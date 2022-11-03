The 7 Best Comforters of 2022 for a Plush and Cozy Bed in Any Season, According to Testing

After testing, we selected the Brooklinen Down Comforter as our best comforter overall because of its excellent breathability and versatile weight that’s suitable for all seasons and sleepers.

We tested 34 of the best comforters and duvet inserts on the market in our lab in Des Moines, Iowa, to determine which ones are worth the money. Our testers spent a day evaluating the comforters by using them to make a bed, measuring the temperature underneath the covers to ensure it’s not uncomfortably hot, and spilling coffee on them to see how easy it was to remove stains. We measured the dimensions of each comforter before and after washing to make sure they didn’t shrink or lose softness over time.

Dream of drifting off to sleep on a soft and billowy cloud? Make it a reality by selecting a fluffy comforter to cuddle up in every night. Many comforters on the market are quilted blankets filled with soft fibers like cotton or wool. While their primary purpose is to keep you warm as you sleep, they also double as decor, adding color and texture to your bedroom.

Keep in mind that this comforter is spot-clean or dry-clean only, so it takes a little more work to get marks out. During testing, we found it hard to spot clean coffee stains on the comforter, so we recommend using it with a duvet cover for added protection.

During our temperature test, our testers noted that it was exceptionally breathable, which kept the blanket feeling comfortable. When fully made, this comforter lays flat on the bed, so it might not be the choice if you prefer to be cocooned in a super fluffy comforter.

We tested the Cozy Dry Bamboo standard fill comforter, but you can also purchase an extra-thick version for more plushness. We found that the standard fill comforter was a bit thinner than most down comforters, so if you like a thick covering while you sleep, you may prefer the extra-thick version.

Hot sleepers will love the breathable, temperature-regulating material in the Cozy Dry Bamboo Comforter. Both its shell and filling are made from viscose from bamboo, which is a naturally moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating material. During testing, this cooling comforter also earned our highest scores for quality and texture.

The cover is made from Tencel lyocell—a sustainable, moisture-wicking material derived from eucalyptus that requires less water to grow than cotton. The fill, which is made from recycled water bottles, is GRS-certified and BPA-free.

The sateen-weave comforter felt soft and smooth to the touch. Our testers were surprised by the price, which seemed shockingly low given the quality of the construction and the lush thickness of the comforter. You can try this comforter out for seven nights before purchasing it with an at-home trial. However, if you don’t like it within 100 days of ordering, you can return it for free.

Stay bundled up even on the coldest winter nights with the best thick comforter, like this plump yet breathable option from Buffy. We love the Buffy Cloud Comforter for its thickness and fluffiness, but also its chic wavy stitching pattern, which keeps the fill in place while adding a little texture. According to our testers, this quilt kept them warm and comfortable without feeling stuffy.

During the spill test, we found that coffee stains were hard to remove when simply wiped with a damp cloth. However, the Snowe Lightweight comforter is machine-washable, which can help remove stains.

It’s also Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certified, meaning it’s been thoroughly tested to ensure it doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals. We also like that the down filling is Responsible Down Standard Certified, so the feathers inside are sourced ethically.

Our experts reported that this comforter was extremely breathable with excellent airflow. On cooler nights, it still keeps you warm thanks to its pillowy fill, but it won’t feel overly heavy. While its cotton sateen shell made a little noise even when it was placed inside a duvet cover, our tester was impressed by the comforter’s overall feel.

The Snow Lightweight Down Comforter earns our recommendation for the best lightweight comforter because it maintained a cool, consistent temperature of about 71° during our tests. The ethically sourced duck down has a fill power of 750—the highest in our roundup—which makes for a super fluffy comforter you’ll dread getting out of in the morning.

The comforter is quilted and feels fluffy, but our tester observed the fill was uneven within the pockets, which leaves some cool spots. Fluffing it up in the dryer with no heat for a few minutes might help to even out the fill.

The cotton sateen shell felt soft to the touch, according to our experts. It has corner loops, so it can be used with a protective duvet cover for even more personalization. While the comforter made noise when moved around, our tester noted the light weight and smooth finish made it really easy to pull off and onto the bed. We were also pleasantly surprised by the price, since our testers found the construction and lightweight, breathable design to feel far more expensive than the comforter really was. The temperature under the comforter rose almost 8° after five minutes, but our tester felt it was still light and breathable despite the larger temperature change.

If you sleep warm or have allergies, the Snow Down Alternative Lightweight Comforter is a great option that feels a lot like down. It’s filled with 24 ounces of hypoallergenic microfiber—10 ounces less than the all-season version of this comforter—which makes it great for layering with quilts or throw blankets.

Keep in mind that the Riley Home comforter runs a little larger than others on this list at 98 inches wide by 90 inches long, so double check that it’ll fit inside your duvet cover if you plan to use one.

The cover is made from long-staple combed cotton sateen and has corner loops for a duvet insert. Our tester noted it felt soft and smooth and the double-hem edges felt “tailored and high quality.” We loved that it has a small monogram to identify the bottom of the comforter, making it easier to make the bed properly on the first try.

It also has good insulating properties, making it great for fall and winter when evening temperatures drop. During our tests, the temperature under this comforter increased 7° in five minutes, reaching almost 76°F before plateauing. This means it’ll keep you warm and cozy without becoming stifling as you sleep.

The Riley Home White Good Down Comforter is a cloud-like down comforter that’ll last for years if cared for properly . It’s filled with white goose down from Europe and meets the Responsible Down Standard, which means the down is ethically sourced. It’s also available in two weights—an all-season version with 700 fill power, and an extra warm version with 750 fill power for added coziness. The baffle-box construction keeps the fill evenly distributed without any lumps.

When our testers sat underneath the comforter, we found that the temperature rose more than 10° in five minutes, reaching 79.5°F. However, our tester found this didn’t affect comfort.

The organic cambric cotton shell has a tight weave, and our tester observed no down or feathers poking through. The comforter comes with a lifetime warranty against defects in warranty or material, but it must be used with a cover and cared for properly to maintain warranty coverage.

We love that this high-quality comforter is Oeko-Tex Certified, meaning that it’s been rigorously tested to ensure it contains no chemicals or materials that could impact your health. It’s also hypoallergenic, making it a great pick even for allergy sufferers.

“The comforter rests very lightly over my body,” one of our testers said. “I could imagine using this year-round. It felt warm but not hot for a minute. I never overheated.”

The comforter’s white goose down has a 700+ fill power which delivers a combo of insulation and fluffiness. We tested the medium-weight version of this comforter, but it is also available in summer, light, and arctic weights. Our tester noted the pockets (which are sewn through rather than baffle-box construction) are “perfectly filled” and seem to refill with air quickly after one lays on top of it.

Its quilted grid ensures the whole-cloth fiberfill layer won’t shift around inside the shell. Because it’s made completely from synthetic materials, it might not feel breathable enough for people who sleep hot. In five minutes, the temperature under the comforter rose 4.5° to reach almost 76°F. This was comparable to other comforters we tested, but it had an effect on our tester, who tends to run warm, so keep this in mind if you prefer to sleep cool.

With its sturdy brushed polyester shell, this model earned top marks in our search for the best comforters because of its durability and value. Our experts also loved its texture and softness, saying it felt “so cozy,” when resting underneath it. They noted it had a surprisingly thick, high-quality construction considering the price, making it great for staying warm in winter without buying pricey bedding you’ll only use half of the year.

Cozy up with all the warmth and quality construction of an expensive comforter without the price, thanks to this down-alternative option from Cohome. The Queen 2100 Series Soft Down Alternative Comforter Quilted Duvet Insert comes in six different colors to match your room decor, and it’s nicely constructed to look attractive on its own or with a duvet insert.

Because you can’t throw it in the wash, it’s best to use a duvet cover with this comforter. It’s also important to note that down has a distinct smell that some sleepers may dislike; you can air it out for a few hours after unboxing or fluff it in the dryer on no heat to help remove the down scent.

You’ll be able to shop this mattress in three different fill weights: lightweight, all-season, and ultra-warm depending on how cozy you want to be while you sleep. The shell feels very soft to the touch, because it’s made from long-staple cotton with a smooth sateen finish. While washing is not recommended, our tester found spot cleaning worked well and removed coffee stains during our spill test.

Filled with Canadian duck down and feathers, this all-season comforter is super fluffy and insulating with a fill power rating of 700. Allergy sufferers often steer clear of real down, but this comforter is hypoallergenic and treated with antimicrobials to keep it fresh and odor-free.

If you’re looking for the ideal combination of warmth and plushness without weight, consider Brooklinen’s Down Comforter. The company calls its all-season option the “Goldilocks of comforters,” and we see why: it’s not too cool on frigid winter nights, but not too warm when the weather heats up, either. It was our favorite overall choice out of the best comforters with top marks in quality, breathability, texture, and durability. Our tester noted that the comforter had a super soft and light material that stayed cool to the touch, allowing her to lay underneath it for long periods of time without overheating. She also found that the fill maintained its shape over time thanks to the baffle box fill, which prevents the fluffy insides from all sliding to one side.

The Bottom Line

The Brooklinen Down Comforter is our best overall comforter because of its high quality, breathability, texture and durability. It’s a versatile all-season weight, and it’s filled with hypoallergenic duck down with a high fill power. The cotton sateen shell was soft and comfortable. While dry cleaning is recommended, it cleaned up well with spot cleaning.

Our Testing Process

We brought together a team of home experts in our lab in Des Moines, Iowa, to evaluate 34 of the best comforters and duvet inserts through a series of rigorous tests. Our testers inspected the duvet inserts and comforters for visible defects and fill distribution, weighed and measured each one, and more to experience how comfortable they are.

To evaluate the comforters’ warming properties, our testers took initial surface temperature readings from underneath the covers using an infrared thermometer, then took the temperature again after five minutes. Our testers lay under the duvet inserts and comforters to experience comfort, loft, airflow, and breathability. They also lay on top of the covers for two minutes to see how quickly the loft bounced back.

Since spills occasionally happen, our experts attempted to spot-clean coffee from each cover’s shell. If the comforters were machine-washable, we laundered and dried them according to the care instructions to see if they’d shrink or become damaged or clumpy.



Finally, we used the detailed insights gathered during testing to create an overall list of the best comforters.

What to Know About Comforters Before Shopping

Fill Material



When it comes to comforters, fill material is an important factor. However, there’s no right or wrong answer when choosing the right fill—it all depends on your personal preference.



“I like my comforter to be a little bit fluffier and fuller because if you want to have a mix of textures, a fluffier comforter or insert adds another layer to the bed,” says Lauren Sullivan, interior designer and founder of Well x Design. “If it’s flatter, some people prefer that, but it just blends more with the rest of the layers of the bedding and doesn't necessarily give you much of a contrast.”



Down, which is the fluffy layer of feathers from a goose or duck’s undercoat, provides excellent insulation and feels lightweight when put inside a comforter. If animal welfare is an important factor to you when shopping for the best comforters, look for down versions with the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certification to be sure the down in your comforter is ethically sourced.

While a down comforter will last a long time when cared for properly, it can be expensive. Down alternative comforters, which are made from synthetic down, have a similar loft and softness as down clusters without the high price tag. They also are hypoallergenic, making them more appealing for allergy sufferers. Common down alternative materials include microfiber, polyester, eucalyptus, PET (made from recycled plastic), and viscose from bamboo. Wool and silk are natural options available. Some comforters include a sheet of polyester fiberfill between the fabric layers. They are a good budget-friendly option, but they aren’t as fluffy or breathable as other fill types.

Think about your climate and how you sleep as you consider the warmth that’s right for you. To compare the warmth of down-fill comforters, look at fill power, which measures the amount of space the fill clusters take up, and weight in ounces. The higher the fill power number (usually between 600 and 800), the fluffier and better quality the down will be. While down alternative comforters aren’t measured in the same way, they may provide a fill power equivalent or a weight in ounces.

Shell Material



The shell material is a comforter’s outer fabric. Cotton is one of the most popular materials in the best comforters of 2022 because it’s breathable, comfortable, and easy to wash. Look for a sateen finish for a very soft and luxurious drape. Polyester is another popular shell material choice that’s versatile and affordable, but it may not feel as breathable.

Sustainable options include viscose from bamboo and eucalyptus, also known as Tencel lyocell. Both are breathable, have a nice drape, and wick moisture well.

“A lot of people gravitate towards [viscose, bamboo, and eucalyptus comforters] because of their cooling properties,” Sullivan says.

Stitching helps keep the fill in place and evenly distribute its warmth. Comforters with a baffle-box design have compartments sewn from thin strips of fabric inserted between the top and bottom fabric layers to keep the fill material from shifting. Sewn-through construction also keeps the fill material from moving, but it doesn’t allow as much room for the fill to expand.

“[With stitching], the larger squares can give you better airflow throughout the insert,” Sullivan says.



Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certifies that products—including comforters—are free from harmful substances that are dangerous to humans and the environment, so we recommend shopping for a comforter with this certification.

Care Instructions



Always consult your comforter’s care label for fiber content and recommended cleaning and drying instructions before washing or drying a comforter. Some comforters may be washed and dried; others may need to be dry-cleaned.



When it comes to cleaning, Jessica Mintz, principal designer and owner of Jessica Mintz Interiors, recommends keeping your own cleaning capabilities in mind. For example, if you're someone who wants to be able to throw a comforter in a washing machine, don’t opt for a dry clean-only option.



“If you're not somebody that is going to take the steps to make it last or take care of it the way it needs to be, then you should probably be honest with yourself about that,” Mintz says.



Use a top sheet so the comforter has less contact with your skin. If you use a duvet cover, you can wash your comforter about once a season. If you don’t use a duvet cover, you’ll need to wash your comforter more frequently. Once every month or two should be sufficient but wash more frequently if you sleep with pets or if someone has been sick.

Other Comforters We Tested

Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter at Amazon



The Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter was an average performer in most categories we tested. Our tester found the warmth to be more comfortable than other comforters that felt too hot, but the fill was not distributed evenly throughout, and shaking it out did not help. While it’s dry clean only, it did clean up well with spot cleaning during our stain test.

Nest Bedding Washable Wool Comforter



A wool comforter may not be for everyone, especially if you don’t live in a cold-weather climate. The Nest Bedding Washable Wool Comforter was very warm and cozy, but it felt stiff, heavy, rough, and thin compared to the down and down alternative comforters we tested. It also did not perform well during our stain test. The coffee leaked all the way through, which indicates it would also soak the bedding underneath. It was mostly cleaned up with spot cleaning, but a stain remained and loose threads appeared after washing.

Sleep Restoration All Seasons Comforter



The Sleep Restoration All Seasons Comforter has an attractive diamond stitch pattern and is available in seven colors and three sizes. It’s reversible, which makes it an even better value for the budget-friendly price. Our tester liked its soft cloth texture that felt plush and insulated well, but they discovered it was a little heavy and hard to maneuver on the bed. It had a few loose strings and needed a good fluffing out of the package. The coffee stain lingered, even after washing.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you wash a comforter?



Always consult a comforter’s care tag before washing or dry cleaning. If you don’t follow the care instructions you could decrease the lifespan of your comforter and, in some cases, void its warranty.



If you have an extra-large capacity machine, you may be able to wash your comforter at home, but standard home washing machine tubs often aren’t big enough for larger comforters to move around enough to get clean. Plus, machines with an agitator can damage a comforter, so plan to wash your larger comforters in front-loading machines at the local laundromat for best results.



Before washing, inspect all seams to make sure they are intact. To wash a down-filled comforter or down alternative comforter, use a gentle- or delicate-cycle setting, a minimal amount of mild laundry detergent, and cold or lukewarm water. For a down comforter, consider using a special down wash that’s free of harsh chemicals and commonly used for down coats. Do not use bleach or fabric softener. Run an extra rinse cycle or two to make sure all detergent is removed completely.



If your comforter becomes soiled, pretreat the stain right away. If the comforter is dry-cleaned only, be sure to point out the stain when you drop it off so it can be treated appropriately.

How do you dry a comforter?



Before drying a comforter, consult the care instructions. You can typically tumble-dry your comforter on low with a few wool dryer balls or clean tennis balls to help distribute the comforter filling. Because comforters are bulky, you may need to reposition them in the dryer a couple of times. Make sure the comforter is thoroughly dry to avoid mildew. You may need to run several dry cycles. Remove promptly when complete.

What sizes are comforters?



Comforter dimensions are not standardized in the same way mattresses are. For a good fit, measure your mattress width, length, and height and review comforter dimensions carefully. Some common ranges for widths and lengths are listed below: