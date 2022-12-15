The 7 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets of 2022 for Every Type of Home Cook

Overall, the best ceramic cookware is the GreenPan SearSmart Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 10 Piece Cookware Set . The set is safe to use in ovens up to 600°F, and it’s dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean.

Finding the best ceramic cookware for your kitchen can be a challenge. To help, we researched the best ceramic cookware, keeping in mind each pick’s material, the number of pieces included, oven-safe temperature, whether or not it’s induction-ready, and care. In addition to Jupiter, we also consulted Jenny Hunter, recipe developer and blogger at Happy Muncher, for additional insight.

“Overall, ceramic cookware is great for cooking due to its versatility,” says Brian Jupiter, executive chef of Frontier and Ina Mae Tavern. “You can use it to cook something as heavy as chicken, as delicate as fish, and as convenient and low-maintenance as eggs. You really do save time with the non-stick and heat benefits, which then leads to a more efficient clean up.”

Though there are many types of cookware on the market, ceramic cookware has tons of benefits worth considering. In addition to being easy to clean and having the same high heat tolerance as stainless steel, ceramic cookware also makes for a stylish addition to your kitchen.

The 8 Best Roasting Pans of 2022 for Preparing Turkeys, Casseroles, and More

The set includes a 1.5-quart saucepan with a cover, a 2.5-quart saucepan with a cover, a 3-quart saucepan with a cover, a 6-quart stockpot with a cover, an 8-inch skillet, a 10-inch-skillet, and a steamer insert. Each piece in this set has riveted silicone stick handles that stay cool on the stovetop and provide a safe, solid grip. This not only makes cooking easier but clean up as well as you transfer pots and pans to your sink.

This seven-piece ceramic cookware set by Cuisinart is a durable option that’s easy to clean, making it one of the best ceramic cookware sets for your kitchen. Although it features the standard ceramic coating, these pieces are titanium-reinforced, which is meant to help with food release off the pan.

Why You Should Get It: Large handles are slip-proof and easy to grab. Keep in Mind: The pieces are only oven-safe up to 350ºF.

The covers aren’t glass like some of the other sets, so you won’t be able to watch food while it looks. However, they lay flat and are easy to store with the lid holder.

The non-stick ceramic cookware set includes a 10.5-inch frying pan, 3-quart lidded saucepan, 4.5-quart lidded sauté pan, 6.5-quart lidded Dutch oven, four magnetic pan racks for convenient storage, two cork trivets and a canvas lid holder with two clear plastic hooks for storing lids on your cabinet doors. While you get fewer pots and pans with this pricier set, the storage solutions for the pans and the lids help make up for it.

The Caraway Cookware set is some of the best ceramic cookware to consider if you want to leave your pieces on display in your kitchen. The pans have a sleek, minimal look and are offered in a variety of colors, so you can choose which suits your space best.

Why You Should Get It: The set includes a lid holder and pan rack, unlike other options. Keep in Mind: It’s significantly more expensive than other sets and the pieces aren’t dishwasher safe.

The 9 Best Non-Stick Pans of 2022 for Every Kind of Home Chef

It’s worth noting that these pots and pans are not dishwasher safe, unlike other similar options. However, the nonstick surface should make cleaning easier .

The exterior of these pots and pans are hard-anodized, which means they’re sturdy and, with good care, should last a long time . The tempered glass lids are sturdy with high handles that help them stay cool.

Since these pieces are oven-safe up to 400ºF, you can use the cookware to bake and cook a variety of recipes. The ceramic nonstick interior will make it easy to remove the food once it’s done cooking.

Those searching for a nonstick set will appreciate this Bialetti set, which is some of the best ceramic cookware out there. This 10-piece set includes two frying pans, two saucepans with lids, a deep skillet, and a Dutch oven, each of which has a lid.

Why You Should Get It: The durable set is made of aluminum, which offers even heat distribution. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to hand wash this ceramic cookware set.

The 6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2022, According to Our Testers

The set is made from aluminum, which is known for being lightweight and durable. The pieces are also compatible with most stovetops except for induction. Plus, it’s all dishwasher safe, making post-meal cleaning easy.

Each lid in this set is made with clear, durable glass that allows you to see inside while you’re cooking. Plus, the cookware pieces feature stay-cool handles that are meant to be easy to grab. Just keep in mind that they’re oven safe for 350ºF, which is lower than some other styles.

This Greenlife set is offered in 12 stylish colorways, making it one of the best ceramic cookware sets to consider. The 16-piece set includes a mini egg pan, two frying pans, a stock pot with a lid, two saucepans with a lid, a sauté pan with a lid, a steamer, and four utensils, so your kitchen will be fully stocked with all the essential cookware. It’s also available in a 12-piece set as well if you need fewer pieces.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in 12 colors and is less expensive than some other options. Keep in Mind: This set is only oven safe to 350ºF.

While this set is dishwasher safe, our experts note that ceramic-coated pans will last a lot longer if you hand wash, as the coating may eventually erode in the dishwasher. Regardless, the set is backed by a lifetime warranty from All-Clad.

These pans are compatible with all types of cooktops, including induction. A stainless steel core helps with even heating and the ceramic finish resists both chips and stains. The pieces can also be used in the oven up to 500°F, which is a lower temperature than some other similar steps. However, you should be able to use them for a variety of dishes.

The set, which is smaller than other sets, includes a 7-quart stockpot and lid, a 4-quart soup pot with lid, a 4.5-quart universal pan, and a 9.5-inch open skillet. Each piece has a modern appearance that looks great on the stove or hanging on your kitchen rack.

All-Clad’s Fusiontec 7-Piece Cookware Set is certainly an investment, but the stainless steel core and durable construction make it some of the best ceramic cookware to splurge on.

Why You Should Get It: The pieces are compatible with all stovetops, including an induction style. Keep in Mind: It’s smaller than other sets and the pieces are oven safe for 500°F, which is less than other options.

The non-stick ceramic interiors of this set allow for easy, even cooking. With the exception of the Dutch oven, each piece features ergonomic, curved handles that make moving the pan easier, especially if you need to put it in the oven. Plus, the set is offered in a few colors so you can choose which suits your kitchen.

This set includes two frypans (8.5 and 10.5 inches), an 11-inch fry pan with lid, a 1-quart covered saucepan, a 2-quart covered saucepan, a 5-quart covered Dutch oven, and four nylon tools that can be used on the cookware without scratching.

This T-fal set is some of the best ceramic cookware to consider, especially if you want to set up a kitchen on a budget. The 14-piece set includes all of the cookware essentials you’ll need to get started on your favorite recipes.

Why You Should Get It: The set comes with four cooking utensils. Keep in Mind: Not every piece includes a lid.

The set is a bit of a splurge and the black coating may make it difficult to tell if each piece of cookware is fully cleaned. Luckily, the pieces are dishwasher safe so you’ll be able to give them a thorough cleaning .

Each piece is made with GreenPan’s Thermolon Diamond Advanced ceramic nonstick coating. The coating claims to be made without PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, which could potentially release toxic fumes. The pieces are also safe for ovens up to 600°F and the lids are safe for up to 425°F, so you won’t need separate cookware for any oven-necessary recipes.

Overall, the best ceramic cookware is this set by GreenPan. The 10-piece set includes two frying pans, two saucepans, a sautee pan, a stockpot, and matching lids, so you’ll have all the essentials to start cooking your favorite recipes.

Why You Should Get It: The pots and pans in this 10-piece set are oven safe for up to 600°F. Keep in Mind: The set is more expensive than other options and the black coating could make it hard to tell if the cookware is fully cleaned.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the best ceramic cookware is the GreenPan SearSmart Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 10 Piece Cookware. The set includes all of the cooking essentials you need and is oven-safe for up to 600°F, which is higher than most other sets.

What to Know About Ceramic Cookware Before Shopping

Material

When it comes to ceramic cookware, the pieces are generally metal with a ceramic coating. The most common materials are aluminum and stainless steel. Aluminum is known for being lightweight and durable and is typically dishwasher-safe. Stainless steel tends to have a high heat tolerance, but keep in mind, they may have to be hand washed.

Number of Pieces

When considering cookware sets, the number of pieces (and which pieces in particular) you're looking to add to your collection are worth keeping in mind. Most sets will include a saucepan, fry pan, Dutch oven/stockpot, and saute pan. From there you can get varying sizes of saucepans and fry pans, as well as a number of lids, utensils, and even accessories like steamer baskets.

Oven Safe Temperature

Most ceramic pots and pans today can go into the oven, either to finish a reverse sear, bake up brownies, or whatever your recipe calls for. However, how much heat ceramic pots and pans can take varies.

If you don’t tend to broil or cook at high temperatures, pans that are oven safe up to 350ºF may work for you. However, if you often finish cooking at high heat in the oven, look for sets that can take temperatures above 450ºF.

Induction Ready

Due to the way ceramics bond to metal, most lower-priced non-stick cookware is made from aluminum, which isn’t induction cooktop friendly. Some non-stick cookware sets, including several on this list, are made with stainless steel on the bottom of the pieces, which means they are more likely to be induction compatible.

Care

When it comes to ceramic cookware, some brands will recommend handwashing while some will be listed as dishwasher-safe. According to Jupiter, however, hand-washing is the way to go.

“Never use the dishwasher to wash your ceramic cookware or bakeware,” says Jupiter. “Even if your dish says dishwasher safe, you still want to avoid allowing the machine to clean it. Doing so will impact the overall longevity of the dish. Because of the non-stick coating, cleaning the dish should be quite simple and easy.”

According to Jupiter, you should also be cautious about cleaning your cookware while it’s still hot.

“A common mistake I often see people make is they immediately take their hot pan straight to the sink and run water over it. Wait for the pan or dish to cool down before transferring it to the sink. To wash it, all you need is warm water and some mild dish soap. Once the dish is completely cool, rinse the pan with warm (not hot) water and softly scrub the pan with soap while using a non-abrasive sponge.”

Also, use only nylon, wood, or silicone utensils when using ceramic cookware, as metal tools will scratch the surface coating.

Your Questions, Answered

Is ceramic cookware safe?

Although there have been debates over the years about safe materials for cookware, ceramic pieces can be trusted.

“Since there is no Teflon used in its production, ceramic cookware is a safer option than other types of nonstick cookware,” says Hunter.

How long do ceramic pans last?

According to Jupiter, it comes down to how you take care of your ceramic cookware, including how you use it, store it, and clean it.

“This depends on what type of brand you invest in, as well as how well you take care of it. If I have to give a number, I would say about three years (give or take), but again, it really does truly depend,” says Jupiter. “You can get a lot of use from your ceramic pan as long as you take the time to find a brand that you trust, while also taking proactive measures when cooking with it, cleaning it, and even storing it.”

Is ceramic cookware good for cooking?

When it comes to cooking your favorite recipes, you can’t go wrong with ceramic cookware. After all, the pieces are durable and nonstick, making cooking and cleaning easier. According to Jupiter, you’ll also get more even heating.

“Ceramic cookware and bakeware are also more efficient when it comes to heat. The heat is able to transfer quickly and evenly while withstanding high heat,” Jupiter says.

Who We Are

Tanya Edwards is an award-winning writer and editor with bylines at Better Homes & Gardens and other publications. She was previously the programming director of culinary at Food Network and has been writing and creating instructional content for home cooks for over a decade.

For this story, Tanya researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind the material, number of pieces included, care instructions, whether or not the pieces are induction-safe, and oven-safe temperature. She also consulted James Beard Awards semi-finalist Brian Jupiter, the executive chef, of Frontier and Ina Mae Tavern, and Jenny Hunter, recipe developer and blogger at Happy Muncher.

