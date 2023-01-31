The 8 Best Cordless Hedge Trimmers of 2023 for Tidy Landscaping

We know the importance of quality and long-lasting landscaping tools, and we scoured the internet to find the best cordless hedge trimmers that are worth the investment. We chose the Ryobi One+ 22-Inch 18V Cordless Hedge Trimmer as the best overall choice because of its lightweight build, effective operation, and maneuverable design.

The best cordless hedge trimmers provide a huge number of benefits over their corded counterparts—you don’t have to worry about finding an outlet, there’s no risk of tripping over the tailing cord around you as you work, and they tend to be more lightweight and easy to carry than other models.

There’s a lot of backbreaking work that goes into yard maintenance, especially if you’re determined to take care of your landscaping and upkeep yourself. Smart homeowners know that easy outdoor upkeep really comes down to the tools and gear you invest in—and a good cordless hedge trimmer is one of those stand-out items to keep in your gardening arsenal for quick and easy maintenance.

Best Overall RYOBI 22-Inch 18V Cordless Hedge Trimmer The Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This hedge trimmer is compact but surprisingly powerful, making it ideal for most home gardening needs. Keep in Mind: Its battery life isn’t long enough to clean up large yards in one charge. The best cordless hedge trimmer for you depends on a lot of factors, but the most versatile and reliable model on our list is the Ryobi One+ 22-Inch 18V Cordless Hedge Trimmer. The compact but powerful gardening tool features a 3,000 strokes per minute (SPM) blade speed and double-sided blade which makes cutting as quick and efficient as possible. At 33 inches long, it’s easy to be precise when using this tool, and it’s only 7 pounds, so your arms won’t tire quickly when holding it for long periods of time. We love that the handle rotates, allowing you to effortlessly trim at all angles. To keep the blade clean as you work, the HedgeSweep debris remover wipes off clippings in real time. This small but mighty hedge trimmer comes with one 18-volt battery that lasts up to 35 minutes on a single charge—less than some professional-grade models on the market. However, this should be plenty of time for anyone with a small- to medium-sized yard. If you want to use your hedge trimmer for a longer period of time, we recommend buying an additional battery to swap out halfway through. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Weight: 7.25 pounds | Volts: 18 volts | Blade Length: 22 inches | Power: Battery

Best Budget Vivosun 20-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This budget-friendly hedge trimmer offers a powerful dual-action blade that’ll hold up—even with heavy use. Keep in Mind: The blade length might not be long enough for those with larger landscaping projects. You really don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars just to get a functional and durable hedge trimmer to help expedite your at-home landscaping and gardening projects. Look at the Vivosun 20-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer, for example. This budget-friendly cordless hedge trimmer comes in comfortably under a hundred dollars, but it doesn’t skimp on quality and efficiency. In fact—it’s one of the best options for those looking for a reliable and heavy-hitting hedge trimmer. The lightweight and long-lasting hedge trimmer features a generous 20-volt power and heavy-duty dual-action blade that’ll easily cut through even the most unwieldy shrubs and trees). It features no-load speeds up to 1400 rpm, which is more than enough for most working conditions. This option also features a ​comfortable ergonomic D-grip handle that won’t cause hand cramping or slippage while in use. It’s also designed to work on either side, which allows for easy use by both left-handed and right-handed DIY landscapers. We like that this option has a rechargeable battery as well—but it’ll only function for about thirty minutes between charges, so you might want to invest in a backup battery if you have big jobs to deal with. Keep in mind that the 20-inch blade is slightly smaller than other options on our list of the best cordless hedge trimmers. While this makes it a little easier to maneuver, you may find that it’s too small to be efficient on large landscaping projects. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Weight: 7.1 pounds | Volts: 20 volts | Blade Length: 20 inches | Power: Battery

Best Splurge Makita LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This high-end hedge trimmer is supremely quiet and efficient thanks to the powerful 1,800 SPM speed. Keep in Mind: This option is quite heavy and might be difficult for some to maneuver. The Makita LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit might cost a pretty penny—but if you’re looking to spend a little more in order to ensure you’re getting all the best bells and whistles, it’s well worth the extra cost. The high-end cordless hedge trimmer features a powerful 1,800 SPM speed that’ll cut through pretty much any shrubbery without putting up a fight. It’s also quite quiet compared to other hedge trimmers on our list, which makes it a very appealing option if you don’t want to disrupt your neighbors when landscaping. It features a five-position rotating rear handle which helps ensure increased comfort during both vertical and angle trimming. The two-handed operation also means that this option will only be activated when both the trigger and front handle are engaged, making it a safer option to use. This option comes with a six-speed dial that ranges from 0 to 1,800 SPM to best suit your specific project at hand as well as star protection computer controls that were designed to protect against overload and over-discharge as well as overheating. At 13.3 pounds, this splurge-worthy cordless hedge trimmer is the heaviest on our list. You may notice that your arms get fatigued more quickly with this tool than with other options, so keep this factor in mind especially if you plan to hold it for long periods of time. Price at time of publish: $439 Product Details: Weight: 13.3 pounds | Volts: 18 volts | Blade Length: 25-1/2 inches | Power: Battery

Best Electric Mytol 24-Inch Electric Hedge Trimmer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This fast-charging electric hedge trimmer fully charges in less than fifty minutes. Keep in Mind: The lightweight design might feel a little flimsy for people who are used to a heavier gas hedge trimmer. There are major benefits to opting for a cordless electric hedge trimmer over a gas-powered hedge trimmer or even a corded counterpart. Electric hedge trimmers tend to be much more lightweight and nimble compared to other options—and they’re also going to cost a whole lot less in maintenance and upkeep, since you won’t have to purchase gas to fill them up. The Mytol 24-Inch Electric Hedge Trimmer is a particularly good option for those looking to make the switch from gas to electric without a hitch. It comes with a rechargeable battery that can fully charge in less than fifty minutes (though the manufacturer doesn’t disclose how long the battery lasts for), which makes it great for tackling bigger projects. This option is also relatively budget-friendly without skimping on features to make backyard maintenance as easy and efficient as possible. It also includes convenient double-sided blades that simultaneously cut in two directions for added efficiency. The wide 24-inch blade makes it easy to tackle large projects without snagging or getting stuck during the process. The ultra-lightweight hedge trimmer weighs just 5.5 pounds, which is great for wrangling into small or hard-to-reach places. However, if you’re accustomed to using a gas-powered hedge trimmer, you might have to adjust to how lightweight this device is. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Weight: 5.5 pounds | Volts: 20 volts | Blade Length: 24 inches | Power: Battery

Best Lightweight Black + Decker 40V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This compact hedge trimmer is lightweight and easy to maneuver without skimping on durability and efficiency. Keep in Mind: The battery pack can be tricky to clip properly into place. Investing in a cordless hedge trimmer pretty much guarantees a streamlined and simplified way to landscape and maintain your yard. That being said, hedge trimmers—especially gas-powered hedge trimmers tend to be quite heavy and can be rather difficult to comfortably use. The Black + Decker 40V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer offers a happy compromise between lightweight design and heavy-duty functionality. It weighs in at just under seven pounds while still offering a generous 40-volt power for bigger projects in your yard. This option is also designed to be as comfortable in hand as possible. It features an ergonomic wrap-around auxiliary handle to make it easier to access hard-to-reach spots around your yard. Its integrated vibration reduction means you’ll be able to work with better precision and for longer periods of time without worrying about your hands getting blisters or cramping up. We also like that this option boasts a 22-inch ​​dual-action blade, which allows you to efficiently trim hedges and branches with better maneuverability. Keep in mind that the battery pack can be tricky to clip into place, so it may take a few minutes to set up your hedge trimmer before getting to work. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Weight: 6.9 pounds | Volts: 40 volts | Blade Length: 22 inches | Power: Battery

Best Battery Life DEWALT 20V MAX* Cordless Hedge Trimmer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This electric hedge trimmer was designed to run for more than an hour without running out of battery. Keep in Mind: This option doesn’t come with a blade guard, which makes it more of a hazard than other options on this list. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense cordless hedge trimmer that isn’t going to die on you halfway through the job or take ages to charge in between uses, you’ll want to consider the Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer. This standout trimmer was designed to run for more than an hour with a single battery, but it also works with any Dewalt brand battery. This means you can easily stock up on multiple batteries and always have a backup pack ready to go, extending your device’s life for several hours. The razor-sharp workhorse is also incredibly rough and durable; it features a laser-cut, hooked-tooth blade design that can cut branches up to 3/4 of an inch thick in one go. It’s also made from a well-balanced and sturdy-feeling handle system that feels secure in hand and won’t crack or chip with heavy and regular use. We also really appreciate that this option, despite its sturdy feel and long-lasting and convenient battery life, is a relatively budget-friendly option. It also includes a generous warranty policy and excellent customer service support which is great if you ever run into issues with your hedge trimmer. It’s important to note that this tool doesn’t come with a blade cover, which makes it more dangerous to use and store. We recommend purchasing a blade guard separately to ensure no one gets hurt on the sharp edges. Price at time of publish: $204 Product Details: Weight: 8 pounds | Volts: 20 volts | Blade Length: 22 inches | Power: Battery

Best Pole Ryobi Cordless Battery Pole Hedge Trimmer The Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This hedge trimmer allows you to reach up to 8 feet overhead safely and efficiently. Keep in Mind: This option is quite heavy and might be hard on the shoulders with long-term use. If you live in a home with tall hedges flanking your property, you probably already know the struggle of keeping said hedges looking neat and tidy. Instead of hiring a professional landscaper to help get the job done, you could invest in a pole hedge trimmer. The Ryobi Cordless Battery Pole Hedge Trimmer is designed to make overhead trimming as simple (and safe) as possible. It features an extendable 18-inch blade that can reach up to eight feet in height, allowing you to get to those hard-to-reach places without having to deal with wrangling a ladder. The pivoting head also gives you even more control over your cutting—which can be great for ornate hedges that require a little extra precision to get right. This cordless hedge trimmer also features a speed trigger for simple and efficient cutting control, It also boasts a long-lasting battery and charger—and works with pretty much any Ryobi lithium battery which means you can easily stock up and keep a charged battery on hand for uninterrupted trimming. However, at 9.7 pounds, this device is a bit heavier than many of the other options on this list. If you don’t want to wield a hefty tool for long periods of time, we recommend shopping one of the more lightweight cordless hedge trimmers. Price at time of publish: $219 Product Details: Weight: 9.7 pounds | Volts: 40 volts | Blade Length: 18 inches | Power: Battery