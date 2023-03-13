The 11 Best Couches for Small Spaces of 2023

Yasmine El Sanyoura, a home designer at Opendoor, emphasizes that comfort should be key. “Select a couch that can serve as the grounding anchor piece in the living room whether you’re unwinding in solitude or looking to feel rejuvenated,” she says.

“A good rule of thumb is to choose a sofa that is no longer than 6 to 7 feet in length for a small space. If you're working with an especially tight space, you may want to consider a loveseat or a sectional sofa that is designed to fit into a corner,” says Tara Spaulding, an interior design coordinator for Patio Productions. For this article, we looked at couches up to 86 inches wide.

Anyone with minimal space knows that finding a small couch can be tricky. One that’s too big can easily overwhelm a room, leaving little space for other furniture. Go too small and you and your guests won’t be able to sit comfortably. Before you buy, take stock of the room’s layout and measure the area where you want the couch to sit.

Best Overall Pottery Barn Big Sur Square Arm Deep Seat Upholstered Sofa Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: This sofa is extra deep and cozy, meaning it works well for families or households with multiple roommates. Keep in Mind: It may not be firm enough for some. We put Pottery Barn’s Big Sur Square Arm Sofa at the top of our list because of its plush cushioning and extra-wide design. The couch also has wide square arms so you can prop up a laptop, snack bowl, or even your feet. Made from performance fabrics available in a variety of textures, the couch is easy to clean and a practical choice for families or pet owners. And if you’re looking for a sofa that lowers your eco-footprint, the couch uses recycled steel for the springs and soy-based foam core in the cushions. In terms of design, Big Sur gives you plenty of customization options. You get three sizes to choose from, the smallest being 77 inches wide. It comes in more than 50 colors as well as plain or textured fabrics in twill, linen, velvet, and basketweave. You can also opt for a one- two- or three-cushion configuration for the seating. Some shoppers may find the cushions too dense for their tastes, but if you’re looking for a comfy napping couch, we say go for it. Price at time of publish: from $2,069 Product Details: Dimensions: 77 x 47 x 37 inches | Materials: Down blend, engineered wood | Weight Capacity: 275 pounds per seat | Care Instructions: Spot clean.

Best Budget Corrigan Studio 65" Modern Fabric Loveseat Sofa With Charging Ports Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: Thoughtful details such as included pillows and USB ports make it stand out from similarly priced models. Keep in Mind: This budget couch has limited color and customization options. This Corrigan Studios loveseat proves that buying a new couch doesn’t have to be overwhelmingly costly. At about 65 inches wide and priced under $500, this is the ideal pick for a small space if you’re on a budget. While it may come off as plain at first glance, the blank canvas easily lets you spice up the look with a couple of vibrant throws. The included matching pillow provides additional comfort and visual interest. One extremely useful and unexpected feature is the inclusion of two USB ports on the side of the couch that allow you to charge your phone, laptop, or tablet. In addition, you can find pockets on both sides of the armrests that hold magazines, books, or remote controls. Given the price tag, don't expect this sofa to offer the same level of customization as pricier options. It’s available in two nice neutral colors—dark gray and beige—and there are no alternative fabrics to choose from. But if you need a couch for two with removable cushions, this sofa does the trick. Price at time of publish: $300 Product Details: Dimensions: 64.56 x 25.59 inches x 27.16 inches | Materials: Solid wood, foam | Weight Capacity: 500 to 600 pounds | Care Instructions: Spot clean

Best Splurge Williams Sonoma Whidbey Sofa Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: Choose between polyester foam core and ultra soft down cushions depending on your preference. Keep in Mind: Professional home cleaning is recommended to keep the couch in top form. The generously padded Whidbey Sofa from Williams Sonoma is a welcoming option to dive into after a long day. Thick rolled arms and solid oak feet give the couch a sturdy appearance that indicate it’s built to last. This couch is a nice choice for small spaces as the smallest option is 70 inches wide. There are also over 70 upholstery types to choose from including linen, weave, performance fabric, leather, and velvet options. Another nice feature is the ability to customize the cushion fillings. While the standard cushions feature a polyester foam core which is good for firmness, you can also opt for down filling if you prefer a softer feel. The seats are designed with coiled springs for durability and have a maximum capacity of 800 pounds. Despite the price, it’s one of the best couches for small spaces we’ve seen so far given the high quality of the materials and the pleasant design. Price at time of publish: from $2,395 Product Details: Dimensions: 70 x 40 x 33 inches | Materials: Solid oak, down or polyester foam core fill | Weight Capacity: 800 pounds | Care Instructions: Spot clean

Best Leather Couch Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Leather Sofa Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: You can select from three leather colors to best match your space. Keep in Mind: The material may show scratches and wear-and-tear over time. This sofa from Rivet is worth thinking about if you want a leather option for a small space. This 86-inch couch is a little wider than other options, but can seat up to three people comfortably if you have a bit more wiggle room in your space. There are three color options in the leather material, with a few additional colors available in other fabrics. We particularly love the look of the tapered wooden legs for a mid-century feel with the added bonus of making your room appear more spacious. You also get a pair of matching bolster pillows to add more comfort and style. Leather is relatively pet-friendly as it won’t absorb liquids as much as fabric couches. Your dog or cat may also find it more difficult to claw through the tough leather material, though visible wear-and-tear is always a possibility. Wipe down with a dry cloth to spot-clean. At 110 pounds, this couch feels surprisingly light and can be easily moved around. Price at time of publish: from $1,103 Product Details: Dimensions: 86.6 x 36.2 x 30.3 inches | Materials: Wood, foam | Weight Capacity: Not listed.| Care Instructions: Spot clean

Best Sectional Apt2B Taylor Plush 3pc Modular Reversible Chaise Sofa Apt2B View On Apt2b.com Why You Should Get It: The three pieces of this sectional can be rearranged into your ideal layout. Keep in Mind: Each couch is made to order, so delivery times can be long. When you need to maximize your space, consider a sectional sofa like the Taylor Plush 3pc Modular Reversible Chaise Sofa from Apt2B. This couch offers 43 hypoallergenic fabric options, so you should be able to find the right color and material to suit your decor. The total length is 76 inches wide, but includes three pieces—two 38 inch corner seats and a 38 inch square ottoman—that can be divided to create a dynamic seating arrangement. Each piece is able to withstand up to 700 pounds. At 38 inches, the seat depth is fairly spacious, so if you're taller this might be a nice option. All cushions (except the one on the ottoman) are detachable and reversible, so you can easily clean and rotate them for even wear. Additional pieces in the Taylor collection are available to purchase separately should you eventually have more room down the line. Keep in mind that this couch is made to order, so it's a bit more expensive than other options, and delivery can be up to 6 weeks. Price at the time of publish: $3,998 Product Details: Dimensions: 108 x 68 x 36 inches | Materials: Down, solid wood | Weight Capacity: 700 pounds per piece | Care Instructions: Dry clean cushion covers

Best Modular Couch Allform 3-Seat Sofa With Chaise ALLFORM View On Allform.com Why You Should Get It: The brand offers many customization options and a free 100-day trial. Keep in Mind: No additional pillows or cushions are included (but are available for purchase separately). If you're looking for a modular coach made from recycled materials, the Allform Loveseat with Chaise is worth considering. We chose this as one of the best couches for small spaces because it's only 63 inches wide with a removable chaise that allows for more legroom than your typical loveseat. One of the major selling points is that the loveseat can be made exactly how you like it, right down to the color of the legs. Seven color options are available, plus you can choose from a range of performance fabrics and leathers. You can also decide which side you prefer the chaise to be on. Matching square or lumbar pillows, weighted blankets, and ottomans are available for purchase separately. If you're not satisfied with your couch, you can get a full refund if you return it within 100 days. It's also backed by a lifetime warranty that lets you replace the hardwood frame if there are any defects. Bottom-line, while not the most luxurious option on our list, it's a useful couch that works well in small spaces and is comfortable for everyday lounging and relaxing. Price at the time of publish: $2,806 Product Details: Dimensions: 63 x 34 x 61 (chase depth) x 38 (arm depth) inches | Materials: Pine wood, polyfoam and fiber | Weight Capacity: 300 pounds per module | Care Instructions: Wipe clean

Best Outdoor Couch Joss & Main Melrose 76.55'' Wide Outdoor Teak Patio Sofa with Cushions Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It comes with three weather-resistent accent pillows for added comfort and style. Keep in Mind: The frame is low, which might make it uncomfortable to sit on if you are extremely tall. We often see rattan associated with outdoor furniture, but the Melrose Outdoor Teak Patio Sofa is crafted from weather-resistant teak wood. This makes it highly resilient, so you can keep it outdoors year-round. The sofa comes with waterproof polyester upholstered seats and is stylish enough to be used indoors or out. At 76 inches wide, it seats up to three people comfortably without overpowering a small patio or deck. It comes with four removable cushions and three small accent pillows that are waterproof and resistant to stains, mildew, and color fading. The cushion covers can be taken off and thrown in the washer for easy cleaning. Polyester upholstery can handle the occasional light downpour, but if you want to keep the cushions in pristine condition for a long time, consider bringing them indoors during heavy rains or strong winds. One thing to note is that this couch is low to the ground, which might make it uncomfortable if you or someone in your family is especially tall. However, you can purchase extra cushioning to help raise the seat height. Price at the time of publish: $3,024 Product Details: Dimensions: 76.55 x 35.62 x 26.77 inches | Materials: Teak wood, foam | Weight Capacity: 880 pounds | Care Instructions: Machine wash covers

Best Velvet Burrow Nomad Velvet Sofa Burrow View On Burrow Why You Should Get It: The couch is surprisingly pet-friendly for how luxe it looks, and the brand offers free shipping. Keep in Mind: Velvet material may require some extra maintenance. The compact Burrow Nomad Velvet Couch earned its place among the best couches for small spaces thanks to a sustainable birch hardwood frame and performance velvet fabric that not only looks striking but is effective at covering up stains and marks. Velvet is also a pet-friendly material due to its tight weave and low pile, which makes it hard for cats or dogs to scratch through. You get five color customizations with this 85-inch wide sofa including jade, midnight blue, and gray. Plus, it has six wood or metal leg finishes. Though matching bolster pillows are available, you’ll have to buy them separately. A convenient USB charger port and a 72-inch power cord make this the sofa you need for relaxing while browsing on your device. While Burrow does not offer white-glove delivery service, the couch comes in clearly marked individual boxes to help you DIY the assembly. The only downside is that the velvet may require more maintenance than other materials as it tends to collect hair and lint. Price at the time of publish: $1,695 Product Details: Dimensions: 85 x 35 x 33 inches | Materials: Birch wood, hardened steel | Weight Capacity: 350 pounds per seat, 1010 pounds total weight | Care Instructions: Spot clean

Best Sleeper West Elm Henry Sleeper Sofa West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: This medium-firm couch is a great choice to suit a variety of preferences. Keep in Mind: It's very heavy and may be hard to move around. Sleeper sofas are often associated with clunkiness and discomfort, but the Henry Sleeper Sofa is sleek and inviting. It’s a luxe couch that feels soft enough for a snooze, but firm enough to sit on for hours. The addition of a sleeper is convenient for squeezing overnight guests into a small space. Mattresses are available in twin and queen sizes, and there are more than 50 fabric and color customizations to choose from. Reversible cushions can be flipped and fluffed to freshen up their appearance. Bear in mind that there are no leather versions of this couch available, if that’s your fabric preference. Sleepers are typically heavier than other sofas, so you may want to opt for West Elm’s white-glove services to unpack and assemble your purchase—especially if you live in an apartment building. Price at the time of publish: from $1,499 Product Details: Dimensions): Twin Sofa: 61 x 36 x 36 inches Sleeper: 61 x 89 x 36 inches; Queen Sofa: 79 x 36 x 36 inches; Sleeper: 79 x 89 x 36 inches | Materials: Solid wood, foam padding | Weight Capacity: 600 pounds | Care Instructions: Spot clean

Best Modern Joybird Eliot Apartment Sofa Joybird View On Joybird.com Why You Should Get It: At 64 inches, this pick is great for a studio apartment or small sitting room. Keep in Mind: Joybird does not offer free shipping. The Joybird Eliot Apartment Sofa doesn’t require you to fork over a ton of money to furnish your space. It’s a favorite of Spaulding’s, who recommends it to anyone who wants a “clean and modern design with a slim profile.” This modern sofa comes in a variety of sizes, with 64 inches being the smallest width. Due to the small footprint, we think it’s an especially good choice for a studio apartment. Sophisticated tufted detailing will stand out in any space, and the couch comes with soft cushions and has extra back support. We love that this sofa comes with tons of customization options. You can choose from close to 100 colors and fabrics, including pet-friendly and spill-repellent safeguard fabrics. The couch is constructed with a strong kiln-dried hardwood frame, which reduces the chances of the wood warping or deteriorating. While it may be on the firm side for some, it’s an attractive option for a cramped living space. Price at the time of publish: $2,299 Product Details: Dimensions: 64 x 33 x 33 inches | Materials: Solid wood, polyurethane foam core | Weight Capacity: 225 pounds per seat | Care Instructions: Spot clean