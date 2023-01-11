The 13 Best Coffee Table Books of 2023 to Add Personality to Your Living Room

Overall, the best coffee table book is “Humans” by Humans Of New York creator Brandon Stanton. Its cover design allows it to fit in easily with any living room decor, and the book’s content is both compelling and conversation-starting. Plus, the cover is bound in leather, adding a touch of luxe style to a space.

To help find the best coffee table book for your space we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind each book’s dimensions, weight, and page count. We also took into consideration the subject matter and style of each book.

According to Ruthie Jackson, an interior decorator, the best coffee table books “reflect the quirky interests of the owner” and “are a great way to showcase personality.”

While there are many ways to upgrade your home, sometimes small decorative pieces can make all the difference. Take a coffee table book, for example, which can add a touch of style and personality to your coffee table, nightstand, or bookshelf with ease.

Best Overall Humans Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn View On Saks Fifth Avenue Why You Should Get It: The stories of real people and their lives alongside Stanton’s photos are conversation-provoking. Keep in Mind: This book is more expensive than other options. “Humans” by Humans of New York creator Brandon Stanton is our pick for the best coffee table book because it features beautiful imagery, as well as interesting and thought-provoking stories. The book is hand bound in bonded leather, which gives it a sleek, versatile look that is easy to pair with any living decor, no matter your style. Stanton, whose original work focused on New York City, traveled to over 40 countries to collect stories and photographs of people that he met there. Although the book is a bit of an investment, it makes for a great conversation starter for the next time you’re hosting guests. Price at time of publish: $135 Product Details: Weight: 3 pounds | Dimensions: 8.4 x 1.25 x 10.25 inches | Pages: 138 pages

Best Budget Accidentally Wes Anderson Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: It features 368 pages of vibrant images from around the world. Keep in Mind: It’s not ideal if you prefer a neutral, subtle book. “Accidentally Wes Anderson” is the best coffee table book to consider if you want to decorate on a budget. The vibrant book lends a pop of color to the space while also giving some travel inspiration to anyone that flips through it. Authorized by the filmmaker himself, the 368-page book features places around the world that look like they belong in one of his movies. If you prefer a more neutral style, keep in mind that Anderson is known for his distinct colorful aesthetic. The book features over 200 locations that span every continent. In addition to gorgeous photos, the book also features the stories behind each of them as well. Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details: Weight: 2.55 pounds | Dimensions: 7.6 x 1.45 x 9.3 inches| Pages: 368 pages



Best Splurge New York by New York Amazon View On Amazon View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: With a striking orange linen cover and compelling images within, this coffee table book makes a statement. Keep in Mind: It’s a heavy tome, weighing in at 11 pounds. This Assouline pick is the best coffee table book to splurge on because it acts as a piece of decor while also containing 368 pages of illustrations, photographs, and stories of New York City through the years. The book features photos from a variety of photographers, each of which captured the city in their own way. Part of what makes this pick one of the best coffee table books to consider is that it comes with either in its a neutral-toned slipcase, so you can either display it that way or you can put its vibrant orange cover on display. Keep in mind that the book is heavy, weighing in at 11 pounds, so if you have little ones at home, you’ll want to make sure they’re careful when looking through it. Price at time of publish: $250 Product Details: Weight: 11 pounds | Dimensions: 11 x 13.93 x 2.4 inches | Pages: 368 pages

Best Oversized The Times Comprehensive Atlas of the World by Time Atlases Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It has a decorative yet simple design that won’t overpower your coffee table. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options. “The Times Comprehensive Atlas of the World” is the best coffee table book for someone with a larger coffee table. The oversized style can be displayed either opened or closed, giving you and your guests a glimpse around the globe. The book is 528 pages, and 320 of them are world maps and illustrations. Over 200,000 place names are included as well, which is more than other atlases. It’s worth noting however that the 13-pound book is a bit of an investment compared to other coffee table books, so be sure you have enough space for it in your home. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Weight: 12.57 pounds | Dimensions: 18.5 x 12.7 x 1.8 inches | Pages: 528 pages The 15 Best Coffee Tables of 2023 to Add Style and Function to Every Living Space

Best Small Brave Enough Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The book features inspirational quotes and has a vibrant cover that adds a pop of color to a space. Keep in Mind: There aren’t any photos in this coffee table book, so it’s not ideal if you prefer a more visual piece. If you have a smaller space, the best coffee table book is “Brave Enough” by Cheryl Strayed. The 160-page book features quotes and other wisdom from the bestselling author that can make for great conversation starters with guests. The book, which is less expensive than other options, features a vibrant green cover. Whether you want it to stand on its own or stack with other books and decor, it’s sure to make a statement in your space. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Weight: 0.48 pounds | Dimensions: 5.2 x 0.65 x 6.7 inches | Pages: 160 pages

Best Architecture Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: The 464-page book offers an inside look at celebrity homes. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options. Design lovers will appreciate the “Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style” coffee table book, which offers an inside look at a variety of celebrity homes from the magazine’s archives. The 464-page book features David Bowie, Michelle and Barack Obama, and Michael Kors, amongst others. Although the book is a bit of an investment, you’ll be able to use it with just about any home decor aesthetic. The neutral beige cover, accented with bold, black and white typography, makes for a fairly versatile piece. Thanks to its neutral look you can style it on its own or as part of a stack, depending on your preferences. Price at time of publish: $125 Product Details: Weight: 7.52 pounds | Dimensions: 10.55 x 1.6 x 13.45 inches | Pages: 464 pages

Best Art Frida Kahlo, The Complete Paintings Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bloomingdales Why You Should Get It: The book offers a look at the works of Frida Kahlo in stunning color, as well as diary pages, letters, and an illustrated biography. Keep in Mind: At nearly 12 pounds this coffee table book is heavier than other options. “Frida Kahlo, The Complete Paintings” is the best coffee table book for those who want to invest in art but ran out of wall space. This large coffee table book is visually stunning, featuring all 152 of Frida Kahlo’s paintings, plus diary pages, letters, photographs, and an illustrated biography. The 624-page book is about 12 pounds, so you’ll want to be mindful if your coffee table has a bunch of other heavy pieces as well. If it works in your space, however, the book has a colorful cover and is sure to look like a piece of art in your space. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Weight: 11.94 pounds | Dimensions: 13 x 3.1 x 18.7 inches | Pages: 624 pages

Best Travel Let’s Get Lost: The World’s Most Stunning Remote Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s less expensive than other styles, is lightweight, and features photographs from various photographers. Keep in Mind: It has fewer pages than some other coffee table books. For those who love to travel, “Let’s Get Lost” is one of the best coffee table books for your home. The book is full of gorgeous photos of remote locations, rather than your typical travel shots of oft-seen landmarks, offering some serious travel inspiration. The book features photographs from a variety of photographers, offering different perspectives on each page. There’s even commentary from each photographer, so readers can learn more about the moments captured. The book features 240 pages, which is less than some other options. However, it’s less expensive than most standard coffee table books, so you can always style them with other picks if you wanted an even fuller look. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Weight: 2.65 pounds | Dimensions: 8.6 x 0.95 x 10.5 inches | Pages: 240 pages



Best Fashion Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: The cover will look like a piece of Louis Vuitton on your coffee table. Keep in Mind: Its beige-colored cover may be prone to stains and other damage. Those with an appreciation for luxury fashion should consider adding “Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury” to their coffee table. The book offers an inside look at the brand, including its rise to fame and an overview of the first three leaders. The book features a cream cover that looks like a piece of Louis Vuitton luggage is sitting right on your table. It may be prone to stains and other damage, however, so you’ll want to be mindful of any food and drinks you set near it. The 560-page book is just shy of nine pounds. Although it’s a bit of an investment, it’s the best coffee table book if you’re looking for a stylish option for your living room or even if you want to upgrade your vanity or console table. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Weight: 8.4 pounds | Dimensions: 12.5 x 9.88 x 2.12 inches | Pages: 560 pages

Best Interior Design Live Beautiful Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: Written by an interior designer, the book offers both Calderone’s inspiration and helpful design tips. Keep in Mind: It has fewer pages than some other styles. Written by interior designer Athena Calderone, “Live Beautiful” is the best coffee table book for anyone who has an appreciation for home design. With this book, Calderone brings readers into the homes of her fellow interior decorators, fashion designers, and even her own spaces to break down the details and give the reader actionable ideas for their homes. It’s worth noting that the 256-page book features fewer pages than some other coffee table books. However, the neutral cover can sit pretty on its own or stack with other books as well. Plus, it even makes for a thoughtful housewarming gift. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Weight: 3.51 pounds | Dimensions: 9.35 x 1.2 x 11.35 inches | Pages: 256 pages The 30 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2023

Best Photography Wonderland 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: The book features a collection of famed photographer Annie Leibovitz’s portraits. Plus, the cover and edges of the pages have red accents that add visual interest when it’s closed. Keep in Mind: The neutral-colored cover may be prone to stains more than other options. Annie Leibovitz is one of the most recognizable names in fashion photography and if you want to have a piece of her work at home, “Wonderland” is the best coffee table book to do so. The 448-page book features 350 images, some of which have never been published before, and includes recognizable faces like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, and more. The book features a beige-toned cover with red accents, adding visual interest wherever you place it. Just keep in mind that it may be more prone to stains due to its color, and the fabric-like nature of the cover may make it more difficult to clean. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Weight: 5.38 pounds | Dimensions: 10.25 x 1.5 x 11.75 inches | Pages: 448 pages

Best Fake Mabara Decorative Books Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The set includes three books, so you can style them together or in different rooms of your home. Keep in Mind: These books have blank pages, rather than being hollowed out for storage. The Mabara Decorative Books are the best coffee table books if you’re looking for decorative options that are less expensive than other styles. The set includes three books, Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, which can be styled together or in different rooms of your home. While some faux coffee table books are hollowed up and double as storage, these do not. Instead, they’re filled with blank pages that you can even use as a journal. Regardless, the books have stylish covers that’ll sit pretty on a coffee table, desk, or nightstand. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Weight: 4.82 pounds | Dimensions: 4.2 x 10.1 x 7.1 inches | Pages: 178 pages