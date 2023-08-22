To find the best cooling sheets, we researched a variety of picks and tested over 30 styles in our Des Moines, Iowa testing lab. Using a predetermined methodology, we evaluated each sheet set based on five categories: quality, texture, breathability, durability, and value. We also consulted Deborah Young, textile educator, author, and consultant, for additional insight.

Whether you’re a hot sleeper or live in a warm climate, your bedding can make all the difference in your night of sleep. While you can always change your comforter for something lighter, upgrading your bed with cooling sheets is a small change that’ll have a big impact.

Best Overall Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Tencel Fiber Sheet Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Oliveandcrate.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It We noted that the sheets have a silky, soft feel and light shines through them, so they’re breathable. Keep in Mind There’s no tag that indicates which end of the fitted sheet is up. Olive + Crate’s cooling eucalyptus sheets were a hit in our lab, making them the best cooling sheets overall. During testing, the sheets felt soft and smooth to the touch, and the cooling sensation was evident even when just handling the sheets to make up the mattress. Plus, light was flowing through them, earning them a high score for breathability. These Olive + Crate sheets come in eight different colors, so you’ll be able to choose one that suits your bedroom best. We felt that the sheets are well- constructed and stretched easily over the bed and pillows, even after the first wash where there was a bit of shrinking. Plus, there weren’t any visibly loose threads or other wear and tear. Overall, the only complaint we had was that there was no tag on the fitted sheet to determine the top or bottom when making the bed. There also was a slight scent, though we didn’t mind it. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Material: Eucalyptus lyocell | Thread Count: 300 | Weave: Sateen | Pocket: Up to 17.5 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Certifications: STANDARD 100 By OEKO-TEX Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Best Budget Better Homes & Gardens Washed Cotton Percale 300 Thread Count Sheet Set 4.5 Walmart View On Walmart Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 3.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 3.5 /5 Why You Should Get It The sheets didn’t have any snags or rips and washed well. We also felt that the texture was consistent throughout the whole set. Keep in Mind We felt that they were breathable but didn’t let a ton of light in, unlike some other picks. If you need to stock up on a few sets for your home, the best cooling sheets are these percale ones by Better Homes & Gardens. Overall, we found these sheets from BHG to be well constructed, with solid stitching and no obvious rips or snags in the fabric. They offered a nice feel that we found to be consistent throughout the fitted sheet, the top sheet, and the two pillowcases. During testing, we found the sheets to be breathable though they didn’t let a ton of light in, unlike some other picks. However, we felt that because of that, they would be a good bedding choice no matter the season. These percale sheets emerged from the wash feeling just as soft as before, and we noted they fit the bed even better this time around. We liked that the fitted sheet had straps in each of the corners to ensure an easy fit when making the bed. The BHG percale sheets come in a variety of colors, so you’ll be able to find a set that coordinates well with your bedding. And, since it’s less expensive than other sets, you can even stock up for any extra bedrooms as well. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Material: Cotton | Thread Count: 300 | Weave: Percale | Pocket: Not listed | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Certifications: Not listed Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek

Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek

Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek

Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson









Best Luxury Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set 4.6 Cozy Earth View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Cozy Earth Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It They have a silky feel with few wrinkles. Keep in Mind After washing, we found that the sheets were snug on the mattress. If you want to invest in a luxurious option, these Cozy Earth sheets are some of the best cooling sheets worth considering. We found these high-quality sheets didn’t have any loose threads or other flaws. Plus, they feel cool to the touch and have a silky texture, but not so much that you'll be slipping and sliding out of bed at night. These sheets have a shiny surface, which could be bad news when they get wrinkled—but they don’t. Overall, these Cozy Earth sheets wash up well, staying soft and wrinkle-free wash after wash, unlike some other similar styles. We did note that you might want to give your nighttime skincare routine some time to soak in before heading to bed, as moisturizing right before could likely lead to oily stains on these sheets. The fitted sheet pulled on snugly and there wasn't much give after washing, but they still stayed in good condition and didn’t have any loose threads. Plus, we felt that the embroidered logo offers a nice high-end touch. Price at time of publish: $295 Product Details: Material: Viscose from bamboo | Thread Count: Not listed | Weave: Not listed | Pocket: Up to 20 inches | Sizes: Twin, twin xl, queen, king, California king, split king | Certifications: Not listed Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Best Hemp Tuft & Needle Hemp Sheet Set Tuft & Needle View On Target View On Tuft & Needle Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 4.6 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 4.8 /5 Why You Should Get It While having a pleasant linen look, these sheets are super soft and almost feel silky. Keep in Mind The sandpaper test tore a hole in them, proving them less durable than other options on our list. Tuft & Needle’s Hemp Sheet Set impressed us from the beginning with their soft and almost silky feeling despite having a linen look to them. The hemp fibers felt cool to the touch, and while the sheets were substantial and not overly thin, we experienced impressive breathability with them. Upon opening, we were also impressed by the quality of these hemp sheets. There were no missed stitches, loose threads, color inconsistencies, or anything else that could be deemed an imperfection. While we found the 16-inch pockets on the fitted sheet to be somewhat loose on our mattress, the corners held tight when we rolled around in bed. When we washed these sheets after intentionally staining them with coffee, oil, and foundation, the stains were completely removed without a trace. Where these sheets disappointed us, though, was in the durability test when sandpaper was able to discolor and actually tear a hole in them. Price at time of publish: $270 Material: Hemp | Thread Count: 110 | Weave: Not listed | Pocket: 16 inches | Certifications: Oeko-tex

Best Satin Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 3.9 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It They’re less expensive than other options and received a perfect score for breathability. Keep in Mind They weren’t as stain-resistant as we would have liked. For a breathable option that has a silky finish, the best cooling sheets are this set from Lanest Housing. The satin sheets are less expensive than other options, and are offered in a variety of colors and sizes. When we tested these sheets, we didn’t notice any loose threads or imperfections. We liked the soft and light feel, which remained the same after being washed. In terms of breathability, we placed a few drops of water on them and found that it spread quickly, meaning they have good moisture management. The sheets felt cool-to-touch as well, and we gave them a perfect score for breathability overall. We put small amounts of foundation, oil, and coffee on the sheets and found that they were not as stain-resistant as we would have hoped. While there was just a slight coffee stain left, the foundation was not removed and the oil left a round circle on the sheet. Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Material: Polyester | Thread Count: 400 | Weave: Satin | Pocket: Up to 14 inches | Sizes: Twin, twin xl, full, queen, king, and California king | Certifications: Oeko-Tex Better Homes & Gardens / Henry Wortock

Better Homes & Gardens / Henry Wortock

Better Homes & Gardens / Henry Wortock

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson







Best Eucalyptus The Company Store Legends Hotel Tencel Lyocell Sateen Fitted Sheet 4.8 The Company Store View On The Company Store Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 4 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It The fitted sheet has elastic all the way around which helps keep it in place. Keep in Mind The sheet isn’t part of a set, so you’ll have to buy pillowcases and other pieces separately. If you want to give eucalyptus sheets a try, consider this fitted sheet by The Company Store. The sheet is made of Tencel lyocell and has a sateen weave that adds a luxe finish to your bedroom. When testing, we noted that the sheets were soft and didn’t have any loose threads. Overall, they’re pretty breathable too. Even after laying underneath them, we didn’t feel like we were getting warm and noted that the sheets still felt cool to the touch. The sheet has an all-around elastic band that makes putting on a fitted sheet much easier and ensures it’ll stay secure. Just keep in mind it’s compatible with mattresses that are up to 16 inches thick, so it may not be the best pick if you have a larger mattress. The sheet is offered in four sizes and five neutral colors that’ll work well with most comforters and throw pillows. If you’re looking for matching bedding, however, it’s worth noting that this sheet isn’t sold as part of a set, so you’ll have to buy pillowcases, shams, and top sheets individually. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Material: Tencel lyocell | Thread Count: 300 | Weave: Sateen | Pocket: Up to 16 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Certification: Not listed Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek





The 10 Best Cooling Blankets of 2023 That'll Keep You Cool All Night

Best Percale Lands' End 300 Thread Count Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set 4.9 Lands' End View On Kohls.com View On Landsend.com Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It We liked the soft and silky feel and noted that they were breathable. Keep in Mind They’re a bit bit more expensive than some other sets. Percale is known for being cooling, so you can’t go wrong with this Lands’ End set. We were impressed by the super soft, almost silky feel of these sheets, making them some of the best cooling sheets to consider. During testing, we noted that these Lands’ End sheets were made of durable, high-quality fabric. There was a long string that came loose from the stitching on the top sheet, but it didn’t cause any unraveling, and there were no other flaws or snags visible. These sheets also held up well in the wash as we noted they emerged without very many wrinkles and fit the bed well. Assuming they will stay as soft and silky after numerous washings, we thought that these Lands’ End sheets were worth the higher price point. The sheet set is offered in seven colors, so you can choose which suits your home best. If you’re unsure, however, you can even order a free swatch from Lands’ End to see the color and feel the texture before committing. Price at time of publish: $126 Product Details: Material: Supima cotton | Thread Count: 300 | Weave: Percale | Pocket: Up to 16 inches | Sizes: Twin, extra long twin, full, queen, king, california king | Certification: Not listed Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek The 10 Best Percale Sheets of 2023, According to Testing

Best Budget Percale Feather & Stitch 100% Cotton Percale Weave Bed Sheets 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Etsy View On Walmart Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 3 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It The sheets retained their crisp feel even after being washed. Keep in Mind We found many loose threads on the fitted sheet. If you’re looking for a cooling percale set that’s less expensive than other options, we recommend this option from Feather & Stitch. The set is offered in 16 colors and patterns, so you’ll be find an option that suits your style. While testing this set, we were impressed by the sheet’s breathability and moisture-wicking abilities. This was confirmed while testing the sheets at home, as we felt comfortable sleeping without the air conditioning on, even on warmer nights. The sheets also fit snug onto our mattress and remained tucked even after tossing and turning. We were disappointed to find loose and entangled threads near the elastic corners. However, they retained their crisp texture even after we washed them. Compared to the other sheets we tested, the set seemed to be fairly stain-resistant. The coffee and oil stains lifted almost completely but the foundation stain remained. However, our abrasion test caused holes large enough to poke a finger through, so they’ll need extra care to keep in good shape over time. Price at time of publish: $47 Product details: Material: Cotton | Thread Count: 300 | Weave: Percale | Pocket: 16 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, and king | Certification: Not listed

Best Bamboo Bampure 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It The fitted sheet features extra elastic at the corners that hold the sheets in place. Keep in Mind These have nearly 6 times the thread count of others on the list, which makes them warmer. Bamboo is known to be cooling but if you want to see for yourself, give these Bampure ones a try. We noted that the sheets were cool and soft. Plus, they had a silky smooth texture with a bit of shine that offered a high-end appearance. The thread count on this set is 1,800 which means it should be a bit warmer than other options. However, the sheets still felt cool and breathable, even after laying under them for a few minutes. While testing them at home, we confirmed they felt soft and lightweight over time as well. The sheets maintained their softness after the wash, and there were no visible signs of wear and tear. There was some slight shrinkage after washing but even if they did shrink more, the stretchy elastic band at the corners of the fitted sheet would ensure it stayed on tight. Price at time of publish: $104 Product Details: Material: Bamboo | Thread Count: 1,800 | Weave: Solid | Pocket: 16 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Certification: STANDARD 100 By OEKO-TEX Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson



The 13 Best Bamboo Sheet Sets, According to Lab Testing

Best Organic West Elm Organic Washed Cotton Percale Sheet Set 4.6 West Elm View On West Elm Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5

Breathability 4 /5 Why You Should Get It The sheets were easy to put on the bed and washed well. Keep in Mind We felt that the sheets retained a bit more heat than some other options. If you love the feel of more traditional cotton sheets, the best cooling sheets are in this set by West Elm. We found that the sheets were easy to get on the bed and washed well, so they’ll stay in good shape over time. These West Elm sheets felt cool to the touch and remained that way, thanks to their 100% organic cotton construction that makes them breathable. At 200 thread count, these sheets are super lightweight. Some might consider them a bit too thin, and it’s worth noting that they do wrinkle quite easily. Still, they didn’t show any loose threads or snags and they kept their color and soft texture after a wash. When it came to these GOTS-certified sheets, appreciated that they have elastic all around the sheet, making it easy to make the bed. They also had tags that labeled the top and bottom, a feature we favored. Price at time of publish: $118 Product Details: Material: Cotton | Thread Count: 200 | Weave: Percale | Pocket: Up to 16 inches | Sizes: Full, queen, king | Certification: GOTS Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson





The 10 Best Organic Sheets for a Dreamy Bedroom

Best Sateen Brielle Home Tencel Lyocell Sateen Sheet Set 4.7 Overstock View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It The sheets can fit mattresses up to 18 inches, which is more than some other similar styles. Keep in Mind They wrinkled easily and more than other styles. For the silky, luxurious look of a sateen weave, the best cooling sheets are this Brielle Home set. The pieces are made with cooling Tencel lyocell and are offered in multiple sizes and colors, so you can choose which works best for your bedroom. We found these Brielle Home sheets to be cool to the touch and very breathable. The fitted sheet was quite roomy, so there was no wrestling match trying to make up the bed. We also noted that these sheets have beautiful stitching, and the pillowcases have an extra flap to cover the ends of the pillows. Even after a wash, the sheets kept their luxurious texture and cooling feel. There was some shrinking, but they were easily able to fit back on the mattress again. Though the sateen weave creates silky smooth sheets with a lovely shine, keep in mind that they do wrinkle easily, so it depends if you prefer a more lived-in look. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Material: Tencel lyocell | Thread Count: 300 | Weave: Sateen | Pocket: Up to 18 inches | Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Certification: Not listed Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson





Best Durable Nest Bedding Eucalyptus Tencel Sheet Set 4.8 Nest Bedding View On Nest Bedding Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 4 /5 Why You Should Get It The sheets were cool when we unpacked them and remained that way even after laying under them for a few minutes. Keep in Mind Some of the color options are not very versatile. These sheets from Nest Bedding are made from Tencel lyocell, a moisture-wicking property that makes this set some of the best cooling sheets for your bedroom. When we unpacked these sheets we noted that they were cold and they stayed that way, even after laying under them for a few minutes. These super soft sheets are constructed well and didn’t appear to have any loose threads, though there were some wrinkles when they were first taken out of the package. We noted that they held up well after a wash and felt that the price point was well worth it. While testing the sheets at home, we washed these once a week and quickly put them back on her bed, as opposed to using another set. She also appreciated the texture and color. She recommended, however, taking them out of the dryer quickly post-wash to avoid tons of wrinkling. Price at time of publish: $81 Product Details: Material: Tencel lyocell | Thread Count: Not listed | Weave: Not listed | Pocket: Up to 15 inches | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Certification: Not listed Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson



Best Colors Linenwalas 100% Tencel Lyocell Bed Sheets 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Etsy Our Ratings Quality 4 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It The sheets remained cool and washed well. Keep in Mind There were a few loose threads and a minor snag on the top sheet. If you’re stuck in a rut of ivory, white, or otherwise neutral-colored bed sheets, you’ll love the variety of color options Linenwalas bedsheets come in. The Tencel lyocell sheets are offered in a variety of set sizes as well as 24 colors, so you won’t struggle to find the perfect shade for your home. The texture of the sheets is silky and feels cool to the touch. We noticed a few loose threads and one minor swag but overall, we felt that they were a high-quality set. We hadn't used sheets made of this material prior, yet confirmed they now want more sets for their home. After washing, there were a few wrinkles but they maintained their softness. The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. It’s less expensive than other options as well, so you can potentially get a few sets for guest rooms as well. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Material: Tencel Lyocell | Thread Count: 300 | Weave: Not listed | Pocket: Up to 16 inches | Sizes: Twin, twin xl, full, queen, short queen, king, California king, split king | Certification: Not listed Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson





The 9 Best Down Alternative Comforters of 2023 to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Year Long

Best Lightweight Nolah Bamboo Sheet Set 4.4 Nolah View On Nolahmattress.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 3.5 /5

Value 4 /5

Breathability 4 /5 Why You Should Get It They felt instantly cool to the touch during our testing. Keep in Mind The stains we created remained visible, even after washing. The best cooling sheets are breathable and lightweight, like this set from Nolah. Made from viscose from bamboo, these sheets felt cool to the touch during our testing. After laying in the sheets for 10 minutes, we still felt comfortable. While we could feel a noticeable difference between the used and unused side of the bed, we liked that we could feel the reactivation of the cooling effect when we turned from side to side. Thanks to a 16-inch deep pocket, the fitted sheet was easy to secure onto the bed and didn’t lift, even after tossing and turning. We noticed a few loose threads, but no significant flaws in the stitching or dye patterns. In terms of durability, the outlines of each stain remained visible after washing. We also noticed significant pilling, thinning, and even a few small holes where we intentionally abraded the sheet. Because these sheets are only available in white, we wouldn’t recommend these sheets for those who are prone to spills and stains. Price at time of publish: $180 Product details: Material: Viscose from bamboo | Thread Count: Not listed | Weave: Not listed | Pocket: 16 inches | Sizes: Twin, twin xl, full, queen, king, California king, and split king | Certification: Oeko-Tex

Best Bamboo-Cotton Blend Brooklyn Bedding Deep Pocket Bamboo Cotton Sheets 4.7 Brooklyn Bedding View On Brooklynbedding.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 4.8 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 4 /5 Why You Should Get It These sheets felt softer and silkier after a wash. Keep in Mind They aren’t as moisture-wicking as other sheets we tested. After a wash, these Brooklen Bedding sheets looked silkier and felt softer, making them some of the best cooling sheets to consider. The sheets are offered in either khaki or silver, and are made with a bamboo-cotton blend. During testing, we noticed that the sheets did have more visible wrinkles after washing. The color was uniform and the stitching was clean, however, and we felt that these looked and felt like a high quality set of sheets overall. We felt comfortable and cool while laying on the sheets. After getting out of bed, it only took a few minutes for the used and unused sides to feel like they were the exact same temperature again. However, when we added water droplets to test the sheet’s moisture-wicking abilities, the water spread slowly, so they aren’t the best option in terms of moisture management. The elastic band on the fitted sheets is thick and tight, but not difficult to get on the bed. We appreciated the snug and secure effect it created, and it didn’t lift off the mattress during testing. The stains lifted well after a single wash, and while we could still see some remnants, we think after a second wash or a stain remover it would be completely gone. Price at time of publish: $159 Product details: Material: Rayon and cotton | Thread Count: 300 | Weave: Not listed | Pocket: 17 inches | Sizes: Twin, twin xl, full, queen, king, California king, split king | Certification: Not listed

Best Linen Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set 4.6 Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4.4 /5

Durability 4.7 /5

Value 4 /5

Breathability 4.5 /5 Why You Should Get It We appreciated the “short” and “long” labels that made making the bed easier. Keep in Mind The foundation stain didn’t come out in the wash. If you prefer a bit more texture to your sheets, consider this linen set from Brooklinen. We found these sheets to be both cooling and cozy, and we never found ourselves overheating while testing them at home. The sheets are made from European flax and they didn’t feel scratchy like some other linen fabrics. They also softened after multiple washes, which made them even more comfortable. We didn’t notice any loose threads, snags, or imperfections on the sheets during our initial testing, and after months of testing at home, we didn’t see any yellowing or change in quality. They even held up to our cat’s middle-of-the-night playtime, so they’re some of the best cooling sheets if you have pets as well. When it comes to stains, the coffee and oil lifted well in our tests. However, the foundation stain remained on white fabric, so you’ll want to be careful if you head to bed with makeup on. While linen naturally wrinkles more than cotton or bamboo, we didn’t mind the wrinkled look these had. We especially appreciated the finer details, like the “short” and “long” labels that made making the bed easy, the secure envelope-style pillowcases, and the elastic that kept the fitted sheet in place throughout the night. This was one of the most expensive sheet sets we tested, but we think the quality is worth the price. Price at time of publish: $299 Product details: Material: European flax | Thread Count: Not listed | Weave: Not listed | Pocket: 16 inches | Sizes: Twin, twin xl, full, queen, king, California king | Certification: Oeko-tex Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson



