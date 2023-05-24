“One way to fit more clothes on a single hanger is to use space-saving hangers, such as slimline hangers, which take up less space than traditional hangers,” says Leena Alsulaiman, style coach and stylist at Anthropologie. Additionally, you can use hangers with clips or cascading hooks to hang multiple pieces of clothing, such as skirts, pants, or scarves, on a single hanger. It's important to note that while maximizing space is important, it's also essential to avoid overcrowding clothes as this can cause damage and wrinkles.

When you don’t feel like folding clothes, sometimes the easiest thing to do is hang them up. The best clothes hangers will provide you with a durable way to hold your garments so you can store them in a closet or on a rack. With numerous clothing hangers on the market, it can be difficult to find the one’s that best suit your needs. To help narrow down your options and find the best clothes hangers for your closet, we spoke with fashion stylists about what you should look for in a hanger, including the material and shape, for each type of garment.

You’ll also find swivel hooks to help keep thin spaghetti straps, blouses, and dresses for hold and maneuvering. With that said, they are made from plastic so may they have a higher tendency to break, and you’ll want to make sure you don’t go over the weight capacity.

There’s nothing worse than shoulder marks on a shirt you just received in the mail. Not only does it look worn out, but it doesn’t have the fit you hoped for. With that said, finding hangers with a contoured shape, like these from Mizgi, works with your garment instead of against it.

These hangers are made from medium-grade plastic, so they might not be as durable as metal or wooden hangers.

The contoured shape of these hangers will prevent unwanted bumps and wrinkles in your clothing.

With that said, this set of two hangers is more expensive than other options and you may need to buy multiple packs in order to hold all of your pants.

The premium steel hardware keeps the hanger intact and there are balance clamps to keep items sturdy and in place. Plus, they can be held horizontally or vertically depending on preference.

Made from premium-quality beechwood, these stackable pant hangers can hold up to five pairs each so you can organize them based on length, color, brand, and style. You can also use them to hang scarves and skirts as well.

If you live in a small apartment, then you probably know how important space-saving measures are to make the most out of your square footage—and yes, that applies to the closet. Some hangers actually take up more space than they should, which is what makes this Moralve set some of the best clothes hangers to consider.

These hangers can bit a bit on the more expensive side so they are an investment, but a worthwhile one if you need a simple way to store your pants without folding them.

These hangers can be hung either horizontally or vertically depending on preference and can be folded for easy storage when not in use.

Additionally, these hangers are slim and come in a set of 50, so a pack or two of these should fill nearly your entire closet. These are great for dorm rooms and bedrooms where space is limited and organization is key.

One of the tricky parts about hangers is that they can be slippery and not efficient when it comes to keeping clothes up. That’s why it’s so important to have hangers that are designed with specific non-slip properties, like these plastic hangers by Timmy. Made with non-slip rubber patches on the shoulders and across the bar, these should hold up anything you hang in place.

This set is made from plastic, so the hangers may not be as durable as those made from metal or wood.

These hangers have rubber strips on the shoulders to help keep clothes in place.

The hangers also come with clips, so you can hang pants or shorts without the worry of them becoming stretched out, and it’s ideal if you don’t have a lot of storage space . With that said, there aren’t many hangers included in each set, so you may have to buy a few sets depending on how much clothing you need to hang. Also, they are only available in black so if you’re looking for more colorful clothing hangers, then these aren’t the ones for you.

Your baby might have the cutest pajamas and onesies, but they need a place to keep them when they aren’t using them. With notched shoulders and a velvet coating, these hangers are perfect for holding shirts with short sleeves as well as keeping slippery fabrics in place.

This is only a set of 12 hangers so you may want to consider buying multiple sets to hang everything up.

The velvet wrap on the hanger helps prevent the clothes from slipping off so everything stays in place as a kid picks their outfit for the day. With that said, since they are made for children’s clothes, they might not hold as many or as heavy clothes as adult-sized hangers, but they are definitely suitable for toddlers and young children.

Kids clothes are smaller by default which means they require smaller hangers. It can be difficult to find small hangers that get the job done, but these can hold individual pieces in an organized fashion. Plus, there’s a horizontal bar for hanging pants and skirts.

The weight capacity is smaller compared to the others, so you might not be able to place as many pieces of clothing as you’d like on each hanger.

These hangers are small enough to hold kids' clothes and come in a variety of fun colors to suit any room decor.

With that said, you’ll want to limit the amount you hang up on each hanger because they can only support 10 pounds each. That means you might need more hangers in your closet if you have a sizable wardrobe.

Skirts can be difficult to hang up as they can easily slip and slide, but not with these hangers that come with clips. Instead of hanging the skirt on the arms of the hanger like with a shirt, you’ll simply clip each side of the skirt into place, whether it’s a mini skirt or a maxi skirt. The hanger also has notched arms, which can be used to hang up a matching top. The velvet fabric serves as a non-slip material to keep sleeves and straps in place.

If you’re looking for a more upscale and elegant clothes hanger, then this isn’t it.

These metal hangers can hold both long and short skirts with the included mini clips that aren’t always found on other hangers.

Pants can be folded in half over the wooden bar. Keep in mind that these don’t include clips for hanging pants vertically, so they’re not ideal for pressing or steaming your pants as they hang. If the hanger gets dusty, you can simply wipe it down with a dry cloth to bring it back to its original condition.

Pottery Barn might be home to some of the best sofas, desk chairs, and living room essentials, but they also have high-quality storage items , like these wooden hangers. This set of 24 hangers can be placed in a closet to organize clothes of all sorts, especially pants, thanks to their long wooden rods that go across the middle.

There’s no mention of the weight capacity for these hangers, so you’ll want to take it slow when hanging up clothes to make sure you don’t overload them.

These wooden hangers are the key to an organized and tidy closet with their uniform look. They come in two classic colorways to choose from.

You’ll find these hangers in several colors—linen, taupe, slate, black, blush, and navy—to accommodate any style preference and match with others you may already have. There isn’t a specific weight capacity provided by the brand, so you’ll want to err on the side of caution and limit how much you put on each hanger.

Whether it’s a graphic tee, concert T-shirt, or plain cotton tee, you’ll want a place to hold these staple garments. Made from velvet, these hangers keep T-shirts in place without unwanted slips, so you can rest assured that they won’t fall off and get eaten by the closet monster. Plus, there’s a chrome swiveled neck hook, so you can hang your garment facing out on the rod while you hold up accessories to plan your outfit.

There isn’t a weight capacity listed, so you won’t want to overload the hangers.

The slim, velvet hangers can keep T-shirts in place in your closet without causing unwanted shoulder bumps and wrinkles.

The Essential Starter Kit comes with 10 coat hangers and trouser bars, five classic shirt hangers, five skirt hangers, and five pant hangers. They are just the right level of curved so you won’t get any unwanted shoulder bumps on the garments after hours or days of hanging. With that said, they are pretty thick, so if you’re looking for space-saving clothes hangers, these aren’t the ones for you.

These hangers are definitely an investment, but if you’re looking for ones that won’t snap with even the lightest of clothes, these are the way to go. Made from beechwood, these hangers offer sleek lines, crease-free shapes, and durable swivel hooks suitable for any type of clothing. The brand has gone through a thorough review from the Forest Stewardship Council to ensure its wood comes from forests that offer environmental, social, and economic benefits.

These hangers aren’t very space-saving, so they’ll take up a decent amount of room in your closet.

This set comes with a variety of shirt, coat, and skirt hangers to keep clothes in place in your closet.

If your clothes need to be steamed, the swivel hook on top allows for easy movement to reach all areas of the garment without moving the entire hanger. Plus, they are available in 12 colors, whether you prefer neutrals like ivory and black or quirky colors like mint green and burgundy.

Amazon is home to almost anything and everything you could possibly want, including the best clothes hangers on a budget. Made from plastic and velvet, these hangers are designed to support up to 10 pounds of dresses, skirts, jackets, hoodies, or trousers. The notched hooks can readily hold slim straps and sleeves up while in the closet so they don’t droop down or fall off as you browse through garments.

These hangers only hold up to 10 pounds. Don’t overload them with too many clothes or they may break.

There are a plethora of color options to match a variety of closets, and the swivel hanger makes garments easy to hang up and rotate when necessary.

The hooks don’t swivel, which can make it slightly more difficult to put away clothes or steam garments, but that’s a marginal problem in comparison to the bountiful benefits of these hangers.

The black color matches any home and closet decor, making these good for all households or tiny apartments where every detail matters. Plus, if you break down the cost, it comes out to about $1.30 per hanger. Considering you can hold so many pieces on a single hanger, these are definitely worth the investment.

With their durable construction and chic look, these thin hangers from The Home Edit are some of the best clothes hangers for closets filled to the brim. Whether you need to stow away heavy winter jackets, jeans, dresses, skirts, or shirts, these wooden hangers can hold up to 90 pounds so you can put multiple pieces on one to fit more in your closet while simultaneously taking up less space.

The set only comes with 30 hangers, so you might need to buy multiple packs if you’re trying to fully stock up a closet.

These hangers complement nearly any closet decor with their solid hue and can hold up to 90 pounds each, ideal for heavy garments like coats, jackets, or jeans.

The Bottom Line

Although they may be on the more expensive side, the best clothes hangers overall are The Home Edit Thin Wood Clothing Hangers since they are durable and hold up to 90 pounds each, meaning more clothes per hanger and more space for you.

What to Know About Clothes Hangers Before Shopping

Durability



Metal and wooden hangers tend to be the most durable having higher weight capacities than their plastic counterparts.

“It's important to look for hangers made from high-quality materials and sturdy enough to hold the weight of your clothes without bending or breaking,” Alsulaiman says.

In general, most clothes hangers typically have a weight capacity that falls between 10 and 15 pounds. However, on the higher end of the spectrum, you might find hangers with weight capacities as large as 90 pounds per hanger. A standard pair of mid-weight jeans weigh about 1 pound, while higher-weighted items like a parka jacket can run around 7 pounds.

Additional Features

Some additional features that the best clothes hangers may have include a swivel hook, notched shoulders, velvet no-slip surface, and clips just to name a few.

A swivel hook makes it easy to look at clothes without removing them from a closet space. Plus, they can make pieces more accessible when they are tucked away in tight corners.

Notched shoulders help keep clothing from slipping off and onto the floor. They are also good for holding shirts and other garments with thin straps.

Clips are designed to keep pants and skirts in place. Although they can be used to hang up shirts, clips are more useful for garments worn on the lower half of the body.

Material

The best clothes hangers are made from metal, wood, and plastic. The material will affect the cost and quality of the hangers, but they all have their advantages and different advantages from appearance to durability.

Metal hangers are usually the most durable, but can also be heavy and take up more space than other options. Wood hangers are a second-best bet since they are durable and stylish. Some plastic hangers are designed to be durable, such as those made from thicker and heavier plastic material, but not all of them.

“Velvet hangers can be a great option as they have a non-slip surface that can help prevent clothes from slipping off,” says Alsulaiman. “They are also more gentle on delicate fabrics than plastic hangers.”

With that said, Alsulaiman adds that plastic hangers can be a more affordable option for those looking for durable clothes hangers.

As a general rule of thumb, wooden hangers are a good option for maintaining the shape of heavy coats or suits, while plastic or metal hangers can be more affordable and durable for everyday wear items.

Space

You’ll want to opt for slim and sleek hangers that won’t take up a lot of space in your closet. If you really want to maximize your space, then you might want to consider using plastic hangers for some of your garments. “If you use plastic hangers with a hole in the middle you can ‘waterfall’ your hangers to add additional vertical space in your wardrobe,” says Miranda.

Additionally, if you can, add more than one item to each hanger. This will allow you to fit more in your closet without having tons of hangers.



Your Questions, Answered

Are curved hangers better?

Generally speaking, yes, curved hangers are better because they are better designed to hold a variety of garments. “Curved hangers can be beneficial for certain garments as they provide a shape that is more tailored to the natural curve of the human body,” says Alsulaiman. “For example, the hanger's gentle slope mimics the shoulders' contour, which can help maintain the shape of jackets, blazers, and suits.”

Additionally, curved hangers are also beneficial for hanging delicate items such as dresses and blouses, as the gentle curve can prevent unwanted creases or wrinkles.

How many clothes hangers do most people need?

To determine how many clothes hangers you need, Alsulaiman recommends taking an inventory of your wardrobe. “As a general rule of thumb, most people will need at least 30-40 hangers to start with, but this number can vary depending on the size of your wardrobe and personal preferences,” Alsulaiman says.

Desiree Miranda, NYC-based stylist and owner of Miranda New York, says that for real shopping lovers and fashionistas, anywhere from 100 to 120 clothing hangers may also be necessary.

How do I know which clothes hangers are right for my clothes?

For starters, Alsulaiman says the best clothes hangers should be the right size and shape for your garment. Additionally, you’ll want to also consider the weight and type of fabric being hung. “For example, a heavy coat will require a sturdier hanger than a lightweight blouse,” she says. “Certain fabrics like delicate silks or satins may require a softer or padded hanger to prevent snagging or creasing.”

As a general rule of thumb, wooden hangers are a good option for maintaining the shape of heavy coats or suits, while plastic or metal hangers can be more affordable and durable for everyday wear items.

Additionally, choosing the best clothes hangers with features such as non-slip surfaces or adjustable clips is also a good idea to help prevent garments from slipping or stretching.

Lastly, Alsulaiman says it’s important to make sure the hanger is appropriately sized for the garment so that it can maintain its shape and avoid any unnecessary creases or wrinkles.

Who We Are

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, home, and commerce. She has been a writer for four years and has been featured in PEOPLE, Taste of Home, Forbes, HuffPost, Cosmopolitan, and more. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. For fashion expertise for this article, she talked with Leena Alsulaiman, style coach and stylist at Anthropologie, and Desiree Miranda, NYC-based stylist and owner of Miranda New York.

