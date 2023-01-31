Shopping The 8 Best Cordless Hedge Trimmers of 2023 for Tidy Landscaping We chose the Ryobi One+ 22-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer as our favorite overall pick because of its lightweight design and powerful operation. By Kaitlyn McInnis Kaitlyn McInnis Facebook Twitter Kaitlyn McInnis is an experienced lifestyle writer and online shopping enthusiast with a decade's worth of experience in digital journalism and lifestyle e-commerce. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on January 31, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered Who We Are In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. BHG / Alli Waataja There’s a lot of backbreaking work that goes into yard maintenance, especially if you’re determined to take care of your landscaping and upkeep yourself. Smart homeowners know that easy outdoor upkeep really comes down to the tools and gear you invest in—and a good cordless hedge trimmer is one of those stand-out items to keep in your gardening arsenal for quick and easy maintenance. The best cordless hedge trimmers provide a huge number of benefits over their corded counterparts—you don’t have to worry about finding an outlet, there’s no risk of tripping over the tailing cord around you as you work, and they tend to be more lightweight and easy to carry than other models. We know the importance of quality and long-lasting landscaping tools, and we scoured the internet to find the best cordless hedge trimmers that are worth the investment. We chose the Ryobi One+ 22-Inch 18V Cordless Hedge Trimmer as the best overall choice because of its lightweight build, effective operation, and maneuverable design. Keep in Mind: Its battery life isn’t long enough to clean up large yards in one charge. The best cordless hedge trimmer for you depends on a lot of factors, but the most versatile and reliable model on our list is the Ryobi One+ 22-Inch 18V Cordless Hedge Trimmer. The compact but powerful gardening tool features a 3,000 strokes per minute (SPM) blade speed and double-sided blade which makes cutting as quick and efficient as possible. At 33 inches long, it’s easy to be precise when using this tool, and it’s only 7 pounds, so your arms won’t tire quickly when holding it for long periods of time. We love that the handle rotates, allowing you to effortlessly trim at all angles. To keep the blade clean as you work, the HedgeSweep debris remover wipes off clippings in real time. This small but mighty hedge trimmer comes with one 18-volt battery that lasts up to 35 minutes on a single charge—less than some professional-grade models on the market. However, this should be plenty of time for anyone with a small- to medium-sized yard. If you want to use your hedge trimmer for a longer period of time, we recommend buying an additional battery to swap out halfway through. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Weight: 7.25 pounds | Volts: 18 volts | Blade Length: 22 inches | Power: Battery Best Budget Vivosun 20-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This budget-friendly hedge trimmer offers a powerful dual-action blade that’ll hold up—even with heavy use.Keep in Mind: The blade length might not be long enough for those with larger landscaping projects. You really don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars just to get a functional and durable hedge trimmer to help expedite your at-home landscaping and gardening projects. Look at the Vivosun 20-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer, for example. This budget-friendly cordless hedge trimmer comes in comfortably under a hundred dollars, but it doesn’t skimp on quality and efficiency. In fact—it’s one of the best options for those looking for a reliable and heavy-hitting hedge trimmer. The lightweight and long-lasting hedge trimmer features a generous 20-volt power and heavy-duty dual-action blade that’ll easily cut through even the most unwieldy shrubs and trees). It features no-load speeds up to 1400 rpm, which is more than enough for most working conditions. This option also features a comfortable ergonomic D-grip handle that won’t cause hand cramping or slippage while in use. It’s also designed to work on either side, which allows for easy use by both left-handed and right-handed DIY landscapers. We like that this option has a rechargeable battery as well—but it’ll only function for about thirty minutes between charges, so you might want to invest in a backup battery if you have big jobs to deal with. Keep in mind that the 20-inch blade is slightly smaller than other options on our list of the best cordless hedge trimmers. While this makes it a little easier to maneuver, you may find that it’s too small to be efficient on large landscaping projects. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Weight: 7.1 pounds | Volts: 20 volts | Blade Length: 20 inches | Power: Battery Best Splurge Makita LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This high-end hedge trimmer is supremely quiet and efficient thanks to the powerful 1,800 SPM speed.Keep in Mind: This option is quite heavy and might be difficult for some to maneuver. The Makita LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit might cost a pretty penny—but if you’re looking to spend a little more in order to ensure you’re getting all the best bells and whistles, it’s well worth the extra cost. The high-end cordless hedge trimmer features a powerful 1,800 SPM speed that’ll cut through pretty much any shrubbery without putting up a fight. It’s also quite quiet compared to other hedge trimmers on our list, which makes it a very appealing option if you don’t want to disrupt your neighbors when landscaping. It features a five-position rotating rear handle which helps ensure increased comfort during both vertical and angle trimming. The two-handed operation also means that this option will only be activated when both the trigger and front handle are engaged, making it a safer option to use. This option comes with a six-speed dial that ranges from 0 to 1,800 SPM to best suit your specific project at hand as well as star protection computer controls that were designed to protect against overload and over-discharge as well as overheating. At 13.3 pounds, this splurge-worthy cordless hedge trimmer is the heaviest on our list. You may notice that your arms get fatigued more quickly with this tool than with other options, so keep this factor in mind especially if you plan to hold it for long periods of time. Price at time of publish: $439 Product Details: Weight: 13.3 pounds | Volts: 18 volts | Blade Length: 25-1/2 inches | Power: Battery Best Electric Mytol 24-Inch Electric Hedge Trimmer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This fast-charging electric hedge trimmer fully charges in less than fifty minutes.Keep in Mind: The lightweight design might feel a little flimsy for people who are used to a heavier gas hedge trimmer. There are major benefits to opting for a cordless electric hedge trimmer over a gas-powered hedge trimmer or even a corded counterpart. Electric hedge trimmers tend to be much more lightweight and nimble compared to other options—and they’re also going to cost a whole lot less in maintenance and upkeep, since you won’t have to purchase gas to fill them up. The Mytol 24-Inch Electric Hedge Trimmer is a particularly good option for those looking to make the switch from gas to electric without a hitch. It comes with a rechargeable battery that can fully charge in less than fifty minutes (though the manufacturer doesn’t disclose how long the battery lasts for), which makes it great for tackling bigger projects. This option is also relatively budget-friendly without skimping on features to make backyard maintenance as easy and efficient as possible. It also includes convenient double-sided blades that simultaneously cut in two directions for added efficiency. The wide 24-inch blade makes it easy to tackle large projects without snagging or getting stuck during the process. The ultra-lightweight hedge trimmer weighs just 5.5 pounds, which is great for wrangling into small or hard-to-reach places. However, if you’re accustomed to using a gas-powered hedge trimmer, you might have to adjust to how lightweight this device is. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Weight: 5.5 pounds | Volts: 20 volts | Blade Length: 24 inches | Power: Battery Best Lightweight Black + Decker 40V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This compact hedge trimmer is lightweight and easy to maneuver without skimping on durability and efficiency.Keep in Mind: The battery pack can be tricky to clip properly into place. Investing in a cordless hedge trimmer pretty much guarantees a streamlined and simplified way to landscape and maintain your yard. That being said, hedge trimmers—especially gas-powered hedge trimmers tend to be quite heavy and can be rather difficult to comfortably use. The Black + Decker 40V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer offers a happy compromise between lightweight design and heavy-duty functionality. It weighs in at just under seven pounds while still offering a generous 40-volt power for bigger projects in your yard. This option is also designed to be as comfortable in hand as possible. It features an ergonomic wrap-around auxiliary handle to make it easier to access hard-to-reach spots around your yard. Its integrated vibration reduction means you’ll be able to work with better precision and for longer periods of time without worrying about your hands getting blisters or cramping up. We also like that this option boasts a 22-inch dual-action blade, which allows you to efficiently trim hedges and branches with better maneuverability. Keep in mind that the battery pack can be tricky to clip into place, so it may take a few minutes to set up your hedge trimmer before getting to work. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Weight: 6.9 pounds | Volts: 40 volts | Blade Length: 22 inches | Power: Battery Best Battery Life DEWALT 20V MAX* Cordless Hedge Trimmer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This electric hedge trimmer was designed to run for more than an hour without running out of battery.Keep in Mind: This option doesn’t come with a blade guard, which makes it more of a hazard than other options on this list. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense cordless hedge trimmer that isn’t going to die on you halfway through the job or take ages to charge in between uses, you’ll want to consider the Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer. This standout trimmer was designed to run for more than an hour with a single battery, but it also works with any Dewalt brand battery. This means you can easily stock up on multiple batteries and always have a backup pack ready to go, extending your device’s life for several hours. The razor-sharp workhorse is also incredibly rough and durable; it features a laser-cut, hooked-tooth blade design that can cut branches up to 3/4 of an inch thick in one go. It’s also made from a well-balanced and sturdy-feeling handle system that feels secure in hand and won’t crack or chip with heavy and regular use. We also really appreciate that this option, despite its sturdy feel and long-lasting and convenient battery life, is a relatively budget-friendly option. It also includes a generous warranty policy and excellent customer service support which is great if you ever run into issues with your hedge trimmer. It’s important to note that this tool doesn’t come with a blade cover, which makes it more dangerous to use and store. We recommend purchasing a blade guard separately to ensure no one gets hurt on the sharp edges. Price at time of publish: $204 Product Details: Weight: 8 pounds | Volts: 20 volts | Blade Length: 22 inches | Power: Battery Best Pole Ryobi Cordless Battery Pole Hedge Trimmer The Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This hedge trimmer allows you to reach up to 8 feet overhead safely and efficiently.Keep in Mind: This option is quite heavy and might be hard on the shoulders with long-term use. If you live in a home with tall hedges flanking your property, you probably already know the struggle of keeping said hedges looking neat and tidy. Instead of hiring a professional landscaper to help get the job done, you could invest in a pole hedge trimmer. The Ryobi Cordless Battery Pole Hedge Trimmer is designed to make overhead trimming as simple (and safe) as possible. It features an extendable 18-inch blade that can reach up to eight feet in height, allowing you to get to those hard-to-reach places without having to deal with wrangling a ladder. The pivoting head also gives you even more control over your cutting—which can be great for ornate hedges that require a little extra precision to get right. This cordless hedge trimmer also features a speed trigger for simple and efficient cutting control, It also boasts a long-lasting battery and charger—and works with pretty much any Ryobi lithium battery which means you can easily stock up and keep a charged battery on hand for uninterrupted trimming. However, at 9.7 pounds, this device is a bit heavier than many of the other options on this list. If you don’t want to wield a hefty tool for long periods of time, we recommend shopping one of the more lightweight cordless hedge trimmers. Price at time of publish: $219 Product Details: Weight: 9.7 pounds | Volts: 40 volts | Blade Length: 18 inches | Power: Battery Best Gas Echo 20-Inch 21.2 cc Gas 2-Stroke Hedge Trimmer The Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This gas-powered hedge trimmer is customizable to best suit your specific needs and requirements.Keep in Mind: This option is quite expensive, especially when factoring in the price of gas. While electric cordless hedge trimmers are lightweight, quieter, and less-expensive than other types, They’re not as heavy-duty or powerful as their gas-powered counterpart. They also require rechargeable battery management which can be a pain—especially when you’ve accidentally run out of battery juice halfway through a job. If you’re set on a cordless hedge trimmer that’s gas-powered rather than battery-powered, you’ll want to consider the Echo Gas 2-Stroke Hedge Trimmer. This powerful hedge trimmer is designed for use around the backyard, but it could easily work in a professional or commercial setting as well. It features a double-sided and double-reciprocating razor edge blade which cuts through shrubs, branches, and brush in very little time. It also boasts ergonomic handles that help make precision cutting as easy and pain-free as possible. The Echo Gas 2-Stroke Hedge Trimmer also comes complete with a covetable commercial-grade felt air filter, which helps improve engine life and filtration efficiency. A convenient grease fitting allows for regular maintenance to help extend this trimmer’s overall lifespan as well. If noise is a concern for you when considering the best cordless hedge trimmers, we recommend shopping one of the electric models on our list instead of this one. Gas-powered hedge trimmers—including the Echo Gas Two-Stroke model—can be quite loud, which may bother you or your neighbors. Price at time of publish: $349 Product Details: Weight: 11.5 pounds | Volts: Not listed | Blade Length: 20-45.5 inches | Power: Gas The Bottom Line Overall, the best cordless hedge trimmer is the high-performance Ryobi One+ 22-Inch 18-Volt Cordless Hedge Trimmer. This device is compact but powerful; it’s easy to use, and lightweight, with a dual-action blade that allows you to work efficiently without getting tired. What to Know About Cordless Hedge Trimmers Before Shopping Weight According to Toby Schulz, CEO of Lawn.com, the weight of each hedge trimmer can vary greatly—and it isn’t something you should overlook. You’ll likely be using the hedge trimmer for long periods of time, so make sure you get one that isn’t too heavy for you. Our list of the best cordless hedge trimmers includes options ranging from 5.5 pounds to 13 pounds, so you’ll have plenty of options to meet your landscaping needs. Power and Voltage “When buying a cordless hedge trimmer, one thing to look for is battery life and power,” says Jeremy Yamaguchi, CEO of Lawn Love. “The battery life will determine how long the trimmer can run on a single charge, and the power will determine how well the trimmer can cut through thick branches.” Ideally, you should look for a trimmer with a high-capacity lithium-ion battery that can run for at least 30 minutes on a single charge. This will give you enough time to trim and prune your hedge without having to stop and recharge the battery. Also, the power of the trimmer is measured in volts (V); the higher the voltage the more power the trimmer has. A trimmer with at least 20 to 24 volts should be able to handle most trimming tasks around the garden. Blade Length Be sure to pay attention to the blade length of the trimmer you’re considering. Longer blades are more efficient but also slightly more unwieldy and can be difficult to use if you’re inexperienced. Check the size of your hedges beforehand so you can select the optimal length for the blade. Blade Material “You’ll also want to check the blade material to ensure it’s durable (think stainless steel or high-carbon steel),” Schulz says. “The blade will be operating at high speeds while cutting through the foliage and you don’t want a material that breaks easily.” Your Questions, Answered What should I look for when buying a cordless hedge trimmer? There are a handful of factors you’ll want to keep in mind when shopping for the best cordless hedge trimmer. According to Schulz, when choosing a hedge trimmer, the most important factors include size and hedge type (smaller or less dense hedges won’t need as powerful a trimmer as large and dense ones), and features such as interchangeable batteries, rotating heads, and safety triggers. You’ll also want to consider how comfortable the handles are since you’ll be holding it for long periods of time, and how easy to use the device is. What is the best voltage for a cordless hedge trimmer? “The average voltage for a cordless hedge trimmer is 40 volts, but the ideal voltage is anywhere between 20V and 80V,” Schulz says. “It really depends on how much power you need for your particular landscaping project.” Dense bushes or thick branches will require a more powerful hedge trimmer than thin brush. Consider the type of hedges you’ll most frequently be manicuring to determine the correct voltage for your hedge trimmer. Is a gas or electric cordless hedge trimmer better? Choosing between a gas or electric hedge trimmer will depend on several things—especially your budget and the power you need. “Gas cordless hedge trimmers are more powerful and durable, but they’ll cost more upfront and they’re more difficult to maintain,” Schulz says. “You’ll also need to consistently purchase gas to keep it going. 