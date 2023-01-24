The 9 Best Convection Ovens of 2023 for Quick and Even Cooking

We created a list of the best convection ovens on the market for every kitchen and recipe. After extensive research, our top pick out of all the best convection ovens is the KitchenAid Electric Range with Self-Cleaning Convection Oven . We chose it because of its sleek and stylish frame, 6.6-cubic-foot capacity, and ability to cook, bake, and roast, evenly on multiple racks.

“The first question people should ask themselves when buying a new oven is, ‘what is comfortable for me?’," De Pue says. “Pricing grows fast once you add all that is needed to build a kitchen. Buying one single stove that fits your needs can save lots on installation costs.”

When shopping around for the best convection ovens on the market, there are several things to keep in mind. First, you’ll want to consider the size of your space and how large of a convection oven your kitchen can accommodate. According to Frederik De Pue, chef and owner of The Henri in Washington, D.C., and Flamant in Annapolis, MD, it’s also important to consider what you intend to use your oven for most often.

When it comes to cooking food quickly and evenly—even across multiple racks—nothing gets the job done quite like a convection oven. These appliances rapidly circulate hot air to accelerate roasting and baking, which results in better browning and crisping of your favorite recipes. These ovens preheat quickly to save you time in the kitchen, and you can cook meat, vegetables, casseroles, and even desserts with this handy appliance.

Best Overall KitchenAid Electric Range with Self-Cleaning Convection Oven Best Buy View On Home Depot View On Best Buy View On Brandsmartusa.com Why You Should Get It: It’s a large-capacity range, with true convection, five heating elements, warm zone, and it self-cleans, too. Keep in Mind: It can be easier to accidentally burn yourself with flat-top ovens. If you’re looking for a new range, our top pick for the best convection oven will make a reliable addition to your kitchen. The KitchenAid Electric Range with Self-Cleaning Convection Oven was thoughtfully designed to make your life easier, whether you cook on a daily basis or only when entertaining guests. Its true convection ability provides quick and even cooking, roasting, and baking, and there are five heating elements on the cooktop to multitask. There’s even a warming zone to keep dishes toasty while you finish up the rest of the meal. It has a sizable capacity of 6.4 cubic feet, which means that you can put several foods on different racks and have them all cooked evenly at the same time. This range also converts the correct convection temperature for you, saving you the hassle of calculating the difference between it and a conventional oven. The self-cleaning setting gets the oven spick and span in less than an hour—no scrubbing needed. Plus, its sleek flat-top design allows you to easily wipe it clean after every use. Though it’s a freestanding range, this KitchenAid has an average 30-inch width that can easily slide in between your kitchen cabinets for a seamless look. When it comes to appearance, this oven has a sleek appearance, satin-textured handles, and a tall built-in backsplash with a digital display. It’s available in stainless steel, black fingerprint-proof stainless steel, or white to suit any kitchen style. It also features a lower storage drawer for all those trays, racks, and extra pots and pans. Keep in mind that the back panel is quite tall compared to other ovens, so it may stick up above your existing backsplash. It’s also important to pay attention to whether or not the surface of your convection oven is hot or not. Because of its flat-top design, it can be easier to accidentally burn yourself or to set something down while the cooktop is still hot. Price at time of publish: $1,599 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 27.7 x 29.8 x 47.13 inches | Capacity: 6.4 cubic feet | Maximum Heating Temperature: 500°F | Wattage: 3,000 watts | Product Weight: 178 pounds

Best Budget Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel Countertop Convection Oven Walmart View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This small but mighty countertop oven has an impressive capacity. Keep in Mind: It tends to get quite hot on the outside—have those oven mitts at the ready. Around the same size as your average microwave, the Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel Countertop Convection Oven is a budget-friendly way to get the benefits of a convection oven without having to change out your existing range. Though it only has an approximate one-cubic-foot-capacity, there are two adjustable cooking racks that can accommodate two 12-inch pizzas, two 13-inch casserole or cake tins, or 12 slices of bread for toasting. There’s a revolving rotisserie function that allows you to roast a whole 5-pound chicken of in it comfortably. It comes with all the rotisserie accessories (lifter and skewer) you’ll need, along with two cooking racks, two baking pans, and a broiler rack—quite impressive extras given the unit’s price. This toaster convection oven has an automatic shut-off after two hours for safety and peace of mind, and there’s a removable drip tray for easy cleaning. It’s extremely user-friendly, with just three knobs to change the temperature, function, and timer, and a single red indicator light that lets you know when it’s on. As our pick for the best convection oven for those on a budget, this little Hamilton Beach unit has a sleek look that won’t be an eyesore in the kitchen, and it’s great for those who don’t cook large quantities on a regular basis. For avid chefs, this can still come in handy and serve as an extra little oven, a backup to your range, or a place to bake the desserts while your main oven is dealing with the first courses. This small appliance can get quite hot when in use, so use extra caution when working near it, and keep it well out of reach from children and pets. Price at time of publish: $109 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 16.5 x 20.6 x 13.1 inches | Capacity: 1 cubic foot | Maximum Heating Temperature: 450°F | Wattage: 1,500 watts | Product Weight: 22.93 pounds The 9 Best Electric Ranges for All Kitchen Styles and Cooking Needs in 2023

Best Splurge Cosmo Commercial-Style Gas Range with Convection Oven Walmart View On Walmart View On Lowe's View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It has a wide variety of capabilities to effectively cook nearly any recipe. Keep in Mind: You’ll have to purchase a propane converter separately if you don’t have a natural gas supply. Ideal for larger households, cooking enthusiasts, and even professional chefs, this commercial-style gas range with a convection oven from Cosmo is our splurge-worthy pick of the best convection ovens. Its sleek, contemporary design lends itself well to a wide variety of kitchen styles, and its precise cooking capabilities make it well worth the price tag. This 36-inch range features a six-cubic-foot oven capacity, so there’s plenty of room to cook for a crowd—whether you’re hosting holiday dinners or meal prepping multiple dishes at a time. Six sealed gas burners range in size and heat capacity, ranging from 9,000 to 18,000 BTUs, making it ideal for a wide range of cooktop needs. Its rapid and powerful fans allow for even and speedy convection cooking, and a removable backsplash makes it simple to convert from a freestanding range to a slide-in model. Two oven racks and six rack positions let you cook multiple dishes at a time or fit a large dish inside without any trouble. We also love the Cosmo Commercial-Style Gas Range and Convection Oven for its superior safety features such as a cooling ventilation system that helps rapidly dissipate heat once you’re done using the appliance. It also has a cool-to-touch handle that helps you avoid getting burnt and a thick, triple glass door. The oven is made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel with a mirrored finish for an elegant touch in your kitchen. It also has a black porcelain cooktop and a stainless steel handle. The range’s seven knobs are backlit with blue LED lights, and there’s a large see-through door with oven lights so you can easily see how your cooking is coming along. It’s made for a standard natural gas connection, but you can purchase a propane converter separately if you’d like all the benefits of gas cooking but don’t have a natural gas supply at home. Price at time of publish: $2,600 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 28.3 x 36 x 36.6 inches | Capacity: 6 cubic feet | Maximum Heating Temperature: 500°F | Wattage: Not available | Product Weight: 235 pounds

Best with Air Fryer Frigidaire Gallery Electric Range with True Convection Best Buy View On Lowe's View On Home Depot View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: The smudge-proof stainless steel makes this oven super easy to keep clean. Keep in Mind: The optional ReadyCook Air Fry Tray must be purchased separately. If you prefer air-frying your favorite recipes instead of deep-frying them, the Frigidaire Gallery Electric Range with True Convection is a great convection oven with built-in air fryer capabilities. This freestanding oven offers faster, more even baking compared to traditional ovens thanks to its third heating element and powerful convection fan that distributes the heat throughout the oven. The oven’s air-fry mode gives you all the cooking benefits of countertop air-fryers—such as fast and easy cooking, crispy “fried-like” foods, oil-free meals—with none of the arduous cleanup. The cooktop sports five elements in various sizes, with a large, 3,000-watt quick-boil element that can heat up a pot of water in mere minutes. There’s also a warming zone to keep food hot while all members of the family settle down at the dinner table. We love that the oven is simple but modern, with a smudge-proof stainless steel exterior that’s easy to keep clean. This means you won’t have to worry about constant marks on your appliance. The conventional oven setting also has fast pre-heating, and a temperature probe is conveniently included. Inside, there are several rack positions that allow you to cook multiple dishes at once. To keep the interior of your oven clean, use one of several self-cleaning functions, including a quick steam clean. The drawer underneath this oven allows you to store all your baking trays. Although you don’t have to use one, there is an optional ReadyCook Air Fry Tray that promises to achieve perfectly crispy results every time, but this doesn’t come with the oven. Price at time of publish: $1,249 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 29.2 x 29.8 x 36.1 inches | Capacity: 5.7 cubic feet | Maximum Heating Temperature: 550°F | Wattage: 3,000 watts | Product Weight: 185 pounds

Best Small Galanz GTWHG12S1SA10 4-in-1 ToastWave 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: You want the benefit of convection cooking without having to give up your existing range. Keep in Mind: The glass on the door is dark and there is no interior lighting, so you can’t see what’s cooking inside. It may be small, but the Galanz Countertop ToastWave Convection Oven is actually four useful appliances in one handy package. This microwave, convection oven, air fryer, and toaster oven is the perfect solution to small-kitchen woes with a budget-friendly price to boot. The microwave has an inverter and sensor to both cook and heat foods quicker and more evenly than competing models, and it can also defrost, and broil dishes. You can perfectly cook toast and grilled cheeses to your liking—light, medium, or dark—with the toaster oven setting, and the true convection allows you to cook your favorite recipes or enjoy baked goods. The air fryer allows you to fry dishes with little to no oil, and it even comes with an air-fry kit which is super easy to clean. The machine is black with a dark door that, unfortunately, isn’t see-through, so you won’t be able to keep an eye on your dishes without opening the door. However, we like its stainless steel-finished design with a user-friendly control panel that features one main control knob and touch-sensitive buttons. There are 11 power levels, and the display shows the clock and cooking time. The appliance comes ready to use straight out of the box, with no assembly required, and the instructions are straightforward. Also included is a silicone cooking mat and a silicone-based (non-Teflon) non-stick turntable tray. Price at time of publish: $400 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 22.2 x 21.2 x 12.5 inches | Capacity: 1.2 cubic feet | Maximum Heating Temperature: 450°F (double check) | Wattage: 1,000 watts | Product Weight: 38.1 pounds The 6 Best Microwaves of 2023 According to Testing, Whether You’re Cooking Dinner or Reheating Leftovers

Best Large GE Double Oven Convection Electric Range Best Buy View On Wayfair View On Home Depot View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: The included oven racks can hold up to 30 pounds. Keep in Mind: The baking elements are exposed, making them harder to scrub clean by hand. With the largest capacity on our list of the best convection ovens, the GE Double Oven Convection Electric Range boasts an impressive 6.6 cubic feet of combined cooking space in its two ovens. The two ovens work independently of each other, allowing you to simultaneously cook multiple dishes using different settings and at different temperatures. The sleek, flat cooktop has five heating elements—one of which is a handy warming zone to keep foods warm while other dishes are still cooking. The smaller, upper oven has a capacity of 2.2 cubic feet, which is perfect for cooking casseroles, baking desserts, or making pizza. However, the bottom oven has a 4.4-cubic foot capacity and can comfortably hold up to three trays of food, or even a large 24-pound turkey. The three included racks are sturdy and capable of holding up to 30 pounds. The lower oven also has air fry mode, which is suitable for using with broil-safe cookware (darker pans are recommended for better browning and crisping.) Both ovens offer quick preheating in 5 to 7 minutes, bright interior lights, preheat notifications, and audible preheat signals to make your time in the kitchen more user-friendly. Note that the heating elements on this oven are exposed, which makes it more tricky to scrub it clean by hand than other models on our list. However, the oven is capable of cleaning itself with two modes: steam clean and self clean. The steam clean function removes light messes in just 30 minutes without the need for cleaning detergents or chemicals, and you can leave the racks in, too, to release any stuck-on residue. Price at time of publish: $1,348 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 28.2 x 29.8 x 47 inches | Capacity: 6.6 cubic feet | Maximum Heating Temperature: 550°F | Wattage: 3,000 watts | Product Weight: 204 pounds

Best Settings LG Electronics Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Range Oven Best Buy View On Home Depot View On Best Buy View On Brandsmartusa.com Why You Should Get It: It’s a reasonably-priced conventional range with convection cooking, air frying, self-cleaning, and smart capabilities. Keep in Mind: It may not be worth the price tag for someone who won’t use the Wi-Fi features. Whether you cook a lot or prefer to stick to the basics, the LG Electronics Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Range Oven is a great appliance for any home. This smart appliance is Wi-Fi enabled, and once connected to an app on your phone, you can operate the oven, set timers, and check how your dinner is cooking remotely. The app provides instructions that make cooking meals super intuitive, and it even allows you to troubleshoot if you face any issues. You can even operate it with voice command via Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. The LG Electronics Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Oven has an impressive capacity of 6.3 cubic feet, allowing you to cook for a crowd without any trouble. It has five electric flexible cooktop elements on the stovetop that you can adjust based on the size of the pan you’re using, and indicator lights let you know when the surface is still hot so you don’t burn yourself. There’s also a warming zone to keep your dishes hot after cooking. The window on the oven’s glass door is quite large, so you can see everything going on inside with no blind spots, better ensuring even cooking. It comes with two standard racks, and there’s also a roomy storage drawer at the bottom. Easy-to-use glass controls make operating this range a breeze, and its smooth fingerprint- and smudge-resistant stainless steel finish is easy to clean by simply swiping it with a soft cloth. Keep in mind that, if you don’t intend to use the Wi-Fi connected features very often, you’ll be able to find a convection oven with everything you need at a lower price. We don’t recommend this model to someone who wants an appliance without bells and whistles. Price at time of publish: $1,049 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 28.8 x 30 x 46.5 inches | Capacity: 6.3 cubic feet | Maximum Heating Temperature: 550°F | Wattage: 3,200 watts | Product Weight: 157 pounds