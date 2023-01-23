The 13 Best Coffee Mugs of 2023

Our top overall pick for the best coffee mug is the Le Creuset Stoneware Mug because the density of the stoneware helps regulate the temperature of your coffee and is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. This classic mug will be an evergreen staple in your kitchen for its durability alone—it has incredible heat and cold temperature retention and is scratch- and chip-resistant.

“Coffee in a white mug tastes stronger (presumably because the coffee looks darker and richer against the white surface) and coffee in a transparent glass tastes sweeter. So if your mug's characteristics also work with how you want to enjoy your coffee, it's even better," says Gray.

To find the best coffee mugs we consulted Maryna Gray , director of coffee at Bean Box and a member of the Board of Directors for the Alliance for Coffee Excellence.

When selecting a single or set of mugs for your home it’s essential to consider what kind of coffee you prefer drinking—hot or cold, if you like to take your beverages on the go, and what will make your coffee-drinking experience enjoyable overall. You’ll also want to consider what will be easiest to clean.

Best Overall Le Creuset Stoneware Mug Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Macy's Why You Should Get It: It’s a classic mug shape that’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe and since it’s scratch-resistant, won’t look dinged up over time. Keep In Mind: This mug may be a bit pricier, but it may be worth it for its longevity. It’s possible you’re already familiar with the Le Creuset brand because of their timeless cookware (like cast-iron pans and dutch ovens), but their coffee mugs are also worthy of praise. This is a mug you’ll likely have forever since it’s incredibly durable and thick. Think of it as the mug you’ll invest in, but will last you a lifetime. It has impeccable heat retention which will come in handy if it takes you some time to make it through an entire cup of coffee. It’s made from a non-porous material and won’t scratch, crack, or chip. If you’re a cream-and-sugar-in-your-coffee kind of person, you can stir away without fear of scratching the inside with your spoon. The stoneware material of this mug makes it suitable to pop in the microwave, fridge, freezer, and dishwasher. Each mug features a colorful glaze making for a handful of eye-popping color choices, like blue, red, yellow, and of course, classic white. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Dimensions: 4 x 5 inches | Material: Stoneware | Capacity: 14 ounces | Microwave Safe: Yes

Best Budget Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Solid Matte Stoneware Mug Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: This rustic yet simple mug is on the taller side and will allow for room if you plan to add cream and sugar. Keep In Mind: It only comes in two colors so keep that in mind if you are interested in a larger color variety. When it comes to finding the best coffee mug, one of the most important features to look for is its ergonomic shape. This 16-ounce option from Hearth & Hand has a wide handle for a natural, comfortable grip. Did we mention it looks way more expensive than it is? It’s rustic yet understated, and the price point is hard to beat. It comes in black and cream to complement any style of kitchen and it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe. The size is generous and a bit taller than ordinary mugs so if you prefer to enjoy a cup of coffee with extra room at the top then this is one of the best coffee mugs to consider. If you use a mug on a daily basis, you’ll want multiple mugs on hand so that you aren’t constantly on dishwashing duty. At less than $5, you can afford to stock up on this beautiful creamy white (or sophisticated black) mug without breaking the bank. Plus, if one happens to break, shelling out a couple of bucks for a new one won’t feel like a total financial blow. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.57 x 3.66 inches | Material: Stoneware | Capacity: 16 ounces | Microwave Safe: Yes

Best Splurge East Fork The Mug East Fork View On Eastfork.com Why You Should Get It: If you want something unique and handmade that’ll be a joy to grab for when you’re ready to brew your fave artisanal coffee blend then this stunning mug will fit the bill. Keep In Mind: Aside from the Amaro color, the color options for this mug are more earthy-toned neutrals, so if you’re interested in something in a brighter hue, this may not be the mug for you. If drinking a cup of coffee for you is synonymous with a cozy morning ritual, then this handmade mug will supply the perfect “homey” feel. It fits an Aeropress and can be used in both the microwave and dishwasher. It has a rustic, handmade look with a speckled finish and a two-toned body and base. Each mug is made by hand in Asheville, North Carolina, and no mug is quite the same. If you adore a beefy mug, then you’ll love how this feels in your hands. Those of us who enjoy holding a mug with two hands will find this option a comfortable fit. It may just become your new favorite mug—full of character and charm, just like your favorite brew. We wish you the best of luck in selecting a color for your cupboard, they’re all to die for (if it were up to us, we’d mix and match). Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.25 x 3.1 inches | Material: Ceramic | Capacity: 12 ounces | Microwave Safe: Yes

Best Self-Heating Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: In case drinking coffee looks like slowly sipping and enjoying every last drop (even if it does take you several hours to finish one cup), then this mug will ensure it stays heated for as long as you need. Keep In Mind: It can’t be microwaved or dishwashed. If this mug could talk it’d say, “Welcome to the future of coffee drinking.” This mug was made for those who live off of hot coffee. No one enjoys being rushed to drink their coffee, and with the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, you can ensure your beverage stays warm down to the very last drop. No more running to the microwave every 20 minutes to reheat your latte. For anyone who works from a desk whether that be in an office or at home, this mug is worth the investment, because you won’t have to leave your desk to keep your cup of joe hot. The mug’s battery life lasts around 1.5 hours when fully charged before it has to be recharged again. Its heat range is 120-145ºF, and it features a smart LED light that will alert you when your coffee has reached your desired temperature. The temperature is controlled through an app so you can set up customized presets and manage the mug right from your phone, it will also work sans the app and will heat up on its next use at the last temperature it was set at from your most recent use. It’s also battery-operated which means no clunky wires. Worried about forgetting to shut it off? This smart coffee cup has a “sleep mode” that shuts off after two hours of inactivity or when it detects the cup is empty. Price at time of publish: $125 Product Details: Dimensions: 6.24 x 5.46 inches | Material: Ceramic | Capacity: 10 ounces | Microwave Safe: No

Best Glass JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: You’ll adore this mug if you enjoy minimal and clean kitchen accessories or want your coffee-drinking experience to be a full sensory experience. Keep In Mind: The glass isn’t super hefty and could be prone to breaking. Enjoying a great cup of coffee should be a full sensory experience—specifically smell, taste, and sight. These clear glasses allow you to enjoy your coffee, particularly from a visual standpoint, since you’ll be able to see the full coffee and not just the top layer like you do in other mugs. Thanks to their double-wall design, your beverage will stay hotter for longer and the cup won’t be too hot to hold. Say bye-bye to burning your fingers on a piping-hot mug. They’re a wonderful option for cappuccino or espresso drinkers and are suitable for tea to ensure it’s steeped to the desired strength you want since you’ll be able to see the color. As far as material, they’re made from heat and condensation-resistant borosilicate glass that’s safe to use in the microwave and dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 4.5 inches | Material: Glass | Capacity: 13.5 ounces | Microwave Safe: Yes

Best for Travel Yeti Rambler Stronghold 30 Ounce Travel Mug Amazon View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Acmetools.com Why You Should Get It: If you can’t head out on your morning commute without a coffee in hand this mug will ensure your coffee won’t spill all over your car during your travels. Keep In Mind: It isn’t interchangeable with other Yeti lids in their product line. Heading out on the road? Then it’s time to invest in a great travel mug and this Yeti 30-ounce tumbler fits the bill. Its double-walled vacuum insulation will keep your hot drinks hot for about five to six hours and cold drinks cold for a few days. With its leak-resistant lid, you can feel confident commuting in the car without worrying about it dumping all over your middle console, or worse, on you. The lid is also movable so both right- and left-handed drinkers can have the spout on the correct side. In terms of size, 30 ounces is large which is beneficial if you do tend to worry about bumpy car rides causing spillage out of the spout. If you put a smaller-sized drink in it that’s less than 30 ounces, it’s even less likely to spill with all that extra room. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Dimensions: 8.3 x 5.1 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Capacity: 30 ounces | Microwave Safe: No

We Tested the 27 Best Travel Coffee Mugs of 2023, These Are Our 6 Favorites

Best Tumbler-Style Utility Objects Dimple Ceramic Tumbler Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Why You Should Get It: This mug is a wonderful option for anyone who prefers to hold their coffee mug directly on the cup instead of using a handle. Keep In Mind: Since it’s handle-free, you do have to be careful about holding the mug if the temperature of the drink inside is too hot. Unlike other stemless coffee mugs that are smooth all the way around (think a wine glass), this one features a special dimple for resting your thumb that will make holding and drinking from it all the more satisfying. This mug is quite large and can accommodate 15 ounces worth of coffee, which will leave ample room for creamer without causing any overflow. This gorgeous, handmade mug is made with organic textures and glazes that’s modern yet artisanal in style. Even though it’s handmade, it can be dish-washed and microwaved if your coffee is in need of a reheat. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Dimensions: 5 x 3 inches | Material: Stoneware | Capacity: 15 ounces | Microwave Safe: Yes

Best Set Espro Coffee Tasting Cup Set Espro View On Espro.com Why You Should Get It: The mugs in this set are expertly designed to enhance the aroma and flavor of four distinct coffee styles. Keep In Mind: These mugs only come in white or light gray, which may be prone to coffee staining over time. This specialty set features four differently shaped mugs, each meant to enhance popular coffee flavors: cocoa, floral, fruity, and spicy. Depending on what’s on the menu for your brew of the day, take into consideration the flavor profile of the roast and beans, then choose your mug accordingly. Similar to wine and beer glasses, the shape of your coffee mug can make all the difference when enjoying your freshly brewed java. Regardless of shape, each mug holds 10 ounces and comes with an acacia wooden tray for serving. If you don’t particularly care about the notes in your coffee, this mug set can still be a great option for differentiating everyone’s mug from one another (since they all hold the same amount of coffee). Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Dimensions: Not listed | Material: Porcelain | Capacity: 10 ounces | Microwave Safe: Yes

Best Espresso Mora Ceramic Mini Espresso Cups Set of 4 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: You enjoy sipping an espresso every now and again and would like to enjoy it out of a suitable-sized glass instead of drinking it out of a large mug meant for regular coffee. Keep In Mind: The handle doesn’t feature a cutout so they may be harder to hold. Not only are these mugs candy for the eyes, but they also make the perfect vessel to enjoy your after-dinner espresso in. The benefit to drinking espresso out of an actual espresso mug helps keep the crema layer that foams up at the top intact instead of spreading out—arguably the tastiest part of any espresso. This espresso mug set is made by Mora Ceramics, a husband and wife duo whose mission is to inspire others to relax and slow down, as alluded to in their business name, “Mora” means “slow down” in Latin. After they both spent months perfecting their ceramic creations they finally nailed down the ideal materials, shape, and functionality of their must-have-in-your-home mugs. These handmade espresso mugs are made with a lead-free, all-natural glaze you can feel confident sipping on. Each mug comes with a matching saucer for the full espresso experience and is lightweight and easy to hold. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.36 x 2.36 inches | Material: Porcelain | Capacity: 3 ounces | Microwave Safe: Yes

Best Oversized Sweese Porcelain Stackable Mug Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Great for a generous coffee serving, these oversized mugs also work as single-serve soup or ice cream bowls. Keep In Mind: Even though they are stackable, be sure to look at the measurements of the diameter of the mugs to ensure even when stacked that they’ll all fit in your cabinets. The large size of this mug makes it suitable for lattes and steamed milk. However, if you usually brew smaller cups of coffee you may want to avoid these mugs since a larger mug with a smaller amount of liquid inside can cool off quickly. It can sometimes be hard to find a mug that has a substantial-sized handle that is comfortable to hold, but this one is quite roomy and can comfortably fit your hand. Each mug in this set of six holds 21 ounces of coffee and is microwave-, dishwasher-, oven-, and freezer-safe. The generous size means you can also use these mugs as a single-serve soup or cereal bowl. Their innovative shape allows the mugs to stack neatly inside one another saving space in your cabinets. These make it easy to store the whole set without fearing that the next time you open your kitchen cabinet that the leaning tower of coffee mugs is going to shatter all over the ground. We highly suggest these for anyone starting out on their own in a new apartment or home who needs a complete, cohesive set of mugs since they can be used for more than just coffee. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.76 x 7.5 inches | Material: Porcelain | Capacity: 21 ounces | Microwave Safe: Yes

Serami Classic Cream White Diner Mug 4-Count Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These diner-style mugs have an extremely thick build that will help retain heat for longer periods of time. Keep In Mind: These don’t stack as neatly as other styles.

You’ve most likely seen these diner-style mugs at various restaurants—and for good reason. The thick high-grade ceramic will ensure their longevity by keeping your coffee hotter longer and is less prone to cracks, chips, and breaks. Aside from being dishwasher-safe, they’re incredibly easy to wash by hand with warm water and dish soap, and they don’t stain easily (a major plus for a light-colored mug). These mugs are also lead- and cadmium-free. The subtle hourglass shape makes the mug more comfortable to hold if you like switching between carrying your mug by the handle and on the body itself. Unlike mugs that are wider and resemble more of a bowl shape, this mug’s narrower build and higher sides are better for keeping beverages hot since there’s less open space for air to sneak in and cool down your brew. Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Dimensions: 4 x 3.5 inches | Material: Ceramic | Capacity: 11 ounces | Microwave Safe: Yes

Best Insulated Fellow Carter Move Mug + Slide-Lock Lid Fellow View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Fellowproducts.com Why You Should Get It: This travel mug is great for at home or on-the-go and has a double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel body that will keep your coffee warm for up to six hours. Keep In Mind: This mug doesn’t have a handle. This slim travel mug is a great companion for anyone who’s constantly out and about. While the body is made from stainless steel, the interior is coated with Fellow’s True Taste ceramic that guarantees the brew tastes exactly like it should without any lingering odors or oils (or that potential metallic taste that can sometimes happen with stainless steel). The double-wall vacuum-insulated body keeps coffee warm for up to six hours. It can also hold 12 ounces of liquid and fits perfectly in most cup holders. The slide lock lid is this mug’s best attribute because it can be opened with the simple flick of the thumb–a very convenient feature to have while driving. When the lid is closed, the cup is leakproof so you can worry less about potential spills. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.07 x 6.58 inches | Material: Stainless steel with ceramic interior coating | Capacity: 12 ounces | Microwave Safe: No