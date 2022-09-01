The 8 Best Cooling Comforters to Keep You Sweat-Free

Overall, we chose the Buffy Breeze Comforter as the best cooling comforter. In addition to being made from breathable, eco-friendly eucalyptus, it also has a unique weave that keeps the fill from clumping and can be used with or without a duvet cover.

To find the best cooling comforters, we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind the shell material, fill material, and care instructions. We also consulted Dr. Daria Long and Susan Lazor , associate product merchant at The Company Store, and Susan Wojewoda , president at Scandia Home, for additional insight.

“Our body temperatures fluctuate during the day, falling around 10 p.m., signaling your brain that it is time to sleep,” says Dr. Long. “So, anything that facilitates or mimics your body’s natural nighttime drop in temperature will help you sleep—this includes choosing breathable bedding pieces that help regulate your body temperature.”

There’s nothing worse than waking up sweaty and hot in the middle of the night, especially if you can’t fall asleep afterward. Keeping cool while you sleep is beneficial to your health, and according to Dr. Daria Long , it helps you sleep better.

It’s worth noting that the comforter is a bit more expensive than other picks and it’s recommended you dry clean the comforter, which adds an additional cost. However, Ettitude offers a 30-night sleep trial, so you can try it out and see if it’s the best cooling comforter for your bedroom.

The blanket is offered in three sizes and two density options: summer weight and winter weight. It’s filled with bamboo lyocell and made with a bamboo shell as well. The shell features a breathable weave that contributes to the overall cooling factor and it’s also hypoallergenic, so it’s a great pick for those with sensitive skin.

Ettitude’s Bamboo Comforter is the best cooling comforter if you prefer a more eco-friendly opinion. Made with sustainable bamboo materials, the comforter is soft and cooling and will make a great addition to any bedroom, whether you live in a warm climate or you’re a hot sleeper.

Keep in Mind: This comforter isn’t quite as thick and fluffy as some of the other comforters on this list. Plus, dry cleaning is recommended.

Why You Should Get It: Bamboo is a sustainable material that is naturally cooling and silky soft.

The OEKO-TEX certified blanket features handy loops on the corners for easy attachment to duvet covers, as well as a Eurobox construction that helps to keep the fill in place. Plus, it’s machine washable and can be returned up to 30 days after receiving your purchase, so you can try it out in your space.

The cover is made from brushed organic cotton that offers that crisp, cool feeling all night long. It’s offered in three sizes and two warmth levels: all-season and extra-warm. Just keep in mind that the twin/twin XL size is only offered in the all-season warmth.

If you want the softness of down but are sensitive or allergic to it, the best cooling comforter is the HydroCool Down Alternative Duvet. The HydroCool fill is made from hypoallergenic polyester. Plus, it uses moisture-wicking technology to absorb and evaporate moisture, so those night sweats don’t keep you up at night.

Keep in Mind: A duvet cover is recommended to extend the life of this comforter. The twin/twin XL size is only offered in the all-season warmth.

Why You Should Get It: This down alternative comforter is hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking for cooler sleep.

To secure the duck down in position, the Slumber Cloud Down Comforter has 12-inch quilt boxing. The detail also happens to give it a more polished look, so you can use it without a duvet should you choose to use it without a duvet cover. This 10-pound comforter is an ideal weight for year-round use, so you won’t have to worry about switching out comforters or blankets when the seasons change.

The cooling comforter is made with a lyocell-based fabric called Outlast in the lining that traps the heat to cool you off but then releases it when you cool down so that you always are at that just-right temperature. The outer layer of the comforter is made from cotton, with a down-proof finish, so you don’t get all those pesky feathers poking you in the middle of the night.

The Slumber Cloud Down Comforter is the best cooling comforter for warm sleepers who like the feel of a down blanket. In addition to a soft, cloud-like duck down filling, this comforter adjusts to heat and body temperatures as you sleep keeping you cool and comfortable.

Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in two sizes, so it may not work for every bedroom. Dry cleaning is also recommended, so it’s more high-maintenance than other picks.

Why You Should Get It: It’s cooling but it’s also down, a winning combination for the feather-fill loyalists who are also hot sleepers.

Unlike some other picks, the blanket is machine washable and can be dried on low heat, so it’s fairly low maintenance. If you’re not sure what size and weight are best for you, however, Baloo offers a quiz to help you choose, as well as easy returns.

The blanket is offered in three sizes, each of which is a different weight. Part of what makes this pick one of the best cooling comforters is that glass microbead fill is centered instead of edge to edge, so you’ll get the weight where you really need it. The glass microbead fill is secured via tight quilting, so you don’t have any unwanted bunching or pooling. Depending on the size, there are also 10-12 tie loops to attach a duvet cover easily.

Baloo’s Weighted Comforter is the best cooling comforter if you’re a warm sleeper that prefers the comfort of a weighted pick . Thanks to a cotton exterior and interior, this cooling comforter doesn’t trap heat and will help calm you and soothe you to sleep.

Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options on the market. Plus, the king size is only offered in one weight.

Why You Should Get It: The beads are weighted into the center instead of edge to edge, offering more comfort and easier care.

The blanket is reversible, so you can switch between two shades of blue. Just keep in mind that it’s only offered in one color option and isn’t meant to be used with a duvet cover, so it may not match every bedroom style. The brand does offer free shipping, a 30-day sleep trial, and free returns, however, so you can try it out in your space .

The cooling comforter is filled with a hypoallergenic filling called Sorona, so it’s a great choice for those with allergies. Not only is it breathable and quick-drying, but Sorona is also made partially from plants making it more sustainable than some other fills. Plus, no harsh chemical or allergen additives are used to make the comforter, making it ideal for people with sensitive skin.

While this cooling comforter may feel like silk, it’s way lower maintenance—you can just throw it in the washing machine, no dry cleaning needed. It’s also pill and snag-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about it looking worn after a few months of use, which is especially important considering it’s meant to be used without a duvet cover.

The Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter is the best cooling comforter if you prefer a low-maintenance, machine washable option. The comforter uses the brand’s signature Evercool fabric, which transfers and absorbs heat up to 10 times faster than cotton. The fibers and technique used to create the fabric mimic silk strands making it light and soft to the touch while also being excellent at wicking away moisture.

Keep in Mind: The comforter is designed to be used without a duvet, so it may not be for you if you don’t want a colorful comforter.

Why You Should Get It: It’s made of material that’s both soft and snag-resistant, so it’ll look nice on your bed.

Although the comforter is an investment, you’ll rest easy knowing you don’t have to commit to it right away. In fact, Cozy Earth offers a 100 days guarantee so you can try it out for over three months before deciding if you want to keep it.

To keep the cooling comforter in good shape, you can either spot clean, dry clean, or machine wash on the rinse cycle only. To prevent the filling from clumping, the brand also recommends using 2-3 dryer balls as well. It’s also worth noting that while it can certainly be used on its own, it must be used with a duvet cover to validate the brand’s extended warranty.

The two fill options are 100% viscose made from bamboo or 100% mulberry silk, each of which is cooling and breathable. The shell is also made from bamboo fiber, which is soft, moisture-wicking, and great for temperature regulation. While the comforter also has a slim, non-bulky profile, it has an option for adding extra fill in in case you want something a little fluffier.

If you’re looking to invest in a blanket that’s high-quality and eco-friendly, the best cooling comforter is this option from Cozy Earth. With two fill material options and two fill amount options, you can tailor this comforter to exactly what you’re looking for.

Keep in Mind: You have to use a duvet cover to validate the brand’s extended warranty.

Why You Should Get It: You can choose between multiple fill types and amounts, so you’ll get your ideal comforter.

The blanket is offered in white and while it can be used on its own, you can also use it with one of Ikea’s duvet covers for extra protection and longevity. Plus, you can return opened products to Ikea within 180 days for a full refund.

Plus, the shell contains lyocell fibers that are breathable and help to absorb excess moisture, so you stay cooler while you sleep.

The blanket is offered in three sizes and is machine washable, so it’s easy to keep in good shape.

This machine washable comforter is the best cooling comforter for people who want something that’s both low-maintenance and less expensive than other options. The rayon and viscose fill helps to keep hot sleepers' temperature regulated, while the slim profile and lightweight design will keep you from tossing and turning all night.

Keep in Mind: This profile is relatively thin, so it may not be the best option if you prefer a fluffier comforter.

Why You Should Get It: The blanket will absorb your body heat so you won’t overheat while you rest.

Buffy has a generous return policy, giving all buyers a seven-day trial period to decide if they are happy with the comforter before buying it. Once you buy it, you’ll still have up to 100 days to get a full refund if you’re unsatisfied. It does have to be dry cleaned, however, so keep in mind that’ll add an additional cost each time you want to clean it.

The comforter comes in three sizes, each of which has loops on each corner to help keep it in place when using it with a duvet cover. It also has a unique wave-stitch technology that keeps the fill materials in place so that your fill doesn’t end up unevenly distributed or in clumps. While it can be used on its own, you can add a more decorative duvet cover for an additional cost.

Overall, the best cooling comforter is the Buffy Breeze Comforter. The design has a shell and fill made from eucalyptus fibers, as opposed to the typical down feathers or polyester. Since the Tencel lyocell material made from the eucalyptus absorbs more moisture than cotton and polyester, making it a great option for hot sleepers.

Keep in Mind: The comforter is dry clean only, so it’s not as low maintenance as some other options.

Why You Should Get It: This eco-friendly comforter is made from sustainable eucalyptus fibers that keep you cool all night.

The Bottom Line

What to Know About Cooling Comforters Before Shopping

Fill Material

There are a few key points to consider when it comes to filling materials for cooling comforters. First, do you want a natural or synthetic material? Down is a natural, incredibly soft, and fluffy material but often not the best option for those who want an extreme cooling option since it can be more insulating than other materials, despite being breathable. It can also be an issue for allergy sufferers.

Cotton and wool are also good options for temperature regulation and breathability while being more affordable than down. Silk will provide that soft and airy fill but at a much higher price point. Synthetic materials like polyester or rayon will be much more budget-friendly than down and can work as down alternatives to mimic the fluffiness of feathers.

Shell Material

To choose the best cooling comforter for you, it’s also important to look at the shell material, as that contributes to how cool it will be.

“Breathable comforter shell materials include both conventional and organic cotton,” says Lazor. “Other breathable alternatives are blends that include rayon made from bamboo and Tencel Lyocell, made from eucalyptus.”

Washing Instructions

Instructions for cleaning vary depending on the cooling comforter and its material. Before you purchase a cooling comforter, consider if you’re willing to dry clean it as it’ll take more time and make for an additional cost. Otherwise, there are many machine washable picks that are lower maintenance.

Your Questions, Answered

Are duvets cooler than comforters?

Duvets are just an insert and cover combined, while a comforter is just one piece. In terms of cooling capabilities, the style of the comforter isn’t what’s going to make a difference in your sleep, according to Lazor.

“Duvets (duvet inserts) and comforters are basically the same,” Lazor says. “One is not cooler than the other; rather their warmth level depends on the weight you choose.”

Do down comforters keep you cool?

While down comforters can keep you cool and are generally breathable, it’s important to look for options with a lower fill power, especially for warmer months.

“Down, a natural by-product from geese or ducks, has insulating properties,” says Wojewoda. “Down is comprised of clusters, and the larger the clusters, the warmer the down. Fill power is the industry’s metric for measuring the insulating properties of down. The higher the fill power, the larger the clusters; the larger the cluster, the more warmth it will provide.”

Who We Are

This article was written by Hannah Baker, home editor at Drew and Jonathan Reveal magazine with nearly a decade of experience writing about home products and lifestyle content for brands. To find the best cooling comforters, she researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind materials and care instructions. She also consulted Dr. Daria Long and Susan Lazor, associate product merchant at The Company Store, and Susan Wojewoda, president at Scandia Home, for additional insight.