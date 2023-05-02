We spoke with Shaunfield to learn more about the best chalk paints, and after reviewing hundreds of options, we found picks to fit every project and budget.

“Chalk paint is a water-based decorative paint used to improve and transform your furniture, cabinets, and more,” says Brian Shaunfield, a Charlotte-area Lowe’s store manager. “It is easy for DIYers, requiring little to no prep time. Chalk paint is also durable with a thick consistency, which creates a smooth, matte finish.”

It’s no secret that paint can transform your space, but the prep work involved can certainly be daunting. After all, taping, sanding, and priming takes time! If you’re looking for a paint that cuts down on prep work, but still delivers quality coverage, look no further than chalk paint.

Best Overall Amy Howard At Home One Step Chalk Paint Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The one-step application means you won’t have to worry about prep work. Keep In Mind: The price per ounce is higher than other chalk paints on the market. The best chalk paint overall needs all the top qualities chalk paint has to offer—a quick dry time, little to no prep work, and easy cleanup. The One Step Paint by Amy Howard At Home fits that bill. This pick comes in 54 color options, so it’s great if you’re looking for a very specific shade. The all-in-one formula means you can skip stripping, sanding, and priming, saving you valuable time and energy. It’s compatible with most surfaces including wood, glass, concrete, and stone. It’s also durable enough to withstand the outdoor elements for use on patio furniture and decor. While the total price tag seems to be in line with others on our list, the price per ounce is a bit higher than other options. This shouldn’t be a problem for small projects, but if you’re covering a large surface, you may need to purchase a few cans. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Size: 32 ounces | Number of Colors: 54 | Dry Time: 20 minutes | Primer Required: No

Best Budget Waverly Inspirations Chalk Paint Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This is an affordable acrylic paint with a chalk-like finish, giving you the desired look on a budget. Keep In Mind: It’s only meant to be used indoors. If you’re wanting the chalk paint look on a budget, consider an acrylic paint with a chalk finish like the Waverly Inspirations Mineral Chalk Paint. This pick comes in an 8-ounce container, making it the perfect size for small furniture pieces or crafting. It’s available in almost 30 hues, most being bright statement colors. Though this is technically an acrylic paint, it has similarities to the best chalk paints available—including durability, a matte finish, and fade-resistant properties. This pick is intended for indoor projects and can be used on a variety of surfaces, including wood, metal, and terra cotta. The chalk finish means this pick can be cleaned with just soap and water. If you love the antique look of chalk paint, Waverly Inspirations paint can be layered to achieve a distressed and vintage look. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Size: 8 ounces | Number of Colors: 27 | Dry Time: Not listed | Primer Required: No

Best Splurge Retique It by Renaissance Chalk Finish Furniture Paint Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This pick has virtually no scent and is low in VOCs (volatile organic compounds). Keep In Mind: More than one coat may be needed to reach desired results. The Renaissance Furniture Chalk Paint by Retique is hypoallergenic and has virtually no smell. It’s also low in VOCs (volatile organic compounds), which are chemicals often found in paint that can cause air quality problems. No prep work is required, however, you may need to apply multiple coats to reach your desired color and finish. The paint dries within 30 minutes to a silky finish. For a distressed look, Shaunfield advises dry-brushing a secondary color on top to add depth. It’s also fit for both indoor and outdoor projects; if you’re using this paint outside, be sure to finish with a clear wax topcoat to seal and protect the paint. DIYers with small projects can also enjoy this high-end chalk paint, as there are smaller sizes available. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Size: 1 gallon | Number of Colors: 43 | Dry Time: 30 minutes | Primer Required: No The 8 Best Paint Sprayers of 2023 That Can Tackle Any Paint Project

Best for Furniture Rust-Oleum Milk Paint Finish Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It dries within 30 minutes and is ready for a second coat (if desired) in two hours. Keep In Mind: There are only six color options available. The best chalk paint will save you time during the drying process, and the Rust-Oleum dries down in just 30 minutes. If you want a rich color, you can apply a second coat within two hours. The water-based formula means this pick is easily cleaned with soap and water, which is great for high-contact pieces. “Chalk paint is great for painting furniture and cabinets because it requires fewer coats of paint, less dry time, and enhances imperfections,” Shaunfield says. The lightly textured finish will give a subtle antique look to your furniture. It’s available in six colors, most of which are neutral, classic shades. If you’re wanting a bold look, keep in mind that the only colorful shades for this pick are light blue and muted yellow. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Size: 1 Quart | Number of Colors: Six | Dry Time: 30 minutes; two hour recoat time | Primer Required: No

Best for Cabinets Krylon Chalky Finish Paint Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It has a brief one hour recoat dry time. Keep In Mind: Sanding and priming is recommended, especially for covering dark surfaces. Painting cabinets is a major project, so picking the best chalk paint for the job is important. If you’re looking for paint with a quick dry time so your kitchen or bathroom isn’t out of commission for too long, try Krylon’s Chalky Finish Paint. In one hour, it’s dry to the touch and ready for a new coat. You’ll save time waiting for the paint to dry, which is important since this pick recommends sanding and priming. It’s not required, but especially for cabinets, you’ll want an even application with full coverage. If you’re painting over a dark surface, the preparation is even more important. This pick will work for DIYers looking to add white or gray to their kitchens, however, these are the only colors available. You can leave the paint as-is once it dries for a distressed look or top it off with a wax sealant for a smooth finish. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Size: 1 Quart | Number of Colors: Three | Dry Time: One hour; one hour recoat time | Primer Required: Recommended but not required The 8 Best Paint for Cabinets of 2023 That Look Factory-Finished

Best Black Country Chic Paint Chalk Style Paint Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This is an all-in-one product that serves as a primer and sealant as well as paint. Keep In Mind: The price per ounce is high compared to other chalk paints on the market. This rich-hued pick has a built-in primer and top coat to get your desired look all in one product. In addition to little to no prep work, it’s a durable paint that requires fewer touch-ups and recoats. While the Country Chic Chalk Paint comes in over 50 colors, the black shade Liquorice stands out. The formula is fit for most projects, including furniture, cabinets, and even kids’ toys (it’s certified safe by European Toy Safety Standards). While this pick has several pros, it’s important to note that the price per ounce is high compared to other chalk paints on the market. However, if you’re working on a small project, this is the best chalk paint for a dramatic result. Price at time of publish: From $15 Product Details: Size: 4 ounces | Number of Colors: 50 | Dry Time: 30 minutes | Primer Required: No

Best Colors Magnolia Home Chalk Style Paint Lowe's View On Lowe's View On Magnolia.com Why You Should Get It: It has great coverage—one quart covers up to 100 square feet. Keep In Mind: It’s pricier than other chalk paints on the market. The best chalk paints will give new life to a room, and that’s exactly what this paint achieves. The Chalky Paint by Magnolia Market comes in over 40 colors to go with any style and project. In one hour, it’s dry to the touch, and by hour two, it’s ready for a second coat. While it is on the pricier side, it requires little prep work, which saves you money on primer and sanding materials. The formula was designed to have great coverage and hide small imperfections, making this paint fit for updating furniture. The matte finish is easy to clean with soap and water, and one quart covers up to 100 square feet. Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details: Size: 1 quart | Number of Colors: 42 | Dry Time: One hour; one to two hour recoat time | Primer Required: Not listed

Best Spray Krylon Chalky Finish Spray Paint Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: Spray application means no brush strokes left behind on your DIY project. Keep In Mind: The 12 ounce can does not have a lot of product for large projects. Spray chalk paint is convenient and ensures no brush marks will be left behind. Krylon makes a spray version of their Chalky Finish Paint that’s a great fit for small projects. This spray holds 12 ounces of paint and comes in 16 colors. It dries to a smooth, matte finish, but if you want a distressed look, simply go over the area with sandpaper. Chalk paint is known to dry fast, but this pick dries ultra-fast—in under half an hour. It’s fit for a variety of surfaces, including wood, plastic, metal, glass, wicker, and ceramic. The can is on the smaller end, so keep your project’s size in mind when shopping. Large projects mean more surface area, which drives up your budget. This pick does not require a primer and can be sanded to reach the desired finish. Price at time of publish: From $10 Product Details: Size: 12 ounces | Number of Colors: 16 | Dry Time: 25 minutes | Primer Required: No The 9 Best Exterior Paints to Protect Your Home