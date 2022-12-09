The 15 Best Coffee Tables of 2022 to Add Style and Function to Every Living Space

We’ve identified the best coffee tables for every design aesthetic that will bring beauty and function to your living room—including chic storage solutions and conversation-starting centerpieces. Our pick for the best overall coffee table is the West Elm Industrial Storage Pop-Up Coffee Table because it offers a simple yet classic design that looks right at home in most living rooms. It’s also versatile, allowing it to function as a place for additional hidden storage or as a new work-from-home space.

“Coffee tables should be beautiful and functional,” Interior designer Ruthie Jackson says of choosing the right one for your living room. “[If you’re planning on using your coffee table] as a footstool, it’s probably best to avoid glass. Frequent drinks and dining? Avoid textured tables with rattan, raffia, or caning, and look for an easy-to-wipe surface.”

When it comes to choosing the best coffee table for your space, it’s easy to focus on the stylish appearance and forget to look further. When you do this, you’re missing out on a coffee table that not only fits in your space both in terms of size and design, but also one that functions effectively in it.

Coffee tables often act as the centerpiece of your living room, the piece of furniture around with all the other pieces of furniture seems to orbit. In addition to providing a place to display decor, many coffee tables often double as the go-to spot to store your favorite books, rest warm mugs and glasses while you lounge on the couch, or turn into a makeshift work-from-home spot when you’re tired of sitting at your desk.

Best Overall West Elm Industrial Storage Pop-Up Coffee Table 4 West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: A few quick moves reveal hidden storage and lift-up desk space that turns your living room into an office in the blink of an eye. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to add coasters or a table runner to avoid leaving moisture rings on the wood. Wooden coffee tables are a classic choice for any home because of their durable design and natural finish that’s easy to style. Made from sustainably-sourced mango wood, the Industrial Storage Pop-Up Coffee Table is our best overall choice because of its quality, versatility, and sleek design. Instead of cluttering the top of your coffee table with knickknacks, we like that this one has the benefit of a pop-up storage bin that provides plenty of space for books, TV remotes, or even a blanket. The pop-up top doubles as a desk that measures 25 inches high when raised, allowing you to work from your couch or enjoy a meal while you watch TV. Unlike some other coffee tables on our list, the Industrial Storage Pop-Up Coffee Table comes with West Elm’s White Glove Service, which means it will be brought to your home, placed in the room of your choosing, and fully assembled. In other words, you won’t have to spend hours poring over an assembly kit and putting together your coffee table on your own. The coffee table comes in four different wood finishes, natural, cafe, cerused white, and black, so you can find an option that best matches your existing living room decor. Plus, you can choose between a smaller size (36 x 26 inches) or a longer version (50 x 26 inches) to fit small rooms and spacious living areas alike. It’s important to care for your wooden coffee tables correctly, as water and other liquids and chemicals can damage it. To clean, wipe it down with a soft, dry cloth. Don’t use chemicals and household cleaners, since this could damage the finish. Be sure to use a coaster to keep from marking the table. Price at time of publish: $699 Product Details: Size: 36 x 26 x 17.75 inches

36 x 26 x 17.75 inches Shape: Rectangular

Rectangular Material: Blackened steel, mango wood

Best Budget Breighton Home SoHo Coffee Table Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: It has a handy shelf underneath to store all of the books on your reading list. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to assemble this coffee table yourself. While materials like marble and wood may run you a pretty penny, you don’t need to splurge on them in order to get a stylish, sturdy coffee table. The Breighton Home SoHo Coffee Table is the best coffee table for any bookworm, thanks to a sleek shelf underneath to house all your favorite titles. What keeps this coffee table from breaking the bank is the fact that it isn’t made from solid wood. Instead, it’s made using particle board and melamine, which is then made to look like either wood or marble, leaving your living room just as stylish at a much lower cost. In order to clean it, you’ll simply wipe it with a dry cloth. The Breighton Home SoHo Coffee Table comes in nine different finishes, allowing you to match your existing furniture or add new colors and textures to your space. This results in a custom feel that’s true to your design style without the custom-made price. It also has glass siding for a sleek and modern look. We love the built-in angled bookshelf underneath, which is great for displaying your favorite titles or storing your movie collection. Overall, the coffee table measures 40 inches long, 17.75 inches wide, and 17 inches tall. You’ll need to assemble this coffee table yourself, though it’s relatively simple and doesn’t require any power tools. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Size: 40 x 17.75 x 17 inches

40 x 17.75 x 17 inches Shape: Rectangle

Rectangle Material: Particle board, melamine

Best Splurge Anthropologie Luxe Modular Coffee Table (Set of 4) Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: You can rearrange the individual pieces of this coffee table to fit your design preferences. Keep in Mind: Glass tabletops show smudges, dust, and marks more easily than other surfaces. What’s better than one coffee table? One coffee table that can be split into four. Made of glass and stainless steel with a mirrored base, Anthropologie's Luxe Modular Coffee Table is ideal for living rooms where multiple surfaces and a flexible arrangement may be helpful. Made from a sleek brass frame and glass top, the Luxe Modular Coffee Table lives up to its name. This four-in-one coffee table is a versatile pick that can be split into four small coffee tables or arranged together to create a large one. It features a mirrored base, which reflects light back into the room and can make your home appear more spacious. With two tall, square-top tables and two short ones, the individual tables can be organized in several different configurations to fit your design preferences. You can separate them all in order to take up more space in a larger room, keep them together in a square for a more compact fit, or place them around the room as end tables. In order to clean this coffee table, use a soft, damp cloth. If possible, avoid chemical cleaners since the table has been sealed with a clear lacquer for protection. Keep in mind that glass tabletops tend to show dust and smudges more easily than a wood or marble surface, so you’ll want to wipe it down frequently for the best results. When placed together, it measures 17 inches high, 39.5 inches wide, and 39.5 inches long. There’s no assembly required for this product as it’ll show up fully assembled at your doorstep. Price at time of publish: $2,398 Product Details: Size: 17 x 39.5 x 39.5 inches

17 x 39.5 x 39.5 inches Shape: Rectangle

Rectangle Material: Glass, stainless steel, brass

Best Wood Coffee Table Mercury Row Anderson Coffee Table with Storage Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: Its mid-century modern design lends itself well to modern and traditional homes alike. Keep in Mind: It’s quite long, so it may not be ideal for small living spaces. Adding natural wood tones in your living room can be a simple way to incorporate more color and texture into your space. We chose the Mercury Row Anderson Coffee Table as the best wooden coffee table because of its sleek low-profile design that lends itself well to a variety of interior decor styles. Inspired by Scandinavian design styles, this coffee table includes four splayed, tapered legs and two slim drawers that make it easy to store small items like TV remotes, magazines, or a few books. We like that drawers are designed to close softly, eliminating noisy slamming and minimizing the chance of shutting it on your fingers. Because it is made of solid and engineered wood, the Mercury Row Anderson Coffee Table is quite sturdy and durable enough to last many years in your home, provided you care for it properly. It’s important to avoid getting the surface wet and to always use a coaster. Otherwise, the wood can warp or develop moisture rings. You can also dust wooden coffee tables and clean them with a cloth, but just be careful not to use cleaners that contain harsh chemicals or anything too abrasive. The coffee table measures 18 inches high, 47.75 inches long, and 23.75 inches wide, making it one of the longer options on our list of the best coffee tables. If you have a small loveseat or limited space in your living room, you may want to purchase a more compact coffee table. It’s also important to know that this coffee table requires partial assembly upon arrival—you’ll need a screwdriver to put some parts together—but no power tools are necessary. Price at time of publish: $440 Product Details: Size: 18 X 47.75 x 23.75 inches

18 X 47.75 x 23.75 inches Shape: Rectangle

Rectangle Material: Wood

Best Modern Urban Outfitters Ines Coffee Table Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Why You Should Get It: It looks like its own piece of contemporary art. Keep in Mind: This coffee table sits low to the ground, so it is best for couches with a low profile. When styled properly, your coffee table can become the centerpiece of your entire room. We love that this modern coffee table doubles as a piece of contemporary art thanks to its eclectic curved base and sleek glass top. Made from a thin piece of white metal and topped with a pill-shaped glass tabletop, this decorative table adds a chic finishing touch to your living space. Because of its neutral color palette, you can opt to up the colorful decor for a maximalist touch or scale back the vibrant hues for a more Scandinavian-inspired interior design. As with other glass coffee tables, you can keep this pick clean with a window cleaner or a damp washcloth and avoid the use of harsh chemicals. You’ll want to be careful about where you place your coffee table. You'll also want to avoid placing it too close to heat or air conditioning units and avoid direct exposure to sunlight. Assembly is required for this table, and the manufacturer recommends having two people put it together. However, setting it up is super simple and just requires placing plastic bumpers alongside the metal base before centering the glass top. At just 12.7 inches tall, this coffee table is very low to the ground and may look odd in a living space with higher-profile furniture. Pay careful attention to the dimensions of the table and compare it to the size of your existing furniture before buying. Price at time of publish: $499 Product Details: Size: 24 x 46 x 12.7 inches

24 x 46 x 12.7 inches Shape: Oval

Best Lift-Top WLive Lift-Top Coffee Table Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This coffee table has plenty of hidden storage and two display shelves that can each hold 45 pounds. Keep in Mind: The lift-up workspace can only hold 11 pounds. Working from home gets a whole lot cozier with a lift-top coffee table, like this pick from WLive. The WLive Lift-Top coffee table allows you to display coffee table books, store items, and transform your space into a functional desk, making it one of the most versatile choices on our list. Complete with two display shelves and a hidden storage compartment beneath the lift-top table, this pick is one of the best coffee tables to conceal remotes, blankets, gaming consoles, and more. It's also offered in four colors, retro brown, greige, gray, and charcoal black, so you’ll be able to find a coffee table that matches your existing decor. You’ll have to assemble the entire table yourself, but if you don’t mind contending with a flat pack and a few tools, you’ll have no trouble following the directions to put this functional and fashionable table together. Keep in mind that the lift-up workspace can only hold up to 11 pounds, so you’ll have to keep an eye on how much you place on it if you choose to use it as a desk. However, the overall coffee table can hold up to 200 pounds, so you’ll be able to place bulkier items on top of it as long as the top is down. The hidden storage and shelves can each hold up to 45 pounds. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Size: 19.7 x 39.4 x 17.4 inches

19.7 x 39.4 x 17.4 inches Shape: Rectangle

Best Small Pottery Barn Delaney 25" Round Marble Coffee Table Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: Compact enough to fit in a small living space while making a statement. Keep in Mind: Marble is a porous material, so it will require more caution and care than other coffee tables. The best coffee tables will allow you to make the most of your space, no matter how big or small the room is. We like that the Delaney Round Marble Coffee Table is durable and stylish without cluttering your space. Made of white marble and steel and 16.5 inches in diameter, it works great as the centerpiece in a small living room or even as a chic side table in larger spaces. You can choose between an antique brass or a bronze finish on the table’s base, so you'll have some flexibility when it comes to matching the rest of your decor. The frame of the table features adjustable levelers, which allow you to ensure stability and support of your coffee table even on uneven surfaces. Since no two pieces of marble are the same, each of these coffee tables will look slightly unique. Just keep in mind that marble is a soft and porous material, so in order to protect the finish, you shouldn’t apply any abrasives or household cleaners. Instead, dust with a soft dry cloth and be careful to wipe up spills immediately. It’s also a good idea to use a coaster in order to protect the surface since, especially since marble isn’t immune to moisture rings from your mugs and glasses. You should also avoid exposing the table to direct sunlight or excessive temperatures. Price at time of publish: $399 Product Details: Size: 25 x 16.5 inches

25 x 16.5 inches Shape: Round

Round Material: Mild steel and white marble

Best Glass Top World Market Aurora Gold Metal and Glass Coffee Table World Market View On World Market Why You Should Get It: This two-tiered table provides plenty of space to style decor, books, and other favorite items. Keep in Mind: Glass and mirrored glass show fingerprints and smudges much more easily than other materials. Framed in metallic gold, the Aurora Coffee Table from Western Market was inspired by the art-deco style and is easy to incorporate in many modern homes. Thanks to its gold and glass profile, it reflects the light in your space and will make it seem bigger than one with a wood or marble coffee table. The table is quite long at 42.25 inches in length and 24 inches wide, so we recommend styling it in a living room with a long couch to complement its elongated shape. Plus, we like that there are two shelves to decorate with coffee table books, table runners, candles, and other knickknacks. The distance between the shelf and the tabletop is 12.5 inches, so even tall books and decor will fit perfectly. However, we recommend putting coasters and table runners across the glass surface, since metal objects may scratch the glass and heavy objects can cause it to break. Glass coffee tables have a tendency to collect fingerprints and dust, so you’ll likely have to clean this table more frequently than some other options. Glass is also temperature-sensitive, so always use a coaster or pad to keep the table from being damaged by hot or cold liquids. Price at time of publish: $330 Product Details: Size: 42.25 x 24 x 19 inches

42.25 x 24 x 19 inches Shape: Rectangle

Rectangle Material: Iron, tempered glass, and mirrored glass

Best with Storage Project 62 Ada Mixed Material Coffee Table with Glass Top Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: It has two large wooden drawers for storage and plenty of shelf space for decorating. Keep in Mind: This table is made of medium-density fiberboard, which isn’t as durable as wood. A modern design at a budget-friendly price point, the Project 62 Ada Coffee Table is made of a mix of wood, metal, and glass. We love that the drawers of this coffee table are large enough to store more than just a few magazines and a remote control. In fact, at 18.2 inches wide and 12.8 inches deep, there’s space for blankets, laptops, pet toys, and more. The drawers are made of medium-density fiberboard and covered in laminate paper, giving the appearance of wood without the cost or the weight of a wooden coffee table. And while fiberboard is more prone to wear and tear over time (particularly from scratches and moisture), we like that the glass tabletop shields the wood from getting bumped or spilled on. While glass is easy to keep clean, you’ll want to be careful when it comes to placing heavy objects or things that could scratch the glass on top of it. You’ll also have to assemble this coffee table yourself since it arrives in pieces, but the directions are easy to follow. Price at time of publish: $170 Product Details: Size: 18 x 44 x 20 inches

18 x 44 x 20 inches Shape: Rectangle

Rectangle Material: Metal frame, tempered glass top, wooden drawers

Best Round West Elm Volume Round Storage Drum Coffee Table West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: This coffee table’s hidden storage compartment slides open, so it’s easy to access blankets and TV remotes without taking everything off the top. Keep in Mind: Its solid wood design may make your room feel smaller than it really is. Bring natural tones into your living room with this drum-shaped coffee table made from responsibly sourced wood. The interior frame of the table is made of solid mahogany and covered in wood veneer, making it solid enough to withstand bumps and scratches in your high-traffic living room while still looking sleek. The simple flat top is easy to style with your favorite decor pieces, but underneath, there’s plenty of hidden storage to keep blankets, pet toys, your favorite board games, and more out of sight when not in use. There’s no need to move anything off of the coffee table when you’re looking for something, though—the table’s compartment opens by sliding rather than popping or lifting up. This coffee table comes in winter wood, washed oak, or cool walnut, each of which is made of kiln-dried, FSC-certified wood from responsibly managed forests. To keep it in top condition for years to come, we recommend dusting this coffee table often and immediately cleaning up any spills with a clean, damp cloth. Do not use chemical cleansers, abrasives, or furniture polish, as it runs the risk of ruining the finish. You don’t have to assemble this coffee table either, since West Elm will deliver and assemble it for you right in your home. Just keep in mind that due to its solid wood design, it will take up lots of visual space in your room. To avoid a room that feels cramped or cluttered, we recommend spreading it out from other large pieces of furniture and pairing it with neutral tones to contrast its stout appearance. Price at time of publish: $699 Product Details: Size: 36 x 16.5 inches

36 x 16.5 inches Shape: Circular

Circular Material: FSC-certified wood

Best Marble Crate and Barrel Miro Black Marble Coffee Table Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: The geometric design of this coffee table makes it a striking centerpiece in your living room. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have any places for storage. This statement-making coffee table uses wood and marble to turn an otherwise plain living room into a sleek, modern home. Made from black and white marble set in a wooden base, this table features eye-catching geometric shapes that work as an elegant statement piece for your living space. The legs of the table are made of solid mahogany and a natural white oak veneer, and we love that it was designed to look like the prongs of a ring holding a precious stone. Because of its neutral tones, you’ll be able to style the Miro Black Marble Coffee Table in a wide variety of spaces without worrying about clashing colors. The table is 41 inches in diameter and measures 18 inches high, and you have a choice of either a black or white marble paired with either a black or wood base. No slab of marble is the same, so any contrast veining or lines is completely unique to your table. Because marble itself is quite soft and porous, it’s easier to stain, scratch, and chip than other coffee tables, so we don’t recommend this coffee table for homes with young children or rambunctious pets. To clean it, dust with a soft, dry cloth, or use a mild soap and water mixture. If marble isn’t what you’re looking for, there’s also the option to swap it out for a concrete tabletop. It’s also important to note that this table doesn’t have any places to store TV remotes, blankets, books, or other items you may want to stow away. If you don’t already have plenty of storage space in your living room, we recommend shopping one of the other options on our list of the best coffee tables. Price at time of publish: $799 Product Details: Size: 41 x 41 x 18 inches

41 x 41 x 18 inches Shape: Circular

Circular Material: Black marble and engineered wood top

Best Square Raymour & Flanigan Saffron Coffee Table Raymour & Flanigan View On Raymourflanigan.com Why You Should Get It: The removable tray provides contrast while making it easy to serve food or hold drinks. Keep in Mind: This coffee table is only 12 inches tall. The black and white design of the Saffron Coffee Table gives it a distinctly modern feel that’s ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their contemporary home. Made with lacquered wood that rests on a plinth base, this coffee table comes with a removable black tray that fits perfectly into one corner of the design. When in use, it provides a designated spot for drinks and snacks; when removed, you can use the empty corner to hold trays, vases, and other items. When it comes to cleaning, we love how easy this coffee table is to maintain. Simply dust it regularly to keep up its shiny appearance, and immediately wash it with mild soap and water to remove spills. At 35.5 inches long and wide, it’s the perfect size to fit next to an L-shaped couch or sit across from a pair of armchairs without looking out of place. However, this coffee table’s height may be a problem for some shoppers. At just 12 inches tall, it is quite low to the ground, so it’ll be more difficult to use as a makeshift dinner table on movie nights or a work from home spot during the day. Price at time of publish: $400 Product Details: Size: 35.5 x 35.5 x 12 inches

35.5 x 35.5 x 12 inches Shape: Square

Best Acrylic Fox Hill Trading Acrylic Coffee Table Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Its wide tabletop provides plenty of space for decor, and its see-through design makes it super easy to style in any home. Keep in Mind: This coffee table may bow permanently at the center if you place heavy objects on it. Acrylic coffee tables are a trendy and durable way to incorporate extra counter space into your home without looking cluttered. Plus, they offer the appearance of a glass table without the price or weight. The Fox Hill Trading Acrylic Coffee Table caught our eye because of its wide 21-inch tabletop, which offers plenty of space for decorating and entertaining. The clear design of the table makes your space look open and bright since there are no competing colors or thick materials to catch your eye. You’ll be able to style the top with your favorite coffee table books, table runners, and candles without worrying about it looking messy. This makes it quite a versatile table to work with, so it’s easy to refresh your home with new decor every once and a while without buying all new living room furniture. While acrylic may look like glass at first glance, it is a plastic, which means it’s less likely to shatter if you accidentally bump into it or drop something on top of it. You will still want to dust it off regularly, wipe it down when you spill, and avoid placing sharp objects on it that may scratch the surface. As always, we recommend using coasters and pads underneath cups and other dishes. Keep in mind that this acrylic coffee table isn’t able to hold very much weight; even a stack of heavy books placed in the center for long periods of time may cause the table to bow slightly. If you intend to place hefty items on top of your coffee table, we recommend one with a sturdier center. Price at time of publish: $253 Product Details: Size: 14 x 37.5 x 21.25 inches

14 x 37.5 x 21.25 inches Shape: Rectangle

Rectangle Material: Plastic Acrylic

Best Oval Baarlo Oak Coffee Table Article View On Article.com Why You Should Get It: This coffee table is extremely sturdy thanks to two thick cylindrical legs. Keep in Mind: It’s quite heavy and difficult to move. Though it's classic and sturdy, the Baarlo Oak Coffee Table has a few modern, quirky elements to add personality to your living room. Its contrasting cylindrical legs and elongated oval shape make it easy to gather around for board game nights or for grabbing snacks when you watch a movie, yet it still looks sleek and modern when styled in your home. Constructed of solid and veneered oak, it’s 46 inches long and 25 inches wide, so it's one of the best coffee tables for bigger living rooms with a decent amount of space. It’s quite sturdy, so even if you own pets or have children, you won’t have to worry about them breaking or damaging the table. Just ensure that you don’t expose it to too much change in humidity or temperature, as the wood could crack or develop moisture rings beneath mugs and glasses. Whether you’re a maximalist when it comes to decorating or you like to pare down the clutter in your home, this table’s natural wood tones and thick, industrial design make it easy to personalize in your space. Pair it with a plush, textured rug or deck out the top with coasters, books, table runners, and more. Just keep in mind that there’s no hidden storage on this table, so you’ll have to rely on other storage in your house. While cleaning the table, dusting or wiping clean with a damp cloth works well, but stay away from chemical cleaners that could cause damage to the wood’s finish. Note that this table is 95 pounds, so think carefully about where you want to place it before unboxing, as it can be tedious to move. Price at time of publish: $699 Product Details: Size: 14.75 x 46 x 25 inches

14.75 x 46 x 25 inches Shape: Oval

Oval Material: Solid oak, oak veneer, MDF, plywood