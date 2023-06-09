Recipes and Cooking Drink Recipes Coffee We Tested 21 of The Best Coffee Grinders of 2023 —These 8 Will Make You a Morning Person Your kitchen will feel like your favorite local cafe. By Maya Polton Maya Polton Maya is a freelance writer for Better Homes and Gardens with 15 years of experience in digital media and communications. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on June 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line Our Testing Process What to Know Before Shopping Other Coffee Grinders We Tested Your Questions, Answered Who We Are What Is BHG Recommends? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens / David Hattan Coffee enthusiasts know that a good cup of coffee starts with coffee beans. While you can always purchase ground coffee, the best coffee grinders will make it easy to grind your own beans at home for a fresh and delicious cup each morning. “Grinding unlocks the flavor by releasing aroma and oils from the coffee bean. When ground coffee is stored over time, oxidation dissipates aroma and flavor,” says Hyung Choi, product manager at Capresso. To find the best coffee grinders, we tested 21 models at our testing lab in Birmingham, Alabama. Using a pre-determined methodology, we evaluated each pick based on ease of use, design, performance, and value. We also consulted Choi for additional insight. We were impressed with this Bodum model right out of the box, making it the best coffee grinder we tested. This electric coffee grinder features two stainless steel conical burrs that effortlessly crush your coffee beans rather than slicing them. The sleek stainless steel and glass coffee grinder looks attractive on any countertop, and the instruction manual was very clear, easy to follow, and a cinch to set up. Our lab testing confirmed this as each setting had a consistent grind. The adjustable grind has 12 settings, including French press and espresso. While that may seem like a lot, the settings are very intuitive to use–there are three main settings (fine, medium, coarse) and four increments between each of those settings. To use this pick, you simply load the coffee into the attractive glass catcher and then use the push-button control. This coffee grinder has a pre-set timer, so you can grind the coffee you need and have it ready to go to put in your coffee machine. Not only does this prevent waste, but it also helps maintain your new beans' freshness. The only drawback to this grinder is that it didn’t include a cleaning brush, but we could easily clean this pick with a paper towel and didn’t feel a brush was necessary. Price at time of publish: $143 Product Details: Type: Burr | Dimensions: 17.8 x 28 x 16.3 inches | Capacity: 7.76 ounces | Grind Settings: 12 Best Budget KRUPS Silent Vortex Electric Grinder 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Design 4/5 Performance 4.5/5 Value 4.5/5 Why You Should Get It It may not be silent, but this grinder is much quieter than competitors. Keep in Mind There’s only one setting. If you’re new to coffee bean grinding or just don’t want to invest much, this Krups pick is the best coffee grinder to consider. Petite in size, this electric option is a space-saving design that’s easy to use. The instruction manual is pretty basic, which isn’t surprising given that there’s only one button on the gadget. This is a blade grinder, which typically produces less consistent coffee grounds than a burr grinder. In our tests, we found this gadget did yield fairly consistent ground coffee, and we didn’t have to agitate or shake the grinder to ensure an even grind. Because there is only one button, the consistency of the grind is based on how long you grind your beans. Although the electric grinder is not silent, as it’s billed, it’s not overwhelmingly loud like some of the other appliances we tested. One benefit of the simple mechanisms means this choice is straightforward to clean. The bowl can be washed in the sink or dishwasher, the machine can get wiped down with a damp cloth, and it’ll look brand new in minutes. Simple and effective, this budget-friendly pick is a great option to save on costs, and it’s portable enough that it could get packed to take (or leave) at a vacation home. Price at time of publish: $44 Product Details: Type: Blade | Dimensions: 4.33 x 8.46 x 4.02 inches | Capacity: 3 ounces | Grind Settings: One Best Splurge Baratza Virtuoso+ Conical Burr Coffee Grinder 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel View On Curated.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5/5 Design 4.5/5 Performance 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Why You Should Get It There’s LED lighting in the ground coffee container so you can easily see how much is in there. Keep in Mind The appliance weighs over seven pounds, which is heavier than some other options. The Baratza Virtuoso + Conical Burr Coffee Grinder works well, is easy to use, and looks attractive, so it’s the best coffee grinder to invest in. The appliance features multiple settings, so you’ll be able to grind coffee beans to your liking. We found this grinder easy to set up and use. The simple four-step setup process was clearly outlined in the manual, and clear graphics were extra helpful. The unit features an impressive 40 settings yet it was still clear how to use the grinder. In our tests, it was easy to accidentally switch to the pulse mode, so keep in mind that the button may be a bit sensitive. An LED light shines into the ground coffee catch area, so it’s easy to peek in and see your results. In comparison to other coffee grinders, this pick is a bit heavy. At over seven pounds, this isn’t portable and will likely be left out on a countertop, so ensure you have the space for it. Price at time of publish: $289 Product Details: Type: Burr | Dimensions: 6.69 x 12.6 x 6.69 inches | Capacity: 8 ounces | Grind Settings: 40 Best Large Capacity OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Macy's Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Design 5/5 Performance 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It Micro-settings allow you to fine-tune to your needs. Keep in Mind It’s loud but likely won’t wake your sleeping family. With this coffee grinder by OXO, you can fill this appliance with a bag of coffee beans and grind your desired amount every morning. The 12-ounce grinder has a larger capacity than other picks, so it’s the best coffee grinder for those with multiple coffee drinkers at home or if you just need more than one cup in the morning. This machine appeared well-designed, was easy to use, and it produced consistent grinds. There are 15 grind settings, but note that the settings are on a knob. There are also micro-setting demarcations, making it simple to customize your coffee grinding experience. It took a few tries to understand the controls but once we understood the settings and how the unit worked, the grind was highly consistent. And while it did make a loud sound, we didn’t feel that it would be highly disruptive if others were sleeping while it was in use. At first, cleaning the unit seemed intimidating. However, the instructions were easy to follow and we only needed a small brush and damp paper towel to get the job done. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Type: Burr | Dimensions: 7.75 x 12.8 x 5.3 inches | Capacity: 12 ounces | Grind Settings: 15 Best Manual 1Zpresso Q2 Manual Coffee Grinder 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4/5 Design 4/5 Performance 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It It’s a compact grinder that is excellent for camping or travel. Keep in Mind Limited capacity means it only makes enough for one cup of coffee at a time. If you're enjoying a cup of freshly ground coffee while camping, traveling, or living on the go, this 1Zpresso model is the best coffee grinder to consider. The compact, 1-pound design features a handle that folds, making it easy to store. To put this together, the limited manual links via QR code to a very detailed website with step-by-step illustrations and instructions. While a bit of a learning curve is needed, it's easy once you get the hang of the assembly. Plus, the grinder comes with a double-sided brush to help clean the grinder after use. This manual coffee grinder has a limited capacity–it can only make enough grounds for one cup of coffee at a time, and it takes about a minute per grind. The process isn’t complex, and thankfully, it’s quiet. Besides being expensive, our tests revealed that the grinds were more inconsistent than electric grinders and worked best for pour-over coffee, so keep that in mind depending on your preferences. Price at time of publish: $109 Product Details: Type: Burr | Dimensions: 4.49 x 7.76 x 2.83 inches | Capacity: up to 0.7 ounces | Grind Settings: 30 Best for Beginners Krups Precision Coffee Grinder 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Hsn.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Design 4/5 Performance 4/5 Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It You can customize your quantity from two to 12 cups. Keep in Mind The dial for the grind size is on the side of the machine, making it a bit hard to access. If you’ve never used a coffee grinder before, this Krups pick is the best coffee grinder to start with. In our tests, it performed exceptionally well and ground each level of coffee to match our control grounds. Plus, a detailed user manual with clear instructions and illustrations makes for a simple setup process. Large and sleek, we like that this appliance is more prominent than many others. The coffee bean hopper at the top can hold up to eight ounces of whole-bean coffee, and a removable grounds container can hold grinds for 30-32 cups of coffee. In addition to 12 grind settings, you can also customize your quantity from two to 12 cups thanks to an automatic stop feature. The only drawback to this machine is the dial for the grind size is on the side of the appliance and can be hard to access, depending on how you store your grinder. Price at time of publish: $66 Product Details: Type: Burr | Dimensions: 13.66 x 10 x 6.97 inches | Capacity: 8 ounces | Grind settings: 12 Best Portable VEVOK CHEF Manual Coffee Grinder 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Design 2.5/5 Performance 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It This grinder has a travel bag to store the detachable handle and base. Keep in Mind Once you take it fully apart to clean, there are many parts and pieces to keep track of. This small Vevok coffee grinder produced some of our tests' best and most consistent ground coffee. The manual burr grinder has a detachable handle, making it easy to store in the included travel bag and take on the go as well. At under one pound, this portable option is ideal for campers, travelers, or anyone else who wants to grind their coffee. The capacity is limited to up to 0.7 ounces of beans, which is enough for one or two cups of coffee. Besides the limited capacity, the only drawback we noted was that it was difficult to clean. When you need to clean the gadget, you must take it apart, which results in many loose parts and pieces. When debris got stuck in the burr, removing the attached nut was difficult to do by hand. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Type: Manual burr | Dimensions: 2.3 x 5.7 x 2.3 inches | Capacity: Up to 0.7 ounces | Grind Settings: Six Best Smart Breville The Smart Grinder Pro 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Best Buy Our Ratings Ease of Use 3.5/5 Design 3.5/5 Performance 5/5 Value 4/5 Why You Should Get It An LCD screen allows you to see what settings you’ve picked. Keep in Mind This gadget has so many options that it’s not ideal for beginners. The Breville Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Bean Grinder is certainly an investment, but the 60 settings and 18-ounce capacity certainly warrant the investment. Upon set up, this device comes with an 18-page user manual to help guide you through all of the options, but a simple coffee chart was much easier to follow and proved to be quite helpful. A backlit LCD screen is useful in making the settings clear to see. While this coffee grinder boasts many features, our testers were overwhelmed by the options and didn’t find all of them to be user-friendly, so this isn’t the best coffee grinder for beginners or those with less technology experience. Once the coffee was ground, the results were comparable to our controls, but we found it difficult to pour the freshly ground coffee beans out of the storage container. Price at time of publish: $350 Product Details: Type: Burr | Dimensions: 8.5 x 15.5 x 6 inches | Capacity: 18 ounces | Grind Settings: 60 The Bottom Line Overall, the Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder is the best coffee grinder because it’s easy to set up, has plenty of custom features, is affordable, and provides consistent results. Our Testing Process To find the best coffee grinders, we tried 21 different models at our testing lab in Birmingham, Alabama. With all 21 grinders, we followed the same multi-step process, allowing us to score each coffee grinder on ease of use, design, performance, and value. The first step was unboxing the product, making general observations, and reading the manufacturer’s instruction guide. Next, with precise measurements for each grinder, we ground coffee beans in three settings: fine, medium, and coarse. These coffee grinds were compared to controls for each level to test for uniformity. To determine the best coffee based on taste tests, we used the ground beans to do blind taste tests. Following the taste tests, we cleaned each grinder according to instructions and noted the cleaning process and its effectiveness. Finally, we recorded general observations about the noise level, design features, and other comments. What to Know About Coffee Grinders Before Shopping Type There are four main categories of coffee grinders on the market: Blade: Like a propeller, these have an edge that spins and randomly slices the coffee beans. They are less consistent and usually less expensive. Burr: Two serrated blades (burrs) crush your coffee beans to your desired size, and the beans are only released when they reach that size. Burr grinders are more consistent and usually more expensive.Manual: Using the power of your hands, these grinders rely on human strength to grind the coffee. Manual grinders are quieter than electric ones, feature burr blades, and require some effort. Electric: Electric grinders come with many settings and could be outfitted with burr or blades. They are easy to use, have a range of prices, and can be loud. Grind Size The size of your grind will vary based on how you prepare your coffee (pour-over, French press, espresso, etc.). The typical levels range from coarse to fine, with variations between each level. Capacity The best coffee grinder can make enough for one cup, a whole pot, or anywhere in between. When choosing the best option for your home, consider how many cups you drink a day, as well as how many people in your household will want coffee each morning. Care Always follow the product guide for washing and caring for coffee grinders. Many grinders come with brushes to help clear out any debris stuck in hard-to-reach spots. Any metal parts should be treated delicately and thoroughly dried before storing away. Other Coffee Grinders We Tested Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder While the Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder performed well in our tests, it was tough to set up, and we found aligning the hopper to the machine to be highly challenging. This machine was straightforward to clean, however, and we appreciated that it came with a cone-shaped cleaning brush. Hamilton Beach Custom Grind Coffee Grinder The Hamilton Beach Custom Grind Coffee Grinder was relatively easy to use and less expensive than other picks. Unlike some other blade grinders, this one does have a knob for fine, medium, and coarsely ground coffee, but the on/off button has to be switched (as opposed to holding down), so it can easily lead to over-ground coffee. It is easy to clean, and we liked that there are storage spots for the cord and the included cleaning brush, which both fit in the back of the machine. Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill We noted that the Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill was very loud. It has a large hopper to store plenty of beans, but the machine had a lot of trouble grinding the beans when not many were in the hopper–instead of grinding, they just bounced around inside the hopper. When it did grind, the results were acceptable, but the noise and other factors eliminated this as a top contender. Your Questions, Answered What are the benefits of grinding your own coffee beans? While you can certainly purchase ground coffee, there are benefits to grinding your own beans at home. For starters, your kitchen will smell like your favorite local cafe. However, it’ll also make for a fresh cup of coffee with even better flavor. “One of the key benefits of a quality grinder is the ability to brew from freshly ground beans,” says Choi. “Grinding beans right before brewing is one of the best ways to deliver a delicious brew. How much can I expect to spend on a coffee grinder? The best coffee grinders don’t have to be a large investment. While many options are $100-$300, more or less, there are plenty of effective, high-quality picks that are $50 or less. How do you clean a coffee grinder? Always follow the cleaning instructions in your user manual to clean your specific coffee grinder properly. Some grinders come with cleaning brushes. Maya Polton is a freelance writer with a family of five. Maya enjoys her daily cup (s) of coffee and is convinced the key to a tastier cup is freshly ground coffee beans. She consulted Hyung Choi, the product manager at Capresso. 