Overall, our pick for the best Christmas tree topper is the Glitter Starburst Tree Topper from West Elm. It’s easy to attach to real or faux trees, and its glittery coating shines bright from the top, creating an eye-catching final touch for Christmas tree pictures and holiday cheer.

To find the best Christmas tree toppers, we’ve researched a variety of picks and considered factors like dimensions, material, and lighting. In addition to Spaulding, we also consulted Joan Gair, interior design expert at Housetastic; Jillian Tull, a merchant for Ballard Designs; and Christine Mango, holiday designer and producer.

“People need a Christmas tree topper that is both functional and decorative,” says Tara Spaulding, interior design coordinator for Patio Productions. “A good tree topper should be a focal point of the holiday decorating scheme, but it should also serve as a functional element of the tree. When choosing a tree topper, you need to consider the overall aesthetic of the room and what you plan on using the tree for.”

There’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit than by putting up a tree and decorating it with sentimental ornaments. As the final element on your tree, a Christmas tree topper adds a defining, personalized touch. There are tons of options out there, including hats and ribbons as well as the classic angels and stars, so you can find the best Christmas tree topper to fit your decorating style.

Add some height and an artful element to your Christmas tree with this finial topper. Red glass bulbs featuring ornate jeweled embellishments with gold accents match seamlessly with traditional holiday decorations, giving the appearance of ornaments stacked on top of each other. Designed by Christopher Radko, this topper is elegant, sophisticated, and easy to assemble. Simply place the tapered gold base at the top of your tree, and let it do its magic as a glistening finishing touch.

Keep in Mind: It’s tall so make sure there’s room between the top of your tree and the ceiling.

Why You Should Get It: This ornate throwback topper brings a stately, design-forward look to traditional style trees.

Let the kids help add the final touches of holiday decorating with this soft, sturdy felt tree topper from French Knot. This angel tree topper is lightweight and simply rests on top of the tree—it’s not secured by a clip or spiral base. The playful felt construction not only makes it the best Christmas tree topper suitable for a whimsical, colorful themed kids’ tree but also helps preserve the topper if little hands happen to accidentally drop it or knock it off the tree. Handcrafted from Nepal, this colorful holiday decoration is truly one of a kind.

Keep in Mind: It’s extremely lightweight so you’ll want to make sure it’s sturdy up on the top of your tree.

Why You Should Get It: Soft felt construction makes this a safe choice for a youthful kids’ tree.

Let your tree truly be the star of the show with this statement-making oversized topper. Steel and glass beads accent this handcrafted snowflake, setting it apart as the sparkling focal point of your tree. Simply slide the spiral base over your tree’s topmost branch, and let the silvery dendrites nestle into the branches as though this snowflake topper floated down from the sky. While the price point is on the higher side, we think the unique design of this topper makes it a worthwhile investment that can be used for many years. Also keep in mind, the topper is only available in one color, so you’ll want to make sure it matches the rest of your Christmas decorations.

Keep in Mind: When it comes to cleaning the topper, don’t use harsh chemical and abrasive cleaners.

Why You Should Get It: The intricate design makes this special topper a show-stopping addition to your family tree.

If your style leans modern with some retro flair, then you’ll want to consider this three-dimensional glittering beauty from Crate and Barrel. While it isn’t your traditional five-point star, this glitzy starburst topper brings a modern, minimalistic flourish to any Christmas tree. The spiral plastic base slides over most tree tips effortlessly, but it may require adjusting if placed atop a narrow tree. If handled with care, this delicate plastic topper will see many holidays to come as a sparkling tree top trimming.

Keep in Mind: The spiral base may be too wide for small or narrow trees.

Why You Should Get It: This plastic topper meets the needs of many current Christmas aesthetics with its minimalist design and lots of glitter.

Bring your love for nature into your home with this metal tree topper featuring two beautiful red cardinals sitting perched inside a shining gold star. Crafted by Terri Steiger, this topper also features vibrant gem details and an eye-catching leaf and berry design reminiscent of holly bushes. Whether you decide to get this for yourself or someone else, the topper arrives in a gift box for safekeeping year round and can be paired with the matching tree skirt that’s sold separately. Since this topper is metal, it may require extra support to stand upright atop your tree. It’s also important to note that the birds are only visible on one side, so if you want a topper that looks good from all angles, this may not be the best choice.

Why You Should Get It: Pops of red make this sturdy metal topper a festive pick for nature-inspired decorating themes.

Made from recycled plastic, this festive snowflake topper features 30 tiny light bulbs that emit a soft, welcoming glow onto your tree’s evergreen branches. It’s a great choice for small trees, too, whether you’re decorating a child’s room, dining room, or cozy den. With its clip-on base, this wintry topper easily attaches to the top of the tree and stays in place. To turn it on, all you need to do is plug in the two pronged plug to your tree’s string lights, then stand back and marvel at the magic.

Keep in Mind: There is no central bulb, so fixing a burned out light will be a challenge.

Why You Should Get It: This topper doesn’t require much effort to assemble—a clip-on mechanism makes it easy for decorators at all skill levels.

This delicate angel tree topper is handcrafted from capiz shells which cast warm, diffused light upon your tree. Choose from two sizes—the small topper comes with a detachable 1-foot pole stand and the larger one includes a 2-foot stand for larger trees. The smaller topper can even be used as a table centerpiece for holiday feasts or as a night light once the season has passed. Two replacement bulbs and a 5-foot long cord are included. Packing up this delicate figurine is a cinch—just remove the detachable wings and put the angel safely back in the box until next year.

Keep in Mind: This topper is available in two sizes, so be sure to measure the distance between the tip of the tree and your ceiling.

Why You Should Get It: This lit-from-within topper brings a high-quality handmade touch to your Christmas tree.

You can’t go wrong with a classic star as your tree topper. This five-point sparkling beauty is dusted with gold glitter and features a cut-out 3D effect, adding depth and dimension. The classic design reminds us fondly of trees you’d see at a Christmas festival or parade. We also love that the gold coil base easily installs on the top of a tree so you can put the final touch on your holiday centerpiece in just a few minutes.

Why You Should Get It: This affordable topper in a classic shape pairs well with any decorating theme.

The beauty is in the details on this topper with colorful saddle blankets depicting Thomas Kinkade’s most classic holiday illustrations draped over each flying reindeer. The topper operates on a three-hour automatic timer so you can watch it go round and round while watching your favorite holiday movie. Remember to keep it positioned completely vertical and upright for best use and viewing.

This animated tree topper slowly rotates around the top of your tree just like Santa and his reindeer taking a trip around the world on Christmas Eve. It’s handcrafted and hand-painted making this unique topper serve as its own holiday decoration while illuminating the top of your tree.

Keep in Mind: Positioning and assembling the topper may require lots of adjustments.

Why You Should Get It: This mesmerizing topper rotates around the tree for a whimsical effect that kids and adults will appreciate.

Some tree toppers transcend time like this angel from The Holiday Aisle. Available in gold or white, this celestial figurine adds elegance reminiscent of times gone by. For optimal positioning, place the angel at a slight angle to create the appearance of her looking down over the tree and its spectators. While it doesn’t light up, this cherubic topper’s gilded garments do add a bit of shine. At nearly 16 inches tall, be sure you have enough ceiling room so this topper can stand fully upright. And, despite its stately look, this plastic topper only weighs 1 pound so it won’t weigh down the tip of your tree.

Keep in Mind: It’s not actually vintage, just designed with a retro look.

Why You Should Get It: This classic topper brings a nostalgic look and feel to your tree.

The holidays are the season to go big or go home. So, treat yourself to this luxury Christmas tree topper from Christopher Radko. Made from hand-crafted glass and metal, this is the best Christmas tree topper for taking center stage. Secure it at the top of your tree and let the shimmering star sit high above as you decorate, host a holiday gathering, or open presents. It is more expensive, but we think it’s a worthy splurge since it is handcrafted in Poland and delicately made to stand the test of time. If you want to make a statement, go for the glitz and glamour during the holidays by adding this impressive topper to your tree.

Keep in Mind: It’s extremely fragile so you’ll want to make sure it’s sturdy in place and your tree doesn’t have any unwanted movement.

Why You Should Get It: This ornate tree topper, embellished with metal accents, will be a showstopper collectible item for years to come.

Just keep in mind that this tree topper doesn’t light up, so you’ll want to make sure you add lots of twinkly lights or have natural lighting to make it pop.

One of our best Christmas tree decorating tips is to make your holiday decorations unique and personal. Since the holidays are about traditions, we love that this customizable Christmas tree topper can be passed down. This topper is hand-bent and welded from stainless steel to create a durable, high-quality decoration that will last for years to come. Plus, you can choose from the following color options: copper, silver, gold, white, or black.

Keep in Mind: This topper is handmade, so each one may be a bit different from what is depicted.

Why You Should Get It: This isn’t your stereotypical angel or star but instead a personalized keepsake.

Overall, the best Christmas tree topper is the West Elm Glitter Starburst Tree Topper. This topper is easy to install thanks to its spiral base that elegantly sits atop real and fake trees. Unlike other tree toppers, this one doesn’t light up, but the gold glitter-dusted star creates an eye-catching focal point that is at once modern and whimsical. And with a price tag of $20, it’s hard to beat this topper’s value and versatile style. If it happens to get dirty, simply wipe the topper with a soft, dry cloth, and it’ll be back to looking good as new.

Why You Should Get It: Easy installation and a universally appealing design make this affordable tree topper our top pick.

The Bottom Line

There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to holiday decor, but if you’re looking for the best Christmas tree topper with a timeless, festive look, we recommend the Glitter Starburst tree topper from West Elm as our best overall pick. This elegant, simple topper won us over for its versatile style, affordable price, well-proportioned size and ease of assembly.

What to Know About Christmas Tree Toppers Before Shopping

Size

Before buying a Christmas tree topper, you’ll want to consider not only the size of the topper, but also the size of your tree.

“You will need to consider the size of the topper and whether it will look right on the tree,” Gair says. “Also, you’ll want to think about the height and whether the topper will be touching the ceiling or if it won’t fit altogether.”

Tulle says that while the size of the tree and ceiling matters, you’ll also want to consider the thickness of the stem when choosing a topper so you can rest assured that it’ll fit nicely.

Material

It’s a personal preference when it comes down to the material of a Christmas tree topper. Some are made out of glass while others are made from plastic and metal—it depends on the type and the brand. With that in mind, the material of the topper is an indication of how durable it will be.

For example, Mango says that if you’re looking to put your Christmas tree outside, plastic toppers tend to be the most durable and designed to withstand the elements.

Glass toppers will be more fragile and have a higher likelihood of breaking with movement while metal and plastic stay in place without much movement. And if they happen to fall, they likely won’t completely break.

Lighting

Many tree toppers that light up usually need to be plugged into an outlet or use battery power. A lit topper is a great way to draw attention to the top of the tree, especially if it’s a big star or gleaming angel. However, sometimes a lit tree topper, in addition to Christmas tree lights, can feel a bit like overkill. To figure out what you prefer, try out both lighted and unlit tree toppers to see which one best fits your holiday vision.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you install a Christmas tree topper?

Once you found the best Christmas tree topper for your style, it’s time to install it. Installation will vary based on the type of topper and tree you have. In general, here are a few tips to help keep your tree topper steady and in-tact all season long.

Spaulding says the first few essentials you need to install a Christmas tree topper are a screwdriver and ladder—so you can reach the tip top of the tree.

“After that, find where on the top of your tree it would be best for your topper to go. Once you've decided on that spot, take one end of the screwdriver and slowly drill through the trunk of the tree until you reach its center point, and then, put in your tree topper,” Spaulding says.

For more standard Christmas tree toppers like angels and stars, Mango suggests cutting the tip of the tree down so the funnel rests just above the branches to offer a more balanced look. “I often wire the angel on so she is slightly angled downward as if she’s looking over the tree and admirers,” Mango says.

You’ll want to read the instruction manual for your specific Christmas tree topper, but this is standard advice for most toppers.

Do you need a Christmas tree topper?

No, you don’t need a Christmas tree topper.

“A tree can look just as beautiful without a topper,” Mango says.

However, one might opt for a topper, as Spaulding says, many don’t consider their tree to be “complete” without one. They are a nice touch and can make a tree look more polished and photogenic, but they aren’t a necessity.

Can Christmas tree toppers be used outdoors?

Once again, this depends on the type of Christmas tree topper and the environment. “Some Christmas tree toppers can be used outdoors,” Gair says. “However, you need to be aware of how the materials will react to the elements. Some materials won’t be suitable for use outdoors, so it’s important to select one that can withstand rain and snow.”

If in doubt, Gair suggests finding the best Christmas tree topper that is specifically designed for outdoor use.



Who We Are

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, home, and commerce. She has been a writer for three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, Taste of Home, Forbes, HuffPost, Cosmopolitan and more. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

The experts interviewed for this article include Tara Spaulding, interior design coordinator for Patio Productions, Joan Gair, interior design expert at Housetastic, Jillian Tull, a merchant for Ballard Designs, and Christine Mango, holiday designer and producer.