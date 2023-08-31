The 50 Best Christmas Gifts of 2023 for Everyone You Know

To help you prepare, we’ve rounded up 50 of the best Christmas gifts for adults. This list includes a variety of items to appeal to everyone on your list this year—including home cooks, golfers, skiers, and beauty-obsessed loved ones—as well as various price points, so you can easily find something that works for your budget. We also consulted O’Brien and Willa Callahan, Poppy Gifting’s other co-founder, for additional insight.

The stress of shopping for gifts is one reason why this season can be both magical and chaotic. “Holiday gifting is so special,” says Peggy O’Brien, co-founder of Poppy Gifting. “But it can also creep up and become a chore during an especially busy season.”

Whether you’re looking for the perfect Christmas present for your mother-in-law, best friend, spouse, brother, or coworker, you want to give something unexpected and thoughtful, but equally useful and relevant to their interests. That can be a tall order, especially when you’re trying to stick to a set budget and rushing to find just the right thing in time for your holiday exchange.

Artifact Uprising Brass Easel & Calendar Artifact Uprising View On Artifactuprising.com For personalized photo gifts that are memorable and high-quality, look no further than Artifact Uprising. This company makes photo albums and framed prints that anyone would treasure, but the brass easel and calendar set is particularly gift-worthy. You’ll be prompted to select 12 photos, one for each month (fill it with images of the recipient’s loved ones or memories you’ve shared), as well as the font. Each of the 5 x 7 calendar pages is printed on thick matte paper stacked on a brass easel, sized perfectly for a desk or kitchen countertop. Price at time of publish: $59

Mejuri Organic Pearl Hoops Mejuri View On Mejuri.com You would expect Mejuri’s prices to be much higher given how beautifully made their jewelry is. These delicate pearl hoops are a fine example: Though under $100, the hoops are 18K gold vermeil (designed to be longer-lasting than gold-plated jewelry, which can tarnish more easily) and the large cultured pearls are from oysters and freshwater mussels. The result is a classic yet high-impact earring that can be enjoyed for many years. Price at time of publish: $78

Quince Men's Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Quince View On Quince.com High-quality cashmere at can-that-number-be-real prices is Quince’s specialty, and he’ll reach for this easy-wear cashmere crewneck again and again. Made from 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere, it’s soft, lightweight, and available in a nice range of solids, including navy and burgundy. Especially surprising, given the price? It’s not prone to pilling. Price at time of publish: $60

Quip Travel Best Sellers Quip View On Quip A new electric toothbrush is a nice gift on its own, but this travel bundle from Quip goes far beyond. It includes a Quip toothbrush (famous for its sleek design and ultra-soft nylon bristles), a refillable floss pick, and mint-flavored travel toothpaste, all packaged in a flexible silicone travel bag that’s excellent on its own. Price at time of publish: $106

L.L.Bean Open-Top Boat and Tote L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean L.L.Bean’s iconic Boat and Tote has been around for decades — the bags have been handcrafted in Maine since 1944 — and for good reason. The open-top bag is offered in a variety of sizes and detail colors and can hold up to 500 pounds. Though always an option to monogram the canvas, you can also add fun wording as well. But regardless of whether you go classic or cheeky with the monogramming, the lucky recipient will be able to use this for years for everything from beach days to grocery trips. Price at time of publish: from $30

Bala Bangles 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Shopbala.com If your loved one is committed to sticking to home workouts in 2024, they’re sure to appreciate a set of Bala Bangles. This company has a large following thanks to its cleverly designed fitness products, which manage to make workout gear look like chic works of art. But good looks aside, these 1-pound ankle and wrist weights are incredibly functional and fun to use: They attach with simple Velcro straps, which are strong but easily adjusted—perfect for delivering a bit of resistance for everything from pilates to barre to her daily walk. Price at time of publish: $55

Piecework Puzzles Rise & Shine 1000 Piece Puzzle Piecework Puzzles View On Shopbop.com There’s just something about snuggling up together around a big puzzle on a cold winter night, making this one of the best Christmas gifts for families who will be spending the holidays together at home. Piecework Puzzles are beautiful, and this one in particular is a joy to piece together. It’s difficult enough to be a challenge (all that purple! 1,000 pieces!) but not so hard that it feels impossible. Price at time of publish: $38

Estelle Colored Glass Handblown Rocks Glasses Food52 View On Food52 Rocks glasses are a go-to gift for whiskey lovers, and light brown glasses would make an unexpected addition to their collection. Hand-blown by artisans in Poland, Estelle glasses are beautiful to look at and enjoyable to hold; they’re heavy and substantial-feeling in the best way. Price at time of publish: $95

Snap 'Signature Scent' Touchless Mist Sanitizer Snap View On Snapwellness.com If you’re shopping for teachers, parents, pet owners, or co-workers, consider Snap’s Touchless Mist Sanitizer. Unlike the plastic bottles they may have lying around, this luxurious pick looks like a diffuser and dispenses hand sanitizer as a light mist instead of liquid or gel. The best part? You can choose from ten different scents. Price at time of publish: $80

Better Homes & Gardens Cozy Knit Throw Walmart View On Walmart A luxurious-feeling throw blanket that’s affordable does exist: This one, from Better Homes & Gardens’ collection with Walmart, is only $25. And if the price doesn’t convince you, the 700-plus five-star reviews just might: It gets consistent praise for being ultra soft, thick and cozy, and surprisingly durable. Even after many washes, the fabric holds its softness and shape. Price at time of publish: $25

Therabody Theragun Mini 2nd Generation 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy It may be the most affordable portable percussion massager in Theragun’s range, but the Mini doesn’t skimp on power — and in fact, many people say they prefer this smaller size, which is just right for travel. It’s ideal for soothing sore muscles after a day skiing or hiking, or your recipient can just leave it under their coffee table for an end-of-day massage while they watch TV. They’ll soon wonder how their muscles ever lived without it. Price at time of publish: $200

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Towels Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth One of the best Christmas gifts for a new homeowner is a fresh set of towels, which can often get overlooked in the rush to purchase new furniture and other essentials. Cozy Earth’s bath towel bundles have everything they need for a refresh: Customize the set by choosing your preferred colors for two towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths. The brand’s plush fabric is 40% premium viscose from bamboo and 60% cotton, lovely and thick for a truly spa-like experience. Price at time of publish: $255

Dorsey Kate Round Cut Riviere Necklace Dorsey View On Shopdorsey.com Dorsey’s stunning pieces are made with lab-grown gemstones, which means they’re a fraction of the price of mined diamonds but don’t lack sparkle. With its round-cut white sapphires in a four-prong setting, the Kate Round Riviere necklace is one of the brand’s most sought-after styles. Choose between gold-coated sterling silver or gold-coated brass, both of which will make for a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. Price at time of publish: from $430

Hotel Lobby Holiday Candle Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus This brand has managed to capture what it’s like to step into a fancy hotel lobby and suddenly everything smells amazing. Although you can’t go wrong with Hotel Lobby’s Signature candle, their Holiday edition (with notes of evergreen, fresh pine, Balsam fir, and blue spruce) is just right for the season. Price at time of publish: $59

Peter Millar Perth Mélange Performance Quarter-Zip Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Petermillar.com He can never have too many quarter zips, and Peter Millar’s are especially great because they combine a flattering tailored fit with high-quality performance fabric. This one is stretchy and moisture-wicking with built-in UPF 50+ sun protection. It’s also offered in ten colors, so you’ll be able to find one that suits his style. Price at time of publish: $135

Mud Australia Porcelain Nested Serving Bowl Food52 View On Food52 A serving bowl is one of the best Christmas gifts for anyone who loves entertaining, and Mud Australia makes gorgeous porcelain pieces they’ll be thrilled to display at their next dinner party. Handmade from tinted clay in Sydney, Australia, these bowls (available in three sizes) have a matte finish on the outside and a slight inner sheen. And though they’re delicate-looking, they’re durable enough to go in the microwave, dishwasher, and oven. Price at time of publish: from $87

Hat Attack Elle Plaid Scarf Shopbop View On Shopbop.com When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with gifting a cozy scarf. The black-and-white plaid pattern on this one goes with everything, while the mid-weight brushed weave is thick and plush enough to keep the lucky recipient warm all season long. Price at time of publish: $92

Nerd Chef Steel Stone 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nerdchef.co If they’ve been perfecting their homemade pizza-making game lately, a pizza stone can help take their skills to the next level. Made of precision laser-cut, low-carbon American steel, this one is designed to transfer more heat than ceramic alternatives. At .25 inches thick, this is NerdChef’s thinner, and therefore more affordable stone, though you can also upgrade to the .50-inch thick stone for an even higher heat transfer—and even crispier crust. Price at time of publish: $110

lululemon All Night Festival 5L Bag lululemon View On Amazon View On Lululemon It may be called a “festival bag,” but this crossbody is equally handy for someone who hasn’t been to a concert in years. Roomy enough to hold all of the essentials (and then some), there are both interior and exterior pockets and a wide, easy-to-access opening. The fabric is water-repellent, too. If you think they’d prefer something a little more streamlined, Lululemon also sells a Micro version of this bag. Price at time of publish: $78

Machete Apple Watch Band Machete View On Anthropologie View On Jcrew.com View On Madewell.com A common complaint among Apple Watch wearers is that the included bands don’t always deliver style points. Upgrade a loved one’s with this great option from Machete, an Atlanta-based brand that sells eco-conscious Italian acetate accessories. This band is made to fit 42 or 44-mm Apple Watch case sizes. Price at time of publish: $65

Stone And Strand Bubble Tea Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom View On Nordstrom One of the best Christmas gifts for new moms is a necklace with her newborn’s first initial. Stone & Strand’s Bubble Tea Pendant delivers the look with a fun contrast between the delicate 10K gold-plated vermeil chain and chunky bubble letter charm. Price at time of publish: $150

Meater Plus with Bluetooth Repeater 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Your family’s grillmaster is sure to appreciate a Meater. This smart thermometer lets home chefs monitor the internal and ambient temperatures of meat, as well as estimate remaining cook time from anywhere in the house thanks to the corresponding app. It works well on both indoor (oven, stovetop) and outdoor (smoker, grill, rotisserie) cooking surfaces, and has an impressive 165-foot wireless range. Price at time of publish: $100

Angels Horn Vinyl Record Player Amazon View On Amazon Anyone with a collection of old records in the basement will be thrilled to have an excuse to break them out again. This Angels Horn vinyl record player delivers excellent sound quality at a reasonable price. Features like classic spin buttons, an adjustable counterweight, built-in phono preamp, and sound-isolating feet help make it easy to operate, while Bluetooth audio lets them stream music from their phone as well. Price at time of publish: $230

Birkenstock Boston Clog 4.9 Birkenstock View On Walmart View On Birkenstock.com View On Moosejaw.com Classic and comfortable, Birkenstock’s iconic Boston Clogs are the cold-weather shoes she’ll want to slip on again and again. There are countless color options, but this pair — in a light rose cowhide suede — feels a little special and extra gift-worthy. Price at time of publish: $158

The North Face Etip Recycled Gloves 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Basspro.com Anyone who spends significant time outside in the winter needs a solid pair of gloves, and you can’t beat this pair from The North Face. Made of stretchy recycled fabric (a polyester/elastane blend), they have Etip tech on the palms, which means he won’t have to remove them every time he wants to send a text. Price at time of publish: $45

Rabbit Automatic Electric Corkscrew 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart There’s something so fun and satisfying about using this popular automatic electric corkscrew: Simply take off the foil (you can use the included foil cutter) and place the Rabbit on the cork, then watch it pop out without you even having to press a button. This is a great gift for wine lovers or anyone who hosts large dinner parties. It can remove 30 corks on a single charge (there’s an included micro USB). Price at time of publish: $52

Away The Bigger Carry-On 4.7 Away View On Awaytravel.com Though they’ve been popular for many years, Away suitcases have recently received several impressive upgrades. This Bigger Carry-On size, one of the brand’s most popular, is designed to maximize space while still fitting in most overhead bins. The compression system is improved, and there’s a new underside grab handle, too. And as always, the telescopic handle and 360-degree wheels make them a pleasure to roll through the airport. Price at time of publish: $335

Varley Davidson Partial-Zip Sweatshirt Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus There’s just something about Varley’s fabrics, which are supremely soft and high-quality. The brand’s partial-zip sweatshirt is perfect for wearing at home or running errands, but it feels more elevated than most loungewear. The fit is oversized, so size down if they’re between sizes. Price at time of publish: $128

Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Dog Bed Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Wayfair Made with hypoallergenic Poly-Fil and delightfully donut-shaped, the design is intended to be ultra cozy for pups by allowing them to burrow in. It’s available in five sizes and 15 color options and can be thrown in the washing machine if it gets dirty. Price at time of publish: $35

Tom Ford Soleil Lip Blush Macy's View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Harveynichols.com Beauty minimalists and lipstick lovers alike will be intrigued by this luxurious lip blush, which works with your pH to deliver a gorgeous personalized pink stain. In other words, the color looks slightly different for everyone. Plus, the chic packaging and gold-flecked formula is just right for giving some holiday sparkle. Price at time of publish: $59

Garmin Approach S62 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Serious golfers swear by Garmin GPS watches, which act like a digital caddy on your wrist. The Approach S62 has shot-tracking, can suggest clubs based on wind speed and direction, and contains more than 42,000 preloaded courses, all on a sleek 1.3-inch touchscreen. Price at time of publish: $500

Coloready Blue Columbine Botanical Kit Coloready View On Coloready.com You don’t have to be a talented artist to appreciate Colorready’s art kits–in fact, that’s actually the point. Each of the brand’s kits includes a paintbrush, the necessary paints, and an art template that’s detailed yet simple enough that you can actually finish it. Plus, each design is one you’d actually want to hang in your home, which is a bonus. Price at time of publish: $40

Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Passport Cover Mr Porter View On Mrporter.com If they dream of filling 2024 with bucket-list trips, this passport cover from Smythson can help send them on their way. Made of navy cross-grain calf leather with the brand’s gilded logo on the back, it comes in a gorgeous presentation box, so you won’t even have to worry about gift wrapping it. Price at time of publish: $185

Smith Skyline ChromaPop Goggles Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Dick's View On Publiclands.com If you have a skier on your list, a new pair of goggles is always a good idea. Smith’s high-quality goggles have ChrompaPop technology for a clear view, plus durable scratch-resistant outer lenses and an inner lens that’s micro-etched to prevent fog buildup. They’re easy to clasp on and off, too. Price at time of publish: $180

Momofuko Noodle Launch Pack Momofuko View On Momofuku.com Momofuku recently released two new noodle flavors—their first in two years. Sweet & Spicy has umami richness from Korean chili paste, and Spicy Chili delivers serious flavor from soy, chili oil, and sesame. This pack includes 15 servings of each flavor, enough to thrill the noodle lover in your life. Price at time of publish: $70

Open Story Signature Weekender Bag Target View On Target Frequent travelers, busy moms, and that friend who’s always going somewhere on the weekend alike will appreciate a new weekender bag. This one has a durable water-repellent nylon exterior and a roomy internal capacity of 35 liters with plenty of pockets. There’s a padded laptop sleeve, too, so this can double as a work bag. Even better? There’s a five-year warranty, so make sure to include the gift receipt. Price at time of publish: $81

Le Creuset Demi Kettle Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma View On Lecreuset.com Tea kettles can start to look worn down after many years of use, but even frequent tea drinkers may not always splurge on a replacement. Not only will this kettle from Le Creuset last forever, thanks to its sturdy construction and porcelain enamel glaze, but the pop of color just has a way of brightening up a kitchen. Price at time of publish: $84

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Inspire them to up their water intake with a Stanley tumbler. This one has an enormous 40-ounce capacity and is double-wall insulated, so it can keep drinks cold for up to 11 hours. Stanley cup devotees appreciate that these tumblers fit so perfectly in a car cup holder, as well as the different lid positions (including an opening with a seal to hold a straw in place, a regular drink opening, and a leak-proof full-cover top). Price at time of publish: $45

Nespresso VertuoPlus Single-Serve Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine by Breville Target View On Target The Nespresso VertuoPlus can make both coffee and espresso drinks in several sizes with the tap of a button, making this one of the best Christmas gifts for coffee lovers. It heats up in just 15 seconds, so they won’t have to wait for their morning cup. This Nespresso machine comes with a box of complimentary Vertuo capsules and is part of Target’s Hearth & Hand With Magnolia collection, so it looks as good as it performs. Price at time of publish: $170

Cuyana Classic Zip Around Wallet Cuyana View On Cuyana.com With its timeless shape and Cuyana’s signature high-quality leather, she’ll be able to use this wallet for years to come. And you can feel good about this purchase, too; the wallet is made in a woman-owned Turkish factory that’s been producing leather goods since the 15th century, and the leather is LWG-certified, meaning it’s been tanned responsibly. Price at time of publish: $178

Coastal Amazon View On Amazon This coffee table book is the best Christmas gift for beach bums or anyone dreaming of their next sunny escape: Gray Malin’s famous aerial beach photography just has a way of instantly transporting you. This book features a huge range of beaches, from U.S. classics like Lake Michigan, Cape Cod, and the Hamptons to international destinations like Australia, Thailand, and Bora Bora. Price at time of publish: $31

Root & Seed Conversation Cards - Family Edition Root & Seed View On Rootandseed.com You may gift Root & Seed’s Conversation Cards to one person, but they’re really a gift to a whole family. The deck includes 68 cards with questions that’ll help start conversations about family history. The best part? There’s an app that’ll help save all the memories, so everyone can enjoy them. Price at time of publish: $29

Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag for Men Amazon View On Amazon If their toiletry bag is years old and covered in toothpaste, it’s time for an upgrade. This Bagsmart kit is affordable but highly durable, made of water-resistant outer fabric that’s easy to wipe clean. At 10.2 x 3.5 x 6.3 inches, it’s roomy enough to store shaving supplies and toiletries and also has two interior mesh compartments for smaller items. Price at time of publish: $15

W&P Porter Seal Tight Bowl Amazon View On Amazon View On Verishop.com If their New Year’s resolution is to bring their lunch to work more often, they’ll need a solid container to carry those leftovers in. W&P Porter’s 24-ounce lunch bowl is completely leakproof, highly portable, not to mention stylish enough to inspire them to stick to their resolution. Choose from five chic colors including cream, mint, and blush. Price at time of publish: $30

Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Let’s call this the best Christmas gift for that person who is dreaming of an Italian vacation. The next best thing? Homemade pasta. Made in Italy, Marcato’s Atlas Pasta Machine enables home cooks to roll and cut pasta dough in three shapes: lasagne, fettuccine, and tagliolini. There are 10 thickness settings that are easy to adjust depending on their preference. Price at time of publish: $70

Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack 4.2 Everlane View On Everlane.com This Everlane backpack is constructed from the brand’s ReNew fabric, which is 100% recycled polyester. Commuters and frequent travelers will find many uses for this roomy bag, which includes an exterior laptop pocket, multiple zip pockets and interior pockets, and two water bottle holders. A nice feature: You have the option to order the backpack with or without the Everlane logo, depending on how minimalist they like their accessories. Price at time of publish: $95

TriggerPoint Grid 1.0 Foam Roller Amazon View On Amazon View On Tptherapy.com One of the most effective ways to ease tight muscles at home is with a foam roller, and TriggerPoint’s is one of the very best. The patented design has a multi-density foam exterior over a hollow core, ideal for accessing sore spots. At 13 inches long, this roller is small but mighty—users rave about how durable and long-lasting it is and appreciate that it also holds up to 500 pounds. Price at time of publish: $37

Rokne Curve Classic Pickleball Paddle Amazon View On Amazon You’ve likely heard that pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport, and if your recipient has been interested in playing (or is already obsessed), this USAPA-approved Rokne paddle would make an excellent gift. It’s offered in quite a few cover colors and, most importantly, it has a comfortable grip to play with. Price at time of publish: $90

Jonathan Adler Mustique Cylinder Vase Saks Fifth Avenue View On Horchow.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Though on the pricey side, Jonathan Adler vases are stunning statement pieces that make high-impact gifts. With a unique turquoise blue marbleized finish, this vase will elicit instant “wows” when they open it. The vase is perfectly paired with fresh flowers, but can also sit pretty on its own. Price at time of publish: $125