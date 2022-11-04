The 12 Best Couch Covers of 2022

To help narrow down your choices, here are the best couch covers.

Our overall choice for the best couch cover is the Easy-Going 2 Pieces Microfiber Stretch Sofa Slipcover . Available in 26 colors, this non-slip cover is machine washable and takes only 10 minutes to put on.

Couch covers are available in various sizes, fabrics, and colors to fit any couch, loveseat, or chair. No matter what type of couch cover you’re looking for, this list has plenty of options to provide some extra protection and style. To come up with our top picks of couch covers, we researched the category and considered factors like size, material, and care instructions.

“You need to consider what fabrics make the most sense for your couch,” says Jung Lee, event architect and founder of Fête, Jung Lee NY, and Slowdance. “For example, if you have pets, you need a fabric that is pet-friendly.”

If you’ve added numerous throw pillows and blankets but still aren’t loving the look of your sofa, there is an easy way to transform your couch in minutes without buying new furniture: add a couch cover. The best couch covers offer updated style but also protect furniture from the messes of everyday life, especially if your household includes pets or children.

Best Overall: Easy-Going 2 Pieces Microfiber Stretch Sofa Slipcover Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It comes in a variety of hues to fit any living space and takes only 10 minutes to put on. Keep in Mind: It only works with couches between 66 and 90 inches long, so be sure to measure your piece before ordering. When it comes to finding a couch cover that fits a majority of sofas, the Easy-Going 2 Piece Microfiber Stretch Sofa Slipcover will do the trick. Available in 26 colors and four sizes (small to extra large), this sofa cover can fit into a variety of decor aesthetics while protecting precious furniture from spills and stains, making it our overall choice for the best couch cover. The polyester spandex non-slip material will stay put as you watch television or kids bounce around on the sofa. If little ones spill juice on the cover, simply toss it in the washer for an easy clean. Say goodbye to a lengthy installation process, too, because this couch cover only takes 10 minutes to put on. Prices will vary based on size and color selection. Price at time of publish: $31 Product Details: Size: Small to extra-large; dimensions vary based on the size selected

Small to extra-large; dimensions vary based on the size selected Material: Polyester, spandex

Polyester, spandex Care Instructions: Machine washable, do not bleach or iron

Best Budget: Latitude Run T-Cushion Sofa Slipcover Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The spandex material gives this cover a close fit that makes your furniture look brand new. Keep in Mind: Some buyers said the colors weren’t true to the online image (instead, they were a few shades darker or lighter), but your experience may vary. If you’re not looking to break the bank when it comes to redecorating your living room, then you may want to consider investing in a couch cover to change up your sofa’s look. The Latitude Run T-Cushion Sofa Slipover is our choice for the best couch cover for shoppers on a budget. It’s made of machine-washable polyester spandex and measures 96 x 72 x 40 inches, so it fits tightly to seating, transforming your ordinary sofa or loveseat into a new piece of furniture that you can’t tell is slip-covered. Since it’s machine washable, it’s easy to clean up stains and unwanted pet hair. Plus, its lush velvet material makes it ultra-comfy to sit on. Some users have noted that the color on their screen wasn’t quite accurate to the product they received—colors were sometimes lighter or darker than depicted—but your experience may vary. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Size: 96 x 72 x 40 inches

96 x 72 x 40 inches Material: Polyester, spandex

Polyester, spandex Care Instructions: Machine washable

Best for Pets: Easy-Going L Shape Sofa Cover Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Available in 20 colors, this couch cover is reversible, water-resistant, and can help keep unwanted pet hair off your furniture. Keep in Mind: The cover doesn’t completely encase your couch and leaves the sides exposed. Taking care of a pet can quickly become a full-time job between taking them on walks, feedings, play sessions, and cleaning up after them. Make that last task easier with the durable, water-resistant Easy-Going L Shape Sofa Cover. The thick microfiber cover can help keep pet hair off your furniture and protect against unwanted scratches and tears. To secure it in place, the quilted-textured reversible cover is equipped with foam pipes to tuck into the crevices between the armrests and seat parts. Keep in mind that this cover isn’t designed to completely encase your sectional, though, so this is not the best couch cover if you’re looking for a cover to prevent a cat from scratching the sides of your couch. The cover is machine washable with mild detergent and available in three sizes and 20 colorfast options, so you’re bound to find one that fits your home’s decor. Price will vary based on size and color selection. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Size: Small to extra-large; dimensions vary based on the size selected

Small to extra-large; dimensions vary based on the size selected Material: Microfiber

Microfiber Care Instructions: Machine washable with mild detergent, do not bleach

Best for Sectionals: Paulato by Ga.I.Co L Shape Couch Cover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s designed with elastic straps and buckles to keep it in place. Keep in Mind: The one-size-fits-all couch cover may not work for you if your sectional is larger than the listed dimensions. Many households have a sectional in their living room because they can provide comfortable seating for many people at one time. However, finding the best couch covers that fit them can be difficult, given a sectional’s size. The soft velvet bi-elastic cotton fabric of the Paulato by Ga.I.Co L Shape Couch Cover is ultra-stretchy, so the machine-washable one-size cover can fit around the largest of sofas. Elastic bands and buckles keep it in place. It is a bit expensive at around $240, but the textured cover adds dimension and a high-end look that other covers don’t always have. Plus, there are pillow covers available to match. Price at time of publish: $250 Product Details: Size: 70 to 139 inches x 40 to 70 inches

70 to 139 inches x 40 to 70 inches Material: 100% polyester, GFSS-certified

100% polyester, GFSS-certified Care Instructions: Machine washable in cold water, do not iron or dry clean The 8 Best Washing Machines to Make Laundry Less of a Chore

Best for Loveseats: Easy-Going Stretch Loveseat Slipcover 1-Piece Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s made with thin, stretchy fabric with a comfortable barely-there feel. Keep in Mind: If your loveseat is larger than 60 inches wide, this may not be the right pick for you. Small and comfortable, loveseats are size-appropriate couches for tight spaces. Available in 37 vibrant colors, the Easy-Going Stretch Loveseat Slipcover goes on in one piece and features non-slip foam anchors to keep it secure. It measures 59 x 35 x 33 inches, and the polyester material has a tiny checkered pattern that isn’t noticeable from afar but adds texture when you are close up. After a few months of use, you can toss it in the washing machine for a quick and easy clean. Price will vary depending on color selection. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Size: 59 x 35 x 33 inches

59 x 35 x 33 inches Material: Polyester

Polyester Care Instructions: Machine washable, do not bleach or iron

Best Oversized: Bed Bath & Beyond Leaf Reversible Oversized Sofa Cover Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: This reversible slipcover provides two styling options, with a picturesque leaf design on one side and a solid color on the other. Keep in Mind: If you own a leather sofa or couch, this is not the slipcover for you. It can be difficult to find a couch cover that fits those oversized sofas without being stretched to the limits. Measuring 86 x 132 inches, the Bed Bath & Beyond Leaf Reversible Oversized Sofa Cover fits atop overstuffed cushions and has elastic straps designed to keep it in place. Instead of tucking it in and under, this leaf-printed slipcover rests on top of the cushions and armrests. The reversible two-sided design offers styling versatility, and it features convenient pockets on the armrests for holding books and electronic devices. Plus, the machine-washable polyester microfiber material is both stain and water-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about potential spills from your late-night glass of wine or morning coffee. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Size: 86 x 132 inches

86 x 132 inches Material: Polyester microfiber

Polyester microfiber Care Instructions: Machine washable

Best Waterproof: FurHaven Water-Resistant Reversible Furniture Protector Chewy View On Walmart View On Chewy View On Tractorsupply.com Why You Should Get It: The cover stays on well with its buckle construction, and its neutral color palette and dual-sided construction work with a variety of decor styles. Keep in Mind: It’s a bit thicker than other couch covers and may not hold as much visual appeal, though it’s highly functional. If your pet heads straight for the sofa after playing outside, opt for the FurHaven Water-Resistant Reversible Furniture Protector to keep your couch dry and odor-free. Measuring 117 x 75 x 0.25 inches in the sofa size, the machine-washable, water-resistant material will shield your furniture from fur, paw prints, scratch marks, dirt, and water damage. Cushion anchors secure the thread-free quilted fabric on three sides for a snug fit, while a sturdy elastic back strap prevents it from shifting or sliding. The cover is available in two colors and six size options. Price at time of publish: $56 Product Details: Size: 117 x 75 x 0.25 inches for the sofa size

117 x 75 x 0.25 inches for the sofa size Material: Water-resistant thread-free fabric

Water-resistant thread-free fabric Care Instructions: Machine wash separately in cold and tumble dry or dry flat, do not bleach The 8 Best Air Purifiers for Removing Pet Hair, Odors, and Dander, According to Our Tests

Best Stretchable: CHUN YI 4 Pieces Stretch Sofa Cover for 3 Seater Couch Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It is easy to put on and is available in 27 colors of soft, comfortable, stretchy jacquard fabric. Keep in Mind: The cushion and sofa covers arrive in separate pieces, so they must be put on individually. Stretchability is an important factor when searching for a couch cover that will wrap snugly around all the curves and bumps of your sofa. The Chun Yi 4 Pieces Stretch Sofa Cover for 3 Seater Couch is designed to encase the entire couch body and each seat cushion separately in soft, durable, highly stretchy, form-fitting material consisting of 80% polyester and 20% spandex for long-lasting elasticity. The breathable checker-patterned knit jacquard fabric is available in 27 colors, including neutrals and bright colors. It also comes in three sizes, ranging from medium to extra-large. To clean, simply machine wash separately and tumble dry on low. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Size: 20 to 27 x 20 to 25 x 2 to 9 inches (cushion), 57 to 70 x 32 to 42 x 31 to 41 inches (medium couch), 72 to 92 x 32 to 42 x 31 to 41 inches (large couch), 92 to 118 x 32 to 42 x 31 to 41 inches (x-large couch)

20 to 27 x 20 to 25 x 2 to 9 inches (cushion), 57 to 70 x 32 to 42 x 31 to 41 inches (medium couch), 72 to 92 x 32 to 42 x 31 to 41 inches (large couch), 92 to 118 x 32 to 42 x 31 to 41 inches (x-large couch) Material: Polyester, spandex

Polyester, spandex Care Instructions: Machine wash separately, tumble dry on low The 9 Best Dryers of 2022

Best Plastic: Protecto Better Than Plastic Slipcover, Vinyl Sofa Protector Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: You don’t need to worry about your pet eating and sleeping on this couch cover. Keep in Mind: A plastic cover will not add style or flare to your couch and can be an eyesore with its rough texture and uneven surfaces. Pet parents who are looking to maintain the lifespan and integrity of their furniture can rejoice with the Protecto Better Than Plastic Slipcover, Vinyl Sofa Protector, designed to protect against unwanted dirt, hair, and stains. The clear plastic vinyl may not look the most visually appealing, especially if your couch is the centerpiece of your living space. However, it will do its job to keep the couch clean and tidy and is a good choice for a new puppy that’s working on potty training. Measuring 96 x 40 x 42 inches, the ample size, and zipper construction allow the entire couch to be protected and sealed off, making it a highly-rated couch cover among shoppers. If you need to remove it, simply unzip it and stow it away in the closet until you need it again. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Size: 96 x 40 x 42 inches

Material: Plastic

Care Instructions: Wipe clean

Best Quilted: Winston Porter Patchwork Scalloped Printed Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Walmart View On Gfpv.net Why You Should Get It: The quilted construction will add old-school charm to your space. Keep in Mind: This isn’t made for larger couches. Add a decorative flare to your living space with the Winston Porter Patchwork Scalloped Printed Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover. Available in multiple color options, this couch cover features a scalloped bottom detail and different patterns woven throughout, including solid hues and florals. It isn’t made to fit the largest couches, but a small sofa or loveseat should fit well. Elastic straps anchor it in place. The pet-friendly and stain- and UV-resistant microfiber polyester fabric extends onto the armrest for extra coverage and protection against daily wear and tear. Plus, it’s lightweight at just under 3 pounds, so it can easily be transported and machine-washed after prolonged use. Price at time of publish: $121 Product Details: Size: 66 x 22 inches, 36 inches (largest compatible arm)

66 x 22 inches, 36 inches (largest compatible arm) Material: Microfiber polyester

Microfiber polyester Care Instructions: Machine washable

Best Velvet: Mercer41 Stretch Velvet Plush Separate Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The velvet material is stylish and plush but also durable, pet-friendly, and stain-resistant. Keep in Mind: Velvet can make furniture feel a bit warmer, so if you live in a warmer climate, you may want to avoid it. Velvet is an instant way to elevate the look and feel of a room with its soft texture and luxurious appearance. Measuring 92 x 42 x 41 inches overall, the Mercer41 Stretch Velvet Plush Separate Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover features elastic bands to secure the slipcover around the edges and sides of the couch while its plush fabric remains soft and flat to the surface. The best part is that it's wrinkle-free, so it’ll look clean and polished at all times while protecting your furniture from tears, spills, and stains. If it gets dirty, toss the couch cover in the washing machine, and it’ll be good as new in less than an hour. The pet-friendly, stain-resistant velvet is available in eight colors, letting you choose the right hue for your room’s style. Price at time of publish: $110 Product Details: Size: 92 x 42 x 41 inches, 25 inches (largest compatible arm)

92 x 42 x 41 inches, 25 inches (largest compatible arm) Material: Velvet

Velvet Care Instructions: Machine washable, use water-based detergents only

