The 9 Best Cast Iron Skillets of 2023

Overall, our top pick for the best cast iron skillet is the Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron because it's reliable, durable, and affordable. Read on for our full list of recommendations for the best cast iron skillets.

You can make just about anything in a cast iron skillet including steak, pork chops, vegetables, cornbread, quiche, pizza, and more. To find the best cast iron skillet, we researched multiple products and considered factors like weight, durability, size, and ease of care. We also consulted a couple of experts who gave advice on what to look for in a cast iron skillet.

“Cast iron, due to its heavy weight, distributes heat evenly on many types of heat sources,” says Executive Chef Daniel Kenney . “And the iron helps create that beautiful caramelization that chefs (and you!) are looking for meat and vegetables.”

There are very few cookware investments that are a better bang for your buck than a cast iron skillet. Cast iron skillets are weighty and thick, which allows for uniform heat retention and distribution. This means they are perfect for a variety of cooking techniques like sautéing, braising, frying, and even baking.

Best Overall Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This classic cast iron skillet comes in nine different sizes and has two pour spouts. Keep in Mind: The main handle is short compared to other options. Lodge has been making quality cookware since 1896, so it’s no surprise that the brand landed our best overall pick. The Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet is made in the U.S. and is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil. The skillet is available in nine different sizes, from 3.5 inches to 15 inches. The 3.5 inch is perfect for making small, single serving meals like a fried egg, while the 15 inch is ideal for bigger meals or a family gathering. The cast iron skillet also comes with two pour spouts on either side, making it simple and mess free to pour sauce or drain excess grease. Moving this skillet is easy, too, thanks to the helper handle and the main handle. To help protect your hands from the high temperature of the skillet, you can purchase a Hot Handle Holder to slide onto the helper handle. The skillet offers even cooking and strong heat retention and can be used in the oven, on the stovetop or grill, or over the campfire. We wish the handle was a little longer with this skillet—it’s about 4.8 inches long whereas other options have a 5- to 7-inch handle. But because it has so many features we love, it’s the best overall cast iron skillet. Price at time of publish: $25 for 10 inch Product Details: Size: 10.25 inches | Weight: 5.35 pounds | Maximum Oven Temperature: 500°F | Care: Hand wash, dry, and rub with cooking oil

Best Budget Utopia Kitchen 3-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The set includes three pre-seasoned skillets of varying sizes. Keep in Mind: None of the pans in this set have a helper handle. The Utopia 3-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set was an easy pick for best budget cast iron skillet. The three-piece skillet set includes a 6-, 8-, and 10-inch cast iron skillet. This bundle gives you three pans for much less than many single skillets, so you can get more bang for your buck. This is a great buy for someone interested in cooking who is moving into their first home and needs to get set up with some sturdy basics. These multi-taskers can be used for a variety of skillet recipes and can be used over a stove, in the oven, or over a campfire. Each skillet comes pre-seasoned, and each skillet features pouring spouts on either side. Unlike some higher priced skillets, these skillets don’t have a helper handle opposite the big handle. Like most cast iron skillets, this set is not dishwashing safe and should be washed by hand with water and a mild dish soap. While these pans are pre-seasoned, season after washing by adding oil to the pan, heating it up, and rubbing it into the bottom of the pan before cooking. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Size: 6, 8, and 10 inches | Weight: 9 pounds | Maximum Oven Temperature: Not listed | Care: Hand wash, dry, and rub with cooking oil to keep seasoned

Best Splurge Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Skillet 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Nordstrom Why You Should Get It: The Le Creuset is a dishwasher-safe option. Keep in Mind: If you aren’t a fan of enamel, this may not be the best skillet for you. If you plan on using a cast iron skillet often and are willing to splurge, the Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Skillet is our top choice. You can use this skillet to make a variety of dishes including skillet dips or pork chops. This cast iron is a bit different from other skillets on our list. In addition to being made with iron, it also has an enamel interior coating to help make it durable to high temperature and safe to put in the dishwasher. Because of the coating, it also doesn’t need to be seasoned. The coating will develop a natural patina with use which will provide a nonstick surface. This high-end skillet features everything we love to see in a skillet—it has two pour spouts, a large handle, and a helper handle. Unlike most cast iron skillets, this one is available in 20 different colors including white, nectar, deep teal, olive, matte navy, cayenne, and more. You can purchase it in four different sizes: 6.33, 9, 10.25, and 11.75 inches. The skillet is oven safe up to 500°F and is lighter than traditional cast iron skillets. It also has a lifetime warranty if something were to happen to your skillet. Although it costs more than any other skillet on our list, it’s worth the high price tag because of its innovative design mixed with classic features. Price at time of publish: $220 Product Details: Size: 6.3, 9, 10.25, and 11.75 inches | Weight: 2.5, 4.2, 5.15, and 6.18 pounds | Maximum Oven Temperature: 500°F | Care: Dishwasher safe, but hand wash recommended The 8 Best Roasting Pans of 2023 for Preparing Turkeys, Casseroles, and More

Best Small Smithey Ironware No. 8 Cast Iron Skillet Smithey View On Food52 View On Magnolia.com View On Smithey.com Why You Should Get It: It has a smooth, polished finish and the handles have holes so you can hang your skillet. Keep in Mind: Because of the holes, the helper handle may not be as ergonomic as other options. Perfect for those who are only cooking for themselves or a small family, our pick for best small cast iron skillet will look gorgeous hanging on a kitchen rack or searing a stovetop steak. The Smithey Ironware No. 8 Cast Iron Skillet at Smithey is an 8-inch skillet that features a smooth, polished, nonstick finish. We loved that this USA-made skillet has an extra long handle to help keep your hands safe from high temperatures while cooking. It also features a helper handle to help stabilize the skillet as you move it from the oven or stove. We also appreciate that both handles have holes in them—the helper handle has three holes, and the main handle has one hole. This means you can easily store your skillet on a hook if you have limited storage space or simply want to display your skillet for decoration. However, because of the holes on the helper handle, it may not be as easy to carry as skillets with a more ergonomic design. The skillet can be used on an electric, induction, glass, ceramic, or gas stovetop and can also be used on an open fire or grill. It’s also oven safe so you can make your favorite cornbread or casserole. Like many cast iron skillets, it’s not dishwasher safe. If you have any stuck-on food, use a mild dish soap, water, and a nylon scouring pad to gently scrub the food away. Price at time of publish: $110 Product Details: Size: 8 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds | Maximum Oven Temperature: 500°F | Care: Hand wash with dish soap, dry and wipe with oil

Best Large Victoria 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: The skillet has a curved, ergonomic handle. Keep in Mind: Some home cooks may find the skillet too heavy. If you’re looking for a large skillet for family dinners or gatherings, the Victoria Cast-Iron Skillet is the best choice for you. The skillet is pre-seasoned with kosher-certified, non-GMO flaxseed oil so you don’t have to worry about seasoning it upon its arrival. Made from sustainable sources, this cast iron skillet has some impressive features. Instead of a short, straight handle, this skillet has a long, curved handle to keep you safe from high temperatures and to provide extra leverage. This makes it easier to move the skillet from the countertop to the oven or from the oven to your table. In addition to the ergonomic long handle, there is also a helper handle to make it easier to maneuver your skillet around the kitchen. We also love that there are two drip-free pour spouts so you can pour liquid from your skillet without making a mess. Although it has handles, keep in mind that the skillet does weigh about 7.5 pounds without any food in it, so it still may be difficult for some cooks to lift and carry it. You can use the Colombian-made skillet on a variety of cooking surfaces including the stovetop, in the oven, or over a fire. The skillet is durably made and meant to last for years so you can make your favorite meals for years. To help prolong the life of your skillet, be sure to hand wash it and dry it completely before seasoning it. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Size: 12 inches | Weight: 7.5 pounds | Maximum Oven Temperature: 500°F | Care: Hand wash with dish soap, dry, and wipe with oil

Best Seasoned Lodge Blacklock Triple Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Lodge View On Basspro.com View On Cabelas.com View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: It’s seasoned three times, and the handle is designed for maximum airflow. Keep in Mind: Because it’s pre-seasoned, you may see some blistering, but this is normal. For the best seasoned cast iron skillet, our top choice is the Blacklock Triple Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet. The USA-made skillet has been seasoned not once, but three times, to ensure optimal flavor for your food and to create a nonstick cooking surface. This cast iron skillet has some of our favorite features like two pour spouts, a helper handle, and a main handle. The main handle has an open, curved design to help it stay cool and keep your hands safe. And like our favorite cast iron skillets, this one can be used on multiple cooking surfaces—it’s stovetop-, oven-, broiler-, and grill-safe. There are several different sizes available for purchase: 7, 10.25, 12, and 14.5 inches. It’s also slightly lighter than other skillets of the same diameter—most 10-inch cast iron skillets weigh between 4-6 pounds, but the 10-inch skillet in this collection weighs 3.86 pounds. You may see “blistering” with this or any pre-seasoned skillet, but don’t worry. This is a normal reaction and it won’t harm or rust your skillet. The main culprit that will harm your skillet is water, so avoid soaking this piece of cookware in water and putting it in the dishwasher. Because it’s pre-seasoned, has a lightweight design, and is available in several sizes, it’s the perfect choice for a seasoned cast iron skillet. Price at time of publish: From $40 Product Details: Size: 7, 10.25, 12, and 14.5 inches | Weight: 1.82, 3.86, 5.8, and 7.18 pounds | Maximum Oven Temperature: 500°F | Care: Hand wash with dish soap, dry and wipe with oil The 6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, According to Our Testers

Best with Handle Calphalon 12-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Calphalon.com Why You Should Get It: It features oversized handles to make lifting and moving easier. Keep in Mind: It weighs almost 7 pounds. Cast iron skillets can be heavy and cumbersome, but this piece of cookware from Calphalon is designed to be maneuvered with ease. We love that this skillet features two handles: a helper handle and main handle. Both handles are slightly oversized so you can easily pick up and move the skillet. In addition to the oversized handles, this skillet also features two pour spouts for hassle-free pouring or draining. You also don’t have to worry about seasoning the cookware before use since it is pre-seasoned to create a nonstick surface. The skillet is also oven- and broiler-safe, so it can tolerate high temperatures. Since it is a larger skillet at 12 inches, it does weigh more than smaller skillets. But even though it weighs 6.8 pounds, it’s a breeze to move thanks to its smartly-designed handles. When you purchase directly from Calphalon, you get a lifetime warranty with the skillet. Even though it’s designed to last for years, you’ll have the reassurance of the warranty in case something happens. Because of its high quality and large handles, it’s the best cast iron skillet with handles. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Size: 12 inch | Weight: 6.8 pounds | Maximum Oven Temperature: 500°F | Care: Hand wash, dry, and season with oil

Best Set Cuisinel Cast Iron Cookware Amazon View On Amazon View On Cuisinel.com View On Sears.com Why You Should Get It: For six pieces, it’s an affordable and versatile set. Keep in Mind: While some skillet sets come with cast iron lids, these lids are glass. The Cuisinel Cast Iron Cookware 6-Piece Set is the best cast iron skillet set. It includes a 10-inch skillet, 12-inch skillet, two lids, a pizza pan, and a pan rack to store all your pieces. As a bonus, the set also comes with two heat resistant, non-slip handle covers to help keep your hand protected from heat while you cook and a pan scraper to make cleaning up fast and easy. While other cast iron sets come with a cast iron lid, this set comes with tempered glass lids to help retain moisture and prevent splashes from getting on you or your stovetop. Keep in mind that while you can put cast iron lids in the oven, you can’t put these in the oven. You can use the skillets and pan indoors or outdoors, since they are safe to use in the oven, on the stove, or over a campfire. To help you organize your cookware set, the 12-inch pan rack makes it easy to see and store all your pieces. We also appreciate that the skillets and pan come with two handles to make transporting the cookware less awkward and cumbersome. The pizza pan comes with two helper handles, while both skillets have a helper handle, main handle, and two pour spouts. The skillets and pizza pan are all pre-seasoned, so you can get straight to cooking your favorite pizza or steak once you receive your set. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Size: 10 and 12 inch skillet | Weight: 36.5 pounds (for the whole set) | Maximum Oven Temperature: Not listed, but the skillets and pizza pan are oven safe | Care: Hand wash with dish soap, dry, and wipe with oil