To find the best cotton sheets that feel luxurious and maintain their integrity over time, we tested 11 of the most popular sets at our testing lab in Des Moines, Iowa. We also tried them out at home over the course of six weeks. During testing, we used a pre-determined methodology to evaluate each set’s texture, quality, breathability, and durability.

“In my opinion, a high-quality cotton sheet will last for a really long time,” says Saana Baker, a textile expert based in San Francisco. “I've had cotton sheets last over 10 years.

When it comes to bedding, few materials deliver quite like cotton. Cotton sheets are famously durable, breathable, and generally hold up well to frequent washing.

It’s been a long day and all you want to do is get in bed. You pull back the covers and slide down into crisp, cool cotton sheets. Is there anything better?

Although the sheets should fit 16-inch mattresses, the fitted sheet was difficult to get onto a 10-inch mattress during lab testing. We were able to secure it, but keep it in mind if you have a thick mattress or use a mattress topper.

Unlike some other options, we found that these sheets were absorbent and breathable. While testing them at home, we woke up cozy and comfortable, so they’re a great option for warm sleepers or those living in hot climates.

During lab testing, the sheets felt very lightweight and soft, especially after being washed. However, we found the overall quality to be a little lower. We appreciated that they felt lightweight and didn’t have any imperfections upon inspection. However, these sheets did not perform as well as other brands for durability, for example, and ripped during testing.

The California Design Den Hotel Cotton Sheet Set is a no-frills option that’s less expensive than other sets and available in a wide range of colors.

Keep in Mind: Although it should fit 16-inch mattresses, the fitted sheet was difficult to get onto a 10-inch mattress during lab testing.

Why You Should Get It: The sheets are absorbent, breathable, and cool to the touch.

One downside is that these sheets did shrink a bit in the wash. We also had some difficulty getting the fitted sheet to lie taut on the bed during lab testing— it was a little too generously sized and required some tucking, although it did stay put once on. Measuring your mattress to make sure it’s the right depth for the fitted sheet may help ensure a perfect fit.

We appreciated the high-quality details on these sheets, such as an envelope enclosure on the pillowcases and seams reinforced with a double-straight stitch followed by stylish serged edges. The colors are gorgeous too, and in addition to the requisite neutrals, you have the option of a narrow sand or light gray stripe pattern.

The sheets are both OEKO-TEX and GOTS-certified, which confirms the sheets are not made with any substances deemed harmful and are made with organic materials , respectively.

The fabric manages moisture exceptionally well, feels soft and cool to the touch , and is highly durable. They’re also fairly lightweight, making them some of the best cotton sheets for hot sleepers or those who live in warmer climates. They were also the most stain-resistant sheets we tested, and the coffee, foundation, and oil all came out completely after being washed.

Made of 100% organic long-staple Turkish cotton, these sheets from The Citizenry are light, airy, and smooth — and they scored some of the highest marks in many of the categories we tested.

Keep in Mind: The fitted sheet was a bit too large and had to be tucked to fit properly.

After these sheets had been washed, there were a few loose threads, though they could be pulled off easily. The fabric also shrank a little after being laundered and had some wrinkles in it, despite the name. And if you run hot, know that these sheets scored slightly lower for breathability.

We found the fitted sheet easy to get on the bed and it fit securely on the mattress. We tried it at home with a 10-inch mattress, as well as a mattress topper that’s 2-3 inches thick, and found that the sheets fit well and never rolled up at any point.

Although the fabric on these sheets is lightweight, it notably didn’t experience any pilling or tearing during the abrasion test, and resisted color transfer, too. The sheets are available in four colors, a mix of neutrals and calming hues like seafoam.

Compared to some of the other best cotton sheets, they also did a great job repelling stains — the oil and coffee stains disappeared completely, and the foundation left only a small mark.

Made from 100% cotton sateen weave, these already-soft cotton sheets just get softer after they’ve gone through the wash. And despite the lower price point, they nabbed some of the top scores on our list for texture and durability.

If you prefer your sheets to have more of a silky feel, a sateen set like this Beautyrest option is worth considering. Compared to percale sheets , sateen has “more luster, has a more drapey quality, and is a little more slinky and sexy, where percale is more crisp,” says Baker.

Why You Should Get It: These sheets are ultra-soft and less expensive than other sets.

In the stain test, these sheets resisted coffee and makeup well, but the oil stain darkened after being treated and washed. If you tend to wear a lot of oil-based products on your skin, you’ll want to wash them off before bed to ensure you don’t stain the fabric.

After going through the wash, we noticed the texture became slightly less silky but still very soft. Though the fabric did shrink a little, they were still easy to get on and off the mattress.

Price-wise, the Nest Bedding set falls somewhere in the middle of the pack, but they’re an even better value when you consider that they’re the only retailer on our best cotton sheets list to include four pillowcases (in a queen or king set). At 16 inches deep, these sheets are also a good choice if you have a thicker mattress.

Overall, there’s a lot to love about Nest Bedding’s 100% cotton sheets, which are Fair Trade certified. The texture is gloriously smooth, and not as heavy as sateen sheets tend to be. These sheets performed well in our tests, scoring particularly high marks for quality and durability. They also scored well for breathability, though they weren’t quite as moisture-wicking as some other sheets on this list.

Why You Should Get It: These sateen sheets are soft and made of high-quality materials.

Compared to some other cotton sheets on the market, we did find these to be a bit softer than percale but not as smooth as sateen. After washing them several times at home, they retained the same texture.

The corners of the fitted sheet are cleverly constructed with a hidden pocket to help the sheet tightly hug the edges of the mattress. As a result, the sheets stay taut long after you’ve made the bed, so you won’t have to worry if you’re someone who tosses and turns in your sleep.

The sheets collected high scores for texture and durability and didn’t develop any noticeable tears or pilling in our abrasion test. The fabric has a cool touch and the sheets performed well on the breathability test, making them a solid option for anyone who tends to run hot at night.

These Better Homes & Gardens sheets are the best cotton sheets if you’re after well-made, everyday cotton sheets that aren’t a major investment. Although they’re offered in a more limited size range than other styles, the sheets are available in 15 colors, so you’ll be able to choose which suits your space best.

Why You Should Get It: These sheets are available in a gorgeous range of colors at an excellent price point.

It’s worth noting that the fabric has a slightly heavier feel than some others on this list. While we didn’t find ourselves overheating while testing them at home, it may not be the best cotton sheet choice for you if you’re a hot sleeper or live in a warmer climate.

In stain tests, the Boll & Branch sheets performed well overall, with oil and foundation stains successfully coming out and a slight coffee stain remaining. The set also did well in breathability tests. Some shrinking occurred in the width of the sheets after being washed, although the length remained unchanged.

These high-quality features do come at a higher price point than other options. A queen set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. You also have the option to add two more pillowcases for an extra $98.

The craftsmanship is impressive, but they’re durable, too — after being washed at our testing lab, these sheets did an impressive job retaining their lustrous sheen. At home, they were washed an additional three times over the course of six weeks, and they remained bright white. And at 11 inches deep, this is also one of the best cotton sheet sets for thicker mattresses.

Simply put, these Boll & Branch sheets stand out from the pack: silky-smooth texture, top-quality stitching, subtle details like French seams, and finely woven fabric from the longest staple 100% organic cotton are just a few of their luxury features.

Keep in Mind: They’re slightly heavier than some other sheets on our list, so they’re not ideal for warm sleepers or summer months.

Although they don’t boast the silky-smooth texture some of the more luxury-end sheet sets on this list have, the Threshold sheets do feel more expensive than they are, with a crisp, lightweight texture. After going through the wash multiple times at home, they continued to get softer. We were concerned that they may wear out quickly, though we didn’t notice any signs of wear and tear while using.

On the fitted sheet, there’s an extra piece of elastic in each corner, a thoughtful detail that makes it a little easier to fit over shallower mattresses. The sheets did experience shrinking, however, which is something to keep in mind as you wash them.

The overall quality of these cotton sheets is very good, especially given the price. In testing, no fabric imperfections were observed, and the sheets performed well in both stain and mattress fit tests. The abrasion test resulted in only slight pilling. They also scored high marks in the breathability test, making them one of the best cotton sheet sets on the market for hot sleepers.

If you’re looking for a less expensive option, this Threshold pick is the best cotton sheet set to consider. With this pick, you get a four-piece set that includes a top sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, all made of 100% organic cotton.

Why You Should Get It: The quality and breathability of these cotton sheets is especially impressive given how affordable they are.

These sheets are available in seven colors ranging, including calming neutrals and bolder shades, so you have a range of options to fit your bedroom aesthetic. The set includes two pillowcases and a fitted sheet, but keep in mind you’ll have to pay an additional fee to include a top sheet as well.

Further cementing their status as the overall best cotton sheets, no fabric shrinking was observed after they went through the wash — an impressive feat, as many other brands experienced at least some amount of shrinkage. While testing these at home, we noticed that they wrinkle easily after being washed, so you’ll want to take them out of the machine quickly.

Parachute’s sheets performed exceptionally well in tests for breathability (droplets of moisture dispersed quickly, meaning they’ll help keep you cool on hot nights) and abrasion (with no pilling or thinning fabric). They also scored well on stain tests, with the coffee stain disappearing completely, and the foundation and oil stains significantly lightened.

The medium-weight fabric has a plain-weave construction, which is lightweight without feeling insubstantial. Compared to some other cotton sheets we tested, these simply feel high-quality and luxurious against the skin.

If fabric softness is a selling point, this is the best cotton sheet set for you. We gave Parachute’s 100% cotton sheets scored high marks for their flawless texture, which remained soft and crisp even after going through the wash.

Why You Should Get It: These sheets are luxuriously soft and durable to boot.

Overall, the best cotton sheet sheets are the Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set. These sheets scored highly in all of the categories we tested, and we appreciated that they felt particularly luxurious against the skin.

Our Testing Process

To find the best cotton sheets, we reviewed 11 cotton sheet sets at our testing lab in Des Moines, Iowa. Testers put the sheets through a series of tests, including washing them, treating them for stains, assessing their quality and texture, and measuring how much they shrank in the wash. To further determine which are the best cotton sheets, we also tried them out at home over the course of six weeks.

Using a pre-determined methodology, the cotton sheets were evaluated based on several categories: texture, quality, durability, and breathability.

First, testers assessed the overall quality of each item in the set before it went through the wash, looking for loose threads and other imperfections. Testers measured the pre-washed sheets to compare for shrinking later on. After this inspection, the sheets were washed once. Texture was evaluated based on how the washed sheets felt in comparison to the pillowcases, which weren’t washed.

When it came to durability, we used a sanding block to swipe the fabric back and forth 25 times over a small area on the sheet. We noted the quality of the abraded area against the area that hadn’t been brushed, then collected any fabric threads that had come undone and rolled them into a ball.

We also applied three staining agents (½ teaspoon of coffee, ½ teaspoon of oil, and a smudge of foundation) into a corner of the flat sheet as well as on one of the pillowcases. The sheets were then pre-treated for stains and washed two more times, though the stained pillowcases were not washed. We then compared the washed versus unwashed fabric to assess how well the staining agents came out.

To test how well the fabric on each sheet can wick away moisture, we filled a dropper with water and administered one drop on the fabric. Then, we analyzed how the water moved and expanded on the sheet (a drop of water that expands quickly and becomes larger means the fabric is good at moisture management).

What to Know About Cotton Sheets Before Shopping

Sizes

Bed sheets are available in sizes that correspond to mattress size, usually twin, full, queen, and king. Sometimes, retailers will also offer a twin XL or California king size. However, it’s worth measuring your specific mattress at home and then referencing the width and length of the sheets you’re considering, since there is some size variability from retailer to retailer.

It’s also not uncommon for cotton sheets to shrink in the wash, so keep that in mind, too, when noting your measurements.

Certifications

When shopping for sheets, you may notice that some retailers list various textile certifications their products have earned. Some — but not all — of the certifications you might spot include Fair Trade Certified (which means the fabric manufacturers help promote sustainable livelihoods and safe working conditions for farmers), GOTS (stands for Global Organic Textile Standard Certified, and means the fabric was made with organic materials), and OEKO-TEX (which indicates that the textiles have been tested for harmful substances).

“There’s nothing inherently in [these] certifications that makes for better quality, it has more to do with manufacturing procedures,” says Baker. “I do have a tendency to think if a company is going to the trouble to get those certifications, they’re going to the trouble to care about the product they make, so that says something good about the manufacturer.”

Mattress Depth

In addition to measuring the length and width of your mattress when shopping for new cotton sheets, it’s also worth checking for its thickness. All the cotton sheets on this list were either 10 or 11 inches deep, and sheets with an 11-inch depth may fit slightly better on a thicker, plusher mattress.

Other Cotton Sheets We Tested

Pottery Barn Everyday Percale Sheet Set

During lab testing, the Pottery Barn Everyday Percale Sheet Set seemed durable and held up well after washing. The set is also offered in two neutral colors that would likely match a lot fo different bedding designs. However, while testing them at home, we found that they pilled a lot over time, even while following the brand’s washing instructions. They also weren’t breathable and very warm to sleep in right away.

Comfort Classics Peached Percale 100% Cotton Sheet Set

The Comfort Classics Peached Percale 100% Cotton Sheet Set is another basic cotton sheet set that’s mid-priced. Overall, these sheets are comfortable and durable and generally held up well during testing. But the fabric fell a bit short compared to some of the other best cotton sheet sets on our list when it came to softness and breathability. We also found that the fitted sheet wasn’t as tight as it could be to prevent it from riding up on the mattress.

Riley Organic Cotton Sheet Set

Although they initially had a nice look and feel, and did not experience any shrinking, we noticed a significant difference in the texture of the Riley Organic Cotton Sheet Set sheets after they had been washed. The fabric also didn’t feel as cool to the touch as many of the other sheets on this list, and therefore wouldn’t be the best choice for hot sleepers.

Your Questions, Answered

What is the best thread count for cotton sheets?

Thread count refers to the number of threads, or plies, woven into the fabric of sheets in either direction. When manufacturers mention thread count, they are doing so to showcase the quality of their sheets. And while thread count can be a helpful indicator of a fabric’s quality, it’s not the only feature to consider, and a super high thread count isn’t necessarily the best.

Generally, Baker recommends looking for a thread count between 400 to 500. But it also depends on the textile. For example, you can’t pack as many threads into percale’s plain-weave fabric. As a result, the “thread count of a percale sheet will be lower than [the] thread count of sateen of commensurate quality,” Baker says. “If you’re talking about percale, a very standard thread count is 200.”

Sateen, on the other hand, can fit more threads into the fabric, so you would look for a higher thread count if shopping for these types of sheets.

A super high thread count — think approaching 1,000 — isn’t necessarily better, Baker adds. “Those sheets tend to be a little heavy and not breathe quite as well because the natural air holes are lost in the fabric because the yarn is packed so tight.”

Ultimately, thread count can indicate quality and how the fabric will feel and perform, but it’s a hard factor to depend on alone, since “if you have a high thread count in a low-quality cotton, it won’t matter,” says Baker.

While she does recommend knowing the thread count when deciding which cotton sheets to purchase, it’s best to consider that number along with other factors, and also keep personal preference in mind. Most importantly, you just want sheets that feel good to you.

How should you wash cotton sheets?

Cotton sheets are easy to care for, and you don’t necessarily need to do anything special when washing them. While you should always follow the manufacturer’s instructions, cotton sheets typically do well when washed in hot water and dried on medium heat. It’s best to avoid bleach, and if you do have to bleach your sheets, do a second rinse cycle.

Cotton is wrinkle-prone, so smooth the sheets when they come out of the dryer so some of the wrinkles come out. Although some people like to iron their pillowcases, you don’t need to iron cotton sheets.

Who We Are

Kathleen Felton is a freelance writer originally from Connecticut, now living in Sydney, Australia, covering home and lifestyle for Better Homes & Gardens. To compile this list of the best cotton sheets, Kathleen analyzed lab insights from our testing site in Des Moines, Iowa. She also consulted Saana Baker, a textile expert with 25 years of experience and the editor-in-chief at The Textile Eye, a trend and show report on high-end home textiles, surface design, fiber arts, and interior design based in San Francisco.

