Recipes and Cooking BBQ & Grilling The 7 Best Charcoal Grills of 2023, According to Rigorous (and Delicious) Testing Bon appetit! By Quincy Bulin Quincy Bulin Quincy Bulin is a freelance writer who covers fashion and lifestyle. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on July 16, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line Our Testing Process What to Know Before Shopping Others We Tested Your Questions, Answered Who We Are What Is BHG Recommends? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens / Marcus Millan There are few things quite as satisfying as biting into freshly grilled or smoked meat. Charcoal grills can deliver both. Aside from your skills and the quality of ingredients, the model you’re cooking on can impact a lot. So, how do you choose? There are a few basic considerations to make first, says Gary McCoy, store manager at Lowe’s, “You should think about budget, available space, and cooking needs when choosing your charcoal grill—it’s important that the grill you do choose fits your lifestyle.” After that, it’s all about ease of use, design, and overall performance, which is what we tested to find the very best charcoal grills on the market. Here are the results. Our Top Picks Best Overall: SNS Grills Slow 'N Sear Original Kettle Grill at Snsgrills.com Jump to Review Best Budget: Expert Grill Superior Kettle Charcoal Grill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Weber Deluxe Charcoal Grill at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Smoker: PK Grills Original PK300 Grill and Smoker at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Beginners: Char-Griller Classic Charcoal Grill at Home Depot Jump to Review Best Kettle: Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Portable: Everdure Cube Portable Grill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall SNS Grills Slow 'N Sear Original 22-Inch Kettle Grill 4.7 SNS Grills View On Snsgrills.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.9/5 Performance 4.5/5 Design 5/5 Why You Should Get It It both grills and smokes very well, and has features such as a removable insert for coals and a side shelf that make cooking easier and more effective. Keep in Mind We found the ash bucket and charcoal grate difficult to remove for cleaning. There are many reasons why this model is the best charcoal grill overall. To put it simply, it’s a relatively affordable grill that works well, is easy to use, and produces great charcoal grilling and smoking results. Whether you’re a beginner looking to upgrade your cooking or you’re experienced and looking for a straightforward model, this grill delivers. During testing, the grill’s temperature remained consistent, meaning the dampers didn’t need to be adjusted very often—though it’s easy to do so. The top vent on the lid is a rotating vent, and the bottom damper is controlled with a similar rotating vent that you open and close by moving left to right instead of around in a circle. A surprisingly useful detail: The grill has two X's on the far right sides and again on the far left side, indicating the vent is closed, and an O in the middle which means the vent is fully open. There’s a side shelf that can hold up to 20 pounds and a lid cradle that keeps your lid tucked away when not in use. The cooking grate has a portion (around a third of the rack) that hinges back, so the coals can be easily adjusted and added. In addition to the built-in thermometer, there’s a 1/2 inch port (that can be covered) for a probe thermometer if you need a more accurate reading. This grill performed very well as a smoker during testing. It comes with a removable insert that holds the coals for the indirect cooking method and still gives plenty of space to have a 9 x 13-inch pan of water, opposite the coals. (There’s also a larger, porcelain coated grate when the insert isn’t being used.) The ribs appeared glossy, deep red, and well caramelized; the BBQ sauce was sticky and the meat was tender and moist. Cleaning is simple and self explanatory, and the manual walks through the process in a clear and effective way. That said, the manual does not give specific instructions on how to remove the ash bucket, which we found tricky to figure out. We also found that the charcoal grate was difficult to remove with coals still on it, so we dumped them into the basin of the grill and scraped the remaining bits of coal and ashes through the vent/damper at the base of the inside of the grill. Price at time of publish: $360 Product Details: Dimensions: 41.75 x 41.66 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Cooking Surface Capacity: 380 square inches | Grill Grate Capacity: Not listed Best Budget Expert Grill 22-Inch Superior Kettle Charcoal Grill 4.7 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.8/5 Performance 4.8/5 Design 4.6/5 Why You Should Get It This grill has impressive smoking abilities and gets very hot, creating great sear and grill marks. Keep in Mind The temperature can spike quickly and takes a long time to come down. Retailing for under $100, this kettle grill offers a fantastic performance at a fantastic price. It’s ideal for mid-sized households and apartment dwellers, with a capacity of 335 square inches (or about 16 burgers). The stainless steel grate is hinged, allowing you to add more coals if need be. Moving the briquets around the bottom of the grill isn't an issue with the grate off, and it takes just a little more maneuvering with the grates on. Because of the extra deep kettle (designed to accommodate a variety of fuel sources), we noticed there’s a lot of space between the grates and the coals, even when piling the coals up in the middle of the grill. We also discovered that the grill gets extremely hot, which is great for creating good sear and grill marks. That said, we only used one of the charcoal baskets, and despite closing both the intake and exhaust dampers, it was still too hot to smoke for the first hour. We recommend watching the amount of coals and wood you put in, as the temperature can spike quickly and will stay that way for a while. The good news: Once the grill is at an acceptable temperature, the dampers are very good at helping maintain it. (You can keep track with the attached temperature gauge.) We found this to be one of the better models for smoking despite the low price, making it the obvious budget choice for the best charcoal grill. The forced air coming from the intake helps to move copious amounts of smoke and air over the ribs quickly. This resulted in great ribs with a dark, glossy finish and tacky sauce. The smokey smell was obvious and its flavor was more present in the meat versus the sauce. Plus, the rib meat pulled away from the bone easily without falling apart. When it comes to cleaning, the instructions include removing the ashes and old charcoal (the former is effortless thanks to the ash catcher), and brushing away carbonized grease. After that, you have to wipe down the inside of the lid with a paper towel while the grill is still warm, wash the grates with warm soapy water, and finally wipe down the interior with a damp cloth before applying a light coat of vegetable oil to prevent interior rusting. Price at time of publish: $97 Product Details: Dimensions: 22.24 x 26.26 x 42.20 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Cooking Surface Capacity: 335 square inches | Grill Grate Capacity: 16 burgers Best Splurge Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill 22” 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.9/5 Performance 4.9/5 Ease of Cleaning 4.5/5 Design 5/5 Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It There are plenty of features that make cooking easier with this grill, such as the automatic starter, work table, and charcoal container. Keep in Mind The charcoal and wood burn very quickly, so you have to keep an eye on them to know when a refill is needed. Features like the automatic starter, briquette trays, a lid holder, and a charcoal container make this porcelain-enameled grill very beginner friendly. They also add to the experience for avid grillers and professionals, making this the best charcoal grill worth the splurge. With a capacity of 363 square inches, or 13 burgers, it’s the perfect size for a medium-sized family. When it came to smoking, we found it to be incredibly versatile. You’re able to rotate the lid, putting the damper wherever you need it to be for optimal airflow when smoking. The charcoal grate is large enough to fit the pan of water plus the two charcoal bins that come with the grill. The grill produces a good amount of smoke off just one wood chunk and funnels that smoke quickly over the meat and out the damper. We noticed that the charcoal and wood burn very quickly, so monitoring is necessary. The resulting ribs had a dark sheen and tacky caramelization of the BBQ sauce. The insides were juicy with a penetrating smokey flavor, though we thought they were a touch tougher than preferred. There’s a removable middle to the grill grate and it’s also hinged on each side. This makes it a breeze to add briquets whenever you need to, but in order to really move them around, you need to remove the grate so you don’t risk getting burned. The cleaning instructions were fairly thorough, covering everything from removing the ashes (simple, thanks to the ash catcher) to wiping the inside with a paper towel to prevent grease buildup. The interior overall was very easy to take care of, and it was just as easy to pull pieces out to clean them. Price at time of publish: $549 Product Details: Dimensions: 8 x 48 x 43.5 inches | Material: Steel | Cooking Surface Capacity: 363 square inches | Grill Grate Capacity: 13 burgers Best with Smoker PK Grills Original PK300 Grill and Smoker 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.8/5 Performance 4.5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Design 4.9/5 Value 4.5/5 Why You Should Get It Four dampers, one mini damper, and a cast aluminum body allow for excellent heat control. Keep in Mind This grill is too complex for beginners, and there are minimal operating and care instructions. What makes this the best charcoal grill with a smoker is the heat retention. There are four dampers (two on the top and two on the bottom), plus a mini damper on the back for the ultimate temperature control. This makes it incredibly versatile whether you want to cook low and slow or hot and fast. Managing all of these dampers can be complex, so we think this grill is best for someone who does this kind of cooking regularly and knows how to control heat with them. The proprietary shape is fantastic for two-zone cooking. There’s a temperature probe access door, or you can install a Tel-Tru thermometer for indirect monitoring. Assembly requires hex keys, which are included, and a phillips head screwdriver, which is not. While it did take us 28 minutes and 19 seconds, it wasn’t actually difficult to put together. The instructions are not only picture based but explain what tools and pieces you'll need to make assembly as hassle-free as possible. There are a few very particular pieces, so pay attention to the instructions or you’ll have to take pieces apart as you’re putting the grill together. Made of heavy duty cast aluminum, which helps promote even heat, this cart grill is a bit heavier than others. It’s a little cumbersome to pull, but that didn’t detract from easily rolling over various surfaces with two wheels on the non-table side of the grill. There are rubberized legs on the table side that keep the grill from rolling when resting. According to our tests, the grill is back heavy and a little unbalanced when pulling, but it was still pretty even across the ground with no pull to either direction. The best thing about this grill is that it can hinge open but you can also pull the entire lid off if necessary without any hardware changes. The lid hinges back a little more than 90º and, when closed, has a tight seal to it. The grates are made of steel, with the charcoal grate four inches below the grill. The grill grate is hinged, which makes adding coals very easy. It’s also completely removable so you can move and arrange the coals as needed. We struggled with cooking the steak, realizing too late that we shouldn’t have closed the lid to sear with this particular grill (no instructions were included). The result was a dry, over-charred steak. There were also minimal cleaning instructions—just a note to make sure the coals are completely cool before cleaning out the ash. Price at time of publish: $700 Product Details: Dimensions: 16.21 x 42.75 x 37.35 inches | Material: Aluminum and steel | Cooking Surface Capacity: 315.8 square inches | Grill Grate Capacity: Not listed Best for Beginners Char-Griller Classic Charcoal Grill 4.8 The Home Depot View On Home Depot Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.6/5 Performance 4.8/5 Design 5/5 Why You Should Get It This grill has useful features that make cooking with it easy like side and bottom shelves, a thermometer, and a smokestack. Keep in Mind The large size may be too big for your space or needs. With 820 square inches of capacity across two levels, able to cook up to 40 burgers at a time, this is certainly one of the best charcoal grills for large families in addition to beginners. There are plenty of useful features as well, including perforated side shelves, a perforated bottom shelf, a built-in thermometer, and a smokestack for temperature control. It took 28 minutes and 17 seconds to put together the grill. All you need is a phillips head screwdriver, which isn’t included. The barrel grill is relatively light with two large wheels and two lockable casters, making it easy to move with a stable base. It has a large handle and a hinged lid that creates a solid seal on the grill when closed. The two sturdy grill grates are made of porcelain coated cast iron. They sit as close to the edges of the grill as possible, with only a void on one side that’s the size of the void between grates. There’s one more grate for coals, with a safety handle that can be turned to adjust it up and down between 3.5 and 8 inches distance from the others. None of the grates are hinged, but there is an access door in the front so you can easily add more charcoal and wood. Now, for the results: we noticed definitive grill lines on both sides (one darker, the other more faint) with slight charring on the fat of the steak. There was no acrid flavor and the middle was a perfect medium throughout the steak. We did think the front damper in the door could be a little smaller to really force air into the flame. Though it takes a minute to get used to the height of the charcoal and where you need it to be in order for the temperature to be correct, the ease of use and solid construction make it great for beginners. Plus, as you become a more avid griller, we think you’ll come to truly appreciate the quality and efficiency as well. Cleaning involves just a few simple steps. Scrape the grates before lightly coating them in vegetable or flaxseed oil, then dump out the ash tray at the bottom. The tray that holds the coals doesn’t come out, so if you want to clean the grill out completely, you have to shovel the coals. Price at time of publish: $349 Product Details: Dimensions: 27 x 57.35 x 51.7 inches | Material: Steel and cast iron | Cooking Surface Capacity: 820 square inches | Grill Grate Capacity: 40 burgers Best Kettle Weber Original Kettle Premium 22-Inch Charcoal Grill 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Ease of Use 3.9/5 Performance 4.8/5 Ease of Cleaning 4.5/5 Design 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Why You Should Get It This classic is a predictable performer that produces flavorful food and is easy to assemble. Keep in Mind The legs and lid were unstable during testing. Weber is one of the most popular names in the grilling industry, with this classic, porcelain-enameled model specifically known as one of the best charcoal grills on the market. The 363 square inch cooking surface fits up to 13 burgers, and we felt that the size and shape of the grill provided consistent temperatures and predictable cook times during testing. The lid has a built-in thermometer and there are aluminum dampers to help fuel the fire with oxygen. It took us 12 minutes and 30 seconds to assemble the kettle grill, using only the phillips head screwdriver and bolt tightening tool included. The grill was pretty easy to roll over a variety of surfaces, thanks to the size of the wheels. That said, the lid was not very sturdy and the legs’ button connections made the grill unstable. Later on, this instability impacted our ability to clean the grates, rendering the one-touch cleaning system with an ash catcher impractical. We also discovered that the lid ended up melting the plastic handle it’s supposed to hang off of when not in use. The distance between the grill and the coal grates is not adjustable, but there is a crossbar to help hold heavy food. While the coated wire grill grate is technically hinged, we found it to be too small to comfortably pour in more charcoal. We also noticed that the coal grate didn’t sit flush on the prongs, which made it less sturdy. When cooking, the steak was easy to flip. It came out with solid char and a caramelized color. The grill marks were faint, but this didn’t take away from the appearance of the steak. Though the end of the steak and bone were overcooked, in general it was medium well, tender, and flavorful. Price at time of publish: $219 Product Details: Dimensions: 22.5 x 22.5 x 27 inches | Material: Porcelain and aluminum | Cooking Surface Capacity: 363 square inches | Grill Grate Capacity: 13 burgers Best Portable Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.8/5 Performance 4.8/5 Ease of Cleaning 4.8/5 Design 4.8/5 Value 4.8/5 Why You Should Get It In addition to having a great performance, this gorgeous portable grill is petite and lightweight. Keep in Mind There’s only enough space to cook for one or two people, and the heat is hard to control. Campers, apartment dwellers, and beachgoers—this is the best charcoal grill for you. It’s a high performer you can use on any heat-resistant surface that’s portable, feather light, and designed with a balance of function and fashion. The grill is also easy to clean thanks to the removable grate and charcoal tray. The grill arrives fully assembled, though you do have to take it apart to unwrap the individual pieces and then put them back together. Still, this is quick and easy to do with no tools required. The lightweight construction includes two handles, no wheels, and a sturdy body with rubber feet on each corner for additional stability. When on the go, there are hooks and clips that keep the lid (aka food tray and cutting board) on. This lid is also what keeps the grate held in place. There is no hinged grate, as the grill is simply too small to dedicate any real estate to the convenience. To add charcoal to the grill, you have to remove the cooking grate. This is easy enough to do, as the space between the grates is large enough to get a set of tongs or smaller BBQ gloves in between. The cool-to-touch handles are far enough away and there is a protective outer heat shield to keep you protected when using or handling this grill. At 13.7 x 16.7 x 9.1 inches, the capacity is listed as 115 square inches, or big enough to fit six small burgers or three medium steaks. When it came to the actual grilling, we were able to fit two burgers, corn cobs, and brats. Though they took up the entire surface area, the food still didn’t touch and there was plenty of space for air to flow. The final results were well cooked with grill marks and a nice char, though they weren’t exactly even between sides. This is because you can’t close the grill while it’s in use without melting the plastic food tray and cutting board that double as a lid. (Heads up: This is to be expected, but as a result, there is no built-in thermometer or vent.) Price at time of publish: $152 Product Details: Dimensions: 13.7 x 16.7 x 9.1 inches | Material: Steel and plastic | Cooking Surface Capacity: 115 square inches | Grill Grate Capacity: Six small burgers or three medium steaks The Bottom Line Our pick for the best charcoal grill overall was the SNS Grills Slow ‘N Sear Original Charcoal Kettle Grill, 22” because of its solid performance as both a grill and a smoker, as well as a host of useful features including a removable insert for coals and a side shelf. If you’re on a budget, the Expert Grill 22 Superior Kettle Charcoal Grill performs well at smoking and delivers on heat, which creates great sear and grill marks. Our Testing Process When determining the best charcoal grills, we tested each one by grilling steaks and smoking baby back ribs according to very specific prep and cooking instructions to ensure consistency. Observations included the internal temperature at different points in time, when extra coals and wood chunks were added, and the appearance, feel, and taste of the finished ribs. For portable charcoal grills, many tests were performed in the following areas: assembly, general observations, temperature control, cooking corn/burgers/brats, cool down, and cleaning. When calculating each grill’s average rating, ease of use (25%), design (25%), and overall performance (50%) were all considered. What to Know About Charcoal Grills Before Shopping Size According to McCoy, charcoal grills come in three different sizes internally: small (up to 449 square inches), medium (450 to 549 square inches) and large (550 square inches and greater). “You’ll also need to consider the number of people you’ll feed, in addition to the size of your storage and operation space,” McCoy explains. The former can be determined by the grate cooking capacity, while the latter can be determined by the external dimensions. Features Some of the best charcoal grill features, McCoy says, include adjustable charcoal trays, removable ash catchers, and temperature gauges. “Some charcoal grills are even equipped with bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity, meaning you can control the temperature of your grill and monitor your food right from your phone,” he continues. This can be especially useful if you live somewhere with cold or rainy weather, or you’re cooking a lot at once and don’t have time to step away. Through our testing, we also found that the top performers feature designs that allow additional coals to be quickly and easily added without putting the user in a position where they could be burned. We also concluded that charcoal chimneys are a great accessory that allow the user to efficiently light their charcoal of choice, but gas starters like the starter featured in the Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill 22” are also effective and allow weeknight cooking sessions to be as quick as possible. Type There are three main types of charcoal grills: ceramic, barrel, and kettle, each with different strengths and uses. Put simply, McCoy explains, “ceramic charcoal grills have great heat retention. Barrel style models offer large cooking surfaces for entertaining big groups or throwing parties, while kettle grills are an ideal choice for smaller spaces.” We noticed more differences in our testing, including that in general, kettle grills outperformed the larger cart or barrel-style charcoal grills (the SNS Grills Slow ‘N Sear Original Charcoal Kettle Grill, 22” was named the best charcoal grill overall). While they do have less square inches, the amount of usable cooking space when smoking is impressive. Most kettle grills are large enough to smoke one or two pork shoulders, or a large brisket, depending on the heating method used. Additionally, while most kettle grills feature a fixed charcoal grate, barrel-style grills typically feature an adjustable charcoal grate, which comes in handy when you need to raise or lower the coals to manage the intensity of the heat. Raising the grate can be great for intense searing, but lowering the grates completely can allow you to utilize the entire cooking grate when smoking foods like chicken wings or even half chickens. The last type is the grill smoker combo, which is exactly what it sounds like: a grill and a smoker in one—for example the PK Grills Original PK300 Grill & Smoker—ideal for saving both space and money. Other Charcoal Grills We Tested With the Char-Griller Deluxe Griller Charcoal Grill (E2828), we concluded that regular smokers and entertainers would get a lot of use out of this grill, though a beginner would have a little trouble at first. Our primary concern was the lack of efficient airflow. The intake and exhaust dampers were easy to adjust, but the smoke wasn’t very well sealed, making them less effective than desired. Though the venting was lackluster, it was in fact manageable once you got the hang of it, and overall the grill performed well as a smoker. In general, we found the The Char-Broil Kettleman TRU-Infrared 22.5” Charcoal Grill accessible for beginners but solid enough for an experienced charcoal griller. It was also a breeze to clean. That said, there were a few key experiences during testing that knocked it off our list of the best charcoal grills. Achieving the right temperature was difficult due to the non-adjustable intake damper and inaccurate probe thermometer (though once you get it, it’s easy to maintain). The lack of hinged grates made adding more coals or wood difficult, especially when actively cooking. As a smoker, we found it lacking: the ribs didn’t have a smokey flavor despite the amount of smoke produced by the grill, and it took longer than usual for the ribs to reach the desired internal temperature. Your Questions, Answered What size grill do I need? Beyond the external dimensions you can physically fit in your space, what size grill you need entirely depends on how you plan to use it. Once you know this, a helpful way to determine what size you need is by looking at the grate cooking capacity, which is often measured in the number of burgers a grill can fit. Can you smoke on a charcoal grill? Yes, you can smoke on a charcoal grill, particularly large ones. “Charcoal grills use briquettes, wood or a combination of the two to achieve the mouthwatering, smokey taste we all know and love,” McCoy shares. Is charcoal better than gas? Charcoal isn’t necessarily better than gas—they provide different benefits. “Gas grills can ignite with the push of a button and are considered one of the easiest to clean,” McCoy says, this makes them a convenient option for all kinds of grillers. “Charcoal grills are generally less expensive and require briquettes to ignite. They work best for those who don’t mind a little extra effort to achieve a perfectly smokey taste.” Who We Are Quincy Bulin is a writer who covers products and home topics, making this story the ideal intersection of her work. In addition to the testing for the best charcoal grills, she consulted Gary McCoy, Store Manager at Charlotte Area Lowe’s. What Is BHG Recommends? Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit