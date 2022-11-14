The 11 Best Couches of 2022 for Every Style and Space

Keep reading to see all of our picks for the best couches.

Once you’ve measured, it’s time to move on to the fun part—shopping for the best couch for your space. The options are endless, which is both exciting and overwhelming. To help get you started, we rounded up our top picks in multiple categories, including budget-friendly, kid-friendly, and sleeper style. Our best overall pick suits most spaces and interior styles with its sleek, simple design and customization options. Crate & Barrel’s Lounge Deep Bench Sofa comes in two depths and four sizes with 199 fabric choices. At less than $2,000 for a standard 83- or 93-inch bench, it’s relatively affordable.

“I would say the most important thing to consider is how you’ll use your couch and how durable it is,” says interior designer Emily Del Bello of Emily Del Bello Interiors. “You should always start by considering where the sofa is going and what type of durability level will be needed in this specific area. Measuring the area in which the sofa is meant to go is an absolute must!”

Whether you frequently host overnight guests or need a big, plush lounging spot for family movie nights, a couch is arguably one of the most hard-working items in a home. Before taking the plunge on a big purchase like a couch, it’s important to consider the most important needs for your lifestyle. Do you have kids or pets (or both) and therefore need a durable, easy-to-clean material? Do you have room to splurge on a luxury fabric with handcrafted details? Do you want a convertible couch that effortlessly transforms into a guest bed? Taking into consideration all of these preferences and more, we narrowed down the 11 best couches for anyone and any space.

Best Overall: Crate & Barrel Lounge Deep Bench Sofa Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: A streamlined look and lots of customization features make this versatile couch a solid pick for any space. Keep in Mind: The down blend fill may be too soft for those looking for firm support. Our pick for the best couch overall offers deep seating, a clean, classic design, and 199 fabric options. Choose between a bench cushion or individual seat cushions and select from chenille, microfiber, canvas, linen, twill, boucle, textured weave, velvet, or shearling fabrics. (Note that this couch is not available in leather.) We like that most fabric options are stain-resistant and family-friendly. Made from kiln-dried hardwood, the sturdy frame supports up to three polyfoam seat cushions that are wrapped in a down blend for ultimate comfort. Keep in mind that the low-profile frame only comes up mid-way, and the back cushions alone may not offer enough head support for all family members. But, the deep-set seats allow enough space for everyone to sink in comfortably and snuggle up for a game night, movie night, or girls’ night. With four sizes and almost 200 fabrics to choose from, we think this streamlined, customizable couch has broad appeal. While there is no sleeper feature or option for leather, for the price, this versatile couch will meet the needs of most renters and homeowners. Price at time of publish: $1,899 Product Details: Dimensions: 93 x 46 x 36 inches

93 x 46 x 36 inches Number of Seats: Two

Two Material: Polypropylene/polyester textured weave

Polypropylene/polyester textured weave Care: Vacuum and spot-cleaning

Best Budget: Mellow Hana 73.50-Inch Upholstered Sofa Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This classic sofa is well-priced and well-sized for both small spaces and small budgets. Keep in Mind: There are only four color options and one fabric choice. At less than $600, this three-seat couch offers timeless style, built-in storage, and supportive foam cushions for a bargain. Its small footprint makes it one of the best couches for apartment dwellers but not ideal for large families or those who frequently host gatherings. Discreet side pockets offer convenient storage for small loose items like remotes, cords, or magazines. Square arms and exposed wood legs hint at midcentury modern design. Four neutral colors in a forgiving basket-weave linen fabric give this petite sofa broad appeal, but may be a downside for those interested in more customization options. Certified CertiPur-US foam cushions give this couch a firmer feel, so if support is a priority, then the Hana may be a better pick than a couch with down-fill cushions. Ultimately, if you’re on a tight budget and place a high value on aesthetics, the Hana sofa is a solid pick. With its simple design and timeless color options, this couch will play well with other colors and furniture in your living space. Price at time of publish: $470 Product Details: Dimensions: 73.50 x 29 x 31.89 inches

73.50 x 29 x 31.89 inches Number of Seats: Three

Three Material: Linen blend

Linen blend Care: Spot-clean with a mild detergent and damp cloth

Best Splurge: Arhaus Bergen Three Piece Modular Sofa Arhaus View On Arhaus.com Why You Should Get It: Those looking for a splurge won’t be disappointed with the Arhaus Bergen model, which relies on intricate, handcrafted designs to create a low, deep sofa that can be moved around with ease. Keep in Mind: This sofa is very large measuring 13 feet long and up to 3.5-feet deep. If you’ve heard the statistic that we spend about one-third of our life sleeping, then a reasonable follow-up question might be, “Well then how much of our time do we spend on the couch?” Second, only to your bed, the couch is likely where we spend the most time resting, so it follows that investing in a high-quality couch is equally as important as investing in a supportive mattress. For those looking for the ultimate splurge, Arhaus’ three-piece modular sofa is our luxury pick for the best couch. With adjustable arms and deep, pillowy cushions, this modular sofa is well-suited for lounging, napping, or binge-watching sessions. Its low-profile and tightly woven textured fabric imparts a casual look and feel, despite the high price tag. The backrests and cushions are made from foam surrounded by down and feathers, providing plush but supportive seating. Available in two sizes—43-inch or 38-inch—and six earthy tones, this splurge pick doesn’t have as many customization options as others on our list, but it is compatible with the rest of the Bergen collection if you want to expand on this three-piece model in the future. If you have the space and the budget to splurge on this modular sofa, we think it's a smart investment. Price at the time of publish: $12,000 Product Details: Dimensions : 161 x 43 x 32 inches

: 161 x 43 x 32 inches Number of Seats: Three

Three Material: Textured weave fabric

Textured weave fabric Care: Spot-clean using water-free cleaning solvents only The 19 Best Throw Pillows of 2022 for Every Style

Best Leather: Burrow Arch Nomad Leather Sofa View On Burrow Why You Should Get It: Optional add-ons give this couch even more versatility. Keep in Mind: Cushions may shift around as there is no velcro or latch to keep them attached to the frame. For a high-end look and ultimate durability, leather can’t be beaten. Stains, spills, and scratches just add to the natural patina. We like Burrow’s Nomad sofa for its contemporary style and configuration options. With customizable leather colors, leg finishes, and arm styles, picky buyers have the opportunity to get the perfect look for their space. The Nomad sofa is made for modern life with a built-in USB charger and an adaptable design that can grow and change with you. Three-layer foam cushions gently sink in and cradle you the longer you sit. While this particular style only comes in one length, you can add an ottoman or chaise for extra seating and legroom. Burrow also offers a bigger King sofa that is 111-inches long. Burrow uses top-grain Italian leather which won’t patina or hold up as long as full-grain leather but does have a uniform appearance from sanding, unlike full-grain which shows natural markings and variations. Top-grain is still a more durable option than fabric or bonded leather, and it’s more affordable than full-grain leather. It’s worth noting that the cushions aren’t attached to the sofa in any way, and may shift around. All in all, though, when it comes to price, customization, easy assembly, and comfort, the Nomad leather sofa is a solid pick for the best couch in this category. Price at the time of publish: From $2,495 + free shipping Product Details: Dimensions: 85 x 35 x 33 inches

85 x 35 x 33 inches Number of Seats: Three

Three Material: Top-grain leather

Top-grain leather Care: Dab spills with a damp cloth

Best Velvet: Anthropologie Lyre Chesterfield Two-Cushion Sofa Courtesy of Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: A timeless design in rich hues, this Chesterfield sofa adds character to any room. Keep in Mind: There are minimal customizations. For ultimate luxury, it doesn’t get cushier than a velvet Chesterfield sofa. If you want your couch to be the center of attention, then splurge for this elegant Lyre sofa from Anthropologie. We just love when two classics come together—in this case, plush velvet in a rich emerald hue and traditional button-tufting. Crafted from kiln-dried hardwood, this sofa’s durable frame holds two foam cushions wrapped in a down-feather blend. The soft pile cotton velvet is fairly durable—it will show bruising and marks over time but consider these charming enhancements rather than blemishes. Professional cleaning is recommended, although occasional vacuuming and spot cleaning are acceptable. Nailhead trim and English rolled arms give this classic sofa its famed stately appearance. This couch doesn’t have as many options for customization, but you can select the emerald green velvet in one of two lengths—82-inches or 90-inches—and one of two caster leg finishes—honey brown or hickory. Two other fabric colors are available as well in pink or turquoise linen. Price at the time of publish: $2,198 Product Details: Dimensions: 82 x 41 x 36 inches

82 x 41 x 36 inches Number of Seats: Two

Two Material: Velvet

Velvet Care: Professional cleaning is recommended, vacuum occasionally, and blot or spot-clean stains

Best Sectional: Crate & Barrel Axis Bench 2-Seat Sectional Sofa Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: With seemingly endless configurations, you can create the couch of your dreams. Keep in Mind: The price will change depending on your fabric and size choices. Sectionals are great for many reasons. We like them in particular because they comfortably seat a few adults and provide separation between living spaces in open-concept floor plans. Most sectionals are also configurable so that you can create the perfect arrangement for your space, which is why we love the Axis sofa from Crate & Barrel. With 18 different pre-configured layouts, and ample fabric and leg color options, plus the option to design your own sofa, this sectional couch offers something for everyone, even the pickiest buyer. Whether you need to furnish a family room or a laid-back living space, the Axis is almost infinitely customizable so that you can create the best couch for your style. With deep seats and mid-height back cushions, this sectional is made for lounging. Foam seat cushions wrapped in a fiber-down blend provide supple seating that you’ll sink into and never want to leave. The fabric shown here is a textured chenille that is family-friendly, durable, and stain-resistant. If you want something different, though, you can choose from 198 other sturdy fabrics in various textures and tones. Even the legs are customizable, coming in 14 shades. Depending on your design choices, the Axis comes in at more than $3,000 for most styles. While it’s certainly an investment, we don’t think the price is unreasonable for the quality and size of this sofa. After all, you can’t put a price on family couch cuddles, can you? Price at the time of publish: $3,098 Product Details: Dimensions: 106 x 67 x 32 inches

106 x 67 x 32 inches Number of Seats: Three

Three Material: Performance slub chenille

Performance slub chenille Care: Spot-clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent The 15 Best Sectionals to Lounge in Style and Comfort in 2022

Best for Kids: IKEA UPPLAND Sofa IKEA View On Ikea Why You Should Get It: Plush rolled arms and a removable, washable cover make this a smart pick for households with kids. Keep in Mind: Tumble drying the cover is not recommended so removing wrinkles could be cumbersome. Families with young children may be hesitant to splurge on a couch that requires attentive upkeep. The Uppland sofa from Ikea offers a classic look for less and, with a washable cotton cover, isn’t so precious that parents will have to worry about sticky handprints which is why it’s our top pick for the best couch for kids. Foam and polyester-filled cushions give this couch its plush look and feel. Traditional-style rolled arms elevate this couch’s casualness while also being a kid-friendly feature, as hard edges aren’t ideal for homes with curious, active toddlers. At 88-inches long and 36-inches deep, the Uppland sofa’s size is suitable for families who like to pile in together for movie or game nights. Should you need to treat the inevitable stain, just toss the removable cover in the wash and air dry. Finish with a hot iron for the crispest, like-new appearance. While there aren’t nearly as many customization options as other couches on our list, for families who just want something simple, affordable, and durable, we think the Uppland couch fits the bill. Price at time of publish: $799 Product Details: Dimensions: 88 x 36 x 36 inches

88 x 36 x 36 inches Number of Seats: Three

Three Material: Cotton and polyester

Cotton and polyester Care: Machine wash cover; don’t tumble dry The 12 Best Couch Covers of 2022

Best Sleeper: West Elm Shelter Queen Sleeper Sofa Courtesy of West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: This stylish, modern sofa provides a comfy bed for guests without being an eyesore in your living room. Keep in Mind: Sleeper sofa seat cushions are typically firmer. Treat your guests to an above-average stay when they spend the night on this thoughtfully designed sleeper sofa. With a cooling and supportive gel foam mattress, you won’t hear complaints about neck or back pain or overheating. The Shelter sleeper sofa discreetly holds a queen-size mattress underneath a cushy bench seat. Plush bolster pillows and polyester-filled back cushions surround the mattress, creating a cozy sleep environment. It’s not all about the guests, though; a wide range of fabric and color options allow you to design a sofa that perfectly fits your style. Note that this sofa only comes in one length and takes up considerably more floor space when the mattress is extended. Make sure to measure your space and account for the extra room you’ll need when the sleeper is in use. Although this gray sofa is soft and padded, it feels firmer than other styles due to the built-in mattress sitting under the cushions; if you don’t plan on using it as your primary couch, though, then that may not be a concern. Overall, we think the Shelter sleeper sofa is a great value with its streamlined, modern silhouette, moderate price, and versatility. Price at time of publish: From $2,499 Product Details: Dimensions: 84.5 x 38 x 30 inches

84.5 x 38 x 30 inches Number of Seats: One cushion comfortably seats three

One cushion comfortably seats three Material: Linen weave

Linen weave Care: Vacuum occasionally, blot spills and spot-clean The 11 Best Sleeper Sofas of 2022 That Your Guests Will Actually Want to Sleep On

Best for Outdoors: Serena & Lily Edgewater Sofa Serena & Lily View On Serena And Lily Why You Should Get It: This tropical style sofa imparts elegant design in a durable material. Keep in Mind: Back cushions are not included. Durability is the most important feature of an outdoor couch. Outdoor furniture must be able to withstand all of the elements while still maintaining its appearance. It’s a tall order! The Edgewater sofa from Serena & Lily is up to the challenge, though, with its laid-back bohemian look and gentle curving shape constructed from ultra-strong rattan. The included bench cushion is made from a thick weave performance fabric that resists fading, staining, and mold. There are even 16 different fabric choices in beautiful coastal patterns for indoor or outdoor use. While we love the natural look of rattan, it’s not very comfortable to sit on for long periods of time. This sofa comes with a bench cushion but no back cushions. For the ultimate outdoor lounge setup, we recommend adding a couple of throw pillows to rest against. Serena & Lily’s outdoor cushions use all-weather foam so you don’t have to worry about mildew. Cushion covers don’t need to be machine washed but can be spot-cleaned as needed. Price at e time of publish: $3,298 Product Details: Dimensions: 76.5 x 35 x 32 inches

76.5 x 35 x 32 inches Number of Seats: One cushion seats two or three people

One cushion seats two or three people Material: Rattan and waterproof acrylic fabric

Rattan and waterproof acrylic fabric Care: Blot with mild soapy water; moisten rattan with a soft rag every month to prevent cracking The 14 Best Wicker Patio Furniture Pieces of 2022 for a Stylish and Functional Backyard

Best Midcentury Modern: CB2 Bowtie Black Wool Sofa CB2 View On CB2 Why You Should Get It: Design-conscious decorators will appreciate this quirky sofa’s retro appeal. Keep in Mind: There are no removable back cushions. If you love midcentury modern design but want something more unexpected, consider this playful ‘50s style sofa from CB2. A replica of talented American designer Paul McCobb, the Bowtie sofa is a little bit rock ‘n roll, a little bit polished, and a major statement-making piece. In the standard monochromatic black wool, this angular sofa will stand out against neutral decor or serve as a neutral anchor piece in a colorful, eclectic room. For a less severe look, choose from 26 other neutral fabric colors in various weaves. More of an art piece than a snuggle-up-and-binge-watch-your-favorite-show piece, this streamlined, angular sofa has minimal padding and a low back. However, if the design is most important, then this throwback style offers character in spades. Price at the time of publish: $3,299 Product Details: Dimensions: 86 x 33.25 x 32 inches

86 x 33.25 x 32 inches Number of Seats: Two

Two Material: Wool and acrylic

Wool and acrylic Care: Spot-clean and blot spills immediately with water-free stain remover; vacuum as needed