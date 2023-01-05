The 15 Best Champagne Flutes of 2023 for Every Occasion

We determined that the Entertaining Essentials Champagne Flutes from Pottery Barn are the overall best Champagne flutes because of their timeless design, quality materials, and unmatched value for a set of 12.

We’re taking the legwork out of your Champagne flute shopping and arming you with our list of the crème de la crème glasses for every style and occasion. Considering materials, capacities, and the number of glasses, we compared hundreds of Champagne flutes to narrow down our selection.

The best Champagne flutes are designed with a silhouette and material specifically to enhance the flavors of your bubbly beverage and draw aromatics and foam to the surface, delivering a satisfying sip each time it hits your lips. The only problem? There are endless flutes, coupes, and tulip glasses online, and finding the best Champagne flutes for your needs is challenging.

Pop, fizz, clink! Champagne flutes are synonymous with life’s celebrations and a symbol of good times ahead. As it turns out, there is more to Champagne flutes than what meets the eye.

Best Overall Pottery Barn Entertaining Essentials Champagne Flutes Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: This set is an incredible value with 12 Champagne flutes priced for less than $6 per glass.

Keep in Mind: These may not be the best Champagne flutes if you’re partial to contemporary or modern glassware designs. If you’re happiest when hosting, you need this party-ready Champagne set in your arsenal. The Entertaining Essentials Champagne Flutes bundle from Pottery Barn wins our overall pick because of its timeless design, impressive craftsmanship, and reasonable price point.



Each bundle includes 12 blown soda-glass flutes, making this the best Champagne flute set for serving your close family and friends during the holidays and special occasions. The glasses are traditional and timeless, with a sturdy base, slim stem, and ever-so-slightly tapered rim to keep bubbles within. The Entertaining Essentials flutes are made in the United States and are free from BPA, lead, and phthalates. Plus, the traditional glasses are dishwasher-safe, making for stress-free post-soirée cleaning.

Price at time of publish: $69 Product Details: Material: Glass | Capacity: 8 ounces | Number of Glasses: 12

Best Budget KooK Stemless Glass Champagne Flutes Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The glass flute set saves on money without sacrificing quality.

Keep in Mind: These are stemless Champagne glasses, so they might not be the best option for a formal gathering.

Whether hosting a last-minute lunch or throwing an extravagant shower for your mom-to-be best friend, these are the best Champagne flutes when you want top quality without spending top dollar. The stemless glass flutes offer a roomy interior ideal for serving prosecco, spritz cocktails, and layered desserts. The budget-friendly Champagne flutes are dishwasher safe, taking the chore out of cleanup. And the best part, the glasses are freezer safe, allowing you to chill the set before guests arrive and enjoy a frosty glass upon arrival. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Material: Glass | Capacity: 10.5 ounces | Number of Glasses: Eight

Best Splurge Ralph Lauren Home Hudson Plaid Champagne Flute Harrods View On Mrporter.com View On Ralphlauren.com Why You Should Get It: Its plaid-cut crystal is simultaneously unique and enduring.

Keep in Mind: These are not dishwasher-safe.

The juxtaposition between its approachable tartan pattern and formal crystal material lends this Ralph Lauren flute the versatility that earns its place as our best Champagne flute to splurge on this year. The vessel is cut to sparkle, featuring quilted linework along the cup. A band of negative space frames the plaid by the stem and rim, creating a polished break prime for comfortable sipping.

Pricey though it may be, the tartan Champagne flute works overtime as an adaptable, evergreen fixture in your entertaining arsenal. The elegant plaid crystal looks as lovely lining a red-and-green Christmas table as it does when passed around a blue-and-white summer solstice soiree. Add the eye-catching flute to your arsenal to add flair to events all year.

Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Materials: Crystal | Capacity: Not listed | Number of Glasses: One

Best Plastic Crate & Barrel Acrylic Champagne Glass Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: They offer the same sleek look as glass Champagne flutes but without the risk of shattering at your next gathering.

Keep in Mind: The acrylic material is safe and practical, but these may not be the best Champagne flutes for formal events. The first step towards mastering the art of outdoor entertaining is investing in event-ready serving essentials like the acrylic Champagne flutes from Crate & Barrel. These are the best Champagne flutes for hosting alfresco dinners and pool parties because of their durable design and streamlined silhouette. Each acrylic flute is made from crystal-clear BPA-free acrylic and sports a glass-like finish that won't cloud over time. And the best part? You can hang up your rubber gloves and throw these beauties in the top rack of your dishwasher with the rest of your serveware for an easy-breezy cleanup. The traditional silhouette features a dainty stem and tulip cup to provide a beautiful vessel to serve your go-to bubbly, homemade Bellinis, and bar-worthy French 75s alike.

Price at time of publish: $5 Product Details: Material: Methacrylate styrene copolymer | Capacity: 9 ounces | Number of Glasses: One

Best Crystal Waterford Elegance Fine Crystal Champagne Flutes Nordstrom View On Wayfair View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Why You Should Get It: If Champagne is your signature drink, this luxury set will last you for years.

Keep in Mind: You can find similar flutes at a much lower price point.



The Waterford Elegance Champagne glasses prove less is more with a minimalist silhouette and unmatched luxury craftsmanship. The designer set features six hand-crafted glasses that are the best Champagne flutes to have on hand for celebrations, big or small. Each glass is expertly designed with a narrow bowl and rim to elevate your Champagne and encourage bubbles to rise to the surface. The striking set features hand-pulled stems, enhancing their luxury appeal and providing a comfortable hold while floating around your events.

Invest in the Elegance set for yourself, or splurge on someone special for their birthday, graduation, or wedding. Price at time of publish: $300 Product Details: Material: Crystal | Capacity: 9 ounces | Number of Glasses: Six

Best Vintage Food52 Vintage French Champagne Coupe Food52 View On Food52 Why You Should Get It: Every set is curated with one-of-kind vintage coupes handpicked in France.

Keep in Mind: Each coupe will differ in size, shape, and style.

Add old-world elegance to your bar cart or dining buffet with a pair of vintage Champagne coupes from Food52. The vintage duo is hand-picked by professionals in France, with each coupe in the set being different from the other. We love this shopping experience because it offers you a choice between simple, classic, or etched coupe glasses to ensure your pair realizes your vision for your serveware collection. Invest in a set of two to toast with your partner over exciting life milestones or mix and match the different style options to build a collection that has that certain collected and chic je ne sais quoi. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Material: Glass | Capacity: Varies | Number of Glasses: Two

Best Modern CB2 Porsha Smoked Champagne Flute CB2 View On CB2 Why You Should Get It: With its sleek lines and smoked-glass finish, this flute will double as art on your shelves or bar cart.

Keep in Mind: It has limited capacity and requires handwashing between use.

Searching for the best Champagne flutes to complement your modern serveware? The Porsha Smoked Champagne Flutes from CB2 are sure to fit the bill with their sleek silhouette and elevated smoky finish. The Porsha flutes are hand-blown and expertly crafted from soda lime glass to yield a meticulous luxury vessel sure to impress guests at your next gathering. Each glass features a striking smoky charcoal finish that begins at the rim and gradually fades to reveal crystal-clear glass at the stem. A gold dusting wraps the flute’s rim, providing a lustrous touch to every glass of bubbly.



And, if you’re enamored with the Porsha Champagne flutes as much as we are, you’re in luck. Shop the Porsha Smoked Red and Porsha Smoked White Wine Glasses while you’re at it to complete your modern glassware collection. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Material: Glass | Capacity: 5 ounces | Number of Glasses: One

Best Stemless Crate & Barrel Lulie Stemless Champagne Glass Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: The stemless design feels more secure in hand while walking around.

Keep in Mind: Your Champagne will lose its crisp, chilled temperature sooner than it would in a stemmed flute. Grasping stemless glasses around the flute leaves beverages vulnerable to your body temperature.

On a mission to find the best Champagne flutes for your laidback lunches and summer porch parties? Consider your mission accomplished because the Lulie Stemless Champagne glass is just what you need to gear up for all your hosting endeavors. The stemless glasses are by Rona, a historic Slovakian glass factory, designed with the same sleek profile as traditional flutes to ensure the same aromatic, bubble-filled experience with each sip. Each flute is fire-polished, yielding pristine shine, and features a domed accent at its base for a touch of dimension. The Lulie flutes are comfortable and easy to tote around your yard or house while socializing with guests. And, equally noteworthy: The stemless glasses are dishwasher safe, so you don’t have to break a sweat at the sink after a busy afternoon of entertaining. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Material: Glass | Capacity: 10 ounces | Number of Glasses: One

Best Coupe Waterford Elegance Champagne Belle Coupe Pair 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On 2modern.com View On Bloomingdales Why You Should Get It: The Waterford coupes feature a classic silhouette and unparalleled craftsmanship that will stand the test of time.

Keep in Mind: While the coupe shape is indisputably stunning, the wide basin leaves you prone to splashing and spilling when in motion.

Get your Gatsby on and enjoy unmatched bubbles while sipping from the best Champagne coupes in town: the Waterford Crystal Elegance Belle Coupe set. The handcrafted crystal coupes are our pick because of their timeless design, unmatched quality, and sparkle that is synonymous with all Waterford pieces. In other words: These are family heirlooms in the making. A Champagne coupe is distinctive, featuring a dainty stem that gives way to a wide pool-like basin that exposes the Champagne to air, maximizing bubbles with each sip. This dreamy coupe duo sports a signature coupe silhouette that strikes a balance between the Roaring '20s in the 20th century and the roaring '20s we find ourselves in today. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: Material: Crystal | Capacity: 7.8 ounces | Number of Glasses: Two

Best Tulip Willsberger Champagne Glasses Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: The wider vessel holds a generous pour and sparkles like jewelry in your hand.

Keep in Mind: You’ll need to buy more than one set if you often host a crowd

The Willsberger set from Crate & Barrel are the best Champagne glasses for swirling around a hefty pour. Each elegant glass is machine-made by revered German glassmaker, Spiegelau, to mimic the delicate structure of hand-blown glass without its inherent fragility. The non-leaded glasses are dishwasher safe, too, which is always a plus after holiday hosting or happy hour at home. Style-wise, tulip glasses straddle the line between the flute and coupe. Wide at the middle and narrow at the rim, the tulip silhouette yields the best Champagne glasses for savoring your sparkling wine's flavors and foam. Invest in the Willsberger set to add some sparkle to your weekly night or annual New Year's event. Price at time of publish: $52 Product Details: Material: Non-leaded crystal glass | Capacity: 9 ounces | Number of Glasses: Four

Best Gold-Rimmed Arhaus Gold Rimmed Champagne Flutes Arhaus View On Arhaus.com Why You Should Get It: The six-flute set will serve a crowd and the gilded rim will make any table look glamorous with minimal effort.

Keep in Mind: You must wash each one by hand with mild dish soap.

If you're grappling with which Champagne flute to invest in for your serveware collection, a word to the wise: go for gold. Treat yourself to the best Champagne flutes for your most elegant and extravagant life moments: the Gold-Rimmed Champagne Flutes set from Arhaus. The head-turning set includes six contemporary flutes with svelte silhouettes, straight lines, and a shimmering golden rim. Each glass measures 11.25 inches tall, making a statement on your entry table or serving trays. The generous height offers ample room to fill the sleek glasses with your tried-and-true sparkling sangria recipe, your go-to summer spritzes, or bottomless mimosas. Price at time of publish: $114 Product Details: Material: Glass | Capacity: Not listed | Number of Glasses: Six

Best Insulated Vinglacé Stainless Steel Stemless Champagne Flute Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The insulated design will keep your Champagne chilled-to-perfection at your next beach day, football tailgate, or park picnic.

Keep in Mind: The flute only holds six ounces of bubbly, so you’ll need to pack a cooler if you want more than one glass. Skip the buzzkill of sipping on a hot and stale glass of Champagne on a steamy summer afternoon and invest in an insulated Champagne flute. The best Champagne flute to keep your prosecco popping and bubbly bubbling for hours is the incomparable Vinglacé stainless steel Champagne flute. The innovative design features a classic glass encased between a double-walled insulated stainless-steel exterior. Unlike most popular insulated tumblers, the Vinglacé Champagne flute’s glass insert will not leave a metallic taste in your mouth after each sip and maintains the integrity of your sparkling wine’s flavor. Each flute comes in your choice of six trendy hues like coral, copper, or sea glass, plus an optional personalization. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel and glass | Capacity: 6 ounces | Number of Glasses: One

Best Color Estelle Colored Glass Champagne Coupe Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Estellecoloredglass.com View On Food52 Why You Should Get It: This colorful coupe style glass is a versatile choice for serving cocktails or Champagne.

Keep in Mind: The color options vary by retailer. We’re starry-eyed over the sleek and saturated Estelle Champagne coupes. The six-coupe-troupe is the best Champagne glass set to add a romantic wash of color to your contemporary, bohemian, or art deco dining room. The iconic coupe silhouette nods to the glitz and glamour of a bygone era, while the pastel hues lend the glassware a timely appeal. Hand-blown by skilled glass artisans in Poland, each Estelle coupe is one-of-a-kind, adding to its luxurious allure. Invest in a set in your choice of five fresh colorways: blush, rose, smoke, mint, or mixed pinks. And, if you love the look but lack the coordination to imbibe from the wide coupe vessel regularly, opt for the Estelle Hand-Blown Colored Champagne Flutes instead. Price at time of publish: $205 Product Details: Material: Glass | Capacity: 7.25 ounces | Number of Glasses: Six

Best Unbreakable Bodum Oktett Outdoor Champagne Flutes, Set of 6 Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn View On Bodum.com Why You Should Get It: This shatterproof plastic set not only makes for stress-free hosting but also won’t break the bank. Keep in Mind: They don’t offer the same luxurious drinking experience as a traditional glass Champagne flute. Nothing kills a party quite like stepping on shards of glass. Skip the ER trip and leave the risk of stitches behind you with the Bodum Okett Outdoor Champagne Flutes. The best Champagne flutes for bustling backyard barbecues, kids’ birthdays, and poolside picnics, the Bodum Okett flutes are crafted from a durable plastic that promises not to break, crack, or shatter. The six-piece set will never go out of style either, as each glass features a traditional flute silhouette with a sturdy stem and narrow vessel that promotes bubbles galore. Perhaps the best part is that this accident-proof set rings in at $40 for six unbreakable Champagne glasses. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Material: Shatterproof durable plastic | Capacity: 4 ounces | Number of Glasses: Six