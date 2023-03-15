The 9 Best Countertop Dishwashers of 2023

She also points out that countertop dishwashers are money and energy savers. “They use less water and detergent than standard dishwashers."

While looking for the best countertop dishwasher for your space, it’s important to consider “counter space, household size, and cost,” says Jessica Thomas, a merchant for Home Depot. “Countertop dishwashers are versatile, easy to use, and small enough to sit on your counter,” she says.

Countertop dishwashers are a great solution for people who moved into apartments or homes without a standard dishwasher, or people who need a portable solution to take with them in their RV or vans when they hit the open road.

Best Overall Danby DDW631SDB Countertop Dishwasher Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It’s compact, but can wash six place settings and has eight different settings. Keep in Mind: This dishwasher hooks up to your faucet, so you have fewer options for where to place it. We’ve chosen the Danby Countertop Dishwasher as the best countertop dishwasher overall. This countertop dishwasher holds up to six place settings at a time, which is an impressive number for a small family, couple, or single person. It also has a silverware basket and a small shelf for smaller items or mugs. The Danby Countertop Dishwasher’s stainless steel exterior also gives it a sleek appearance that can easily fit into any kitchen decor. If you already have full-sized stainless steel appliances, it’s a seamless addition to your space. If you don’t have stainless steel appliances, you also have the option to get it in white. The interior is also stainless steel, making it durable and easy to keep clean. The dishwasher has eight wash cycles to choose from, including settings you’d find on a standard dishwasher. You can choose between heavy or normally soiled loads, a baby care mode, an ECO setting, a glassware setting, a rinse setting, and speed and mini-party settings, which are quick cycles for lightly soiled loads. It also has a delayed start setting, letting you set and forget your dishwasher. It also only uses 3.1 gallons of water per normal cycle. Keep in mind, to connect the Danby Countertop Dishwasher you’ll have to hook it up using a hose to your faucet. This means that there will be limited options for placement in your space, because it needs to be placed close enough to both the sink and an outlet. Luckily, it has a quick connect feature, which makes it compatible with most kitchen faucets. Price at time of publish: $360 Product Details: Dimensions: 19.69 x 21.65 x 17.24 inches | Number of Settings: Eight | Capacity: Six place settings

Best Budget Comfee WQP6-3602H Countertop Portable Dishwasher Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has eight different settings and is quiet. Keep in Mind: It only fits dishes 10 inches or smaller in diameter. The Comfee Countertop Dishwasher is the best countertop dishwasher for anyone on a budget, but that doesn’t mean it skimps on features or the number of dishes that can be washed. The Comfee Countertop Dishwasher measures 20.6 inches deep, 21.6 inches wide, and 17.2 inches high. It’s not as compact as other dishwashers on our list, but its size means that it can fit six place settings, making it a good choice for couples or small families. This countertop dishwasher has eight settings, including options for cycles for heavily and normally soiled dishes, speed and mini-party cycles, a baby-care setting, a glassware setting, a rinse-only setting, and an ECO setting. It also has an extra-drying function that makes sure you’re not opening up your dishwasher to find damp dishes. We love that you can choose between three colorways for this appliance. It comes in all-white (with a small black control panel), all-black, and black and white, so you can choose what fits best with your kitchen decor. With only a 49-decibel noise rating, the Comfee countertop dishwasher is the best countertop dishwasher for someone looking to keep the noise to a minimum. There’s also a childproof lock to keep any little ones from getting into the appliance. If you have larger dinner dishes, this countertop dishwasher only fits dinnerware that is under 10 inches in diameter, on an angle, which does limit your options for what you can wash. Price at time of publish: $290 Product Details: Dimensions: 20.6 x 21.6 x 17.2 inches | Number of Settings: Eight | Capacity: Six place settings

Best Splurge Farberware FCD06ABBWHA Professional Countertop Portable Dishwasher Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It features a shelf for cups or bowls and a basket for cutlery. Keep in Mind: Larger dinner plates won’t fit in this dishwasher—it only works for dishes less than 10 inches in diameter. The Farberware Professional FCD06ABBWHA Countertop Dishwasher is our pick for the best countertop dishwasher to splurge on because of its organization and ease of cleaning.

This countertop dishwasher measures 19.7 inches deep, 21.7 inches long, and 17.2 inches high. We love the organization of this dishwasher as well—it features a folding rack shelf for cups or bowls and a basket for cutlery. The organization makes it easy to utilize as much space as possible.

This Farberware countertop dishwasher has seven wash programs, allowing for a variety of clean. The rapid wash gets your dishes done quickly, and you also have the choice of using the intensive, normal, or glass function for varied levels of residue.

There’s also a baby care setting so that you can effectively wash baby bottles and products. We also love that it has a self-cleaning function, which does the work for you when it comes to maintaining your dishwasher.

Though this countertop dishwasher fits up to six place settings, it will only fit dishes that are less than 10 inches in diameter, which means any large dinner plates you own might not fit.

Price at time of publish: $370 Product Details: Dimensions: 21.7 x 19.7 x 17.2 inches | Number of Settings: Seven | Capacity: Six place settings The 10 Best Dishwasher Detergents of 2023 for Sparkling Dishes and Drinkware

Best with Water Tank Hermitlux Countertop Dishwasher, 5 Washing Programs Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s super compact, but doesn’t skimp in settings or features, like heated drying. Keep in Mind: It only comes in white, so it may not match your appliances. The Hermitlux Countertop Dishwash’s built-in water tank makes it possible to use without having to hook it up to your kitchen faucet. You can also choose to hook it up, should you want to. Having the built-in tank means you can place your dishwasher anywhere in your kitchen—simply fill up the 5 liter tank and your dishwasher is ready to wash. The Hermitlux Countertop Dishwasher measures at 16.73 inches deep, 16.85 inches long, and 18.5 inches high. Even with its compact size, it holds four dishes (under 11 inches in diameter), two wine glasses, four bowls, three mugs, and seven sets of utensils (which is comparable for four place settings). This dishwasher has five wash cycles to choose from. Standard wash, quick wash, strong wash, plus an environmentally-friendly and fruit washing option. The dishwasher comes with a fruit basket, should you decide to use it for cleaning your fruits and vegetables. It also has a heated drying function for a complete clean. Keep in mind that this countertop dishwasher only comes in white, so it may not be a match for your appliances. It does, however, come with the option of a glass door versus a solid one, should you want to keep an eye on your dishes while they’re being clean. Price at time of publish: $400 Product Details: Dimensions: 16.73 x 16.85 x 18.03 inches | Number of Settings: Five | Capacity: Four place settings

Best Small Farberware FDW05ASBWHA Complete Portable Countertop Dishwasher Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It not only has its own water tank, it’s also super compact, making it easy to place wherever you’d like. Keep in Mind: It only holds two place settings per wash. If you’re looking for the best countertop dishwasher for a small space, the Farberware Portable Countertop Dishwasher is our pick. Measuring in at 17 inches deep, 16 inches long, and 17 inches tall, this model is perfect for small kitchens with limited space. Though compact, this dishwasher has five settings that make it the ideal countertop companion. Along with normal, rapid and glassware settings, this Farberware model also has a fruit wash setting and a baby care setting, so it’s possible to wash more than just your dishes. The baby care style uses steam that sanitizes the baby bottles. It also has automatic air circulation and dries your dishes after washing. While some countertop dishwashers require that you hook them up to your kitchen faucet to function, this Farberware model has a 5 liter tank so that you have the option of not using a water hookup. Don’t worry, it still comes with the hose, should you decide you’d rather use the connection. Keep in mind that it does not, however, come with the adapter. What sets it apart from other countertop dishwashers with a water tank is that it has space for dishes that are up to 12 inches in diameter when loaded in on an angle. Most other models don’t have the space or capacity. This countertop dishwasher only has the capacity for two place settings, so it’s best for someone living on their own, or with a partner, versus a larger family. Price at time of publish: $400 Product Details: Dimensions: 17.3 x 16.5 x 17.3 inches | Number of Settings: Five | Capacity: Two place settings

Best Large Magic Chef 21-Inch Electronic Countertop Dishwasher Courtesy of The Home Depot View On Walmart View On Home Depot View On Appliancesconnection.com Why You Should Get It: It has room enough to efficiently clean smaller pots and pans. Keep in Mind: Though it’s large, it can only hold six place settings. The Magic Chef Countertop Dishwasher is our pick for the best large countertop dishwasher because, on top of being big enough to fit six place settings, it has an organization system, optimizing the number of dishes you can fit into it. We love that it has a wine glass holder that doubles as a cup shelf, as well as a cutlery basket for your forks, spoons, and knives. While some portable dishwashers don’t have the capacity to hold (or efficiently clean) pots and pans, this model does. The Magic Chef dishwasher has six standard wash programs: one for heavily soiled dishes, pots and pans, a speed setting, glass setting, rinse-only setting, as well as options for normal or lightly soiled dishes. It also has hygienist drying that avoids using air outside the dishwasher. You can also delay start for up to 24 hours, in one hour increments. This dishwasher also has a few features that make cleaning the appliance easier. It has anti-flood protection, which ensures you don’t experience any leaks when the water level is too high. It also has an easy-to-clean filter, which keeps any kind of residue or remnants from getting into its pump and a stainless steel interior that is also easy to keep clean, on top of being long lasting. Keep in mind that this countertop dishwasher, while large and effective, can only hold six place settings, which is standard among smaller models. However, unlike other models, you can fit small pots and pans in this appliance. Price at time of publish: $431 Product Details: Dimensions: 19.7 x 21.7 x 17.2 inches | Number of Settings: Six | Capacity: Six place settings The 8 Best Dishwashers to Cut Down on After-Dinner Cleanup

Best Portable Novete Portable Countertop Dishwasher Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Though compact and portable, it holds dishes up to 12 inches. Keep in Mind: It can only hold four place settings while other countertop dishwashers can hold up to six. Clocking in at just 17 inches by 17 inches by 18 inches, the Novete Portable Countertop Dishwasher may be small, but it still manages to hold four place settings. It’s ideal for a small family of three to four, even despite its size. While it is still capable of being hooked up to your kitchen faucet, it also has a water tank that holds 5 liters of water, which makes it possible to use anywhere. It’s perfect for people who are on the go in a van or RV. This compact dishwasher has five settings to choose from. There’s a setting for a normal soil level, a speed setting for a quick wash (it only takes 29 minutes), a soft setting for your more fragile glasses and plates, and even a fruit washing setting. It also has a baby care/heavy mode that washes at a higher temperature to make sure that baby bottles and products are sanitary and clean. There’s also an air-dry mode. You’ll have to refill the water tank after every wash—it only holds 5 liters (1.9 gallons) and it uses that much water per wash. Price at time of publish: $420 Product Details: Dimensions: 16.8 x 16.9 x 18.1 inches | Number of Settings: Five | Capacity: Four place settings

Best Settings Hava R01 Countertop Dishwasher 5 HAVA View On Havalab.com Why You Should Get It: It includes settings like normal, speed, and soft, but also options for washing fruit and baby bottles. Keep in Mind: This unit is compact, so you can only wash two to three place settings at a time. The Hava R01 Compact Countertop Dishwasher is the best countertop dishwasher for multiple settings. While it includes your standard settings like normal, speed, and soft (which is intended for glassware), it also has options for washing fruit and baby bottles, making it a super functional appliance that you don’t mind giving up some counter space for. It also has a 60-minute, 104°F drying cycle that is automatically activated after use (except when washing fruit). It also has 72-hour ventilation that keeps dishes clean and sanitary, even if you don’t put your dishes away immediately. You can select your setting of choice using the touchscreen control panel at the top of the appliance. This dishwasher has its own 5-liter tank, which means you have a little more choice when it comes to where you put your dishwasher—you’re not at the mercy of your kitchen faucet. The outlet hose can either be placed in your sink or a bucket when it’s time to drain. This appliance also has a glass door, so you can see your dishwasher working. While this unit is compact, you’ll only be able to wash around two to three place settings at a time. That being said, we think this is the best countertop dishwasher for small families looking to make the most of their countertop dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $400 Product Details: Dimensions: 16.86 × 16.75 × 18.05 inches | Number of Setting: Five | Capacity: Two to three place settings