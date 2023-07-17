The 14 Best Coat Racks of 2023 to Keep Your Entryway Tidy

To find the best coat racks, we spent hours researching top-rated products and considered them based on storage requirements, design, material, and size. We also consulted Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight, for his insight on what to look for when shopping for the best coat rack for your home.

After a long day, there’s nothing quite like the relief of coming home and taking off your heavy outerwear and shoes. Since an organized entryway sets the tone for the rest of your home, having a coat rack is a useful storage solution to keep it tidy.

Best Overall Amazon Basics Wall-Mounted Farmhouse Coat Rack, 5 Standard Hooks Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It’s lightweight and wall-mounted, so it’ll save floor space. Keep in Mind Filling it with too many items will hide the actual rack. A coat rack is essential in every home, even if you don’t live in an area that may require a coat or thick outerwear. Our top choice for the best coat rack is the Amazon Basics Wall-Mounted Coat Rack for its simple and space-saving design and sturdy construction. Each wooden rack has five metal double hooks that can hold up to 3 pounds each, which is ideal for hanging hats, pet leashes, tote bags, jackets and coats, scarves, towels, keys, and more. We appreciate that it doesn’t take up much space, so you can also use it in a bathroom, bedroom, or other smaller spaces. Additionally, it’s available in four neutral finishes that’ll match any space in your house. Just keep in mind that if you fill the rack with too many items you’ll hide the actual rack. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Dimensions: 22.5 x 4.6 x 2.8 inches | Material: Wood and metal | Number of Hooks: Five | Extra Storage: No

Best Splurge Room & Board Monterey Coat Rack Room & Board View On Roomandboard.com Why You Should Get It It’s a modern, hand-welted coat rack available in a wide range of colors and finishes. Keep in Mind Made-to-order color options have a significantly longer shipping time than in-stock options. A coat rack can be both stylish and functional. Take Room & Board’s Monterey style, for example, which is our pick for the best coat rack to splurge on. Not only does it have a modern and sleek design, but it has eight hooks for extra storage. We appreciate that the coat rack is made of sturdy and durable hand-welded steel. It’s also offered in 18 colors, though keep in mind that most are made-to-order, which has a longer shipping time. Price at time of publish: $349 Product Details: Dimensions: 22 x 69 x 22 inches | Material: Steel | Number of Hooks: Eight | Extra Storage: No

Best Wall-Mounted Dseap Wall Mounted Coat Rack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It The hooks feature ball tips that help protect your clothes. Keep in Mind Although there’s quite a bit of storage, it can only hold up to 35 pounds of weight in total. For a wall-mounted style that’ll save you space, we recommend the Dseap Wall Mounted Coat Rack. The design includes five tri-hooks that have ball tips, a feature that’ll help protect your clothes from getting ripped on the hook. We like that it’s offered in six finishes, which is great for different rooms throughout your home. Plus, each comes with the necessary mounting hardware, so you’ll have everything you need to hang it up. Note that although there’s quite a bit of storage, it can only hold up to 35 pounds of weight in total. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Dimensions: 16.25 x 5.25 x 2 inches | Material: Stainless steel and aluminum alloy | Number of Hooks: Five | Extra Storage: No

Best Freestanding Yamazaki Home Coat Rack with Shelf Amazon View On Amazon View On Theyamazakihome.com Why You Should Get It It’s a minimalist and functional rack that also has an additional storage shelf. Keep in Mind The rod is small and can only hold up to 11 pounds. Freestanding coat racks can provide a chic and vintage feel, but the protruding hooks may be enough to deter you from getting one. The Yamazaki Home Coat Rack with Shelf is an excellent freestanding coat rack since it has a rod for hanging clothing instead of traditional hooks. It also has a bottom shelf that is spacious enough for a couple of pairs of shoes, a large purse, or a storage basket. We especially love the sleek, minimalist design and steel and wood construction that looks sophisticated with any home decor style. It’s important to keep in mind, however, that the rod can only hold up to 11 pounds so it may not be conducive to multiple heavy coats and jackets. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: Dimensions: 20.47 x 55.12 x 18.5 inches | Material: Steel and wood | Number of Hooks: None | Extra Storage: Yes

Best for Small Spaces INMAN Coat Hooks for Wall Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It has foldable arms and a versatile swivel hook for easy accessibility. Keep in Mind It’s heavy and should only be hung on studs. If you live in a small space, a coat rack may be the last thing on your mind in terms of storage solutions. With the Inman Coat Hooks for Wall, however, you can store hanging items and access them with ease. This wall-mounted rack has five foldable hook arms that can fold flat against the wall when not in use, and swivel out when you need to reach for something. Each hook can hold close to 10 pounds of weight, so it’s perfect for towels, heavy outerwear, market bags, umbrellas, and purses. We also like that it’s constructed from solid oak wood for durability. Although this rack is heavier than others and needs to be properly mounted into studs, we think it’s the best coat rack for those living in small spaces. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.5 x 11.8 x 3.15 inches | Material: Oak wood | Number of Hooks: Five | Extra Storage: No

Best Heavy-Duty SONGMICS Clothes Rack with Wheels Amazon View On Amazon View On Songmics.com Why You Should Get It It has wheels and the extendable rod can hold up to 286.6 pounds of items. Keep in Mind The dimensions may be too short for longer clothing items. A coat rack that can store your whole family’s heavy coats and jackets is rare to come by, which is why we love the Songmics Clothes Rack with Wheels. This heavy-duty rack has an extendable rod that can hold an impressive 286.6 pounds (or about 70 pieces of clothing), and swivel wheels that make it easy to move anywhere around your home. It’s made of durable chrome-plated iron and is slim enough to keep by an entryway wall or room corner. Despite its notable weight capacity, it’s important to note that the length between the rod and the base bar may not be long enough for extra long coats, jackets, and towels. Price at time of publish: $58 Product Details: Dimensions: 21.7 x 63 x 43.3-59.1 inches | Material: Chrome-plated iron | Number of Hooks: None | Extra Storage: No

Best Wood Wayborn Jones 4-Hook Coat Rack Hayneedle View On Hayneedle.com View On Perigold.com Why You Should Get It It has a traditional look and sturdy oak wood construction. Keep in Mind It should be sprayed with furniture polish regularly for maintenance. Wooden coat racks are a great way to combine function with a traditional or classic vibe, so we’ve chosen the Wayborn Jones 4-Hook Coat Rack as the best wood coat rack. The rack itself is handcrafted of solid oak wood, and the four sturdy iron hooks give it a rustic touch that looks great in a foyer or study. Each hook can hold up to 10 pounds and the cross-style base allows for stability, so it’s a great option for thick outerwear and large purses. It also has a relatively simple assembly. However, it’s important to take this rack’s maintenance level into account — the instructions recommend spraying it with furniture polish every now and then to keep it clean and protected, and immediately wipe it dry. Price at time of publish: $245 Product Details: Dimensions: 16 x 70 x 16 inches | Material: Oak wood | Number of Hooks: Four | Extra Storage: No

Best Metal Yamazaki Home Plain Steel Coat Rack Amazon View On Amazon View On Theyamazakihome.com Why You Should Get It It has a weighted base and contrasting wooden pegs. Keep in Mind There can be variations or imperfections in the wooden pegs. Though some metal coat racks have an industrial style, this Yamazaki Home Plain Steel Coat Rack has a modern Scandinavian design that’ll work well with a variety of design styles. The coat rack is offered in two colors, black and white, and the contrasting wooden pegs add a visual appeal, though there can be variations or imperfections throughout. This rack has a weighted base so you don’t have to worry about knocking it over or having too much weight on one side. Each hook can hold just over four pounds each and the assembly is quick and easy. Price at time of publish: $108 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.02 x 11.02 x 69.69 inches | Material: Steel, wood | Number of Hooks: Six | Extra Storage: No

Best with Shelves IRIS USA Clothing Rack Amazon View On Amazon View On Irisusainc.com Why You Should Get It It has four shelves for additional storage. Keep in Mind Each shelf can only hold up to 11 pounds, so you’ll have to be mindful of what you place there. If you’re looking for a coat rack with extra shelving, we recommend the Iris USA Clothing Rack. This coat rack has four shelves that can be used for storing extra shoes and accessories, as well as for displaying home decor. The coat rack is offered in a few different configurations, but the four-shelf style has a rod that can hold up to 22 pounds of jackets, sweaters, and scarves. Each additional shelf can hold up to 11 pounds, so you’ll want to be mindful if you’re using them to display any heavy books or vases. The frame design on this rack prevents your clothes from rubbing against the wall and also provides a solid and structural base. Overall, we think it’s the best option for those who want supplemental storage with their coat rack without compromising on style. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.75 x 59.45 x 39.8 inches | Material: Metal | Number of Hooks: None | Extra Storage: Yes

Best with Shoe Storage IKEA PINNIG Coat Rack with Shoe Storage IKEA View On Ikea Why You Should Get It It has three spacious shelves that can fit up to 12 pairs of shoes. Keep in Mind It’s only offered in black, which may not suit everyone’s style. If you’re looking for the best coat rack with shoe storage, you’ll love the Ikea Pinnig Coat Rack. With six hooks and three shelves, you can easily hang outerwear, hats, bags, backpacks, baskets, and more. Plus the shelves can hold up to a total of 12 pairs of shoes. The coat rack is only offered in black, so it may not suit everyone’s style. However, If you don’t need the storage you can even keep the top shelf as a bench or as a storage space for other items like purses and storage boxes. Although assembling this rack may be tricky, the end result is worth it for those who want a coat rack with extra space for shoes. Price at time of publish: $140 Product Details: Dimensions: 76 x 14.625 x 35.375 inches | Material: Steel | Number of Hooks: Six | Extra Storage: Yes

Best for Hangers Honey-Can-Do Garment Rack Urban Outfitters View On Target View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It The unit is under 12 pounds, so it’s easy to move it when you need to. Keep in Mind The material may be prone to scratches. A coat rack without hooks allows you to neatly organize clothing items and accessories on hangers, so we love the Urban Outfitters Marlow Entryway Storage Rack as the best coat rack for hangers. We love the modern industrial design, v-shaped base shelf rack for storing shoes, and a top bar that can hold up to 10 pounds. We appreciate that the bar extends slightly beyond the frame for an additional hanger or just a space to hang a purse. The entire rack is made of steel, has a matte black finish, and works well in both small and large spaces. Plus, it’s under 12 pounds so it’s easy to move it around if you need to. Just consider that the steel material of this rack can be sensitive to knicks and scratches, especially during assembly. Price at time of publish: $67 Product Details: Dimensions: 29.13 x 3.39 x 61.61 inches | Material: Steel | Number of Hooks: None | Extra Storage: Yes

Best with Umbrella Stand Latitude Run Freestanding Umbrella Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It There’s a small catcher for excess water and it’s narrow, so it’s great for small spaces. Keep in Mind It’s likely ideal for shorter jackets that won’t hit the wet umbrella. A coat rack with an umbrella stand or holder is a must when you live in a rainy area, so we recommend the Latitude Run Freestanding Umbrella Stand. The six hooks at the top of the rack keep your jackets, coats, and hacks neatly organized while the bottom rack can hold three umbrellas and even includes a small catcher for excess water. The slim vertical shape takes up virtually no space, and it’s made of metal and solid faux wood in a black finish for an edgy look. Just keep in mind that the coat rack is likely better for shorter jackets as you won’t want anything too long sitting on top of your wet umbrella. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.22 x 11.22 x 70.86 inches | Material: Iron | Number of Hooks: Six | Extra Storage: Yes

Best Colorful Modway Gumball Coat Rack Target View On 1stopbedrooms.com View On Target View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It can hold up to 100 pounds of weight. Keep in Mind If you put something on each hook, it will cover the unique color scheme and overall design. If you’re looking for a coat rack with a whimsical style to fit your home decor, then you’ll love the Modway Gumball Coat Rack. As its name suggests, each wooden ball at the end of each hook resembles a different colored gumball so it looks charming mounted on your wall even as a standalone piece of art. While this rack is sturdy, has a steel frame, and is strong enough to hold more than 100 pounds, you might only want to keep a couple of coats on it to be able to show off its fun and colorful design. Price at time of publish: $65 Product Details: Dimensions: 19.5 x 19.5 x 6 inches | Material: Steel | Number of Hooks: 13 | Extra Storage: No