The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023, According to Testing

We tested a variety of vacuums and noted every detail we could, from sound level to realistic battery life. We also assessed maneuverability around furniture and corners, how well each model picked up everything from smaller messes to baked-in pet hair, as well as assembly.

Similarly, hard floors and tile can benefit from targeted “attachments to get in between tight spaces,” says Becky Rapinchuk from Clean Mama. Vacuums will come with varied attachments and tech features (think apps and LED lighting and displays) that make them better-suited for different needs.

Your lifestyle will dictate what features are important to you in a cordless vacuum. For example, if you have pets, Melissa Homer, cleaning expert and chief cleaning officer at MaidPro, recommends looking for “strong suction, HEPA filtration, and powerful rotating brushes for the floor and the upholstery.”

Cordless vacuums have grown in popularity due their tendency toward sleekness and ease of use. If a cordless vacuum is your preference, then you’re in luck: we’ve done our due diligence and figured out which models are worth your time.

While it does have a floor head, this is better suited for upholstery, and could also work for getting rid of pet hair on your couch or carpeted stairs.

We also liked how easy this was to clean out and were impressed by how much the canister held, cutting down on the need to empty it repeatedly during the process. We didn’t have any issues with decreasing suction as the battery ran out—another feature that makes this the best cordless vacuum for your car, since you won’t have easy access to an outlet for charging.

We were incredibly impressed by this Black + Decker’s ability to suck up all the dirt, dust, debris, and hair that tends to build up in a car. The features are made for detail work; there’s a 4-foot hose that helps you reach underneath the seats, a crevice tool to get between cushions, and the lightweight build makes it easy to hold and maneuver while you clean.

Why You Should Get It: The 4-foot hose and crevice tool make it perfect for getting into every nook and cranny.

It works faster than many of our models, cleaning a living room in 2 minutes and 8 seconds, and it performs well around corners and furniture. The biggest drawbacks are the handle, which we found uncomfortable, and the vacuum’s tendency to push larger pieces of debris into corners. It’s also heavier, around 8.14 pounds, so keep that in mind if you think you’d prefer a lighter option.

No hairs got stuck after completing the job on hardwood and carpet during testing, which served as a point of frustration for other vacuums. The vacuum also worked better moving forward than it did backwards, but functioned reasonably well on every surface tested.

The battery life alone (23 minutes and 30 seconds) makes this one of the best cordless vacuums, but there are some additional unique features that helped this Eureka multi-surface model stand out to us. It has a motorized pet brush to remove hair from upholstery, and the main brush is specifically designed to prevent hair tangles, a convenience and a welcome perk not seen in the other models.

Why You Should Get It: The brush is designed to prevent hair from tangling and clogging up the vacuum.

Finally, the LED screen lets you know when your job is done, glowing red when there’s unseen dirt and hair left in the area you’re working on, blue when it's all clear. Since pet hair can be quite hard to see with the naked eye, this feature is especially appreciated.

An LED light attached to the brush head combined with the option to lay the vacuum completely flat make it possible to get everything underneath the couch for once, including those balls of hair and dust that seem to magically end up there. There are thoughtful touches that, while not must-haves, are nice additions, such as a magnetic filter removal and an app with tracking capabilities and product support. That said, these features make this a pricier option.

Perhaps the most essential feature that makes it a must for pet clean-up is a lever that allows you to remove hair trapped around the filter (a common problem with most vacuums on this list) without having to touch it. A mini power brush to clean hair out of pet beds and couches makes it clear this was designed with cat and dog owners in mind.

If you have pets, there are two things you’ll need to clean up often: hair and food. The Tineco Pure One model is the best cordless vacuum for both of those jobs, and has plenty of fancy upgrades that make it an impressive option.

Keep in Mind: Features like app connectivity bring up the price point and might not be necessary for the average user.

Why You Should Get It: A clever LED display removes the guesswork by telling you exactly when an area is clean.

The vacuum worked well when transitioning from hard flooring to carpet, and its size made it easy to take from room to room. Five disposable mopping cloths are an interesting addition to the line-up of accessories, which also includes a mini pet brush and a 2-in-1 crevice tool.

Another downside is that this was the loudest model we tested, reaching 91 decibels on its loudest settings (think: a few decibels lower than an approaching subway train, according to Yale).

A particular strength is the vacuum’s ability to remove hair, leaving no trace behind after cleaning. Using the crevice tool on stairs and on cobwebs around a bookshelf produced thorough, positive results, although those attachments did need a little muscle to get on and off, as did the canister.

This is a small but mighty option, and the best cordless vacuum for its size—it only weighs 0.12 pounds. There are some drawbacks, however, as the lower settings don’t work nearly as well as the highest. Still, we were impressed with its cleaning prowess and powerful functionality given its size.

Keep in Mind: This is the loudest option on our list, hitting 91 decibels on the highest setting.

Why You Should Get It: The lightest option on our list by far, this is a great choice for people with limited mobility or lots of stairs.

Its biggest challenge is its smaller dust canister and the shorter battery life, but the ease of cleaning more than makes up for it. Please note that this vacuum is only for hard floors, not carpet, so you will need a separate vacuum for carpet and rugs.

One of its greatest attributes is its swiveling head, which worked wonders around corners and furniture when we tested it. The Dyson has a shorter battery life of 8 minutes and 29 seconds on high, and lasts around 21 minutes on lower settings.

Stairs were also no issue—the Dyson Omni-Glide+, worked as smoothly and quickly on the stairs as it did on flat surfaces.

Dyson is one of the most recognizable names in vacuums, for good reason. This model stood out during testing as the best cordless vacuum to use on hard floors. A lightweight option at only 2.5 pounds, it works on hardwood floors and grout tiles with similar ease, getting rid of hair, popcorn kernels, and other messes in under a minute.

Keep in Mind: A small dust canister means you might find yourself emptying it more often than you’d like.

Why You Should Get It: The swivel head makes cleaning in corners and around furniture much easier than with a typical vacuum.

If you haven’t deep cleaned your carpets in a long time, expect to empty the canister multiple times, and be prepared to wrestle with the hair that gets wrapped around the filter. Overall, we found that it cleaned a living room in 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

As for battery life, it lasts just under 12 minutes on high and 33 minutes on the lower settings. We found that it actually functioned better on the lower or eco modes, as the high setting could produce such forceful suction that the vacuum became harder to maneuver. As a testament to how well this performed on carpet, it removed hair that was deeply pressed into the carpet threads on those lower settings, too.

While it does work on hardwood floors, carpet, and upholstery, it doesn’t catch hair as well on non-carpet flooring, although it does easily suck up larger messes like popcorn kernels.

While this Miele vacuum is pricey, we were incredibly impressed with its ability to eliminate hair from high pile carpet, making it our pick for best cordless vacuum for carpets. As a pet vacuum , it’s especially adept at catching hidden hair from cats and dogs that other vacuums might miss—the LED light on one of the attachments was especially helpful in catching missed strands on dark carpets.

Why You Should Get It: This model is capable of removing deeply-embedded hairs in carpet, even on the lowest setting.

But it’s a great pick, especially for the price. The vacuum cleaned a living room in 2 minutes and 30 seconds, plus we found it works well on stairs, and is generally easy to use overall. If you have more hardwood than carpet in your home and don’t mind sacrificing a little battery life to save some money, this is a solid choice.

It was easier to use when pushed in a forward motion as opposed to backwards, and the canister had to be removed a few times when cleaning because it filled up quickly.

It has similar specs as our top pick when it comes to weight and decibel level when in use, but the performance suffers slightly in comparison. For instance, we found that it picks up larger messes like cereal pieces much easier on hardwood. And while it functioned decently well on high pile carpet, the vacuum sometimes required a second pass to pick up hair.

Finding the best cordless vacuum on a budget is a feat in itself, but the benefits of this Belife model don’t stop at the price. While it only has a run time of a little over 13 minutes on high power, it lasts around 53 minutes on low power—and we found it cleaned up small messes in 30 seconds to a minute, meaning that battery life will still go a long way when spills occur.

Keep in Mind: It doesn’t work as well on carpet as it does on hardwood.

Then there are the tech features for gadget lovers out there. An LED light at the base of one brush illuminates hard-to-see messes, and there is an option to connect your vacuum to an app that keeps track of battery life and filter replacement schedules. Bells and whistles aside, this is the best cordless vacuum simply because of how well it performs (it cleaned one of our living rooms in around a minute). Another bonus: we appreciated that it was the easiest to set up and had the battery already attached to the motor.

We found that the accessories were easy to attach, it quickly turned into a handheld model when needed, and there was no significant difference in suction power as its battery dwindled. At its loudest the vacuum’s sound was around 84 decibels (compare this to the 60-70 decibels you can expect from the average conversation, according to Yale University ).

We noticed that it picked up debris in seconds–dust, dirt, and hair were no problem for this model—but it did struggle with larger items like cereal pieces. And, at nearly 6 pounds, it’s quite heavy. Still, unless you’re prone to spills or have a home with lots of stairs, the benefits likely outweigh the cons.

This stick vacuum by Tineco received rave reviews during our tests for a variety of reasons. The battery lasted a whopping 31 minutes on high, and the vacuum was easy to slide under furniture and into corners with the appropriate attachments. The vacuum is made to work on both carpet and hardwood flooring and moves from one surface to the other smoothly.

Why You Should Get It: This stick vacuum has a long battery life of about 30 minutes on the highest setting.

The Bottom Line

Overall, we recommend the Tineco Pure One S11 Tango Smart Stick/Handheld Vacuum because of its maneuverability, high-tech features, and ability to work on all surfaces. However, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, the Eureka/Innova NEC700 Cordless Stick Multi-Surface Vacuum has a unique brush head that prevents hair from getting stuck in the motor, which moves it high up on our list.

Our Testing Process

To find the best cordless stick vacuums featured, we evaluated based on these factors: effectiveness at cleaning, maneuverability, ease of emptying, portability, noise level, setup, and value. First, we measured how long set-up took from the moment we opened the package to when we started actively vacuuming.

We tested battery life by running the vacuum continuously on a low setting to completion on a medium-pile rug, then on a higher setting after we fully recharged the vacuum. We spent one minute each vacuuming up debris of different sizes, from hair to popcorn kernels to coffee grounds, and noting how well each model performed.

Models were tested on hardwood, carpet, upholstery, and stairs, when applicable. We also took note of how easy it was to remove the dust from the canister, how easy it was to wash the filter, and how quickly the cup filled up to its maximum capacity.

For pet vacuums we focused on hair, testing how quickly it took to clean up 2 ounces of pet hair on upholstery, if hair remained after clean-up, and if it got tangled in the filter when cleaning. For car vacuums, we performed all tests in a car using common vehicle debris like cereal, hair, and sand.

What to Know About Cordless Vacuums Before Shopping

Weight

Cordless vacuums vary in weight–the lightest vacuum on this list is the eufy by Anker HomeVac H30 Infinity at 0.12 pounds, and the heaviest is the Eureka/Innova NEC700 Cordless Stick Multi-Surface Vacuum at just over 8 pounds. For the most part, weight doesn’t seem to correlate much with price, suction power, or included features, though it can obviously impact maneuverability a great deal. Make sure you can easily move your cordless vacuum from room to room and up and down the stairs.

Battery Life

If you use your vacuum mostly for quick upkeep in heavily trafficked rooms or on active messes and spills, or live in a small home or apartment that doesn’t take long to get through, a shorter battery life won’t always be a problem. But those who prefer less frequent deep cleaning sessions or live in larger homes with multiple floors will want a vacuum whose battery goes the distance on a single charge. For the models on this list it takes about 30 seconds to 1 minute of battery power to clean up a small mess like crumbs and under 3 minutes to clean a full room.

Accessories

Some accessories shouldn’t be considered a bonus when it comes to the best cordless vacuums—they’re more of a necessity. For instance, a crevice tool is a must-have for cleaning corners, and you won’t be able to get your house fully free from dust without one. Most cordless vacuums come with at least two brush heads—usually a crevice tool and a dusting brush to help you get stubborn messes. We think those are the basic accessories that should come with all models.

Others might be nice to have but are maybe not necessary depending on your home or lifestyle— upholstery tools or LED lights, for instance. What you think of as non-negotiable will depend on how you’ll be using your cordless vacuum. As is the case with our top pick, Tineco Pure One S11 Tango Smart Stick/Handheld Vacuum, you’ll pay a bit more for flashier features. On the other hand, our budget pick, Belife V12 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is pretty bare-bones but includes our essentials.

Recommended Surfaces

Not all vacuums work on all surfaces. There are three basic categories: hard floors (hardwood, marble, tile, tile with grout, and linoleum), carpet (including rugs, wall-to-wall carpet, and kitchen or bath mats), and upholstery (couches, chairs, curtains, and anything with fabric). As noted, not all vacuums work equally well on each surface. For example, our favorite choice for hard floors, the Dyson Omni-Glide+, isn’t recommended for carpet at all, while the Miele Triflex HX2 Cat & Dog is especially adept at catching debris that is deeply-embedded in carpet fibers.



Other Cordless Vacuums We Tested

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

We found that the Samsung Jet 76 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, while fairly easy to use on hardwood, grout, and low-pile carpet, was difficult to maneuver on thicker carpet. Additionally, while it sucked up hair and smaller dust and debris particles, it wasn’t particularly successful in vacuuming larger items like popcorn kernels. Given its price, we thought there were better options available.

Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum

The Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum is lightweight and we found it worked well on carpet and hardwood with some maneuvering, but the lack of crevice tool made it impossible to pick up debris pushed into corners. Additionally, without any included accessories, we don’t think it would work on high shelves or upholstery. However, the high-power battery runtime was an impressive 41 minutes, and it quickly sucked up hair and coffee grounds in seconds.

Your Questions, Answered

What features should I look for in a cordless vacuum?

According to Rapinchuk, size is one of the most important features to consider when thinking about a vacuum, especially if you have limited storage space. Rapinchuk also recommends checking out “the dirt container—how big is it and how easy is it to empty?” Essentially, think about the features that will make your life easier. For instance, if you have pets, look for a vacuum with tools designed to help pick up hair. If you’re going to be cleaning your curtains or furniture with the vacuum, make sure it works with upholstery.

How long do battery powered vacuums last?

You can expect most cordless vacuums to run for about 10 to 40 minutes on a single charge, depending on the settings used. Battery life for the vacuums on our list ranged from 8 minutes to 31 minutes on high. As for lifetime use, most vacuums can last five years without needing a battery replacement, according to Consumer Reports. This is the most common reason cordless stick vacuums start to lose functionality. Most manufacturers sell battery replacements if you notice your vacuum is losing suction power, and it will cost a fraction of what a new vacuum would.

Who We Are

Alida Nugent is a commerce writer who has extensive experience with vacuums and their functionalities, and also researched this piece by speaking to Becky from the Clean Mama website. Additional insight was provided by Melissa Homer, cleaning expert and chief cleaning officer at MaidPro.