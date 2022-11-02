The 18 Best Christmas Wreaths of 2022 to Spruce Up Your Home for the Holidays

Here, are the best Christmas wreaths of 2022.

Overall, the best Christmas wreath was the Balsam Hill BH Fraser Fir Wreath , an artificial option that comes in five different sizes and four lighting types, and looks just like the real thing.

To find the best Christmas wreaths we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind dimensions, material, weight, lighting, and whether or not it was outdoor-safe. We also consulted Kloner for additional insight.

“When it comes to choosing a wreath, it needs to stay consistent within the design of the home so that it flows,” says Suzy Kloner, founder of Suzy Kloner Design. “Especially as a wreath is often hung on the front door, it’s essentially an introduction to the space and sets the overall tone.”

Finding the best Christmas wreath of 2022 is like going to a farm and finding the best Christmas tree—it exists, but that doesn’t mean it’s hard to narrow down all the options. With considerations such as size, material, weight, lighting, and outdoor safety, it’s difficult to choose the best Christmas wreath for your space.

Best Overall: Balsam Hill BH Fraser Fir Foliage Wreath Balsam Hill View On Balsamhill.com Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in a variety of sizes and lighting styles, and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Keep in Mind: Not every lighting option is available for every size. Overall, the best Christmas wreath is this style by Balsam Hill. The model is designed to mimic the structure, texture, and color of actual evergreens, so you’ll get the experience of a real wreath without maintenance. The wreath is offered in five sizes and four lighting types: battery-powered clear LED, clear LED, clear, and unlit. It’s worth mentioning that not every lighting style is available for every wreath, but if you’re concerned about consistency, each one does have an LED option. The battery-operated lights feature a built-in timer for six hours of use. You can place this wreath indoors or outdoors when covered, thanks to the built-in UV protection. Plus, if you want a cohesive look, there’s also a matching garland and tree as well. Price at time of publish: From $79 Product Details: Dimensions: From 26 inches

From 26 inches Material: Injection-molded PE needles

Injection-molded PE needles Weight: Not listed

Not listed Lighting: Yes

Yes Outdoor Safe: Yes

Best Budget: Etsy Vallari Decor Real Touch Cedar Wreath Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: It has a realistic look and can be used outdoors. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one size and doesn’t have any decor, so it’s only ideal if you prefer a minimal style. There is also an expensive shipping fee. The Vallari Decor Real Touch Cedar Wreath is the best Christmas wreath if you’re in the market for a less expensive option. The handmade wreath has a realistic look and can be used outdoors, so you can use it wherever you see fit in your space. The wreath is only offered in one standard size that will sit pretty on your door without overpowering the space. It also doesn’t feature any lighting or decor, offering the opportunity to either go for a minimalistic look or add your own flair to it. It’s worth noting that while the wreath is less expensive than other styles, there’s an $18 shipping charge that adds to the cost. Price at time of publish: $55 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 inches

24 inches Material: Not listed

Not listed Weight: Not listed

Lighting: No

No Outdoor Safe: Yes

Best Splurge: Williams Sonoma Fresh Noble Fir and Juniper Pre-Lit Wreath Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: This fresh and fragrant wreath comes pre-decorated with lights and a classic mix of natural embellishments. Keep in Mind: Live wreaths require care to last through the season. Faux wreaths have come a long way but they’ll never be able to replicate the magical Christmas smell of a real one, like this pick from Williams Sonoma. Handcrafted of fresh noble fir and cedar, it’s accented with juniper sprigs, dried pinecones, and battery-operated clear white LED lights. The classic style is offered in two sizes: 22 inches and 30 inches. Whether you use it inside or outside, keep in mind that because it’s made with real materials, it requires a bit more maintenance than faux styles. According to Williams Sonoma, it can last up to three months with proper care. Unlike some other styles, the wreath comes with a battery to make setup even easier. Plus, there’s a power switch on the back of the wreath, so you don’t have to keep it illuminated at all times. Price at time of publish: From $110 Product Details: Dimensions: From 22 inches

From 22 inches Material: Fresh noble fir, cedar, and juniper sprigs with dried spruce pinecones

Fresh noble fir, cedar, and juniper sprigs with dried spruce pinecones Weight: From four pounds

From four pounds Lighting: Yes

Yes Outdoor Safe: Yes

Best Lighted: Balsam Hill White Berry Cypress Wreath Balsam Hill View On Balsamhill.com Why You Should Get It: In addition to lighting, it’s also adorned with faux berries for a more decorative look. Plus, there’s a built-in timer. Keep in Mind: Batteries are not included, so you’ll have to purchase them separately. The Balsam Hill White Berry Cypress Wreath is the best Christmas wreath to consider if you prefer a decorative, illuminated style. The wreath, which is offered in four sizes, features 30-60 lights and is adorned with faux berries that’ll make a statement wherever you hang it. The LED globe lights are battery-operated, meaning it runs on a 24-hour cycle of eight hours on, and 16 hours off. The look of faux cedar, bay laurel, and cypress leaves with white berry sprays offers a classic yet fresh look. If you want to spread the look around your space, you can also get a garland, swag, and even a potted tree in the same style. Price at time of publish: From $89 Product Details: Dimensions: From 18 inches

From 18 inches Material: Not listed

Not listed Weight: Not listed

Not listed Lighting: Yes

Best for Outdoors: Grandin Road All Is Bright Cordless Wreath Grandin Road View On Grandinroad.com Why You Should Get It: It’s adorned with shatterproof ornaments, which are ideal for both hanging and storing the wreath. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t include the necessary batteries to set it up, so you’ll have to purchase them separately. Vivid and shiny ornaments, glittery twigs, and bright lights make this Grandin Road style guarantee you’ll be able to see this wreath from the street, making it the best Christmas wreath of 2022 to hang outdoors. The wreath is offered in two sizes as well, so there’s an option for both narrow and wide doors. The wreath is designed with convenience in mind as it features shatterproof ornaments and battery-operated lights. The lighting can be set manually or set on a timer depending on your preferences. Just keep in mind that the wreath doesn’t come with batteries, so you’ll have to purchase them separately. While the wreath certainly makes a statement on its own, you can go for a maximalist look with a matching garland, urn filler, door swag, and window box filler as well. Price at time of publish: From $120 Product Details: Dimensions: From 24 inches

From 24 inches Material: Grapevine, plastic, and metal

Grapevine, plastic, and metal Weight: From 2 pounds

2 pounds Lighting: Yes

Best Large: Frontgate Majestic Holiday Cordless Wreath Frontgate View On Frontgate Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in two sizes, has a realistic look, and is adorned with lighting and faux pine cones. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other similar styles. The Frontgate Majestic Holiday Cordless Wreath is the best Christmas wreath if you’re in the market for an oversized style. Layers of textured and tonal greens offer a lush look. Plus, bright lights and pops of pinecone make it even more of a statement piece. The wreath is offered in two larger sizes, so you can choose which suits your space best. Although the wreath is a bit more expensive than other styles, it appears lifelike and can be used inside or outside. The lights operate on a timer of eight hours on and 16 hours off, but can also be manually turned on and off as well as programmed to your own schedule. Price at time of publish: From $136 Product Details: Dimensions: From 28 inches

From 28 inches Material: Polyethylene, PVC, wire, and lifelike pine cones

Polyethylene, PVC, wire, and lifelike pine cones Weight: From 4 pounds

From 4 pounds Lighting: Yes

Yes Outdoor Safe: Yes

Best Small: Afloral Real Touch Norfolk Pine Wreath Afloral View On Afloral.com Why You Should Get It: The faux wreath has a realistic touch and feel. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t feature any lighting or other decorative details. Afloral’s Real Touch Norfolk Pine Wreath is the best Christmas wreath for your home if you’re looking for a natural look and feel, a small size, or both. The wreath is made with lifelike branches that offer a similar experience to a real wreath and won’t take up too much space in your home. The wreath is ideal for indoor use, but you can use it in a sheltered outdoor space as well. The design doesn’t feature any lighting or other decorative details, so it’s ideal if you prefer a minimal look or want to add your own design style to it. If you like the look of it, however, there are also matching 60-inch garlands, 180-inch garlands, a tree, and branches as well. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 inches

24 inches Material: Plastic, natural grapevine, and wire

Plastic, natural grapevine, and wire Weight: Not listed

Not listed Lighting: No

Best Mini: Brooke & Lou Cedar Wreath Brooke & Lou View On Brookeandlou.com Why You Should Get It: It’s less expensive than other options and has a minimal look that’ll work well with other decorations you have. Keep in Mind: It’s not meant to be used outdoors. A smaller size doesn’t equate to limited potential—in fact, it’s quite the opposite. Coming in at just 10 inches and with the look of real cedar, this Brooke & Lou pick is the best Christmas wreath if you’re in need of a smaller option for your space. The wreath has a traditional, simple look and doesn’t feature any lighting or decorative elements. Thanks to its size, it can be placed on a window, styled as a centerpiece with candles in the middle, or hung on a bookshelf. Since it’s less expensive than other styles, you can even stock up on a few and style them however you see fit. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Dimensions: 10 inches

10 inches Material: Plastic

Plastic Weight: Not listed

Not listed Lighting: No

No Outdoor Safe: No

Best White/Flocked: National Tree Company Sheffield Spruce Flocked Wreath Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Kohls.com Why You Should Get It: It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor decoration. Plus, each light operates individually, so the other lights will continue to operate even if one cracks. Keep in Mind: The snow detail could shed, so you’ll want to be mindful of where you place it. Flocking can be fickle—too little and it looks patchy, too much and it creates a mess. However, this 24-inch indoor/outdoor option gets it just right and is one of the best Christmas wreaths to consider for your home. In addition to a snow-like appearance, the tree features subtle lighting throughout for an added decorative element. Each light operates individually, so the other lights will continue to operate even if one cracks and stops working. Plus, the branches themselves are created with the brand’s Feel Real technology, which means they used real tree branches as a mold to make the wreath appear more authentic. Just keep in mind that the show detail could potentially shed, so keep that in mind when you’re choosing where to hang it. Price at time of publish: $41 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 inches

24 inches Material: Polyethylene

Polyethylene Weight: 2.2 pounds

2.2 pounds Lighting: Yes

Yes Outdoor Safe: Yes

Best with Florals: Terrain Preserved Floral Gradient Wreath Anthropologie View On Anthropologie View On Shopterrain.com Why You Should Get It: The asymmetrical design and natural materials create a unique take on the winter wreath. Plus, you can use this design all year long. Keep in Mind: Dried flowers are delicate, so you’ll need to handle the wreath with extra care. It’s also only offered in one size and is more expensive than other styles. For a nontraditional take, this Terrain floral style is the best Christmas wreath of 2022 for your home. The 22-inch wreath is made with a mix of organic twigs and wildflowers, offering dynamic texture and stylish flair wherever you place it. The asymmetrical design features a variety of natural materials, like quail brush twigs, artemisia, sweet annie, white larkspur, and German statice. You can use it inside or sheltered outside, but you’ll want to be mindful that it’s made of more fragile materials than other wreaths. The design is a bit of a splurge compared to other wreaths. However, given its non-traditional style, you may want to keep this one hanging all year long, so you’re sure to get a ton of use out of it. Price at time of publish: $128 Product Details: Dimensions: 22 inches

22 inches Material: Quail brush twigs, artemisia, sweet Annie, white larkspur, and german statice

Quail brush twigs, artemisia, sweet Annie, white larkspur, and german statice Weight: Not listed

Not listed Lighting: No

No Outdoor Safe: Yes

Best Modern: Best Selling Home Decor 24 in. Champagne Glitter Battery Operated Pre-Lit Warm White LED Artificial Christmas Wreath Lowes View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It’s less expensive than other styles and has a nontraditional style you may want to use all year. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one size and is not meant to be used outdoors. This 24-inch wreath may not be in the typical reds and greens, but it’s the best Christmas wreath if you prefer a more modern look. The wreath evokes all the magic and warmth of the holidays thanks to glittery branches and shimmery LED lights. Battery-operated with a built-in timer, this wreath is programmed to come on for six hours and shut off for the next 18. However, you can turn it on and off manually too. It’s only offered in one size and rated for indoor use however thanks to the nontraditional design, you may want to keep it hanging in your home all year long. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 inches

24 inches Material: Iron, craft paper, and glitter

Iron, craft paper, and glitter Weight: Not listed

Not listed Lighting: Yes

Yes Outdoor Safe: No

Best Dried/Preserved: Etsy Endless Blossoms Preserved Leaf Wreath Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: It’s handmade and offered in three sizes. Keep in Mind: The preserved wreaths make it a more fragile style. There’s nothing quite like natural beauty, and this preserved leaf wreath is proof. The organic caspia, salal leaves, bell grass with pods, and grabia flowers are unbelievably vibrant, so much so that they almost don’t look real. Part of what makes this style one of the best Christmas wreaths is you can choose from three sizes: 18, 20, and 24 inches. Each should fit on a standard exterior door, though you’ll want to make sure that it’s protected behind a storm dorm to prevent damage. There’s no lighting in this handmade style but thanks to the striking colors and textures you won’t miss them. It’s worth noting that since it’s made with natural materials it may be a bit more fragile, so be sure to handle it with care when hanging it and storing it. Price at time of publish: From $89 Product Details: Dimensions: From 18 inches

From 18 inches Material: Styrofoam, caspia, salal leaves, bell grass with pods, and grabia flower

Styrofoam, caspia, salal leaves, bell grass with pods, and grabia flower Weight: Not listed

Not listed Lighting: No

No Outdoor Safe: Yes

Best with Eucalyptus: Williams Sonoma Eucalyptus & Mixed Greens Faux Wreath, 24” Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: It offers the look of fresh greens without the need of maintenance. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one size. For a textured style that incorporates eucalyptus, you can’t go wrong with this pick from Williams Sonoma. The wreath mixes a variety of faux greenery for a lush look you may want to keep hanging in your home when the holidays are over. The 24-inch diameter is ideal for an exterior door. If used outside, however, it should be used in a covered area to keep it safe. Although it’s a more expensive option, it does have a year-round appeal and versatility that makes it an even better investment. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 inches

24 inches Material: PVC and iron wire

PVC and iron wire Weight: 1 pound, 4 ounces

1 pound, 4 ounces Lighting: No

No Outdoor Safe: Yes

Best Evergreen: L.L. Bean Traditional Christmas Balsam Wreath L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Why You Should Get It: It’s decorated with real pinecones, faux crab apples, and holly berries, as well as a weather-resistant bow. It also comes with an over-the-door-hanger, making it easier to set up. Keep in Mind: Since it’s handcrafted, sizes may vary from wreath to wreath. What do you get when you combine four pounds of balsam greenery with pinecones, a classic red bow, and faux fruit? A fragrant, handmade wreath, like this L.L. Bean style. The traditional wreath even comes with an over-the-door hanger, so you can easily set it up for the holidays. The wreath is decorated with real pinecones, faux crab apples, and holly berries, as well as a weather-resistant bow, so you won’t have to worry about damage from the outdoors. It’s offered in a 24-inch size, though it’s worth noting that since it’s handcrafted the sizes may vary. Price at time of publish: $55 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 inches

24 inches Material: Maine and Canada balsam, real pinecones, weather-resistant bow, faux crab apples, and holly berries

Maine and Canada balsam, real pinecones, weather-resistant bow, faux crab apples, and holly berries Weight: Four pounds

Four pounds Lighting: No

Best Pinecone: Ballard Designs Pinecone Wreath Ballard Designs View On Ballard Designs Why You Should Get It: The handmade design features a jute hanging loop. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one size and it has a nontraditional style, so it depends on your preferences. For a nontraditional take on a traditional holiday detail, consider this Ballard Designs pick. Authentic pinecones in a range of sizes are hand woven together, creating a one-of-a-kind wreath with amazing dimensions. Although the 24-inch diameter is fairly standard, the 5.75” depth is a little bigger than most traditional wreaths, which might create the illusion of being oversized for your space. Like many wreaths, it can be used outdoors as long as it’s covered. Instead of hanging it the day after Thanksgiving like most Christmas decorations, you can use this one throughout the fall and then add a bow later to make it more festive. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 inches

24 inches Material: Pinecones and twigs

Pinecones and twigs Weight: Not listed

Not listed Lighting: No

No Outdoor Safe: Yes

Best Boxwood: Garnet Hill Preserved Boxwood Wreath Garnet Hill View On Garnethill.com Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in either one larger size or a set of three smaller ones, so you can choose which is best for your space. Keep in Mind: It’s not safe for outdoor use. If your Christmas decor style is clean and understated, a preserved boxwood pick like this Garnet Hill design is the best Christmas wreath for your home. The wreath is offered in either one larger size or a set of three smaller ones, so you can choose which is best for your space. Whether you choose the larger singular pick or the set of three smaller ones, the minimal style of this wreath will seamlessly blend into your space. The smaller eight-inch size even comes with an ivory mesh ribbon for added holiday flair and easy hanging. Overall, these wreaths are meant for indoor use. If you live in a dry climate, however, be aware that these wreaths should be lightly misted with water from time to time. Price at time of publish: From $99 Product Details: Dimensions: From eight inches

From eight inches Material: Preserved boxwood greenery and ivory mesh ribbon (small rounds only)

Preserved boxwood greenery and ivory mesh ribbon (small rounds only) Weight: Not listed

Not listed Lighting: No

No Outdoor Safe: No

Best Berry: Crate & Barrel Faux Berry Wreath Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: It looks way more realistic (and lasts a lot longer) than most others. Keep in Mind: The white wreath doesn’t come in the mini size. When it comes to a berry-adorned design, you can’t go wrong with this Crate & Barrel pick. The wreath features sturdy and substantial berries, bendable twigs, and an all-around durable design that makes it one of the best Christmas wreaths for your home. The wreath is available in three sizes: 14, 30, and 32 inches. Just keep in mind that the smallest style is only available in red. Regardless of which size or color you choose, you can hang this wreath outdoors. Just make sure it’s in a covered area to prevent any damage. Price at time of publish: From $40 Product Details: Dimensions: From 14 inches

From 14 inches Material: Polyfoam, twigs, and wire

Polyfoam, twigs, and wire Weight: Not listed

Not listed Lighting: No

No Outdoor Safe: Yes