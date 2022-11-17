Shopping The 11 Best Christmas Tree Stands of 2022 The Krinner Tree Genie XXL Christmas Tree Stand supports large trees and requires no assembly. By Casey Clark Casey Clark Casey Clark is a freelance writer who covers home, beauty, and style. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on November 17, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered Who We Are In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon If you’re anything like us, decorating your Christmas tree is one of your most enjoyable, treasured holiday traditions. Seeing ornaments glisten amongst the tree lights always evokes magical memories. Keep your Christmas tree the center of attention and prevent potential disaster with a sturdy, reliable tree stand. While aesthetics are important, they aren’t everything. The best Christmas tree stand should be easy to assemble and provide a strong base for your elegant evergreen. “The most important thing to look for in a Christmas tree stand is stability,” said Tara Spaulding, interior design coordinator for Patio Productions. “A stable base will ensure that the tree stays upright, and it will also prevent tipping over or falling over.” With that in mind, to find the best Christmas tree stands, we researched a variety of picks and considered factors like dimensions, material, tree type, maximum tree height, water capacity, and diameter. In addition to Spaulding, we consulted Christine Mango, holiday designer, and producer, for her expertise. We chose the Krinner Tree Genie XXL Christmas Tree Stand as our best Christmas tree stand overall for its versatility and universal appeal. This do-it-all stand supports trees up to 12 feet tall, holds up to 2.5 gallons of water, and requires no assembly. Here are our picks for the best Christmas tree stands. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Krinner Tree Genie XXL at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Wayfair Basics Artificial Tree Stand at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Rotating: Home Heritage Rotating Artificial Christmas Tree Metal Stand at Amazon Jump to Review Best Rolling: TreeNest Moveable Artificial Tree Stand at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Metal: L.L.Bean Heirloom Cast Iron Christmas Tree Stand at L.L.Bean Jump to Review Best for Small Trees: Cinco Express Christmas Tree Stand at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Large Trees: JACK-POST Steel Christmas Tree Stand at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Artificial Trees: Spornit 360-Degrees Rotating Adjustable Christmas Tree Stand at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Tabletop Trees: TreeNest Artificial Tree Stand at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Decorative: AllModern Cosmopolitan Life Tree Stand at Allmodern.com Jump to Review Best Overall: Krinner Tree Genie XXL 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ace Hardware Why You Should Get It: This Christmas tree stand requires no assembly and makes tree setup hassle-free thanks to a clever foot pedal.Keep in Mind: This tree stand is heavy, so you’ll want to carefully plan where you place your tree because, after it’s set up, it may be tricky to move. When it’s time to assemble your Christmas tree for the holidays, opt for this large stand from Krinner. The stand requires no assembly and features a very handy foot pedal that secures and aligns the tree in seconds—that’s right, no screws or time-consuming wrenches. It even has a security lock to ensure the tree stays in place. This stand supports trees up to 12 feet tall, so you’ll be covered if you have an average-sized Christmas tree that’s between 7 and 9 feet. The reservoir holds 2.5 gallons of water and features an automatic water-level indicator to help preserve freshness. Instead of guessing when your tree may need replenishment, the indicator provides a hassle-free way to check the water level. The tree stand is a bit heavy, so you’ll want to be sure you know exactly where you want your tree to go before assembling it. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 6 inchesWeight: 18 poundsMaterial: MetalTree Type: RealMaximum Tree Height: 12 feetMaximum Trunk Diameter: 7 inchesWater Capacity: 2.5 gallons Best Budget: Wayfair Basics Artificial Tree Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: When it’s time to stow it away for the season, this stand folds up for easy storage.Keep in Mind: This stand can’t support trees taller than 7.9 feet. Whether you’re sticking to a tight budget or need affordable stands to support multiple trees around the house, this simple metal stand is of great value. Ready to hold an artificial tree between 6 and 8 feet tall, the stand provides an unobtrusive base for the pièce de résistance of your holiday decor. The minimalist design doesn't detract from your tree's beauty and is appealing enough that it won’t be an eyesore if you don’t have a decorative tree collar to cover it. You’ll want to make sure the three tightening screws are secure to keep the tree upright, but other than that, this stand is easy to assemble. There are grippers on the bottom to keep the stand sturdy and prevent unwanted marks on the floor. When the holidays end, and it’s time to put the stand away, it collapses down to a size small enough to tuck into a closet or box until next year. Price at time of publish: $41 Product Details: Dimensions: 28 x 28 x 10 inchesWeight: 3 poundsMaterial: SteelTree Type: ArtificialMaximum Tree Height: 7.9 feetMaximum Trunk Diameter: 1.25 inchesWater Capacity: Not applicable Best Rotating: Home Heritage Electric 360-Degrees Rotating Artificial Christmas Tree Metal Stand Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Why You Should Get It: This unique stand allows you to view all of your ornaments from multiple angles.Keep in Mind: Some noise may be detectable when the stand is in motion. After spending hours decorating your Christmas tree, you’ll want to bask in all of its glory from every angle—and a rotating stand allows you to do just that. This electric stand takes your Christmas tree display to the next level by smoothly rotating to provide beautiful views of all your ornaments. Made from steel, this Christmas tree stand supports trees up to 120 pounds and 9 feet tall. If those features aren’t enough, you’ll appreciate the built-in outlets that allow you to connect lights to your tree for an easy, all-in-one setup. This stand is available in seven colors, including brown, black, dark green, gold, red, and silver, to match every holiday aesthetic. For assembly, stick the base of the tree into the hole and watch your tree stand upright all season long. Although the stand doesn’t fold for neat storage, it’s still small enough to keep in the attic until next winter without taking up too much space. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Dimensions: 22 x 22 x 9 inchesWeight: 15 poundsMaterial: Alloy steelTree Type: ArtificialMaximum Tree Height: 9 feetMaximum Trunk Diameter: 1.75 inchesWater Capacity: Not applicable The 13 Best Christmas Tree Toppers of 2022 for Ringing in the Season Best Rolling: TreeNest Moveable Artificial Tree Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The wheels make it easy to move the Christmas tree between rooms without taking it apart and creating a mess.Keep in Mind: You’ll likely want to use a tree skirt or collar as aesthetics are lacking. When it comes to holiday decorating, it’s always nice to have options. Maybe the initial placement of your tree doesn’t mesh with the flow of your home or maybe you like to assemble your tree first and then decide on a final location. In either case, a rolling stand gives you free rein to design (and redesign) as much as you like. This simple steel stand features four retractable caster wheels that expand to offer more stability for trees of different sizes. The wheels also lock in place so you don’t have to worry about accidentally sending it rolling across the room. It can support trees up to nearly eight-feet tall with a maximum trunk diameter of three inches. It’s available in green and black to seamlessly blend into the background. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Dimensions: 23.2 x 23.2 x 7.5 inchesWeight: 3.37 poundsMaterial: SteelTree Type: ArtificialMaximum Tree Height: 7.9 feetMaximum Trunk Diameter: 3 inchesWater Capacity: Not applicable Best Metal: L.L.Bean Heirloom Cast Iron Christmas Tree Stand L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Why You Should Get It: For those larger trees, this metal stand is made to withstand heavy weight and pressure for a straight and aligned appearance.Keep in Mind: It’s heavy, so you’ll want to proceed with caution during assembly. Spaulding mentioned that metal tree stands are more durable and better for heavier and taller trees. Additionally, they are ideal if you have pets and children who may be prone to pull and tug on your precious tree. If that sounds familiar, you’ll want to invest in a metal Christmas tree stand. Although they may be more expensive, they’ll cost less than replacing a fallen tree and broken ornaments. This decorative cast iron stand features a handmade design, which stands out in comparison to other less decorative stands. (You may not even want to use a tree skirt or collar!) The spike in the center of the stand provides stability for trees up to 8 feet tall. Since the base is heavy, it has the potential to damage floors. However, this stand includes foot pads to prevent scratches and marks on wood floors. And although this stand has a high price tag, it’ll last you for years with its urethane finish and powder coating that prevents rusting and chipping. Price at time of publish: $149 Product Details: Dimensions: 14 x 14 inchesWeight: 20 poundsMaterial: Cast ironTree Type: RealMaximum Tree Height: 8 feetMaximum Trunk Diameter: 5 inchesWater Capacity: Not listed Best for Small Trees: Cinco Express Christmas Tree Stand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The push-pull locking system makes it easy to secure your tree in place without hassle.Keep in Mind: This stand is made from plastic, so it won’t look as nice under your tree. This plastic tree stand is made to support trees up to 8 feet tall and features a push-pull lock system that allows for easy assembly. There are also an additional three pins at the base of the stand to provide an extra layer of security and lock the tree in place before the final adjustment. To keep the Christmas tree looking as fresh as possible, utilize the reservoir that holds up to 1.3 gallons of water. While it doesn’t have an automatic indicator to signal when a refill is needed, it is easy to check the water level with a quick glimpse. Plastic isn’t the prettiest material for a Christmas tree stand, so you may want to use a tree skirt or collar to dress it up. At just $30, though, this is a budget-friendly option that comes with all of the standard features you’ll need to secure your Christmas tree. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 16 x 16 x 7 inchesWeight: 3.25 poundsMaterial: PlasticTree Type: Real or artificialMaximum Tree Height: 8 feetMaximum Trunk Diameter: 6 inchesWater Capacity: 1.3 gallons The 13 Best Christmas Lights for Festive Illumination of 2022 Best for Large Trees: JACK-POST Steel Christmas Tree Stand 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This stand has a large water capacity making it ideal for large, thirsty trees.Keep in Mind: The leg span takes up quite a bit of floor space. While you probably won’t have a Christmas tree the size of the one at Rockefeller Center, you may still have one larger than most (i.e. taller than 9 feet.) Add some decorations into the equation, and that’s one heavy tree. For extremely tall trees, not just any stand will do. A strong and durable stand like this alloy steel one is ideal for big trees with its wide base and adjustable corrosion-resistant spikes. This stand will support a tree trunk up to 6.5 inches in diameter and up to 12 feet tall. It comes with four eye bolts that screw into the tree to stabilize it and welded steel legs with protective caps to prevent floor damage. Larger trees need a bit more to hold them up, and this stand does that and then some. Lastly, you’ll want to utilize its 1.7-gallon reservoir to make sure your tree stays fresh every day during the holiday season. Keep in mind the leg span is very wide at 29 inches, and the stand may not fit under standard tree collars or skirts. Price at time of publish: From $78 Product Details: Dimensions: 23 x 23 x 7 inchesWeight: 11 poundsMaterial: Alloy steelTree Type: RealMaximum Tree Height: 12 feetMaximum Trunk Diameter: 7 inchesWater Capacity: 1.7 gallons Best for Artificial Trees: Spornit 360-Degrees Rotating Adjustable Christmas Tree Stand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: With three settings, you can get a custom Christmas tree display that perfectly suits your mood.Keep in Mind: Some tree trunks may be too narrow to fit snugly in the base. Add a magical touch to your holiday decor with this rotating Christmas tree stand. Attach any fake tree less than 7.5 feet tall to the durable base and select your desired combination: lights on and rotation on, lights on and rotation off, or lights and rotation off. The rotating feature takes your display to the next level, adding drama and ambiance. Three built-in electrical outlets ensure cords won’t tangle while the tree spins. A .9-inch adapter gives the stand versatility to support fake trees with smaller trunks. The legs will fit under most standard tree skirts and collars, allowing you to truly create the tree setup of your dreams. (Also, the plastic material isn’t the prettiest.) We like the customizations available—three light and rotation settings and an adapter—making this the best Christmas tree stand for artificial trees. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Dimensions: 26 x 26 x 7.5 inchesWeight: 3.32 poundsMaterial: PlasticTree Type: ArtificialMaximum Tree Height: 7.5 feet tallMaximum Trunk Diameter: 1.25 inchesWater Capacity: Not applicable The 9 Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022 to Deck The Halls This Season Best for Tabletop Trees: TreeNest Artificial Tree Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The modern design is both functional and stylish for tabletop tree displays.Keep in Mind: It’s very lightweight and may not be heavy enough to support mid-size trees. Enthusiastic holiday decorators may like having more than one Christmas tree in their home—on a nightstand or desk, for example. Tabletop Christmas trees require less support than a standard tree since they are smaller in height and weight, but you’ll still want a stand to keep your small tree upright and sturdy. Opt for this stand made to support artificial trees up to 4 feet tall. For assembly, all that’s required is sticking the tree to the pin in the center of the base. It’s a great option for those with smaller artificial tabletop trees who want something a bit more chic and decorative than a basic metal stand. Choose from silver or green, depending on your holiday decor theme. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.8 x 11.8 x 5 inchesWeight: .73 poundsMaterial: Resin/PlasticTree Type: ArtificialMaximum Tree Height: 6 feetMaximum Trunk Diameter: 5 inchesWater Capacity: .58 gallons Best Decorative: AllModern Cosmopolitan Life Tree Stand AllModern View On Allmodern.com Why You Should Get It: This contemporary tree stand adds style on its own, no tree skirt necessary.Keep in Mind: This size only supports small tabletop trees. Small Christmas trees are the latest trend among holiday decorators since they are easy to put up and can seamlessly blend into any area of the house. Plus, they are more affordable than a standard large Christmas tree. For a more decorative Christmas tree stand, consider this modern option made from steel, wood, and metal. It’s designed to hold real trees up to 5 feet tall, thanks to its sturdy wooden legs. However, its reservoir component doesn’t hold much water, just .32 gallons, so you’ll probably have to refill it often. Available in both black and white, this minimalist Scandinavian-style tree stand is a great choice for muted color schemes. You may consider putting it on a nightstand next to your bed or in the center of the dining room table. Whichever you decide, this stand will help keep your tiny tree secure and stable all season long. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.8 x 15.8 x 9.3 inchesWeight: 3.3 poundsMaterial: Steel, wood, metalTree Type: RealMaximum Tree Height: 5 feetMaximum Trunk Diameter: 4 inchesWater Capacity: .32 gallons The 12 Best Christmas Tree Storage Options of 2022 Best Wood: TreeNest Christmas Tree Stand Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The tree stand features wooden legs for a design-forward look.Keep in Mind: This stand is on the smaller side. To achieve a more rustic look this Christmas, opt for a wooden tree stand. Whether placed in the center of your home or in a secondary room, this chic base won’t be an eyesore—you may even decide to forgo a tree skirt altogether. This one holds trees up to 7 feet tall and up to 3.6 inches in diameter. It’s available in four colors—white, black, silver, and a marble pattern—so you can pick one that suits your holiday vision. While it’s designed for real trees, the reservoir doesn’t hold much water, so you may find yourself refilling it pretty often. The natural beechwood legs feature a protective coating that stands up to sap and is also gentle on floors. Four durable, ergonomic metal pins allow you to adjust your tree precisely and will keep it upright all season long. We like the unusual design of this stand if you’re looking for something different and more modern. Price at time of publish: $69 Product Details: Dimensions: 22.1 x 5.5 x 6.7 inchesWeight: 5.14 poundsMaterial: Metal and beechwoodTree Type: RealMaximum Tree Height: 7 feetMaximum Trunk Diameter: 3.6 inchesWater Capacity: .37 gallons The Bottom Line After consulting our experts and researching the best Christmas tree stands, we chose the Krinner Tree Genie XXL Christmas Tree Stand as our favorite because it doesn’t require any assembly and takes mere minutes to get your Christmas tree standing upright. Additionally, it supports trees up to 12 feet, which means this stand is plenty strong to hold standard tree sizes. What to Know About Christmas Tree Stands Before Shopping Size Christmas tree stands come in a variety of sizes, shapes, heights, and weights. The size of the Christmas stands you want to get depends on the size of your tree. “If you have a large tree with lots of branches, then you'll want a stand that can accommodate both its height and its width,” says Spaulding. “If your tree is small or has few branches, then a smaller stand will do the trick just fine.” You’ll also want to make sure the diameter of your tree trunk fits the range described on the individual packaging. If it’s too small or too big, you won’t get a sturdy fit. Maximum Tree Size Different tree stands are designed to hold different size trees. Most Christmas tree stands can support trees between 7 and 9 feet tall. However, smaller tree stands can typically accommodate trees between 5 and 8 feet—think about smaller bedroom trees or apartment decorations. Material For the most part, metal Christmas tree stands are the best Christmas tree stands for larger and heavier trees as metal is sturdier than plastic. Spaulding added they are also better for trees in high-traffic areas like living rooms or if you have children or pets who like to tug and potentially climb trees. Plastic tree stands are great for short-term use as they aren’t as long-lasting, especially if you're looking for a one-and-done tree stand at a more affordable price. Water Capacity The water capacity of a Christmas tree stand will vary depending on the brand. The average tree stand has a water capacity between .5 gallons and 3 gallons. The water bowl feature will depend on the type of stand and is typically only included on stands that hold real trees. Artificial trees don’t need a stand with a water capacity since they aren’t living, but real ones do, so you’ll want to keep that in mind. Your Questions, Answered How do you choose a Christmas tree stand? Before decorating a Christmas tree, you’ll want a stand that’s not only durable but sturdy enough to support your tree. As Spaulding mentioned earlier, your Christmas tree stand must be stable enough to support your tree. Think about height, trunk diameter, and water capacity (for real trees). The next factor you’ll want to consider is budget. Are you willing to spend nearly $100 on a Christmas tree stand, or are you looking for a more budget-friendly option? “If you don't want to spend much money on a stand, one option is to get a plastic base that has spikes on it,” says Spaulding. “These are easy to find at any store, and they're relatively cheap. However, keep in mind that these kinds of bases won't hold up very well if you have pets or children who like to climb trees.” If online options haven’t worked for you, Mango suggests buying a Christmas tree stand at your local tree lot. “I recommend purchasing the stands that the tree lots offer that are already installed. They mainly are made with legs that are rebar and a plastic pan for the water, and they install the tree, so it’s straight and secure.” How do you install a Christmas tree into a stand? While you should always read the instructional booklet that comes with your specific tree stand, Spaulding has a few tips that generally apply across the board. “First, remove the base of the stand if it is removable. If not, proceed to step two,” says Spaulding. “Then, stand your tree up on its base and place it in the center of the stand's circular opening. And finally, place the tree's base into the stand and twist until it locks in place.” What are some ways to hide a Christmas tree stand? The most popular way to hide and cover a Christmas tree stand is by using a tree collar or skirt. These decorative pieces are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns and can be placed at the bottom of the tree to conceal the stand. You may even choose to hide your stand with other holiday decorations like presents, statues, or fabric. Who We Are Casey Clark is a freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens. To make this list, she researched a variety of tree stands, keeping in mind material, tree type, weight, dimensions, trunk diameter, and water capacity. She also consulted with Tara Spaulding, interior design coordinator for Patio Productions and Christine Mango holiday designer and producer. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit