The 19 Best Console Tables of 2023 for Your Entryway, Living Room, and Dining Room

To find the best console tables, we spent hours researching top-rated products while considering them based on size, height, finish, material, style, and storage capacity. We also spoke with Brad Smith, interior designer and CEO of Omni Home Ideas, for his insight on what to look for when shopping for the best console tables for any part of your home.

Though there are many ways to design your entryway, a console table is one of the most important pieces to make it an inviting space. Plus, it can also be practical and function as a pit stop before leaving or arriving home.

Your home’s entryway is one of the most important areas in your home. It welcomes you and your guests into your sanctuary, so making it a cozy yet organized space seems like a no-brainer.

Best Overall 17 Stories Kedarian Console Table Wayfair View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It has drawers, and shelves, and is available in multiple colors. Keep in Mind The drawers aren’t lined, so you’ll need to add your own. A console that meets all of your requirements, like storage needs and style preferences, may seem impossible to find. We think the 17 Stories Kedarian Console Table, however, gets pretty close and it’s why it’s our top overall choice for the best console table. The console table has an impressive weight capacity of up to 220 pounds, and each shelf can hold up to 75 pounds. It’s also available in five colors, so you can choose which one suits your space best. We love that it has two drawers for storing things like notepads and jewelry, and two shelves that are great for coffee table books, decorative items, or even shoes. It can also work as a nightstand, behind the couch to place bouquets and magazines, or as a media stand in the bedroom to hold a small TV. Just keep in mind that the drawers don’t have any lining, so you’ll need to purchase your own to protect the interiors. Price at time of publish: $216 Product Details: Materials: Manufactured wood and metal | Dimensions: 39.4 x 31.9 x 11.8 inches

Best Budget VASAGLE Console Table Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It has a supportive bottom shelf and adjustable feet to keep it balanced. Keep in Mind It doesn’t feature any drawers, so it depends on your preferences. If you’re looking for a sturdy console table at a lower price, then you’ll love the Vasagle Console Table. Constructed with an alloy steel frame and an engineered wood top, this console table has a rustic industrial look with a strong mesh metal shelf that can hold almost 50 pounds of weight. The wood top offers a great space to store your keys, mail, and purses, or just let it be a space for decorative items like a small houseplant or flower vase. We also like that this console table has adjustable feet so you never have to worry about wobbling or your table looking uneven. It’s worth noting that this pick doesn’t have any drawers, and whether or not that’s a dealbreaker depends on your preferences. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Materials: Engineered wood and alloy steel | Dimensions: 40 x 31.5 x 13.8 inches

Best Splurge Anthropologie Waterfall Inlay Console Table Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It It’s a luxurious and sturdy console table with a sleek arch. Keep in Mind The White Glove Delivery service starts at $149 and it can take up to a month for the table to arrive. The Anthropologie Waterfall Inlay Console Table is a luxurious and elegant console table that was crafted with bone inlay, a technique that makes for an eye-catching pattern. Though the console table is an investment piece, it’s sure to make a statement in your space. The console table is made with tropical wood and engineered hardwood; brass-capped legs, and is sealed with clear lacquer for protection. Because of its hand-crafted nature, each piece will vary in color and texture, but for all its lavish and detailed features, we think it’s worth the splurge. It’s worth noting that if you’re looking to furnish a space quickly, this may not be the best console table for you. Delivery can take up to a month and the retailer’s White Glove Delivery service starts at $149 as well, making this pick even more expensive. Price at time of publish: $1,398 Product Details: Materials: Bone inlay, tropical hardwood, and engineered hardwood | Dimensions: 48 x 32 x 16 inches

Best with Storage Willa Arlo Interiors Peavey Accent Chest Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It The shelves are detachable and adjustable. Keep in Mind It’s only offered in one color. Many console tables are used solely to house a couple of decorative items. If you prioritize functionality, practicality, and overall extra storage, the Will Arlo Interiors Peavey Accent Chest may be the best console table for you. With three drawers and three cabinets, this console table works for your entryway, as a kitchen credenza, as a bar cabinet, and as a media stand. We especially like that the shelves in the cabinet are detachable and adjustable so you can store taller or bulkier items with ease. The rattan accents and white wood make the piece fairly versatile, which is ideal since it’s only offered in one color. Price at time of publish: $220 Product Details: Materials: Manufactured wood and rattan | Dimensions: 47.2 x 32 x 15.7 inches

Best with Shelves Latitude Run Console Table with Storage Shelves Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It The shelves are different sizes, so you can display decor of different heights and shapes with ease. Keep in Mind The screws are exposed. A console table with shelves can help store extra items or integrate a storage basket to keep things tidy. We like the Latitude Run Console Table with Storage Shelves with four tiers and two shelves in different sizes that are useful for storing books, vinyl records, plants, and photo albums. Although the screws are exposed as part of its construction, it’s a small price to pay for a sturdy and useful console table. The table is offered in either black or white and has an industrial yet versatile feel that would work with a variety of decor styles. The table is slim enough for your entryway, yet strong enough to hold up to 150 pounds of decor. It also has adjustable foot pads to keep the console table balanced while protecting your floor. Plus, it comes with all the essentials you need to assemble the table. Price at time of publish: $140 Product Details: Materials: Manufactured wood, steel | Dimensions: 43.3 x 33.46 x 11.81 inches

Best with Drawers Mistana Ellefson Antique Storage Console Table with 8 Drawers Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Barwefurniture.com Why You Should Get It It has eight drawers with easy pull-out handles with label holders. Keep in Mind It has a vintage apothecary style that may not suit every space. Whether you’re a crafter, jeweler, or just love to collect trinkets, a console table with plenty of compact storage space is a must for you. The Mistana Ellefson Antique Storage Console Table has eight drawers, each with metal pull-out handles that have integrated label holders. This console table is offered in two colors and is great for any craft room, office, studio, entryway, or living room. It also has a natural wood grain which means each one will have slight differences. Unlike some other options, this pick does have a vintage apothecary look to it. While it’s not necessarily a dealbreaker, it’s worth keeping in mind depending on your home’s decor style. Price at time of publish: $340 Product Details: Materials: Manufactured wood and metal | Dimensions: 36 x 32 x 14 inches

Best Wood Crate & Barrel Yukon Live Edge Solid Wood Console Table Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It It’s made of solid, natural wood and has an elegant curve. Keep in Mind It’s more expensive than some other options. We chose the Crate & Barrel Yukon Live Edge Solid Wood Console Table as the best wood console table for its classic and chic construction and overall organic feel. The top is two planks of solid acacia wood with exposed butterfly joints to bind them together. It also features a curved edge that has been sanded smooth that gives this console table a distinct character. This console table is beautifully crafted and is sure to be a statement piece for your entryway or home in general. It’s offered in either a warm brown shade or weathered grey, each of which is fairly versatile. Though this pick is an investment in comparison to other similar styles, the simple look leaves plenty of space to decorate it however you see fit. Price at time of publish: $899 Product Details: Materials: Acacia wood, steel | Dimensions: 57 x 30 x 18.25 inches

Best Metal Urban Outfitters Alana Storage Console Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Why You Should Get It It’s offered in several colors and is lightweight, so it’s easy to move if you need to. Keep in Mind Two people are recommended for assembly. Metal console tables offer a strong and durable construction, often with a generous weight capacity and minimal care or maintenance. The Urban Outfitters Alana Storage Console is crafted from powder-coated metal and features looped legs, modular storage, and a retro-style served frame. You can use this pick as a traditional entryway console table, bookcase, vinyl record stand, bar cart, or plant display. It’s also quite simple to assemble and is available in four colors to fit just about any style. While it comes with all the necessary hardware to assemble, keep in mind that two people are recommended to put it together. Price at time of publish: $249 Product Details: Materials: Powder-coated metal | Dimensions: 13 x 31.73 x 35.98 inches

Best Glass Better Homes & Gardens Nola Console Table Better Homes & Gardens View On Walmart Why You Should Get It It’s made with safety-tempered glass, which means it’s less likely to break. Keep in Mind It’s on the larger side, so it may not work in all spaces. Glass console tables, like the Better Homes & Gardens Nola style, allow for clear visibility and simplicity. This piece is made with safety-tempered glass, so it’s less likely to break or shatter, and it has a metal frame that’s offered in either black or gold. The open shelving is great for displaying items like framed photos, collectibles, and decorative objects but is also sturdy enough for a few storage baskets and books. Overall, it’s an excellent option for those looking for a glass console table with a classic look and durable construction. Just keep in mind that it’s a bit longer than some other picks, so you’ll need to ensure you have the proper space for it. Price at time of publish: $113 Product Details: Materials: Metal, safety-tempered glass | Dimensions: 13.15 x 32.32 x 59.37 inches

Best Acrylic CB2 Peekaboo Acrylic Console Table CB2 View On CB2 Why You Should Get It It has the look of floating in your room and can work in just about any space. Keep in Mind The acrylic is susceptible to frequent scratches. If you love the idea of a console table but want a more subtle option, the CB2 Peekaboo Modern Acrylic Console Table may be your best bet. Made of acrylic, this console table is completely transparent and has an arch that gives it a modern look. While it can also double as a desk, we prefer it as a console table especially since the acrylic can be prone to scratches. Otherwise, we appreciate how low maintenance this console table is and how items on it seem to just float in your room. Price at time of publish: $399 Product Details: Materials: Molded acrylic | Dimensions: 56 x 28.5 x 15 inches

Best Mirrored SEI Furniture Mirrored Media Console Table Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On 1stopbedrooms.com Why You Should Get It It can also be used as a desk or vanity. Keep in Mind It sits a little lower than standard console tables. For those who have a glamorous and luxurious style, a mirrored console table provides all the bling. We love the SEI Furniture Mirrored Media Console because it has two wide drawers with crystal knobs, a matte silver finish, and a spacious top. We also like that it’s versatile enough to be a desk or vanity in addition to a console table. The mirrored panels give depth and shimmer to whatever space it's in, whether it’s your entryway or bedroom. While this console table is slightly lower than others, it’s a great option for small spaces and is also less expensive than some other styles. Price at time of publish: $280 Product Details: Materials: Glass, engineered wood | Dimensions: 28 x 128 x 13 inches

Best Slim West Elm Profile Narrow Console Table West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It It’s just under 15 pounds, so it’s lightweight and easy to move. Keep in Mind Some colors are more expensive than others. If you live in a small space, West Elm’s Narrow Console Table is the best console table to consider. The table will keep your entryway organized in style without taking up too much precious real estate. This compact console table measures only eight inches in depth and is less than two feet wide. Because of its elongated and narrow construction, it’s great for yoga mats, tall boots, and upright houseplants. It also has a sleek and minimalist design, is made of sturdy and durable iron, has legs with adjustable levelers, and is available in four colors to match your style preference. It should be noted, however, that some colors are more expensive than others. Price at time of publish: from $199 Product Details: Materials: Iron | Dimensions: 22 x 34 x 8 inches

Best Brown Article Lenia Console Article View On Article.com Why You Should Get It It has ample drawer storage. Keep in Mind It’s quite heavy so this may be challenging when assembling. You can’t go wrong with a classic brown console, like the Lenia style by Article. The table is offered in either walnut or white oak and it features four wide and soft-close drawers, so you’ll have ample storage. The entire piece is constructed from solid and veneered wood, so table each will have slight variations. The solid wood also makes this console table quite heavy at 75 pounds, so an extra set of hands is recommended for assembly and placing it where you want it. Price at time of publish: $699 Product Details: Materials: Solid and veneered wood | Dimensions: 39.25 x 29.5 x 15 inches

Best Black Sobro Black Metal Narrow Birdcage Console Table All Modern View On Allmodern.com Why You Should Get It It has a unique open cage design and oval-shaped shelves. Keep in Mind It’s only offered in black. A black console table is a great way to add edge and an industrial touch to your space, but sometimes they may look bulky. The Sobro Black Metal Narrow Birdcage Console Table, however, provides all the edge and style without bulkiness thanks to its open-caged frame design. Made of sturdy iron, this sleek console table features uniquely oval-shaped shelves and slim cylindrical legs for support. The overall piece can hold up to 100 pounds, so you can put just about any decor you want on it. While this material can easily show scratches and smudges, the care is quite simple and there is no assembly required. Just keep in mind that it’s more expensive than other options and is only offered in black so it may not work in every space. Price at time of publish: $830 Product Details: Materials: Solid and veneered wood | Dimensions: 48 x 34 x 14 inches

Best White Threshold designed with Studio McGee East Bluff Woven Drawer Console Target View On Target Why You Should Get It It features both shelves and drawers for storage. Keep in Mind It’s not ideal for smaller spaces. If you prefer light-colored furniture to give your home a more airy and open feel, then you’ll love the Threshold East Bluff Woven Drawer Console in white. The table has a spacious top and bottom shelf that’s perfect for heavier items like storage baskets or books, as well as three drawers with a woven design and metal handles for some extra texture and style. In addition to white, the table is offered in brown and black as well. It would work well behind a sofa but is also functional for your entryway. Just keep in mind that it is on the larger side, so it’s not the best console table for smaller spaces. Price at time of publish: $330 Product Details: Materials: Manufactured wood, wood veneer | Dimensions: 60 x 29.5 x 14 inches

Best Mid-Century Modern Mercury Row Andresen Console Table Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It’s stylish and offered in two versatile wood finishes. Keep in Mind It has a 50-pound weight capacity, which is less than other options. Mid-century modern styles perfectly encapsulate minimalism, sleek lines, and bold shapes, so it’s no wonder that the Mercury Row Andresen Console Table made our list as one of the best console tables. With a streamlined design, two spacious drawers, antique bronze hardware, and splayed, tapered legs, this console table is a sophisticated yet useful entryway piece. We like that it comes in brown and walnut, and is crafted from a blend of solid rubberwood, engineered wood, and acacia veneers for durability. To style it, you can place a modern table lamp, tapered candles, a simple houseplant, and framed photos on this console table for a welcoming and stylish feel. Remember that the weight capacity for the table is 50 pounds, however, which is less than some other styles. Price at time of publish: $369 Product Details: Materials: Rubberwood, engineered wood, acacia veneers | Dimensions: 47 x 32.5 x 17.5 inches

Best Modern TOV Furniture Hump Console Table Overstock View On Burkedecor.com View On Tovfurniture.com Why You Should Get It It’s offered in two colors and has a minimal look that can pair well with your existing decor and furniture. Keep in Mind It does not have additional storage. Curved lines and subtlety are two of the most important elements of modern and contemporary style, and the TOV Hump Console Table meets both, which is why it’s our pick for the best modern console table. The table is offered in either black or white and can complement just about any decor and style. This console table is made from acacia wood and each is handcrafted, so no two are ever the same. The sleek arch gives it a modern look and the spacious, sturdy top can hold a variety of entryway essentials like a large plant or flower arrangement, lamp, decorative bowls, and more. While this console table does not have additional storage, the space under the arch can be used for storage baskets or shoes. Price at time of publish: $508 Product Details: Materials: Acacia wood | Dimensions: 54 x 31.8 x 15 inches

Best Art Deco Byblight Turrella Black Rectangle Console Table Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It It’s offered in two colors and has a 120-pound weight capacity. Keep in Mind There’s no additional storage. If you’re looking for a console table to match your art deco style, look no further than the Bybllight Turrella Black Rectangle Console Table. The table is offered in two colors and will give your entryway a dash of glam without compromising function. With a faux marble top, geometric base design, and gold finish, this console table offers a luxurious look. It can hold up to 120 pounds, so you can place books, a decorative bust, candles, and a flower vase to give this modern console table some extra flare. It also works as a simple bar table or as an accent table for your living room. There are no drawers or additional storage options, however, so keep in mind it’s more of a decorative option. Price at time of publish: $155 Product Details: Materials: Wood, metal | Dimensions: 40 x 32 x 12 inches