The Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket scored best overall because it’s soft, comfortable, and eco-friendly while offering an ideal amount of pressure.

When deciding which cooling weighted blanket to buy, it’s important to consider the weight, material, fill, and care. To make our selections for the best cooling weighted blankets, we researched the category and tested 35 blankets in our lab in Des Moines, Iowa. Our team of testers evaluated the blankets based on quality, comfort, warmth, ease of cleaning, durability, and value. We analyzed their findings to generate this list of the best cooling weighted blankets.

“A cooling weighted blanket is made with breathable material that supports airflow to help you sleep cooler at night,” says Daniel Noyed, a Product Expert at SleepFoundation.org. The best cooling weighted blankets may help reduce stress and improve sleep quality through deep-pressure stimulation.

If you’re looking for a comfortable blanket that cradles your body without making you feel too hot, consider a cooling weighted blanket. They are similar to traditional weighted blankets but designed to prevent overheating.

This blanket did well during our spot treatment test, and the top of the blanket almost seemed to repel the liquid instead of absorbing it, which makes for easy clean-up. Keep in mind that it did shrink a little after being washed. You can use a duvet cover with this weighted blanket since it has both edge and corner loops. It also comes with a reusable cotton tote bag, so you can easily store and carry this blanket.

During testing, we found this blanket to be smooth on both sides, but we could feel some tiny bumps of fill on the top. Although it was a little difficult to roll from side to side while using this blanket, we love that the fill didn't shift around, no matter how much we moved the blanket.

This weighted blanket is soft and comfortable with an ideal weight, warmth, and texture. The top side is a gray ombre jersey, and the bottom is a dark gray rayon from bamboo, allowing you to choose the most comfortable feel for you or switch back and forth between each side. The blanket is filled with lead-free glass beads and is available in different sizes and weights.

Why You Should Get It: This weighted blanket provides a steady comfortable temperature and evenly distributed weight.

This blanket may not be the best choice if you have pets—we noticed some snags, white pet hair, and lint. It’s recommended to machine wash on cool and then lay flat to dry or tumble dry on low. We think this blanket is a little pricey, but the chunky hand-knitted look warrants the higher cost.

If you’re looking for a weighted blanket that’s breathable yet warm, consider this hand-knitted weighted blanket by Silk & Snow. Our testers gave it high scores for quality and comfort. The woven construction adds texture to the blanket and offers a lot of give without feeling flimsy. It is available in multiple weight options, has no fillers, and is made with natural cotton.

Why You Should Get It: Breathable with evenly distributed weight, this hand-knitted weight blanket adds a homey, stylish effect. Keep in Mind: This blanket does show pet hair and may require multiple drying cycles when dried in the dryer.

We really liked this cooling-weighted blanket, but it’s a little pricier than some of the other cooling weighted blankets we tested.

We thought this blanket felt similar to a lightweight comforter during testing—not too heavy or too light. The fabric is breathable so we didn’t have to worry about overheating, and the blanket is filled with glass microbeads. This blanket is machine washable, but it didn’t do well during our spot treatment test and might be difficult to keep clean since it’s white. It is available in multiple weights and sizes as well as in a silver sage color.

This cooling-weighted blanket is made of 100% cotton and free of chemicals. The queen size is designed to fit on the top of the bed without hanging over the sides. It also has loops, so you can easily secure it to additional bedding.

Why You Should Get It: This weighted blanket has a quilt-like appearance. Keep in Mind: It might be difficult to keep clean due to its light color.

It didn’t cause our testers to overheat, but they couldn't feel the breeze of the fan through the cover. The blanket comes in one size and weight. The outer cover can be machine-washed, but the inner blanket must be dry-cleaned. Although a little pricey, testers found the quality warrants the higher cost.

This cooling weighted blanket is made of soft bamboo-viscose fabric and is designed to eliminate odors, allergens, and toxins. It is a 15-pound blanket filled with glass beads that provide deep and even pressure. This blanket felt heavier than some of the other cooling weighted blankets we tested, but it was still easy to move around.

Why You Should Get It: If you want a weighted blanket that is soft and provides even pressure, then this one is a smart choice. Keep in Mind: It is a bit more expensive than the other options.

Overall, we recommend this blanket because it’s a good price—especially considering the size of the blanket.

It is available in multiple sizes, weights, and colors and is sure to fit any color theme. This blanket felt cool to the touch to our testers, but it was a little lighter than advertised and felt more like a regular blanket than a weighted blanket. It held up well during our spot treatment test, and we didn’t see any tears or stains after washing it.

This budget-friendly blanket by ZonLi is a good choice if you’re looking for a high-quality cooling weighted blanket at an affordable price. The quality of construction is evident in the stitching around the edges. The squares kept the filling from shifting, which is sometimes an issue with other cooling weighted blankets. The cover is made from 100% bamboo viscose, and the blanket is filled with high-density glass beads.

Why You Should Get It: This blanket is cool to the touch, affordable, and well-constructed. Keep in Mind: It is lighter than indicated, feeling more like a regular blanket.

Like the best cooling weighted blankets, this one helps reduce stress and improve sleep quality by using 'deep pressure stimulation' to mimic the feeling of being hugged . We noticed the blanket shrunk a little after washing, and some of the threads unraveled, but the stains from our spot treatment test disappeared, making this blanket a snack-friendly choice.

The cover is made of lyocell which is eucalyptus-derived and plant-based, making this cooling weighted blanket an eco-friendly choice. It’s also OEKO-TEX-certified and filled with cotton and evenly distributed glass beads. This blanket is available in three weight options and two different sizes.

Our best overall pick is the Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket. It’s soft and smooth with an ideal amount of pressure. It didn’t trap any heat during testing and kept us at a comfortable temperature, but it didn’t offer much airflow.

Keep in Mind: The blanket is expensive, and after washing, some threads did unravel.

Why You Should Get It: If you’re looking for a cooling weighted blanket that is soft and smooth and has a machine-washable cover, this is a good option.

The Bottom Line

Made of cooling lyocell from eucalyptus, the Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket earned the top spot on our list of the best cooling weighted blankets because it’s soft, comfortable, and eco-friendly. Our testers also loved that it comes with a machine-washable cover.

Our Testing Process

Our team of home experts tested out 35 weighted blankets in our lab in Des Moines, Iowa, and evaluated their quality, comfort, warmth, ease of cleaning, durability, and value.

First, we examined the look and feel of each blanket and noted any flaws, such as loose threads. Then we laid under each blanket for 5 minutes, paying special attention to the airflow and breathability.

Our testers also evaluated how noisy each blanket was, whether or not the fill was evenly distributed, and if there were any visible tears or snags. We also recorded how well the blankets did after being spot treated and/or washed and dried according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

What to Know About Cooling Weighted Blankets Before Shopping

Weight



Weighted blankets are available in different weights—typically between 10 and 25 pounds. “The best weight for a weighted blanket depends on your body size and preferences. Most people tend to prefer blankets that equal 10% of their body weight,” Noyed says. Choosing a blanket that is too heavy could make you feel uncomfortable, while a lighter option might not provide the full benefits.

Material



Cooling weighted blankets are made of breathable materials, like cotton or bamboo. They are designed to help regulate body temperature and wick away moisture. Some of the cooling-weighted blankets we tested have different materials on each side, so you can cozy up to different textures. Some can also be used with duvet covers.

Fill



Most weighted blankets are filled with glass beads or plastic pellets, although some just use heavier natural materials to create the weight. Keep in mind you may be able to feel the fill in some blankets, which could impact the comfort and quality. For the most comfortable feel, look for a cooling weighted blanket that evenly distributes the glass beads and holds them in place without bunching together in one spot.

Care



The best cooling weighted blankets are easy to clean, and most on our list are machine washable. However, some must be dry-cleaned, hand-washed, or spot treated only. Pay attention to the manufacturer’s care instructions to keep your blanket looking and feeling like new. Keep in mind that you may notice some shrinkage or unraveled threads after washing your blanket.

Other Cooling Weighted Blankets We Tested

Tranquility Temperature Balancing Removable Cover Weighted Blanket at Walmart



The Tranquility Temperature Balancing Removable Cover Weighted Blanket didn’t get too hot or cold, but it did shift a lot during testing, which could impact the heat distribution. We also noticed a few snags and loose threads at the zipper closure. Although it’s an affordable option, it didn’t make our list because it wasn’t as comfortable or durable as other cooling-weighted blankets we tried.



Casper Weighted Blanket at Amazon



The soft and comfortable Casper Weighted Blanket has a nice weight to it, but we wish the blanket was a bit larger. It offered great warmth, but we noticed quite a few loose threads around the blanket. Another reason it didn’t make our list is that the stain didn’t come out during our spot treatment test, and the blanket can’t be machine-washed.

Luxome Cooling Weighted Blanket at Amazon



Compared to other cooling-weighted blankets we tested, the Luxome Cooling Weighted Blanket is a good value. The fabric isn’t very soft, but it does feel durable—and the blanket held up well during our spot treatment test. Keep in mind it felt pretty warm (and we didn’t notice any airflow), so it might not be the best cooling weighted blanket for warm climates.

Your Questions, Answered



Are weighted blankets too hot for summer?



No, weighted blankets can be used comfortably in the summer—especially those made of breathable fabric like bamboo or cotton and designed with cooling properties.

Can weighted blankets help with night sweats?



Yes, the best cooling weighted blankets can help with night sweats by reducing stress and anxiety through deep-pressure stimulation. Just make sure you choose one made of breathable fabric like bamboo or cotton.

Who We Are



Erica Reagle is a freelance writer focused on interior design and the home. To write this story, she researched the best cooling weighted blankets and compared her findings to insights from our home tests. She also spoke to Daniel Noyed, a Product Expert at SleepFoundation.org.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products and we let you know that we got it for free to remain as transparent as possible about our picks.