space-saver’s dream. The turntable for this microwave is 10.75 inches, so it’s perfectly sized for heating or reheating food. It features an electronic control panel, so you can enter your cook time more precisely than a dial. This microwave also makes opening the door easy with a push button instead of a traditional handle. It has preset options for cooking potatoes, popcorn, or reheating beverages, and it also has reheat and auto defrost settings. Additionally, it features a clock and a timer, so you can use it to help you time your recipes if you aren’t actually using the microwave. You can also manually program the microwave for defrost times. Like several options on our list, you can also turn the sound off of this microwave so that you don’t wake anyone up while making a midnight snack. This compact microwave packs a smaller punch with 700 watts, which means that your cook times may vary or take a bit longer than a standard microwave. Price at time of publish: $128 Product Details: Wattage: 700 watts | Voltage: 120 volts | Dimensions: 12.75 x 17.3 x 10.18 inches | Space Capacity: 0.7 cubic feet The 10 Best Slow Cookers For One-Pot Meals, Soups, and Casseroles in 2023

Best for Large Capacity Panasonic NN-SN936B Microwave Oven Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This 1250 watt microwave is available in black or white. Keep in Mind: It measures 2.2 cubic feet, so you’ll need plenty of counter space for this large microwave. The Panasonic NN-SN963B Microwave Oven is the best countertop microwave for someone with a large family or a love of entertaining. With higher power comes shorter cook times, and this 1250 watt microwave cooks food more quickly than the standard microwave. The 2.2 cubic foot microwave is available in two colors: black or white. Like the other Panasonic microwaves on this list, this large capacity microwave also has inverter technology. Inverter technology microwaves food with a steady stream of power in order to evenly cook it at any temperature. This means no more hot outsides but lukewarm (or, still frozen) middles or spillage and splatters because your beverage or soups heated unevenly. The microwave also has a “genius sensor” that automatically adjusts power and time by whatever food type you’ve chosen. It has 14 auto-cook options including: Oatmeal, omelet, quinoa, soup, potatoes, rice, pasta, fresh vegetables, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, and frozen vegetables. If you love to entertain, you can also use the microwave’s ‘Keep Warm’ setting to help keep your food the appropriate temperature while you wait to serve. Keep in mind that, because this is a large capacity microwave, it’ll also need more counter space. It measures nearly two feet long and 20 inches deep, with a height of 14 inches. It optimizes its internal space, though, with a 16.5 inch turntable. Price at time of publish: $300 Product Details: Wattage: 1250 watts | Voltage: 120 volts | Dimensions: 23.8 x 19.4 x 14 inches | Space Capacity: 2.2 cubic feet

Best Stainless Steel Panasonic NN-SN67K Microwave Oven Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: A genius sensor automatically sets power levels so that you don’t have to guess about cooking or defrosting times. Keep in Mind: Avoid using harsh detergents or abrasive fabrics to clean this microwave. If you have stainless steel appliances in your kitchen, the Panasonic NN-SN67K will both fit in seamlessly and suit your needs. This microwave features 11 power levels, plus a three-level popcorn button and 16 auto-cook options. It even has a reheat option for when you leave your coffee out on the counter for too long. It also has a “Genius Sensor,” which measures the amount of steam that comes off of your food to determine how much longer it needs to cook. If you often heat up larger amounts of food, this is the best microwave for you since it has a 13.5 inch turntable. The Panasonic NN-SN67K also has inverter technology—microwaves that don’t have this technology use pulses of power to cook food, but this microwave uses a continuous stream of power to heat your food evenly, all the way through to the center. This same technology is used for the turbo defrost option, which will come in handy if you frequently forget to thaw out your chicken for dinner. If you aren’t married to the stainless steel option, it’s also available in black or white. When cleaning the microwave, avoid harsh detergents or abrasive materials. Instead, stick to warm water, dish detergent, and a soft cloth to help keep your microwave in pristine condition. Price at time of publish: $250 Product Details: Wattage: 1200 watts | Voltage: 120 volts | Dimensions: 15.8 x 20.7 x 12.2 inches | Space Capacity: 1.2 cubic feet