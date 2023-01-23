The 8 Best Copper Cookware Pieces of 2023

Our overall top pick for the best copper cookware is the Cuisinart Copper Collection Tri-Ply Cookware Eight-Piece Set , because it’s budget-friendly for home cooks who’d like to try cooking with copper. It also works with a gas, electric, or induction cooktop, making it accessible to use in any kitchen.

“Copper is great for cooking because it conducts heat better than other materials,” says Andrea Amoretti, founder and CEO of Amoretti Brothers . But you don’t have to be a five-star Michelin chef to appreciate the quick heat conduction and heat retention of copper cookware.

Many chefs at fine restaurants around the world prefer copper cookware for its precise temperature control. Home chefs who are ready to make their meals a little more gourmet can invest in their own copper cookware. Generally, solid copper cookware is more expensive than non-stick ceramic cookware, but it’s also a higher quality product.

When it comes to high-quality cooking utensils, copper cookware is an investment—it’s more expensive than basic non-stick cookware, and it requires a little more care to keep it looking good. But the trade-off is that it is excellent at heating quickly and retaining heat, making it a favorite of chefs around the globe.

Best Overall Cuisinart Copper Collection Tri-Ply Cookware 8 Piece Set Walmart View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Birchlane.com Why You Should Get It: It has a tri-ply material construction for excellent heat distribution. Keep In Mind: Caring for copper pans takes more effort than other types of cookware. Purchasing the best copper cookware for your kitchen is an investment, but we found that this eight-piece set offers a lot for the money. Some single pieces of copper cookware can cost several hundred dollars, and with this set you receive a stock pot, saucepan, and saute pan with lids for about the same price as a single high-end copper pan. Plus, you also get eight-inch and 10-inch skillets. All of the cookware here is made with a tri-ply material construction, which simply means that it has a stainless-steel interior cooking surface, an aluminum core, and a copper exterior. This layered approach allows for good heat distribution along the base of the cookware and throughout the side walls, which home chefs will appreciate. This cookware can be used on an electric, gas, or induction cooktop, so it will work well in any kitchen. Copper finishes require a little extra care compared to stainless steel or other materials. We recommend cleaning it with soap and water and drying it immediately after each use. You can also add a drop of olive oil to the cleaned pan and rub the oil onto the interior and exterior of the pan to preserve the look. Just don’t use too much oil or the pan will feel greasy. The copper exterior will oxidize over time, but you can restore the look of copper with metal polish (Brasso No Scent Metal Polish) or with natural cleaning products. Price at time of publish: $330 Product Details: Included Cookware: 2.5-quart saucepan with cover, 4-quart sauté pan with cover, 6-quart stockpot with cover, 8-inch skillet, and 10-inch skillet | Maximum Oven Temperature: 500°F | Material: Stainless-steel interior, aluminum core, copper exterior

Best Budget Lagostina Q5542364 Martellata Tri-ply Hammered Stainless Steel View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s oven safe up to 500ºF and safe to put in the dishwasher. Keep In Mind: Some shoppers may not like the hammered copper look. It’s hard to find quality copper cookware for less than $100, which makes this copper saucepan an exciting find. This hammered copper saucepan is made with a copper exterior, aluminum core, and stainless-steel interior for excellent heat distribution. The manufacturer says it is also oven-safe up to 500ºF and dishwasher-safe, although we recommend washing all copper cookware by hand. With a two-quart capacity, this kitchen tool is perfect for everyday use, and it’s made with high-quality materials that will serve your kitchen well for years. If you’re interested in cooking with the best copper cookware, this budget-friendly saucepan is a great place to start. It won’t break the bank, but you’re still getting a solid piece of cookware that will last for many years under the right care. If you find that you like cooking with copper cookware and don’t mind the extra maintenance to keep it looking good, then you can always add more to your collection over time. This saucepan has a hammered copper exterior, which has a less-sleek look than smooth cookware. If aesthetics are important to you and you dislike the textured appearance, we recommend skipping this option. Price at time of publish: $76 Product Details: Included Cookware: 4-Quart saucepan | Maximum Oven Temperature: 500°F | Material: Stainless-steel interior, aluminum core, copper exterior

Best Splurge Mauviel Copper 10-Piece Cookware Set Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: This set of copper cookware is restaurant quality, with a heavy-gauge copper exterior and stainless steel interior. Keep In Mind: Copper is meant to patina, even with an investment in high-quality copper cookware you should expect the appearance to change over time. The Mauviel brand has been around since 1830, and its copper cookware has been used in professional kitchens—including fine dining restaurants and cooking schools in Paris—for decades. This cookware is still made in France, and it’s a worthy investment for a serious home chef who wants to replace their current utensils with copper. All the pieces in this set are 2 millimeters thick, made with a heavy-gauge copper exterior and an 18/10 stainless-steel interior cooking surface. Additionally, the handles are made from cast iron. You can feel the quality of each piece just by picking it up. Included in the set are two frying pans: one is 10.25 inches wide, and the other is 11.75 inches wide. There’s also a 2-quart and a 3.5-quart saucepan, each with its own lid. The 3-quart sauté pan is one of our favorites, and we predict it will become your favorite go-to pan as well. A heavy-duty 5-quart stew pot with a lid rounds out the set. You can use this splurge-worthy copper cookware set on a gas, electric, or halogen cooktop, but keep in mind that it doesn’t work with induction. The manufacturer recommends washing this copper cookware by hand and drying immediately with a soft cloth. Don’t use scouring pads or steel wool on the cookware, but the manufacturer does recommend polishing it with lemon and salt occasionally to keep the finish looking new. Price at time of publish: $2,000

Product Details: Included Cookware: 10.25-inch fry pan, 11.75-inch fry pan, 2-quart saucepan, 3.5-quart saucepan, 3-quart sauté pan, 5-quart stew pot | Maximum Oven Temperature: 600°F | Material: Stainless-steel interior, copper exterior, cast-iron handles

Best Skillet Hestan 8.5-inch CopperBond Skillet Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Sur La Table Why You Should Get It: The stainless steel base makes it easy to clean and use, even on induction cooktops. Keep In Mind: It’s available in three sizes, but the larger skillets are up to $295 more expensive than the 8-inch version. This skillet is built for performance and easy cleaning, thanks to its five layers of 18/10 stainless steel and a 100% copper core. The structure of this pan allows for quick, even heat distribution and excellent temperature control. This 8.5-inch skillet is ergonomically designed to be easy to handle when searing and sautéing, so you won’t feel unbalanced when handling it. The cost comes with several signs of a high-quality piece, including flush rivets that prevent food from building up and make it easier to clean and store the pan. The rims are reinforced with stainless steel for added durability, and it makes it more effortless to pour sauce out of the pan without dripping all over. You can use this skillet in the oven up to temperatures of 600ºF, and it is compatible with an induction cooktop. The Hestan 8.5-inch CopperBond skillet is also available in an 11-inch and 12.5-inch diameter if you’re looking for something bigger, but keep in mind that those options are also much more expensive. Hestan is a Napa Valley company that works with chefs to create high-end cookware and cooking appliances. The cookware they design is manufactured in Italy and it’s designed to last for many years. If you’re a home chef who really wants to elevate your meals, then the Hestan CopperBond Skillet is a worthy investment. If you only cook occasionally and aren’t concerned with precise temperature control, then there are more budget-conscious options that might be a better fit. Price at time of publish: $230 Product Details: Cookware Included: 8.5-inch skillet | Maximum Oven Temperature: 600°F | Material: Copper, stainless steel



Best Dutch Oven Copper Dutch Oven 10.4-Qt with Flower Lid Copper Kitchen View On Copperkitchenstore.com Why You Should Get It: This high-quality copper Dutch oven with exquisite detailing is hand-crafted by artisans. Keep In Mind: It is a hefty investment for one piece of cookware. This hammered copper Dutch oven is sure to be a showstopper in any home chef’s kitchen. It looks like an heirloom piece, and with care, it can be passed down for many years to come. The hammered copper exterior and the sculptural floral handle on the lid set it apart from other copper dutch ovens we considered for this list of the best copper cookware. When looking at this stately item, you may be surprised to learn that this copper dutch oven is actually handcrafted by artisans in Mexico and made from recycled copper. In addition to being extremely high-quality, this makes it a more sustainable and eco-friendly pick than other products on our list. The structure of this high-end pan is 2 millimeters thick and has two layers—a hand-hammered copper exterior and a tin interior—that protects the flavors of anything you cook. Cast bronze handles are riveted to the pot ensuring that you can securely move the dutch oven around the kitchen for years. With a 10.4-quart capacity, there’s nothing you can’t cook with this cookware. Overall, this is an excellent piece for a serious home chef who is really invested in preparing gourmet meals. The only downside is that it’s an expensive option for the average kitchen, however, if you’re looking for a luxurious addition to your kitchen cookware, this is a worthy purchase. Price at time of publish: $683 Product Details: Included Cookware: 10.4-quart dutch oven | Maximum Oven Temperature: 500°F | Material: Copper exterior, tin interior, cast bronze handles

Best Saute Pan Made In Copper Saucier Made-In View On Madeincookware.com Why You Should Get It: This sleek saucier is just the right size for whisking up sauces and rouxs. Keep In Mind: It weighs more than 6 pounds, making it feel similar in weight to a cast-iron pan. While most residential ovens typically don’t get hotter than 500ºF, it’s comforting to know that this sauté pan has been tested and reported by the manufacturer to be safe up to 800ºF. Its durability and precise temperature control are what set this pan apart on our list of the best copper cookware. It is made with copper and stainless steel, as the non-reactive stainless steel clads the interior of the pan. This pan doesn’t work with induction, but if you’re cooking on a gas cooktop you’ll notice how responsive the pan is, as it conducts and holds heat very well. We also liked the size of this sauté pan as it has a 5-quart capacity. This makes it very versatile for weeknight cooking as well as prepping a fine holiday meal. And since it can easily travel from the cooktop to the oven, the cooking options are endless. The only drawbacks to this pan are the weight and the price. At more than 6 pounds, it’s not the heaviest pan out there, but its weight is something to consider. When it’s full of food, you may not be able to hold the pan with one hand. It also comes with a hefty price tag that makes sense for a serious cook to invest in, but it might be too much for others to spend. To keep this pan looking its very best we recommend washing it by hand and drying it with a dry cloth. The manufacturer recommends using a copper polish, such as the Barkeeper’s Friend Soft Cleanser every three months to return it to its original golden color. Price at time of publish: $440 Product Details: Included Cookware: 5.2-quart saucepan | Maximum Oven Temperature: 800°F | Material: Copper, stainless steel

Best Stock Pot Weston Table Vintage 1880s Small French Copper Stockpot with Lid Weston Table View On Westontable.com Why You Should Get It: It is a vintage piece that will bring history and authenticity to your kitchen. Keep In Mind: It is an antique item and may have blemishes. Bring a bit of the Old World into your home with a vintage 1880s French copper stockpot. Weston Table sells traditional-style housewares including some antique pieces, such as this copper stockpot. While it is a distinctive piece, it isn’t meant to be left on a shelf; this stockpot was built to work in your kitchen as an active piece of cookware. Double rivets secure the handles to the stockpot, making it possible to transport the pot even when it’s full of soup that’s been simmering all day. It may look fancy, but it’s also capable of handling everyday meals such as boiling pasta for a spaghetti dinner. There are two elements that drew our attention to this copper cookware. First, purchasing a vintage piece of copper cookware is more sustainable than purchasing something that’s brand new, as it keeps high-quality pieces from being sent to a landfill simply because of age. Second, this copper stockpot is a long-lasting, expertly crafted piece that you won’t see in your neighbor’s kitchen. If you have an affinity for vintage items, this stockpot would be a handsome addition to your collection. Of course, the drawback is the price. This is one of the most expensive single pieces of copper cookware on our list. While it’s not a good fit for every kitchen, it will certainly turn heads in the right home. Price at time of publish: $610 Product Details: Included Cookware: Small copper stockpot | Maximum Oven Temperature: Not listed | Material: Copper, tin, brass