To find the best colanders, we researched dozens of top-rated products based on size, care, capacity, and design. We also spoke with Kyle Jones, head chef at Craft Wood Fired Catering, for additional insight on what to look for when choosing the right colander.

Whether you’re washing fruits and veggies, thawing frozen foods, or draining pasta, a colander is one of the most useful kitchen tools when it comes to food prep. With tons of options, from collapsible silicone to large stainless steel, we narrowed it down to the best so you can choose the best one for you and your cooking level.

Best Overall Colander OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Colander Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: It’s a functional and sturdy colander made of high-quality stainless steel. Keep in Mind: The holes may be too large to drain rice and other smaller grains. According to Jones, the best colander is the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Colander. Available in both 3 and 5 quarts, this colander features elevated and soft non-slip handles for a firm yet comfortable grip, a base with three non-slip feet for stability in the sink or on the countertop, and a perforated design for thorough and quick draining. Jones also recommends this pick as the best colander overall because it’s dishwasher safe, made of durable stainless steel, and can be easily nested inside other bowls for easy storage. Although the holes in this colander are a bit too large to drain rice and other grains, it’s useful for draining more short-cut pasta such as orzo and orecchiette. The deep and spacious basin is especially useful for washing and draining larger fruits and veggies such as potatoes, carrots, and apples. The signature OXO rubber grip handles are also perfect for keeping your hands protected from a metal colander full of hot pasta. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel | Capacity: 3 and 5 quarts | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Stainless Steel Colander LiveFresh Stainless Steel Micro-Perforated 5-Quart Professional Strainer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s a heavy-duty, professional-grade stainless steel colander that prevents food from falling through. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other styles. Whether you’re cooking large quantities of pasta for a dinner party or washing tons of veggies for your meal prep, having a sturdy and spacious colander is a must. We love the LiveFresh Stainless Steel Micro-Perforated Colander that can easily drain fruits, veggies, pasta, and even grains. The drainage ports in the stable ring base allow for water to flow easily and quickly, preventing backflow so that your food doesn’t sit in dirty water. We also like that it’s made of rustproof stainless steel. This dishwasher-safe colander acts more like a strainer with its smaller holes but is durable enough to last for years to come (with a warranty included). If you’re looking for a colander capable of carrying ample weight, such as thawing frozen meats or heavier produce like cucumber, this one has secure riveted handles and a solid base that guarantees it will never tip over. Although this is one of the pricier items on our list, it’s definitely worth it if you frequently cook large amounts of food or frequently suffer from butter fingers in the kitchen. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel | Capacity: 5 quarts | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Plastic Colander Chef Craft Select Plastic Deep Colander Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: It's one of the most affordable colanders and is lightweight. Keep in Mind: The holes might be a little too big for some foods. If you want an affordable colander that gets the job, we recommend the Chef Craft Select Plastic Deep Colander. With a 5-quart capacity, lightweight yet durable plastic construction, and large draining holes, this is an excellent basic for draining most pasta types and cleaning fruits and vegetables. While it's not quite suitable for rice and grains, we think it's the best colander for those who want a simple yet reliable and functional colander. We also like that this colander has a round, sturdy base and is dishwasher safe. As a bonus, it weighs less than 5 ounces so it won't add any weight to your cabinets or drawers when storing it. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Material: Plastic | Capacity: 5 quarts | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Collapsible Colander Qimh Collapsible Colander Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It has extendable handles, so you can set it over your sink and avoid getting your countertop wet. Keep in Mind: It’s ideal for fruit, vegetables, pasta, and larger items. With their typically bulky and round design, colanders are notoriously a pain to store away. To lessen the frustration of this issue, we like the Qimh Collapsible Colander. It can be easily folded and flattened so it won’t take up too much space in the dishwasher or your cabinets, but it does not compromise efficiency and functionality. It has a 6-quart capacity, extendable and non-slip handles to fit over your sink, and a uniform drainage hole design for speedy draining. We also like that it’s made of BPA-free plastic and food-grade silicone. This pick is the best colander for those who want to keep their counters or sinks clear of a cumbersome colander. The holes are also big enough to fit long-grain rice, beans, and thicker grains like barley, while the overall colander can resist a few pounds of weight so long as you don’t overfill it. Price at time of publish: From $15 Product Details: Material: Silicone | Capacity: 6 quarts | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Enamel Colander Reston Lloyd Calypso Basics Powder Coated Enameled Colander Amazon View On Amazon View On Restonlloyd.com Why You Should Get It: It has a stylish design and can even double as a fruit bowl between uses. Keep in Mind: It can chip and crack easily without proper maintenance. If you want a colander that is functional yet chic enough to double as a fruit bowl displayed on your kitchen counter, then you will love the Calypso Basics by Reston Lloyd Powder Coated Enameled Colander. Combining a modern pattern with a vintage design, this artfully crafted colander has a speckled marble look, stainless steel rims, and chrome-plated handles. It's also made with a heavy gauge carbon steel and enamel finish. The marble design is available in a 3-quart capacity, but the solid color colanders come in 4 additional size options. We like that this colander has drainage holes on the bottom and is a more compact size than other colanders. While it is deemed dishwasher safe per the brand, you may want to opt for hand washing it to preserve its delicate quality and unique design. This colander is not only durable and useful but adds a pop of color and style to your kitchen. Price at time of publish: From $30 Product Details: Material: Carbon steel, enamel | Capacity: 3 quarts | Dishwasher Safe: Top rack only

Best Over-the-Sink Colander: BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in several colors, which is ideal since you’d likely leave it out between uses. Keep in Mind: It may not fit every sink depending on the size and style. It may seem like colanders, while useful during food prep, only feel like a burden when it comes to washing the dishes and storing them. To get the most out of your colander’s use, we like Blue Gingko Over the Sink Colander. Whether you’re washing and draining fruits and veggies like carrots, asparagus, or grapes, or drying recently washed cooking utensils, this colander fits securely over your sink and drains quickly. You can also use it to thaw frozen foods, drain pasta, and use it to hold small cups and plates. This BPA-free and dishwasher-safe colander is definitely convenient and less expensive than other options, but unfortunately may not fit every type of sink and won’t be suitable for rice and other grains. Still, it’s great if you don’t want to give up your countertop space or want to maximize your colander’s usage and function. It’s also lightweight, adjustable, and available in nearly a dozen colors so it can match your kitchen’s style. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Material: Plastic | Capacity: Expandable from 14 to 19 inches | Dishwasher Safe: Top rack only

Best Colander for Pasta RSVP International Endurance Stainless Steel Colander Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hsn.com Why You Should Get It: You’ll be able to drain large quantities of pasta at a time. Keep in Mind: It can be hard to clean and get out all the bits of food from the holes. The RSVP International Endurance Stainless Steel Precision Pierced Colander is our favorite for draining pasta and also comes highly recommended by Jones. We like that it has a wide-rim steel base, made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel for durability and performance. Plus, there are also perforated holes from top to bottom which allows water to drain freely. It has a 5-quart capacity but is also available in 3 quarts, mini, pot holder, and berry versions as well. While this colander is a hit or miss with rinsing rice and some other grains, it gets the job done with pretty much every type of pasta, including short-cut types like orzo. The colander is dishwasher safe, but you can also hand wash it to further preserve its quality and precisely remove any stuck-on food caught in the small colander holes. Overall, if you love to cook pasta frequently or in large quantities, this colander is a must for your kitchen. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel | Capacity: 5 quarts | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Colander for Berries Chef'n Bramble Berry Basket 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chefn.com View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: It’s the best way to drain and store berries. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t hold a large amount of berries. Draining berries is a simple task, but storing them can be tricky. To properly drain and store your berries, we recommend the Chef’n Bramble Berry Basket and Colander. This convenient, BPA-free plastic basket can be removed from the plastic holder so you can thoroughly wash and drain berries, grapes, cherry tomatoes, and other small produce. When you’re done, simply place secure the lid and your berries will be fresh for weeks. Despite being top rack dishwasher safe, you may opt for handwashing this small colander so it stays in nearly perfect condition. While it’s on the smaller side and probably won’t fit a large quantity of berries or too many oversized berries like strawberries, it’s definitely the best two-in-one option for those who want to drain and store their berries. We also like that it works as a charming yet functional serving vessel without the plastic holder. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Material: Plastic | Capacity: 1 pint | Dishwasher Safe: Top rack only