We Tested 21 of The Best Coffee Grinders of 2023 —These 8 Will Make You a Morning Person

To find the best coffee grinders, we tested 21 models at our testing lab in Birmingham, Alabama. Using a pre-determined methodology, we evaluated each pick based on ease of use, design, performance, and value. We also consulted Choi for additional insight.

“Grinding unlocks the flavor by releasing aroma and oils from the coffee bean. When ground coffee is stored over time, oxidation dissipates aroma and flavor,” says Hyung Choi, product manager at Capresso.

Coffee enthusiasts know that a good cup of coffee starts with coffee beans. While you can always purchase ground coffee, the best coffee grinders will make it easy to grind your own beans at home for a fresh and delicious cup each morning.

Once the coffee was ground, the results were comparable to our controls, but we found it difficult to pour the freshly ground coffee beans out of the storage container.

While this coffee grinder boasts many features, our testers were overwhelmed by the options and didn’t find all of them to be user-friendly, so this isn’t the best coffee grinder for beginners or those with less technology experience.

The Breville Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Bean Grinder is certainly an investment, but the 60 settings and 18-ounce capacity certainly warrant the investment. Upon set up, this device comes with an 18-page user manual to help guide you through all of the options, but a simple coffee chart was much easier to follow and proved to be quite helpful. A backlit LCD screen is useful in making the settings clear to see.

This gadget has so many options that it’s not ideal for beginners.

An LCD screen allows you to see what settings you’ve picked.

Besides the limited capacity, the only drawback we noted was that it was difficult to clean. When you need to clean the gadget, you must take it apart, which results in many loose parts and pieces. When debris got stuck in the burr, removing the attached nut was difficult to do by hand.

At under one pound, this portable option is ideal for campers, travelers , or anyone else who wants to grind their coffee. The capacity is limited to up to 0.7 ounces of beans, which is enough for one or two cups of coffee.

This small Vevok coffee grinder produced some of our tests' best and most consistent ground coffee. The manual burr grinder has a detachable handle, making it easy to store in the included travel bag and take on the go as well.

Once you take it fully apart to clean, there are many parts and pieces to keep track of.

In addition to 12 grind settings, you can also customize your quantity from two to 12 cups thanks to an automatic stop feature. The only drawback to this machine is the dial for the grind size is on the side of the appliance and can be hard to access, depending on how you store your grinder.

Large and sleek, we like that this appliance is more prominent than many others. The coffee bean hopper at the top can hold up to eight ounces of whole-bean coffee, and a removable grounds container can hold grinds for 30-32 cups of coffee.

If you’ve never used a coffee grinder before, this Krups pick is the best coffee grinder to start with. In our tests, it performed exceptionally well and ground each level of coffee to match our control grounds. Plus, a detailed user manual with clear instructions and illustrations makes for a simple setup process.

The dial for the grind size is on the side of the machine, making it a bit hard to access.

You can customize your quantity from two to 12 cups.

Besides being expensive, our tests revealed that the grinds were more inconsistent than electric grinders and worked best for pour-over coffee, so keep that in mind depending on your preferences.

This manual coffee grinder has a limited capacity–it can only make enough grounds for one cup of coffee at a time, and it takes about a minute per grind. The process isn’t complex, and thankfully, it’s quiet.

To put this together, the limited manual links via QR code to a very detailed website with step-by-step illustrations and instructions. While a bit of a learning curve is needed, it's easy once you get the hang of the assembly. Plus, the grinder comes with a double-sided brush to help clean the grinder after use.

If you're enjoying a cup of freshly ground coffee while camping, traveling, or living on the go, this 1Zpresso model is the best coffee grinder to consider. The compact, 1-pound design features a handle that folds, making it easy to store.

Limited capacity means it only makes enough for one cup of coffee at a time.

At first, cleaning the unit seemed intimidating. However, the instructions were easy to follow and we only needed a small brush and damp paper towel to get the job done.

It took a few tries to understand the controls but once we understood the settings and how the unit worked, the grind was highly consistent. And while it did make a loud sound, we didn’t feel that it would be highly disruptive if others were sleeping while it was in use.

This machine appeared well-designed, was easy to use, and it produced consistent grinds. There are 15 grind settings, but note that the settings are on a knob. There are also micro-setting demarcations, making it simple to customize your coffee grinding experience.

With this coffee grinder by OXO, you can fill this appliance with a bag of coffee beans and grind your desired amount every morning. The 12-ounce grinder has a larger capacity than other picks, so it’s the best coffee grinder for those with multiple coffee drinkers at home or if you just need more than one cup in the morning.

Micro-settings allow you to fine-tune to your needs.

In comparison to other coffee grinders, this pick is a bit heavy. At over seven pounds, this isn’t portable and will likely be left out on a countertop, so ensure you have the space for it.

In our tests, it was easy to accidentally switch to the pulse mode, so keep in mind that the button may be a bit sensitive. An LED light shines into the ground coffee catch area, so it’s easy to peek in and see your results.

We found this grinder easy to set up and use. The simple four-step setup process was clearly outlined in the manual, and clear graphics were extra helpful. The unit features an impressive 40 settings yet it was still clear how to use the grinder.

The Baratza Virtuoso + Conical Burr Coffee Grinder works well, is easy to use, and looks attractive, so it’s the best coffee grinder to invest in. The appliance features multiple settings, so you’ll be able to grind coffee beans to your liking.

The appliance weighs over seven pounds, which is heavier than some other options.

There’s LED lighting in the ground coffee container so you can easily see how much is in there.

One benefit of the simple mechanisms means this choice is straightforward to clean. The bowl can be washed in the sink or dishwasher, the machine can get wiped down with a damp cloth, and it’ll look brand new in minutes. Simple and effective, this budget-friendly pick is a great option to save on costs, and it’s portable enough that it could get packed to take (or leave) at a vacation home.

In our tests, we found this gadget did yield fairly consistent ground coffee, and we didn’t have to agitate or shake the grinder to ensure an even grind. Because there is only one button, the consistency of the grind is based on how long you grind your beans. Although the electric grinder is not silent, as it’s billed, it’s not overwhelmingly loud like some of the other appliances we tested.

The instruction manual is pretty basic, which isn’t surprising given that there’s only one button on the gadget. This is a blade grinder, which typically produces less consistent coffee grounds than a burr grinder.

If you’re new to coffee bean grinding or just don’t want to invest much, this Krups pick is the best coffee grinder to consider. Petite in size, this electric option is a space-saving design that’s easy to use.

It may not be silent, but this grinder is much quieter than competitors.

The only drawback to this grinder is that it didn’t include a cleaning brush, but we could easily clean this pick with a paper towel and didn’t feel a brush was necessary.

To use this pick, you simply load the coffee into the attractive glass catcher and then use the push-button control. This coffee grinder has a pre-set timer, so you can grind the coffee you need and have it ready to go to put in your coffee machine . Not only does this prevent waste, but it also helps maintain your new beans' freshness.

The adjustable grind has 12 settings, including French press and espresso . While that may seem like a lot, the settings are very intuitive to use–there are three main settings (fine, medium, coarse) and four increments between each of those settings.

The sleek stainless steel and glass coffee grinder looks attractive on any countertop, and the instruction manual was very clear, easy to follow, and a cinch to set up. Our lab testing confirmed this as each setting had a consistent grind.

We were impressed with this Bodum model right out of the box, making it the best coffee grinder we tested. This electric coffee grinder features two stainless steel conical burrs that effortlessly crush your coffee beans rather than slicing them.

There are three primary settings and multiple intermediate settings, so it’s easy to customize.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder is the best coffee grinder because it’s easy to set up, has plenty of custom features, is affordable, and provides consistent results.

Our Testing Process

To find the best coffee grinders, we tried 21 different models at our testing lab in Birmingham, Alabama. With all 21 grinders, we followed the same multi-step process, allowing us to score each coffee grinder on ease of use, design, performance, and value.

The first step was unboxing the product, making general observations, and reading the manufacturer’s instruction guide. Next, with precise measurements for each grinder, we ground coffee beans in three settings: fine, medium, and coarse.

These coffee grinds were compared to controls for each level to test for uniformity. To determine the best coffee based on taste tests, we used the ground beans to do blind taste tests.

Following the taste tests, we cleaned each grinder according to instructions and noted the cleaning process and its effectiveness. Finally, we recorded general observations about the noise level, design features, and other comments.

What to Know About Coffee Grinders Before Shopping

Type

There are four main categories of coffee grinders on the market:

Blade: Like a propeller, these have an edge that spins and randomly slices the coffee beans. They are less consistent and usually less expensive.

Like a propeller, these have an edge that spins and randomly slices the coffee beans. They are less consistent and usually less expensive. Burr: Two serrated blades (burrs) crush your coffee beans to your desired size, and the beans are only released when they reach that size. Burr grinders are more consistent and usually more expensive.

Two serrated blades (burrs) crush your coffee beans to your desired size, and the beans are only released when they reach that size. Burr grinders are more consistent and usually more expensive. Manual: Using the power of your hands, these grinders rely on human strength to grind the coffee. Manual grinders are quieter than electric ones, feature burr blades, and require some effort.

Using the power of your hands, these grinders rely on human strength to grind the coffee. Manual grinders are quieter than electric ones, feature burr blades, and require some effort. Electric: Electric grinders come with many settings and could be outfitted with burr or blades. They are easy to use, have a range of prices, and can be loud.

Grind Size

The size of your grind will vary based on how you prepare your coffee (pour-over, French press, espresso, etc.). The typical levels range from coarse to fine, with variations between each level.

Capacity

The best coffee grinder can make enough for one cup, a whole pot, or anywhere in between. When choosing the best option for your home, consider how many cups you drink a day, as well as how many people in your household will want coffee each morning.

Care

Always follow the product guide for washing and caring for coffee grinders. Many grinders come with brushes to help clear out any debris stuck in hard-to-reach spots. Any metal parts should be treated delicately and thoroughly dried before storing away.

Other Coffee Grinders We Tested

Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

While the Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder performed well in our tests, it was tough to set up, and we found aligning the hopper to the machine to be highly challenging. This machine was straightforward to clean, however, and we appreciated that it came with a cone-shaped cleaning brush.

Hamilton Beach Custom Grind Coffee Grinder

The Hamilton Beach Custom Grind Coffee Grinder was relatively easy to use and less expensive than other picks. Unlike some other blade grinders, this one does have a knob for fine, medium, and coarsely ground coffee, but the on/off button has to be switched (as opposed to holding down), so it can easily lead to over-ground coffee. It is easy to clean, and we liked that there are storage spots for the cord and the included cleaning brush, which both fit in the back of the machine.

Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill

We noted that the Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill was very loud. It has a large hopper to store plenty of beans, but the machine had a lot of trouble grinding the beans when not many were in the hopper–instead of grinding, they just bounced around inside the hopper. When it did grind, the results were acceptable, but the noise and other factors eliminated this as a top contender.

Your Questions, Answered

What are the benefits of grinding your own coffee beans?

While you can certainly purchase ground coffee, there are benefits to grinding your own beans at home. For starters, your kitchen will smell like your favorite local cafe. However, it’ll also make for a fresh cup of coffee with even better flavor.

“One of the key benefits of a quality grinder is the ability to brew from freshly ground beans,” says Choi. “Grinding beans right before brewing is one of the best ways to deliver a delicious brew.

How much can I expect to spend on a coffee grinder?

The best coffee grinders don’t have to be a large investment. While many options are $100-$300, more or less, there are plenty of effective, high-quality picks that are $50 or less.

How do you clean a coffee grinder?

Always follow the cleaning instructions in your user manual to clean your specific coffee grinder properly. Some grinders come with cleaning brushes. If not, a grinder brush, a soft, clean toothbrush, and a slightly damp rag can be helpful. For deep cleaning, coffee cleaner tablets are specially formulated to clean a coffee grinder deep. Take gentle care with the coffee grinder’s burrs and never leave them wet–they can easily rust and ruin your machine.

Who We Are

Maya Polton is a freelance writer with a family of five. Maya enjoys her daily cup (s) of coffee and is convinced the key to a tastier cup is freshly ground coffee beans. She consulted Hyung Choi, the product manager at Capresso.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products.

