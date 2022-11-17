The 11 Best Christmas Tree Stands of 2022

Here are our picks for the best Christmas tree stands.

We chose the Krinner Tree Genie XXL Christmas Tree Stand as our best Christmas tree stand overall for its versatility and universal appeal. This do-it-all stand supports trees up to 12 feet tall, holds up to 2.5 gallons of water, and requires no assembly.

With that in mind, to find the best Christmas tree stands, we researched a variety of picks and considered factors like dimensions, material, tree type, maximum tree height, water capacity, and diameter. In addition to Spaulding, we consulted Christine Mango, holiday designer, and producer, for her expertise.

“The most important thing to look for in a Christmas tree stand is stability,” said Tara Spaulding, interior design coordinator for Patio Productions. “A stable base will ensure that the tree stays upright, and it will also prevent tipping over or falling over.”

If you’re anything like us, decorating your Christmas tree is one of your most enjoyable, treasured holiday traditions. Seeing ornaments glisten amongst the tree lights always evokes magical memories. Keep your Christmas tree the center of attention and prevent potential disaster with a sturdy, reliable tree stand. While aesthetics are important, they aren’t everything. The best Christmas tree stand should be easy to assemble and provide a strong base for your elegant evergreen.

Best Overall: Krinner Tree Genie XXL 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ace Hardware Why You Should Get It: This Christmas tree stand requires no assembly and makes tree setup hassle-free thanks to a clever foot pedal. Keep in Mind: This tree stand is heavy, so you’ll want to carefully plan where you place your tree because, after it’s set up, it may be tricky to move. When it’s time to assemble your Christmas tree for the holidays, opt for this large stand from Krinner. The stand requires no assembly and features a very handy foot pedal that secures and aligns the tree in seconds—that’s right, no screws or time-consuming wrenches. It even has a security lock to ensure the tree stays in place. This stand supports trees up to 12 feet tall, so you’ll be covered if you have an average-sized Christmas tree that’s between 7 and 9 feet. The reservoir holds 2.5 gallons of water and features an automatic water-level indicator to help preserve freshness. Instead of guessing when your tree may need replenishment, the indicator provides a hassle-free way to check the water level. The tree stand is a bit heavy, so you’ll want to be sure you know exactly where you want your tree to go before assembling it. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 6 inches

Best Budget: Wayfair Basics Artificial Tree Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: When it’s time to stow it away for the season, this stand folds up for easy storage. Keep in Mind: This stand can’t support trees taller than 7.9 feet. Whether you’re sticking to a tight budget or need affordable stands to support multiple trees around the house, this simple metal stand is of great value. Ready to hold an artificial tree between 6 and 8 feet tall, the stand provides an unobtrusive base for the pièce de résistance of your holiday decor. The minimalist design doesn't detract from your tree's beauty and is appealing enough that it won’t be an eyesore if you don’t have a decorative tree collar to cover it. You’ll want to make sure the three tightening screws are secure to keep the tree upright, but other than that, this stand is easy to assemble. There are grippers on the bottom to keep the stand sturdy and prevent unwanted marks on the floor. When the holidays end, and it’s time to put the stand away, it collapses down to a size small enough to tuck into a closet or box until next year. Price at time of publish: $41 Product Details: Dimensions: 28 x 28 x 10 inches

Best Rotating: Home Heritage Electric 360-Degrees Rotating Artificial Christmas Tree Metal Stand Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Why You Should Get It: This unique stand allows you to view all of your ornaments from multiple angles. Keep in Mind: Some noise may be detectable when the stand is in motion. After spending hours decorating your Christmas tree, you’ll want to bask in all of its glory from every angle—and a rotating stand allows you to do just that. This electric stand takes your Christmas tree display to the next level by smoothly rotating to provide beautiful views of all your ornaments. Made from steel, this Christmas tree stand supports trees up to 120 pounds and 9 feet tall. If those features aren’t enough, you’ll appreciate the built-in outlets that allow you to connect lights to your tree for an easy, all-in-one setup. This stand is available in seven colors, including brown, black, dark green, gold, red, and silver, to match every holiday aesthetic. For assembly, stick the base of the tree into the hole and watch your tree stand upright all season long. Although the stand doesn’t fold for neat storage, it’s still small enough to keep in the attic until next winter without taking up too much space. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Dimensions: 22 x 22 x 9 inches

Best Rolling: TreeNest Moveable Artificial Tree Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The wheels make it easy to move the Christmas tree between rooms without taking it apart and creating a mess. Keep in Mind: You’ll likely want to use a tree skirt or collar as aesthetics are lacking. When it comes to holiday decorating, it’s always nice to have options. Maybe the initial placement of your tree doesn’t mesh with the flow of your home or maybe you like to assemble your tree first and then decide on a final location. In either case, a rolling stand gives you free rein to design (and redesign) as much as you like. This simple steel stand features four retractable caster wheels that expand to offer more stability for trees of different sizes. The wheels also lock in place so you don’t have to worry about accidentally sending it rolling across the room. It can support trees up to nearly eight-feet tall with a maximum trunk diameter of three inches. It’s available in green and black to seamlessly blend into the background. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Dimensions: 23.2 x 23.2 x 7.5 inches

Best Metal: L.L.Bean Heirloom Cast Iron Christmas Tree Stand L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Why You Should Get It: For those larger trees, this metal stand is made to withstand heavy weight and pressure for a straight and aligned appearance. Keep in Mind: It’s heavy, so you’ll want to proceed with caution during assembly. Spaulding mentioned that metal tree stands are more durable and better for heavier and taller trees. Additionally, they are ideal if you have pets and children who may be prone to pull and tug on your precious tree. If that sounds familiar, you’ll want to invest in a metal Christmas tree stand. Although they may be more expensive, they’ll cost less than replacing a fallen tree and broken ornaments. This decorative cast iron stand features a handmade design, which stands out in comparison to other less decorative stands. (You may not even want to use a tree skirt or collar!) The spike in the center of the stand provides stability for trees up to 8 feet tall. Since the base is heavy, it has the potential to damage floors. However, this stand includes foot pads to prevent scratches and marks on wood floors. And although this stand has a high price tag, it’ll last you for years with its urethane finish and powder coating that prevents rusting and chipping. Price at time of publish: $149 Product Details: Dimensions: 14 x 14 inches

Best for Small Trees: Cinco Express Christmas Tree Stand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The push-pull locking system makes it easy to secure your tree in place without hassle. Keep in Mind: This stand is made from plastic, so it won’t look as nice under your tree. This plastic tree stand is made to support trees up to 8 feet tall and features a push-pull lock system that allows for easy assembly. There are also an additional three pins at the base of the stand to provide an extra layer of security and lock the tree in place before the final adjustment. To keep the Christmas tree looking as fresh as possible, utilize the reservoir that holds up to 1.3 gallons of water. While it doesn’t have an automatic indicator to signal when a refill is needed, it is easy to check the water level with a quick glimpse. Plastic isn’t the prettiest material for a Christmas tree stand, so you may want to use a tree skirt or collar to dress it up. At just $30, though, this is a budget-friendly option that comes with all of the standard features you’ll need to secure your Christmas tree. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 16 x 16 x 7 inches

Best for Large Trees: JACK-POST Steel Christmas Tree Stand 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This stand has a large water capacity making it ideal for large, thirsty trees. Keep in Mind: The leg span takes up quite a bit of floor space. While you probably won’t have a Christmas tree the size of the one at Rockefeller Center, you may still have one larger than most (i.e. taller than 9 feet.) Add some decorations into the equation, and that’s one heavy tree. For extremely tall trees, not just any stand will do. A strong and durable stand like this alloy steel one is ideal for big trees with its wide base and adjustable corrosion-resistant spikes. This stand will support a tree trunk up to 6.5 inches in diameter and up to 12 feet tall. It comes with four eye bolts that screw into the tree to stabilize it and welded steel legs with protective caps to prevent floor damage. Larger trees need a bit more to hold them up, and this stand does that and then some. Lastly, you’ll want to utilize its 1.7-gallon reservoir to make sure your tree stays fresh every day during the holiday season. Keep in mind the leg span is very wide at 29 inches, and the stand may not fit under standard tree collars or skirts. Price at time of publish: From $78 Product Details: Dimensions: 23 x 23 x 7 inches

Best for Artificial Trees: Spornit 360-Degrees Rotating Adjustable Christmas Tree Stand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: With three settings, you can get a custom Christmas tree display that perfectly suits your mood. Keep in Mind: Some tree trunks may be too narrow to fit snugly in the base. Add a magical touch to your holiday decor with this rotating Christmas tree stand. Attach any fake tree less than 7.5 feet tall to the durable base and select your desired combination: lights on and rotation on, lights on and rotation off, or lights and rotation off. The rotating feature takes your display to the next level, adding drama and ambiance. Three built-in electrical outlets ensure cords won’t tangle while the tree spins. A .9-inch adapter gives the stand versatility to support fake trees with smaller trunks. The legs will fit under most standard tree skirts and collars, allowing you to truly create the tree setup of your dreams. (Also, the plastic material isn’t the prettiest.) We like the customizations available—three light and rotation settings and an adapter—making this the best Christmas tree stand for artificial trees. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Dimensions: 26 x 26 x 7.5 inches

Best for Tabletop Trees: TreeNest Artificial Tree Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The modern design is both functional and stylish for tabletop tree displays. Keep in Mind: It’s very lightweight and may not be heavy enough to support mid-size trees. Enthusiastic holiday decorators may like having more than one Christmas tree in their home—on a nightstand or desk, for example. Tabletop Christmas trees require less support than a standard tree since they are smaller in height and weight, but you’ll still want a stand to keep your small tree upright and sturdy. Opt for this stand made to support artificial trees up to 4 feet tall. For assembly, all that’s required is sticking the tree to the pin in the center of the base. It’s a great option for those with smaller artificial tabletop trees who want something a bit more chic and decorative than a basic metal stand. Choose from silver or green, depending on your holiday decor theme. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.8 x 11.8 x 5 inches

Best Decorative: AllModern Cosmopolitan Life Tree Stand AllModern View On Allmodern.com Why You Should Get It: This contemporary tree stand adds style on its own, no tree skirt necessary. Keep in Mind: This size only supports small tabletop trees. Small Christmas trees are the latest trend among holiday decorators since they are easy to put up and can seamlessly blend into any area of the house. Plus, they are more affordable than a standard large Christmas tree. For a more decorative Christmas tree stand, consider this modern option made from steel, wood, and metal. It’s designed to hold real trees up to 5 feet tall, thanks to its sturdy wooden legs. However, its reservoir component doesn’t hold much water, just .32 gallons, so you’ll probably have to refill it often. Available in both black and white, this minimalist Scandinavian-style tree stand is a great choice for muted color schemes. You may consider putting it on a nightstand next to your bed or in the center of the dining room table. Whichever you decide, this stand will help keep your tiny tree secure and stable all season long. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.8 x 15.8 x 9.3 inches

