Many were quite effective at nixing stains, but the one that got carpets looking like new was the Bissell Big Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner . Even if you’re not a pet owner, you’ll appreciate the effectiveness of this machine in cleaning up tough household messes, especially the attachments that offer extra scrubbing power for dried-on stains.

Our in-home testers tried out 20 of the most popular at-home carpet cleaners. They put each one to the test on both fresh and dried-on carpet stains, noting which ones were tops in terms of stain removal, portability, ease of setup and use, noise level, and overall value.

Replacing area rugs and carpeting can be expensive, but a carpet cleaner can save both your floors and your budget. While there are professional carpet cleaning companies for hire, removing stains from rugs and upholstery is an easy DIY task if you have the right tool for the job.

Plush carpeting beneath your bare toes is an amazing feeling. What’s not so amazing? When food spills, pet accidents, and other household “oops” moments threaten to permanently stain your floors.

Best Overall: Bissell Big PET PRO Carpet Cleaner 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Bissell.com Why You Should Get It: A long cord makes it easy to clean large carpeted areas Keep in Mind: The hose might be hard to clean in small sinks. Our tester loved how easy it was to use the Bissell Big Pet Pro, and more importantly, how effective it was at cleaning up carpet stains. Some spots did need a bit of scrubbing with an attachment, but no complaints since they did disappear. The Bissell has an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to push back and forth on the carpet, but it’s really the eight rows of bristles on the PowerBrush and the carpet cleaner’s included Oxy Urine Eliminator Formula that are taking on the hard work. The tester thought the instructions were clear and found the machine easy to use, though it did take a minute to understand how some of the attachments locked into place. Even when the tank was full, it wasn’t hard to maneuver the carpet cleaner. Cleaning the machine after use was also simple. The tester was able to dump out most of the water, and the tank itself was accessible if they had to reach in to remove any dirt or residue from cleaning. The clean and dirty water tanks are large enough so that you can clean larger carpets or multiple area rugs without having to empty/refill too quickly, but they weren’t so heavy—our tester was able to easily steer the machine around the space thanks to the carpet steamer being on wheels. The cord stores easily, too, though there is no way to secure any of the attachments on the carpet cleaner, which would have been a nice feature. The hose was a bit long to rinse at the sink, so it might prove to be easier to do in the tub or shower. As for dismantling the carpet cleaner after use, the tester was pleasantly shocked to see they were able to get everything back into the box. If you’ve ever unpacked brand-new household appliances with multiple pieces or attachments, then you know what a feat that is. Overall, our tester found the Bissell Big Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner to be worth the money, especially for high-traffic households that include pets. Price at time of publish: $443 Product Details: Weight: 44 pounds

44 pounds Surface Types: Carpet and upholstery

Carpet and upholstery Cord Length: 25 feet

25 feet Capacity: 1.75 gallons

1.75 gallons Decibel Level: 88 decibels BHG/Henry Wortock

Best Budget: Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Plus 4.7 Target View On Lowe's View On Abt.com View On Belk.com Why You Should Get It: It’s lightweight and cordless for easy use. Keep in Mind: It’s better for lighter/smaller stains. When your adorable pet makes a less-than-adorable mess on your carpet, you don’t want to waste time worrying about how to put together a complicated carpet cleaner. With the Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Plus, there’s no assembly necessary—just plug it in and you’re ready to clean. This Bissell has a gentle whirring sound, but make no mistake—it’s working hard to get those stains out of your carpet and upholstery. It removed the wine and coffee stain, while the dirt stain left just a faint reminder that a mess was there. The chocolate stain was the hardest to lift; our tester said it was still detectable after cleaning. However, this carpet cleaner is billed for pets, not food stains. The Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Plus uses cleaning solution (available through Bissell and other retailers). Our tester found it easy to fill, empty, and clean the tank, so it’s definitely worth having on hand for pet mishaps. At just 3.3 pounds, this machine is about the same weight as a handheld vac, so it’s no trouble to reach for in a pinch. Our tester liked that this Bissell model was cordless and lightweight, which made it easy to carry and use. At just around $100, it’s one of the most inexpensive options on our list, so it’s worth it for cleaning up small spots, though you’ll need something bigger if you’re attempting to take on larger-scale household messes. Price at time of publish: $134 Product Details: Weight: 3.3 pounds

3.3 pounds Surface Types: Carpet and upholstery

Carpet and upholstery Cord Length: Cordless

Cordless Capacity: 8 ounces

8 ounces Decibel Level: 70 decibels BHG/Henry Wortock

Best Splurge: Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Commercial Carpet Cleaner 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It gets rid of tough carpet stains easily. Keep in Mind: The upholstery tool is sold separately for an additional $99. There might be countless other things you’d rather splurge on aside from household appliances. But when it comes to keeping your carpets looking fresh and new, the Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Commercial Carpet Cleaner is well deserving of this spot on our best carpet cleaners list. While this machine is bulkier than others on our list, there’s no assembly required. If you’re concerned about the “commercial” aspect of this machine, don’t worry. There are detailed instructions—and they’re also written right on the machine for easy access—so you can get to cleaning very quickly. If you were thinking of hiring a pro cleaner to come in and take care of those stains, this machine gives you the power to DIY. The tester found that all stains disappeared fairly quickly. The wine and coffee stains were among the easiest to remove (just six passes with the carpet cleaner), while the tougher potting soil and chocolate stains took double the work. Still, when you consider that you are avoiding near disaster for your carpet, doing double work to get rid of tougher stains seems like a fair trade. The commercial grade of the machine means it’s both louder and heavier, so there’s no time for small talk—or any talking, really—while it’s in use. That’s fine because you’ll likely be mesmerized seeing how it lifts up your mess from the carpet. You might have to get used to using the machine because it’s so big—our tester noted that it can feel a bit awkward having to push it forward and pull it back to clean at each pass. However, it is easy to figure out and once you get going, it does move smoothly. It bears noting that this machine is built for cleaning entire floors, not just small spots. (Although, there is an upholstery tool that’s sold separately.) In fact, our tester found that the base is so wide, it was difficult to see whether it was actually covering the smaller stains. The Rug Doctor’s bigger price tag is rather reasonable for the bigger results. If you allow yourself a bit of time for trial and error, you’ll get the knack of it soon enough—and the clean carpet you’re left with will be worth the work. Price at time of publish: $533 Product Details: Weight: 47 pounds

47 pounds Surface Types: Carpet and upholstery (must use an attachment, sold separately)

Carpet and upholstery (must use an attachment, sold separately) Cord Length: Not listed

Not listed Capacity: 3 gallons clean water, 3.9 gallons dirty water

3 gallons clean water, 3.9 gallons dirty water Decibel Level: 106 decibels BHG/Henry Wortock

Best for Pets: Bissell Jetscrub 25299 Upright Pet Carpet Cleaner 4.6 Walmart View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It has an Express Clean Mode. Keep in Mind: Water extraction power could be stronger. “I highly recommend Bissell JetScrub [25299] if you have pets around,” Johnson says. “Set the Express Clean Mode to dry your carpet in 30 minutes or less.” Our tester found it took three wet and three dry passes to get rid of the stains. While that does require a bit of labor on your part, considering that you now no longer have to go carpet shopping after your furbaby’s mishap, the extra effort is well worth it. The Bissell JetScrub comes with parts that snap together quite well, so you’ll know when they’re locked in place and ready to go. The tester noted that the noise was “what you would expect from a vacuum,” so you won’t have to worry about things getting too loud when you’re cleaning. Our tester thought that the effectiveness of this machine plus its compact size were enough to make it a winner. Though the water extraction “could have been more powerful,” the machine did remove the stains, which is the ultimate goal. If you’re concerned about a carpet cleaner being too complicated, the Bissell JetScrub has just three buttons to operate it. The overall design is quite slim and compact—it’s only a little more than 12 pounds—which is a manageable size for an upright cleaner and bodes well for portability as well as storage. For the price, it’s a great value, especially if you catch it on sale. Price at time of publish: $267 Product Details: Weight: 12.34 pounds

12.34 pounds Surface Types: Carpet and upholstery

Carpet and upholstery Cord Length: 20 feet

20 feet Capacity: 0.5 gallon

0.5 gallon Decibel Level: 91.2 decibels BHG/Henry Wortock The 8 Best Carpet Cleaners for Pets of 2022

Best Portable: BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner 3353 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Included tools and attachments make it even more effective. Keep in Mind: Keep some dry rags around to mop up spilled water during and after use. This lightweight Bissell with its long hose and power cord make it easy to carry around and fight stains wherever they might be, which is why it nabbed the Best Portable spot on our best carpet cleaners list. Though this carpet cleaner is little, the directions for assembly were a bit tricky—our tester advises keeping a screwdriver handy during setup. Still, you won’t mind getting all those attachments in place, especially when you see how effective the stain trapper tool and 3-inch scrub brush are. The Bissell Little Green Pet wasn’t loud—in fact, our tester found it “slightly muffled”—so it won’t give you or anyone else at home a headache while it’s in use. The machine completely removed a coffee stain, but it took 10 passes. Other stains faded but didn’t completely go away, so count on taking the time to use all those extra attachments to help you get rid of stains more effectively. The Bissell does seem to have a lower suction ability and the water tends to dribble and leak out in some parts, so keep some dry rags on hand. However, for its price point, portability, and effectiveness at getting rid of stains, you might find it worth the added trouble. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Weight: 14.97 pounds

14.97 pounds Surface Types: Carpet and upholstery

Carpet and upholstery Cord Length: Not listed

Not listed Capacity: 48 ounces

48 ounces Decibel Level: 78 decibels BHG/Henry Wortock The 8 Best Handheld Vacuums of 2022

Best for Spot Cleaning: Rug Doctor Pet Portable Spot Cleaner 3.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: A retractable handle makes it easy to tote around. Keep in Mind: Stains should be pretreated before use. When you need on-the-spot cleaning, it helps to have a portable device. Our tester found that Rug Doctor’s compact cleaner fit the bill. It has a retractable handle so you can roll it, much like you would cart around a rolling suitcase. The hose is not very long, but keep in mind that this is really meant to be portable for on-the-spot carpet treatment. When it’s used for those types of treatments, it is an excellent product. The half-gallon tank makes the Rug Doctor lightweight and easy to carry. Our tester was prepared to refill it at some point while cleaning but was pleasantly surprised to see the tank was still half full, even after doing three cleaning passes on each of the four stains. You will need to pretreat the stain and wait five minutes before using the Rug Doctor, but it’s worth the wait. It’ll also take several passes to get rid of the stains, but they do come out. “I’m pretty impressed with how good it looks,” said our tester about the carpet after three rounds of cleaning. The tester noted that there were no images in the instructions, which would have made setup a bit easier. The one design flaw our tester noted was that the clean water tank is curved on top and needs to be upside down in order to fill it with soap and water—they called in a helper for assistance to avoid spilling because it doesn’t sit steadily while upside down. The hand tool and spray trigger both take a bit of getting used to, so keep in mind that your first attempt with this device might be as awkward as it is effective. Price at time of publish: $157 Product Details: Weight: 18.89 pounds

18.89 pounds Surface Types: Carpet and upholstery

Carpet and upholstery Cord Length: Not listed

Not listed Capacity: Not listed

Not listed Decibel Level: 90 decibels BHG/Henry Wortock The 11 Best Hardwood Floor Cleaners of 2022

Best for Deep Cleaning: Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: Your home is mostly carpeted and needs regular deep cleans. Keep in Mind: It’s pricier than most on this list. You certainly won’t confuse the Bissell Big Green with the Little Green version. While there’s no assembly required for this machine, it is rather heavy and awkward to remove from the box. The good news is that the hose attachment is easy to insert, so you can get to deep cleaning your carpets and area rugs fairly quickly. With just three passes, the tester was able to remove the coffee stain completely, along with much of the other stains. The hand tool is indeed handy for cleaning stubborn spots, and soon, even the chocolate syrup was a distant memory. The cord is 25 feet long so you can move this carpet cleaner easily throughout your space—it stores easily by wrapping around the machine. There aren’t many extra tools included, but there is a separate hand-held hose that is pretty effective at clobbering stains. The tank is large, so you can clean more carpet in between refills. Our tester found the unit to be extremely heavy when full—as in, it’s barely moveable unless you first remove the tanks. Pushing it around, however, is fine once you get used to maneuvering the machine. Despite its size, our tester found cleaning up the Big Green to be “fairly easy.” There are some grooves in the dirty water tank that make it tricky to clean, though the tank is easy to empty. If you’ve got a small sink or are trying to clean this in a cramped space, you might have more of a challenge. Again, because this carpet cleaner is rather hefty, it’s not good for smaller spots and stains unless you’re up for a workout. But if you’re ready to put this machine through a workout of its own by taking on a room (or rooms) full of dirty flooring, then this is a great choice. Price at time of publish: $412 Product Details: Weight: 48 pounds

48 pounds Surface Types: Carpets

Carpets Cord Length: 25 feet

25 feet Capacity: 1.75 gallons

1.75 gallons Decibel Level: 99.4 decibels BHG/Henry Wortock The 7 Best Mops of 2022, According to Lab Testing

Best for Upholstery: Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: The attachments are very effective at fighting stains. Keep in Mind: Low suction power might take more passes to remove stains. Though it does weigh in at 19 pounds when full, our tester still found the Bissell Spot Clean Pet Pro to be lightweight and easy to carry thanks to an ergonomic handle. The spray trigger is also ergonomic, so you should feel comfortable using this carpet cleaner right away. The Bissell Spot Clean Pet Pro comes with two handy attachments to help you take on tough stains on carpet and especially upholstery. Setup is quick and simple for this carpet cleaner, which is exactly what you would hope for when a messy pet disaster strikes your carpet or upholstered furniture. However, you will have to do some work and have a bit of patience once you get it up and running. While it removed the coffee stain completely, the wine, chocolate, and soil stains lingered longer. Still, it’s billed for pet stains, and you’ll likely find the brand’s Oxy-boosted cleaner (available to bundle with the machine) to make quick work of both pet messes and odors. The compact nature of this carpet cleaner is everything, so if you treat the stain quickly, then the weaker suction power won’t be an issue. We recommend making additional passes over tough stains to ensure they’re completely eliminated. Price at time of publish: $176 Product Details: Weight: 13 pounds

13 pounds Surface Types: Carpet and upholstery

Carpet and upholstery Cord Length: 22 feet

22 feet Capacity: 0.75 gallon

0.75 gallon Decibel Level: 88 decibels BHG/Henry Wortock

Best Upright: BISSELL TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner 4.5 Bissell View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s lightweight and easy to maneuver like a regular vacuum. Keep in Mind: It’s only for carpet. The Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush’s instructions were easy to understand and the parts snapped together well. Our tester found that the measuring cup was missing from the equipment box and the dirty water tank was leaking at the bottom after cleaning—keep a rag handy for cleanup if you find the same to be true for you. On the bright side, the clean water tank was easy to fill—not something that can be said for every carpet cleaner—and it clicked firmly into place. The DeepReach PowerBrush Roll has four rows of bristles that push through carpet fibers to lift stains. With just three wet and three dry passes, the Bissell TurboClean completely removed two of the stains and did a great job at fading two others—though another few passes and they, too, were fully removed. Overall, our tester found this carpet cleaner lightweight and easy to maneuver, much like an upright vacuum would be. There aren’t any attachments or extra parts—rendering it useless for cleaning upholstery or cars—but you won’t miss them anyway because this machine tackled carpet stains well. Price at time of publish: $114 Product Details: Weight: 12 pounds

12 pounds Surface Types: Carpet

Carpet Cord Length: 20 feet

20 feet Capacity: 0.6 gallon

0.6 gallon Decibel Level: 93 decibels BHG/Henry Wortock