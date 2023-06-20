To come up with this list of the best car air fresheners, we researched the category and considered factors including type, scent, and replacement time. In addition to Belair, we consulted Mike Reynoso, owner of Reynoso Auto Detailing for his insights and recommendations.

“Scent and placement are two of the most important things to consider in which air freshener you buy,” says Dan Belair, IDA (International Detailing Association)-Certified auto detailer and owner of Sapphire Auto Spa. “From the Little Trees hanging off your rearview mirror to Febreze or Yankee scents clipped to your air vent, air fresheners enhance the driving experience and make your car an extension of you.”

Whether you’ve had your car for five days or five years, the reality is that the unpleasant smells of sweat, fast food, and any other disagreeable odors will eventually make their way into your vehicle. While the occasional deep clean will rid your vehicle of any unwanted smells, the best way to keep your ride smelling fresh every day is with a car air freshener.

Best Overall Febreze Unstopables Car Fresh Vent Clips Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It For an affordable price, you’ll get three vent clips that last about a month each. Keep in Mind This air freshener’s scent is strong especially when it is first opened. The best car air fresheners are the ones that are simple, affordable, and of course leave your car with a pleasant smell. This vent clip from Febreeze covers up foul odors throughout your car, whether it’s from fast food, dirty clothes, or hauling soil with its fresh scent. All you have to do is clip it into your car’s air vent and adjust the intensity to your liking. Depending on which strength you choose, each clip will last up to a month. However, you may notice that the scent is particularly strong, especially when you open it. Regardless of which vent you choose to clip this air freshener on, you’ll smell the freshness throughout your entire car. Price at time of publish: $8 for three Product Details: Type: Vent clip | Scent: Fresh | Replacement Time: Up to 30 days

Best Budget Little Trees Vent Wrap Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It They blend into your car’s air vent. Keep in Mind There’s no way to adjust the fragrance strength. The best car air freshener for drivers on a budget is this vent wrap from Little Trees. Each vent wrap can enhance your car’s smell for two weeks which totals 56 days when all four vent wraps in a pack are used. And, you don’t have to worry about the fragrance disappearing when you open the packaging as each vent wrap comes in its own “stay-fresh” pouch. You’ll barely notice the wrap on your vent, so your car can have a beautiful smell without its source being too visible to you or any passengers. It’s worth noting that there’s no way to adjust the fragrance strength as you’re able to do with some air freshener cans and plug-ins. Price at time of publish: $12 for 16 Product Details: Type: Vent wrap | Scent: Black Ice | Replacement Time: Two weeks

Best Splurge Koch-Chemie Fresh Up Eliminate Unpleasant Smells Amazon View On Amazon View On Carsupplieswarehouse.com Why You Should Get It This spray eliminates the harsh odors that may arise from animals or tobacco smoke. Keep in Mind A spray head is not included with the purchase of the bottle, so you’ll need to get your own if you don’t already own one. Reynoso is a fan of this bottle of spray air freshener because “it is actually a deodorizer-based product that is sprayed throughout the fabrics of the car, killing off odor-causing bacteria while leaving a pleasant scent for a few days.” With that said, make sure to add a spray head to your cart if you don’t already have one, as the bottle doesn’t come with one. The spray is designed for use on upholstery, floor mats, and roof liners. One of the best parts is that instead of only hiding odors, it eliminates them and leaves a pleasant fresh scent for you to enjoy. Although its price point is on the higher end, we think it’s worth it to eliminate any unpleasant smells instead of simply covering them up. Price at time of publish: $27 for 1 liter Product Details: Type: Spray | Scent: Fresh | Replacement Time: N/A

Best Plug-In Glade Plugins Car Starter Kit Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It You can select from its four adjustable fragrance settings to choose the one you prefer. Keep in Mind This isn’t the best pick if you already use your car’s 12V outlet for your phone charger or other devices. Glade’s PlugIn’s Car Air Freshener Starter Kit is the best car air freshener to add to your cart if you’re looking for an air freshener that can be simply installed and removed. Whether you prefer a stronger scent or one that’s barely noticeable, you can easily choose from the warmer’s four fragrance settings. And, it only turns on when the car does, so you can rest assured that you won’t be wasting any of it when you’re not using it As long as you are willing to splurge for some refills every so often, this plug-in style car air freshener starter kit is a great option. When your car is in use, the device’s light will glow to indicate there’s enough fragrance. The light will dim to let you know when a refill is needed. Price at time of publish: $7 for one Product Details: Type: Plug-in | Scent: Hawaiian Breeze | Replacement Time: Up to 60 days

Best Clip-On Febreze Car Vent Clip Classic Scents Variety Pack Air Freshener Target View On Target Why You Should Get It This pack of three car air fresheners can keep a consistent smell in your car for up to 120 days. Keep in Mind These clips should be stored at room temperature, so you won’t be able to keep the extras in your car. Reynoso recommends this pack of car air fresheners from Febreeze since “it is long-lasting and gives a powerful scent throughout your entire car.” This three-pack offers three different scents (Linen & Sky, Hawaiian Aloha, and Original), which, when kept on low, can circulate throughout your car for up to 120 days (40 days each). Thanks to its easy and intuitive design, the air fresheners can be simply activated, clipped to a vent, and adjusted. Keep in mind that if you regularly opt for a higher scent level, the clips may not last as long. However, you can rest assured that your car will experience an even scent and that any other odors will fade. Although these deodorizers may look tiny to the eye, you shouldn’t underestimate how powerful they are, which is why we have deemed them to be one of the best car air fresheners. Price at time of publish: $7 for three Product Details: Type: Vent clips | Scent: Linen & Sky, Original, Hawaiian Aloha | Replacement Time: Up to 40 days

Best Hanging Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Lavender Scented Car Diffuser Target View On Walmart View On Target View On Mrsmeyers.com Why You Should Get It In addition to hanging, it’s the perfect size to fit in a cup holder. Keep in Mind Made with essential oils, it may not be suitable for people who are sensitive to certain fragrance allergens. The best hanging car air freshener is this lavender-scented option from Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day. Made with wood beads that diffuse essential oils, your car will smell pleasant from the moment you open this air freshener until it starts to fade around the 30-day mark. The air freshener can hang or sit upright on a flat surface to circulate its fragrance throughout your car—whether that be near an air vent or in a cup holder. You can opt for a stronger or more dulled fragrance by rotating and shaking it. And if you’re looking for a more natural option, one of the best things about this air freshener is that it is dye- and phthalate-free. However, make sure to keep in mind that it still contains fragrance, so be particularly careful if you’re traveling with people who have certain sensitivities. Price at time of publish: $7 for one Product Details: Type: Hanging | Scent: Lavender | Replacement Time: Up to 30 days

Longest Lasting Yankee Candle Multipacks Vent Clip Amazon View On Amazon View On Yankeecandle.com Why You Should Get It This car air freshener contains patchouli, which is a scent that is recognized for its long-lasting quality. Keep in Mind The scent is strong, so if you prefer more delicate scents, this may not be the best choice for you. If you’re looking for a strong scent that will last a long time, consider this three-pack of Midsummer’s Night vent clips from Yankee Candle. What’s great about these vent clips is that you can adjust the fragrance’s flow using its slider bar. The package advertises that each clip lasts for up to 30 days (totaling 90 days for the three clips in the pack), but since it is made with patchouli, which is a scent known for lingering, you will likely be able to conserve your fragrance as it will continue to stick around in the air. These car air freshener vent clips are made for those who prefer stronger scents and may not be the best option if you’re looking for a more subtle scent for your car. You’ll know when it’s time to replace your clip when you no longer see liquid in the jar. Price at time of publish: $14 for three Product Details: Type: Vent clip | Scent: Midsummer’s Night/Musk | Replacement Time: Up to 30 days

Best for New Car Smell Little Trees Little Trees Car Air Freshener New Car Scent Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It The new car scent is balanced and won’t overwhelm your car. Keep in Mind You may notice the freshener loses its scent faster if your car spends a lot of time in the sun. If you’re looking for the best car air freshener that will make your car smell brand new, consider this one from Little Trees, one of Belair’s favorites. Since it’s made with high-quality ingredients that meet the standards set by the International Fragrance Association, you can be confident that your car will have a smell that is both appealing and safe. This disposable hanging tree will emit a scent for about 30 days before it’s time to be replaced. Just remember that the scent may become less potent if your car spends long periods of time in the sun, so you’ll want to make sure you place it in an area of your car where there’s less sun exposure or park your car in the shade or a garage. Price at time of publish: $20 for 24 Product Details: Type: Hanging | Scent: New car | Replacement Time: 30 days

Best for Pet Owners One Fur All Pet Car Air Freshener Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Why You Should Get It These car air fresheners that specialize in neutralizing pet odors are free of dyes, phthalates, and parabens and safe for pets to inhale. Keep in Mind The scent may be overwhelming and strong if used incorrectly, especially when placed in a smaller car or confined area. The One Fur All Variety pack of four air fresheners is a great option if you’re looking to safely eliminate odors stemming from pets and their hair without the use of dyes, parabens, or phthalates. Each air freshener contains both a fragrance and an odor neutralizer that will get rid of any unattractive smells while leaving a more appealing one behind. Although these hanging air fresheners are designed for cars and small spaces, the smell may be particularly strong, especially if you don’t follow the directions, which instruct users to keep part of the air freshener in the plastic bag when first opened. Since the pack comes with four different scents (sunwashed cotton, fresh citrus, evergreen forest, and lavender green tea), you’ll be able to change things up every couple of weeks while keeping you and your pet’s nose happy and healthy. Price at time of publish: $12 for four Product Details: Type: Hanging | Scents: Sunwashed cotton, fresh citrus, evergreen forest, and lavender green tea | Replacement Time: Not listed