Our best overall pick, the Brooklinen Luxe Move-In Bundle , was chosen because it comes with all the bells and whistles—two pillows, a sheet set, a duvet cover, and a comforter—and it’s buttery soft. The price tag isn’t small, but we think it’s well worth it for a quality comforter set that is as durable as it is comfortable to sleep on.

Although there are plenty of comforter sets on the market, it can be overwhelming to sift through them to find the right one for you. To make the process of finding the perfect comforter set easier, we researched various sets and spoke to an expert to find the best ones.

We spend a lot of time in bed, so why not make it the most comfortable experience we can? Your comforter and bedding set can be the difference between a good night’s sleep or a restless night spent kicking the covers off the bed.

Best Overall Brooklinen Luxe Move-In Bundle Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Why You Should Get It: It includes 9 pieces, so you’ll have everything you need for your bed. Keep in Mind: The comforter is not machine washable. The Brooklinen Luxe Move-In Bundle is the best comforter set overall because it includes nine pieces, all of which make it possible to upgrade your bedding from start to finish. Made up of 100% long staple cotton that is OEKO-TEX certified, the set includes one flat sheet, a fitted sheet, four pillowcases, a duvet cover, a comforter, and two pillows. The 480-thread count Luxe Sateen Sheets are soft and smooth and have a slightly luminous finish that adds just a bit of sheen to your bedding. The bundle is available in multiple colors, including graphite and steel oxford stripe, window pane, graphite, cream, and white. You can choose the weight of your comforter (which only comes in white), and whether or not it’s made with down or down alternative. The down comforter is hypoallergenic and given an antimicrobial treatment. It has a baffle box design that keeps the filling where it’s supposed to be, ensuring that the comforter doesn’t get lumpy. You are also given the option of down, down alternative, and memory foam for your pillows, which come with firm, mid-plush, or plush support. While the sheets can be washed on cold in your washing machine, the comforters are not meant to be washed unless absolutely necessary (water can damage the down fill). Instead, spot clean as needed. We love that this is a choose your own adventure comforter set, with you making the decisions about how you sleep, the support you need, and the design you’d like. It is an investment, but taking into account the quality, and the company’s 365-day warranty, it’s worth the price. Price at time of publish: From $652 Product Details: Size: 90 x 90 inches (queen) | Material: Cotton sateen shell and down cluster fill | Number of Pieces Included: 9

Best Budget Downluxe Lightweight Solid Comforter Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The queen size comes in 41 different colors and patterns, so you have plenty of options. Keep in Mind: This comforter is better for warmer months, rather than year-round, as it’s lightweight. The Downluxe Lightweight Solid Comforter Set is the best comforter set for someone looking for a wallet-friendly way to upgrade their bedding. This three-piece comforter set includes a comforter and two reversible pillow shams. This comforter set gives you so much freedom when it comes to choosing the right color for your bedroom. With 41 reversible colors and patterns to choose from, it’s possible to get any color you need on a budget. There are multiple gingham and plaid options to choose from, as well as stripes and embroidered chevron. In order to keep your comforter set looking new, machine wash on cold using the gentle cycle and either tumble dry on low or hang dry. Because the comforter is filled with microfiber, you don’t have to worry about it getting damaged in the wash. The quilted pattern sewn into the comforter also keeps the filling distributed evenly. The comforter, which is made out of polyester and brushed microfiber, is a lightweight comforter, so it’s a good choice for the warmer months. Because of its affordable price and variety of color options, this is the best comforter set for those looking for a budget-friendly option. Price at time of publish: $53 Product Details: Size: 88 x 92 inches (queen) | Material: Polyester, polyester blend | Number of Pieces Included: Three

Best Splurge Cozy Earth Deluxe Bedding Bundle Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth Why You Should Get It: The bedding is made of super-soft, temperature regulating bamboo. Keep in Mind: Color options are limited to neutrals. The Cozy Earth Deluxe Bedding Bundle is our pick for the best comforter set to splurge on because of its luxurious quality and buttery-soft feel. The set includes a duvet, a comforter, two pillowcases, a top sheet, and a fitted sheet. This deluxe bedding bundle comes with a bamboo duvet cover, which comes in several different colors including white, driftwood, light gray, charcoal, or oat. The included sheet set is made from 100% premium viscose from bamboo. The comforter set comes slightly oversized, which gives your bed a cozy and luxurious look. Plus, the sheets are temperature-regulating and get softer with each wash. The Cozy Earth comforter has a thinner profile, which is ideal if you tend to get hot at night. For the comforter, you can choose between 100% viscose from bamboo or 100% mulberry silk. The sheets are meant to be washed on cold in your washing machine, without fabric softener or bleach. To clean this comforter set, machine wash it in cold water, and avoid using fabric softener and bleach. You can dry it by hanging it or drying on the delicate setting. If you are worried you won’t like the comforter set, don’t worry—you can try the product for 100 nights to ensure that they’re exactly to your liking, so you can be confident with your decision. Price at time of publish: From $1,106 Product Details: Size: 96 x 100 inches (queen) | Material: Viscose from bamboo shell, mulberry silk filling | Number of Pieces Included: Eight

Best Cotton Nestwell Pure Earth Organic Cotton Comforter Set Bed Bath & beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: It’s made from cotton that is 100% organic, pure, and hypoallergenic. Keep in Mind: This comforter only comes in neutral, earthy tones. The Nestwell Pure Earth Organic Cotton Comforter Set includes three pieces: a comforter and two standard size pillow shams. For those who enjoy eco-friendly fabrics, this cotton comforter set is made with the environment in mind every step of the way. The 300-thread count comforter is made of 100% organic cotton with a 100% recycled polyester fill. The organic cotton is hypoallergenic and grown without the use of pesticides. For further peace of mind, you can sleep easy knowing it’s made of materials that have been tested for harmful chemicals and substances. The comforter set is available in colors white, dark oak, dark stone, light clay, light forest, medium cotton, medium stone, and dark forest, giving you plenty of colors to choose from. If you choose to get the comforter in a color other than white, the comforters are colored with dye made from natural ingredients like saw palmetto, almond shells, and beetroot. To care for your comforter and pillow shams, machine wash them in cold water and tumble dry on low heat. Follow the care instructions carefully to avoid damage to the comforter, as cotton can be a tricky material to clean. Price at time of publish: $170 Product Details: Size: 92 x 96 inches (queen) | Material: Organic cotton with 100% recycled polyester fill | Number of Pieces Included: Three The 8 Best Cooling Comforters to Keep You Sweat-Free

Best White Threshold Washed Cotton Sateen Comforter & Sham Set Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: This set is OEKO-TEX certified, which means it was independently verified that it does not contain any substances that were deemed harmful. Keep in Mind: You may need to iron the comforter after drying. This affordable comforter set from Target’s Threshold brand looks like one you’d find in a hotel room. The Threshold Washed Cotton Sateen Comforter & Sham Set includes two pillow shams and a comforter, all made out of 100% cotton fabric with a sateen construction. Decorated with a quilted style, this crisp white comforter is classic enough to blend in with whatever decor you’ve chosen for your room, while leaving it light and airy. We love the slightly tufted style of this white comforter set, which gives it some texture and dimension, while also keeping the filling evenly distributed. If white isn’t your style, it also comes in seven other colorways including sage, light gray, blush, and black. The comforter is made of a midweight fabric that keeps you warm, but not overheated, all year round, and its sateen construction makes the comforter set feel soft and ultra-comfy. The set is OEKO-TEX certified, which means it was independently verified that it does not contain any substances that were deemed harmful. The 250 thread count comforter contains fill material that is 100% polyester, which means it is machine washable. In order to care for this comforter, machine wash, and tumble dry. Cotton is a tricky fabric to work with, so be careful not to dry it on too high of a temperature. You can iron the material as needed—cotton can be easily wrinkled. Price at time of publish: $69 Product Details: Size: 94 inches x 90 inches (queen) | Material: Cotton | Number of Pieces Included: Three

Best Floral Urban Outfitters Myla Floral Comforter Set Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Why You Should Get It: The florals are bright and airy, while the material and fill are soft and comfortable. Keep in Mind: This set includes pillowcases rather than decorative shams. If you’re a fan of florals, the Urban Outfitters Myla Floral Comforter set is the best comforter set for you. The pattern makes a delicate statement while still remaining neutral enough to fit in with your other decor. The set includes a comforter as well as one to two pillowcases, depending on what size you order. The floral comforter set is available in three different colorways: taupe, green multi, and charcoal. The comforter is a mid-weight comforter that is made of 100% cotton and a 100% polyester fill, so it’s a good option for all-season use. Polyester fill is a hypoallergenic alternative to cotton, wool, or down fill. It also makes it easy to machine wash your comforter. It also meets the OEKO-TEX standard, which tests each component of the set to ensure it doesn’t contain any substances that were deemed harmful. This comforter can be machine washed on the cold cycle. While most comforter sets include two shams with the comforter, this set includes two standard pillowcases, which gives it a more laid back look. If you prefer to use shams, you’ll have to find a pair that matches separately. The floral comforter set is available in two sizes: twin/twin XL or full/queen. Price at time of publish: $149 Product Details: Size: 86 inches x 86 inches (queen) | Material: Cotton with 100% polyester fill | Number of Pieces Included: Three

Best Farmhouse Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Pickstitch Stripe Comforter Set Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: The comforter comes in three colors: taupe, gray and navy. Keep in Mind: The pickstitch textured stripes, as with many embroidered comforter sets, may easily pull. The best farmhouse comforter set comes from the king and queen of the farmhouse aesthetic themselves: Chip and Joanna Gaines. This comforter set from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia includes three pieces: The comforter and two matching shams. It’s available in a full/queen or king size. It comes in three, neutral colors that will fit in with any farmhouse aesthetic: twilight taupe, railroad gray, and sterling blue. We love the comforter’s pickstitch textured stripes because, from afar it may look like a neutral comforter set, but up close it adds texture and dimension to your space. This means that it can fit into your existing decor while still making a statement of its own. Keep in mind that the embroidered pattern runs a risk of pulling. The comforter set is great for year-round use because it’s made of soft, lightweight fabric—made of 75% polyester and 25% linen—and 100% polyester fill. The backing material is 65% polyester and 45% cotton. If you run hot while you sleep, this comforter is breathable, so it keeps you cool, but if you’re someone who runs cold while they sleep, this is an ideal comforter set for the warmer months. It’s also certified Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, which means that it has been independently tested against and does not contain any chemicals that were deemed harmful, so you can sleep well knowing you’re safe. To launder, machine wash in cold water and tumble dry. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Size: 90 inches x 94 inches (queen) | Material: Polyester, linen | Number of Pieces Included: Three The 8 Best Flannel Sheets of 2023, Based on Lab Testing

Best with Sheets CozyLux Bed In A Bag Comforter Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The bedding set is machine washable because it’s made of 100% microfiber material. Keep in Mind: This set is not ideal for people who run cold at night. For those looking for the best comforter set with sheets, this option from CozyLux is our top pick. We love that this comforter set is affordable, especially considering that it comes with two pillow shams, a fitted sheet, a top sheet, and two pillow cases. It also comes in a range of colors—white, black, gray, light gray, green, and pink—so you can upgrade your bedding to match your style. The front of the comforter is a seersucker texture, while the underside of the comforter is smooth. This provides a nice addition to your space without adding too much noise or taking away from other statement pieces in your room. The comforter also uses solid stitching, which prevents bunching. If you are someone who moves around while sleeping, the fitted sheet features a deep, 16-inch elastic pocket to help keep the sheet in place. This comforter set uses 100% microfiber, which is a synthetic filling that is machine washable. Cleaning this set is easy—simply wash this comforter in cold water on a gentle cycle, and tumble dry it on low heat or dry it in the sun. Keep in mind that, while this comforter set is great for sleepers who tend to run hot, it is a lightweight comforter, and so if you’re someone who gets cold easily, another option on our list may be better suited for you. Price at time of publish: $62 Product Details: Size: 88 inches x 88 inches (queen) | Material: Microfiber | Number of Pieces Included: Seven