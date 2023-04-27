We’ve tested over 300 hundred vacuums in just about every category. To determine the best cordless vacuums for pet hair, we evaluated the models based on value, effectiveness, maneuverability, ease of emptying, portability, noise level, and ease of setup.

The best cordless vacuums for pet hair are specially designed to handle the task. Unlike other types of dirt and debris, pet hair can pile up while remaining somewhat invisible, embedding into carpets and couches. Becky Rapinchuk from Clean Mama explains the factors to consider when choosing the best cordless vacuum for pet hair: “You'll want one with a good brush and one that's easy to clean and empty.” Of course, you’ll get the most build-up in places like your dog’s bed, so you’ll need an option that has the right attachments, too.

If you have pets in your house, you also have pet hair—and while some of it can be seen on your floors or couches, most of it gets pushed deep into your rug or under your furniture. In order to remove as much of it as possible during your daily or weekly cleaning, you’ll need the right vacuum for the job. If you’re currently using any old vacuum to rid your house of pet hair, you’re probably not doing it very well.

The attachments–particularly the crevice tool–functioned quite well, and we were impressed with how it worked on the tight cracks between couch cushions, as well as on the cushions themselves. The dust bin is relatively simple to empty, and you don’t need to remove the attachments to empty it out, which earned it high praise from us. Though it’s not super heavy to carry around, it is top-heavy, so set it down carefully or it will topple over.

Still, it’ll get the job done in a few passes and also works great on small and large clumps of hair. Some of the larger clumps of hair got stuck in the bristles during testing, but we found them easy enough to remove before getting back to cleaning. This could be a small price to pay for a model that’s quite a bit cheaper than some of the others on the list.

We loved the Toppin Cordless vacuum, noting that the incredibly strong suction made it superior to some of the more expensive models that we’ve tried. While the suction is strong, the Toppin vacuum is lightweight and simple to maneuver. It did have more trouble picking up debris from high-pile carpet, so you may need to help it along if you have deeply embedded gunk to clean.

Why You Should Get It: Powerful suction made this pick even more effective than some expensive cordless vacuums we’ve tried.

While hair was quickly and easily removed and didn’t get tangled in the vacuum, this model was considerably less effective on small messes. And the dust bin also took some getting used to, with a somewhat confusing mechanism to release.

We found this best cordless vacuum for pet hair pick to be a lightweight option that easily moves across different surfaces. The LED lights for additional visibility were especially helpful during cleaning. It’s best suited for dust and hair over chunkier debris. If you’re looking for the best cordless vacuum for pet hair, that very well could be sufficient for your needs.

This vacuum is considered a multipurpose option because of its 3-in-1 construction: It functions as a stick vacuum for floors, a handheld vacuum for upholstery and spot cleaning, and a high-reach vacuum to clean the dust off of high shelves or air vents. There’s also a handy extension hose attachment, which makes it great on stairs, too. A unique parking brake locks the wheels so the vacuum can lean against walls without tipping over.

Why You Should Get It: This vacuum converts from stick vacuum to handheld or high-reach vacuum in order to clean various surfaces efficiently.

There are some quirks to consider, particularly around the dust cup: removing the canister was not so intuitive (we had to refer to the manual to figure it out), and the dust cup filled up relatively quickly, although we found that it still performed well once it hit the max fill line. This detail, combined with a shorter battery life of up to 21 minutes on low, we think it’s best for smaller spaces.

It also features four 360-degree casters and an articulating neck that allow it to move around corners and odd angles and lie flat. We found the swiveling feature made it especially easy to maneuver. The powerful motor creates strong suction on hard floors, which we noticed worked as well when tackling small messes as it did on hair. The vacuum also notably features LED lights that provide visibility in dark corners and other areas where debris might hide.

If your home mostly consists of hard floors , consider this the best vacuum for pet hair you’ll find. The main head on the Dyson Omni-Glide has brush bars covered in nylon to easily pick up larger pieces of debris like kibble, while the carbon fiber filaments are made to pick up hair and dust particles. The vacuum is meant to function equally well moving forward or backward for superior maneuverability.

Why You Should Get It: A swiveling feature allows for superior maneuverability, especially around corners and at odd angles.

Additionally, the vacuum easily converts to a handheld for work on curtains or couches. It also runs for quite a long time (up to an hour), so you’ll be able to clean the whole house with one charge, and we didn’t notice it losing suction power as the battery drained. That said, it’s on the heavier side at over 8 pounds, and we found it uncomfortable to hold for long periods.

It’s great for stairs and shelves, working with ease around corners and chair legs or tables—the included crevice tool is a must-have, as some of the debris would get pushed against the wall when we used it to clean medium- or high-pile carpet . The 1-liter dust cup is quick to empty by punching a button, and there’s an LED screen with touch controls. The vacuum can lie completely flat in order to go underneath couches or other pieces of furniture.

This vacuum by Innova has two modes for hard floors and carpets, and it works great on both, removing dust, debris, and hair without any strands or fibers getting caught in the roller. It picked up about 95% of all debris during our tests in under one minute.

Why You Should Get It: We found that it cleaned up around 95% of debris on various surfaces in under a minute.

The vacuum’s simplicity, three-pound weight, and a comfortable handle are all additional reasons we consider it one of the best cordless vacuums for pet hair. Though it only has one power mode, we certainly found it effective enough, and it gives the user up to 17 minutes of cleaning time before needing a recharge. The main downside is that it’s super loud—one of the loudest on our list.

Still, this affordable model by Bissell impressed us for a variety of other reasons. It comes equipped with a crevice tool, a motorized brush, and an upholstery tool, and it’s easy to operate with just an on/off button and a button to empty out the tank. It should be noted that you need to remove the filter in order to empty the dustbin, which requires two hands. However, we rated it highly for overall ease of use.

We appreciated this vacuum’s ability to work on various surfaces and types of pet messes. During our tests, it removed all traces of hair from high-pile rugs, tile, and hardwood floors. It also worked well on upholstery, but we found it challenging to move “against the grain” of the fabric’s texture, and picking up all the hair took a few passes.

Why You Should Get It: It works well on a variety of surfaces such as tile, high-pile rugs, and hardwood floors.

Three suction modes are meant to switch between hardwood and carpet easily, and the powerful motor won’t lose suction as the battery goes down. Additionally, we found it easy to maneuver around at all sorts of odd angles, and even easier to switch out attachments. It worked great on carpet and upholstery to get out pet hair, but it took us a few passes to get all the kibble.

It comes with so many helpful attachments, like a hair screw tool, a conical brush that quickly sucks up all the excess hair, a dusting head, and an ultra-precise crevice tool to get between couch cushions or stairs. A lever allows you to remove dust and debris from the filter (mostly) hands-free, although you might have to reach in and grab leftover detritus, and the filter removes dust particles as small as .3 microns.

We found the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal so easy and functional it almost got us excited about vacuuming. If that’s not enough to convince you it’s one of the best cordless vacuums for pet hair, allow us to highlight some standout features.

Why You Should Get It: The vacuum and its unique attachments, such as a conical brush, works especially well for picking up hair on carpets and upholstery.

The vacuum may not come with techy features, but it has great add-ons nonetheless; in addition to the crevice tool, there’s an extra-large dustbin that holds 750 milliliters and a washable filter that we found easy to remove. The dustbin needs to be emptied fairly frequently, and, because it's handheld, you’ll need to get down on your hands and knees to clean floors. But it’s a fantastic, affordable option that helps you maintain your furniture and keep it looking clean.

The motorized, anti-tangle rubber bristles pull up the hair without it getting stuck, and the power boost mode (one of two modes) makes quick work of particularly gnarly messes. There’s only one attachment, an extra-long crevice tool. Though we found it worked well on all surfaces we applied it to and especially liked it for cleaning couch upholstery, we do wish it included at least one other attachment for jobs like cleaning underneath the couch or in tight corners.

This is one of the best cordless vacuums for pet hair if your biggest issue is keeping upholstery clean . The Black+Decker vacuum will deep clean everything from curtains to dog beds to couches. While it does work after a few passes on larger debris like kibble, it’s most effective on hair and fur.

Keep in Mind: There’s only one attachment—we would have liked to see at least one more to make it easier to clean under couches and in tight corners.

Why You Should Get It: It gets deep into couch upholstery and pet beds to eradicate embedded hair from fabric.

As with most WiFi-enabled vacuums, it also connects to an app with the ability to track cleaning progress and connect to product support. Worth considering: we found the vacuum most effective on its highest setting, which did cut into battery life.

There are V-shaped bristles on the main brush head to help to avoid tangles, and an LED light allows the user to easily see into small crevices and tight corners to ensure an area is thoroughly clean. A powerful 5-stage filter removes allergens and also separates air and dust to prevent the loss of suction power as the vacuum fills up. An LED screen allows you to switch easily between the three modes (max, auto, and manual), increase or decrease suction with a touch bar, and utilize voice commands once you connect to WiFi.

The filter opens and closes with a magnet and is constructed so hair won’t get easily tangled. When we tested it, the lever made for a mostly hands-free experience. Besides its ability to thoroughly remove hair from couches and rugs with only a few passes, there are some smart features that make the stick vacuum worth the price. Our favorite is the ability to quickly convert it into a handheld model in order to properly clean upholstery.

The Tineco Pure One S15 is our pick for the best cordless vacuum for pet hair for a few reasons: its easy maneuverability, effectiveness at handling messes on different surfaces, and powerful filter. We were especially impressed with how lightweight and portable it was, and its ability to efficiently transition from hard flooring to carpet.

Keep in Mind: The vacuum is most effective on its highest setting, which will cut into its battery life.

Why You Should Get It: This lightweight option quickly converts to a handheld, allowing you to easily clean upholstery without breaking your stride.

The Bottom Line

The Tineco Pure One S15 Pro is our pick for the best cordless vacuum for pet hair because it’s lightweight and powerful, with tons of handy features like an LED screen and WiFi connectability. If you’re looking for a handheld option to tackle upholstery and dog beds, the Black+Decker Furbuster Handheld Vacuum for Pets is also a great pick.

Our Testing Process

We put each of the best cordless vacuums for pet hair through the same series of tests, beginning with timing how long it took to assemble from opening the box to completion. Using a decibel meter, we measured how loud the vacuum was on both the highest and lowest settings. For models meant for soft and hard flooring, we crumbled dog kibble on carpeted and non-carpeted areas to assess how well it functioned on larger debris and noted how easily the vacuum transitioned between the two.

To test the cleaning capabilities on hair, we timed how long it took to suck up four ounces of (synthetic) hair, how much was in the dustbin by the end, and how well it worked on both hard and soft surfaces. We completed the same test on upholstery. Battery life was also recorded, and we took note of whether suction decreased as the charge dwindled. Finally, we assessed all added features including attachments, modes, lights, and filters. Afterward, we recorded how easy it was to clean.

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

What to Know About Cordless Vacuums Before Shopping

Type

There are several types of cordless vacuums that can be used to clean pet hair. Many of the options on our list of best cordless vacuums for pet hair are stick vacuums, which tend to be lightweight and multifunctional. Handheld vacuums are ideal for cleaning upholstery or curtains, as opposed to vacuuming the entire floor. If you’re considering an all-purpose vacuum that will work on floors as well as on upholstery, you might want a stick vacuum that converts to a handheld vacuum with the push of a button. While handheld vacuums tend to be much less expensive, they’ll also have fewer features than pricier, multi-use models.

Decibels

We’ve all experienced the irritation of a loud vacuum running while you’re sleeping, studying, or simply trying to unwind. Especially if you live with others or like to vacuum at night, noise level might be a concern. Sixty to 70 decibels is about the level of a normal conversation, according to a chart by Yale University. Most of the vacuums on this list fell into the 70 to 90-decibel range, with the highest being a little over 92. This is a few decibels higher than your headphones on half-volume, and a few decibels lower than the sound of an approaching subway train. While that’s certainly not whisper-quiet, keep in mind that sound won’t matter too much unless you’re using your vacuum for an extended period of time.

Weight

Consider your own abilities when picking a vacuum by weight; if you have limited mobility or lots of stairs in your home, you may want to go for a lighter stick option or a handheld option (although handheld options will require you to bend down). Most cordless vacuums weigh only a few pounds (often less than 5 pounds), and the heaviest vacuum on our list is a little over 8 pounds.

Battery Run Time

Battery life is an important consideration for a cordless vacuum since it will dictate how long you can go between charges. If you spot clean frequently rather than doing a big vacuum every couple of weeks, a few minutes here and there will be all you need. However, if you’re more likely to do one deep clean every so often, you’ll need to look more closely at how long it can run on a single charge. While some vacuums can run for 45 minutes to an hour, keep in mind that that typically means on the lowest setting. When running continuously on high, some vacuums may last less than ten minutes. Vacuums take a few hours to charge once the battery has drained, so the easiest way to deal with this is to keep your vacuum charged when not in use.

Attachments

“Attachments are great for getting in tight spaces and other areas where pet hair might hide,” says Rapinchuk. We expect most of the best cordless vacuums for pet hair to include at least a crevice tool and possibly a roller brush—two attachments we found especially useful during our tests. Some models also come with upholstery brushes, which work great on couches. Extension hoses for stairs or 2-in-1 brushes that dust while you clean are other great features that you may see.

Better Homes & Gardens / Henry Wortock

Your Questions, Answered

What is the best cordless vacuum for pet hair?

During testing, we found the Tineco Pure One S15 Pro to be the best cordless vacuum for pet hair. It’s a lighter stick option at 6.80 pounds, with a long battery life of up to 40 minutes. It also converts to a handheld vacuum and is efficient on all surfaces, including hardwood, rug, and tile. Extra touches like an LED screen with a touch bar that allows you to customize suction power and a lighted base that illuminates hidden dust make this a worthwhile option.

What is the best handheld vacuum for pet hair?

The Black+Decker Furbuster Handheld Vacuum for Pets and the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Handheld Vacuum are two of the best cordless vacuums for pet hair. Both are extremely affordable compared to pricier stick vacuums, weigh around three pounds, and come with useful crevice tools. Handheld vacuums are most useful for quick spot cleans, or for getting the pet hair out of upholstery on couches, chairs, or pet beds.

Do you need a special vacuum for pet hair?

In a word, yes. “Look for one that specifically says it works with pets and pet hair,” Rapinchuk recommends. Pet hair is different from human hair—it amasses quickly, sheds more often, and can be so fine that it’s hard to see it piling up—plus many people are allergic to it. The best cordless vacuums for pet hair have specific tools and features that help them get all that tough-to-spot hair. You’ll want a model that can tackle both fine hairs and larger clumps equally.

Who We Are

Alida Nugent is a commerce writer with over 6 years of experience testing and reviewing products–and has also implemented tests on cordless, robot, and stick vacuums in the past. She also spoke with Becky Rapinchuk for Clean Mama, as well as did significant research to write up this article.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products and we let you know that we got it for free to remain as transparent as possible about our picks.