Housekeeping House Cleaning Products and Tools The 10 Best Car Air Fresheners of 2023, According to Experts Add these air fresheners to your cart for a fresh-smelling car. By Jenna Clark Jenna Clark Jenna Clark is a freelance commerce writer currently living in Orlando, Florida. She’s contributed commerce content to publications including Women’s Health, Tripadvisor, Mashable, and People. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on June 20, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington Whether you’ve had your car for five days or five years, the reality is that the unpleasant smells of sweat, fast food, and any other disagreeable odors will eventually make their way into your vehicle. While the occasional deep clean will rid your vehicle of any unwanted smells, the best way to keep your ride smelling fresh every day is with a car air freshener. “Scent and placement are two of the most important things to consider in which air freshener you buy,” says Dan Belair, IDA (International Detailing Association)-Certified auto detailer and owner of Sapphire Auto Spa. “From the Little Trees hanging off your rearview mirror to Febreze or Yankee scents clipped to your air vent, air fresheners enhance the driving experience and make your car an extension of you.” To come up with this list of the best car air fresheners, we researched the category and considered factors including type, scent, and replacement time. In addition to Belair, we consulted Mike Reynoso, owner of Reynoso Auto Detailing for his insights and recommendations. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Febreze Unstopables Car Fresh Vent Clips at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Little Trees Vent Wrap at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Koch-Chemie Fresh Up Eliminate Unpleasant Smells at Amazon Jump to Review Best Plug-In: Glade Plugins Car Starter Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Clip-On: Febreze Car Vent Clip Classic Scents Variety Pack Air Freshener at Target Jump to Review Best Hanging: Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Lavender Scented Car Diffuser at Walmart Jump to Review Longest Lasting: Yankee Candle Vent Clip at Amazon Jump to Review Best for New Car Smell: Little Trees Little Trees Car Air Freshener New Car Scent at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Pet Owners: One Fur All Pet Car Air Freshener at Amazon Jump to Review Best Fragrance-Free: Purggo Car Air Freshener at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Febreze Unstopables Car Fresh Vent Clips Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It For an affordable price, you’ll get three vent clips that last about a month each. Keep in Mind This air freshener’s scent is strong especially when it is first opened. The best car air fresheners are the ones that are simple, affordable, and of course leave your car with a pleasant smell. This vent clip from Febreeze covers up foul odors throughout your car, whether it’s from fast food, dirty clothes, or hauling soil with its fresh scent. All you have to do is clip it into your car’s air vent and adjust the intensity to your liking. Depending on which strength you choose, each clip will last up to a month. However, you may notice that the scent is particularly strong, especially when you open it. Regardless of which vent you choose to clip this air freshener on, you’ll smell the freshness throughout your entire car. Price at time of publish: $8 for three Product Details: Type: Vent clip | Scent: Fresh | Replacement Time: Up to 30 days Best Budget Little Trees Vent Wrap Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It They blend into your car’s air vent. Keep in Mind There’s no way to adjust the fragrance strength. The best car air freshener for drivers on a budget is this vent wrap from Little Trees. Each vent wrap can enhance your car’s smell for two weeks which totals 56 days when all four vent wraps in a pack are used. And, you don’t have to worry about the fragrance disappearing when you open the packaging as each vent wrap comes in its own “stay-fresh” pouch. You’ll barely notice the wrap on your vent, so your car can have a beautiful smell without its source being too visible to you or any passengers. It’s worth noting that there’s no way to adjust the fragrance strength as you’re able to do with some air freshener cans and plug-ins. Price at time of publish: $12 for 16 Product Details: Type: Vent wrap | Scent: Black Ice | Replacement Time: Two weeks Best Splurge Koch-Chemie Fresh Up Eliminate Unpleasant Smells Amazon View On Amazon View On Carsupplieswarehouse.com Why You Should Get It This spray eliminates the harsh odors that may arise from animals or tobacco smoke. Keep in Mind A spray head is not included with the purchase of the bottle, so you’ll need to get your own if you don’t already own one. Reynoso is a fan of this bottle of spray air freshener because “it is actually a deodorizer-based product that is sprayed throughout the fabrics of the car, killing off odor-causing bacteria while leaving a pleasant scent for a few days.” With that said, make sure to add a spray head to your cart if you don’t already have one, as the bottle doesn’t come with one. The spray is designed for use on upholstery, floor mats, and roof liners. One of the best parts is that instead of only hiding odors, it eliminates them and leaves a pleasant fresh scent for you to enjoy. Although its price point is on the higher end, we think it’s worth it to eliminate any unpleasant smells instead of simply covering them up. Price at time of publish: $27 for 1 liter Product Details: Type: Spray | Scent: Fresh | Replacement Time: N/A Best Plug-In Glade Plugins Car Starter Kit Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It You can select from its four adjustable fragrance settings to choose the one you prefer. Keep in Mind This isn’t the best pick if you already use your car’s 12V outlet for your phone charger or other devices. Glade’s PlugIn’s Car Air Freshener Starter Kit is the best car air freshener to add to your cart if you’re looking for an air freshener that can be simply installed and removed. Whether you prefer a stronger scent or one that’s barely noticeable, you can easily choose from the warmer’s four fragrance settings. And, it only turns on when the car does, so you can rest assured that you won’t be wasting any of it when you’re not using it As long as you are willing to splurge for some refills every so often, this plug-in style car air freshener starter kit is a great option. When your car is in use, the device’s light will glow to indicate there’s enough fragrance. The light will dim to let you know when a refill is needed. Price at time of publish: $7 for one Product Details: Type: Plug-in | Scent: Hawaiian Breeze | Replacement Time: Up to 60 days Best Clip-On Febreze Car Vent Clip Classic Scents Variety Pack Air Freshener Target View On Target Why You Should Get It This pack of three car air fresheners can keep a consistent smell in your car for up to 120 days. Keep in Mind These clips should be stored at room temperature, so you won’t be able to keep the extras in your car. Reynoso recommends this pack of car air fresheners from Febreeze since “it is long-lasting and gives a powerful scent throughout your entire car.” This three-pack offers three different scents (Linen & Sky, Hawaiian Aloha, and Original), which, when kept on low, can circulate throughout your car for up to 120 days (40 days each). Thanks to its easy and intuitive design, the air fresheners can be simply activated, clipped to a vent, and adjusted. Keep in mind that if you regularly opt for a higher scent level, the clips may not last as long. However, you can rest assured that your car will experience an even scent and that any other odors will fade. Although these deodorizers may look tiny to the eye, you shouldn’t underestimate how powerful they are, which is why we have deemed them to be one of the best car air fresheners. Price at time of publish: $7 for three Product Details: Type: Vent clips | Scent: Linen & Sky, Original, Hawaiian Aloha | Replacement Time: Up to 40 days Best Hanging Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Lavender Scented Car Diffuser Target View On Walmart View On Target View On Mrsmeyers.com Why You Should Get It In addition to hanging, it’s the perfect size to fit in a cup holder. Keep in Mind Made with essential oils, it may not be suitable for people who are sensitive to certain fragrance allergens. The best hanging car air freshener is this lavender-scented option from Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day. Made with wood beads that diffuse essential oils, your car will smell pleasant from the moment you open this air freshener until it starts to fade around the 30-day mark. The air freshener can hang or sit upright on a flat surface to circulate its fragrance throughout your car—whether that be near an air vent or in a cup holder. You can opt for a stronger or more dulled fragrance by rotating and shaking it. And if you’re looking for a more natural option, one of the best things about this air freshener is that it is dye- and phthalate-free. However, make sure to keep in mind that it still contains fragrance, so be particularly careful if you’re traveling with people who have certain sensitivities. Price at time of publish: $7 for one Product Details: Type: Hanging | Scent: Lavender | Replacement Time: Up to 30 days Longest Lasting Yankee Candle Multipacks Vent Clip Amazon View On Amazon View On Yankeecandle.com Why You Should Get It This car air freshener contains patchouli, which is a scent that is recognized for its long-lasting quality. Keep in Mind The scent is strong, so if you prefer more delicate scents, this may not be the best choice for you. If you’re looking for a strong scent that will last a long time, consider this three-pack of Midsummer’s Night vent clips from Yankee Candle. What’s great about these vent clips is that you can adjust the fragrance’s flow using its slider bar. The package advertises that each clip lasts for up to 30 days (totaling 90 days for the three clips in the pack), but since it is made with patchouli, which is a scent known for lingering, you will likely be able to conserve your fragrance as it will continue to stick around in the air. These car air freshener vent clips are made for those who prefer stronger scents and may not be the best option if you’re looking for a more subtle scent for your car. You’ll know when it’s time to replace your clip when you no longer see liquid in the jar. Price at time of publish: $14 for three Product Details: Type: Vent clip | Scent: Midsummer’s Night/Musk | Replacement Time: Up to 30 days Best for New Car Smell Little Trees Little Trees Car Air Freshener New Car Scent Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It The new car scent is balanced and won’t overwhelm your car. Keep in Mind You may notice the freshener loses its scent faster if your car spends a lot of time in the sun. If you’re looking for the best car air freshener that will make your car smell brand new, consider this one from Little Trees, one of Belair’s favorites. Since it’s made with high-quality ingredients that meet the standards set by the International Fragrance Association, you can be confident that your car will have a smell that is both appealing and safe. This disposable hanging tree will emit a scent for about 30 days before it’s time to be replaced. Just remember that the scent may become less potent if your car spends long periods of time in the sun, so you’ll want to make sure you place it in an area of your car where there’s less sun exposure or park your car in the shade or a garage. Price at time of publish: $20 for 24 Product Details: Type: Hanging | Scent: New car | Replacement Time: 30 days Best for Pet Owners One Fur All Pet Car Air Freshener Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy Why You Should Get It These car air fresheners that specialize in neutralizing pet odors are free of dyes, phthalates, and parabens and safe for pets to inhale. Keep in Mind The scent may be overwhelming and strong if used incorrectly, especially when placed in a smaller car or confined area. The One Fur All Variety pack of four air fresheners is a great option if you’re looking to safely eliminate odors stemming from pets and their hair without the use of dyes, parabens, or phthalates. Each air freshener contains both a fragrance and an odor neutralizer that will get rid of any unattractive smells while leaving a more appealing one behind. Although these hanging air fresheners are designed for cars and small spaces, the smell may be particularly strong, especially if you don’t follow the directions, which instruct users to keep part of the air freshener in the plastic bag when first opened. Since the pack comes with four different scents (sunwashed cotton, fresh citrus, evergreen forest, and lavender green tea), you’ll be able to change things up every couple of weeks while keeping you and your pet’s nose happy and healthy. Price at time of publish: $12 for four Product Details: Type: Hanging | Scents: Sunwashed cotton, fresh citrus, evergreen forest, and lavender green tea | Replacement Time: Not listed Best Fragrance-Free Purggo Car Air Freshener Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This air freshener contains no fragrance or plastics and can keep your car smelling fresh for more than a year. Keep in Mind It’s much larger than most air fresheners, so it’s not ideal if you want a sleek look. At first glance, this car air freshener may not look like much, but it is more than meets the eye. Made with bamboo and hemp, this air freshener traps and removes odor particles. Plus, its string makes it easy to hang on the back of a car seat. Although this air freshener may be slightly more expensive than other styles upfront, it has a significantly longer lifespan than most at 365 days, and it will purify the air in your car without any artificial scent. It’s also pet-friendly and won’t negatively impact many passengers who may be in your car and suffer from asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues. Once the charcoal is ready to be recycled, it can serve as a natural plant fertilizer, which is beneficial for the environment. Price at time of publish: $24 for one Product Details: Type: Bamboo charcoal | Scent: None | Replacement Time: 365 days The Bottom Line Overall, the best car air freshener is Febreze Unstopables Car Odor-Fighting Car Freshener Vent Clip. This car air freshener can leave your car smelling fresh and clean for up to 30 days and blocks odors instead of just temporarily covering them up. It’s also easy to install by simply clipping it on a vent, and the strength can easily be adjusted to meet your fragrance preferences. What to Know About Car Air Fresheners Before Shopping Placement Car air fresheners can be placed in a variety of places, depending on the type and their particular instructions. Some options are meant to clip seamlessly into your car’s air vents, while others plug into the cigarette lighter or simply hang. As important as it is to know the best places to put an air freshener, you should also be aware of the spots to avoid. Don’t place an air freshener “under the seats as there isn’t the proper airflow to have the scent move around inside the car,” Belair says. “Also, avoid placing them directly on interior surfaces as the oils from the freshener may damage the plastics in the vehicle.” Although you may be tempted to hang a disposable air freshener on your rearview mirror, Reynoso doesn't recommend it. “It obstructs your vision while you're driving and can be dangerous,” he explains. Scent The best car air fresheners have a variety of pleasant scents. “Refreshing and light scents like citrus, clean linen, or a subtle floral aroma tend to be popular choices for car air fresheners,” Belair says. “Men tend to lean towards stronger fragrances, such as leather, mahogany, and dark ice.” It is also important that the scents you select are conducive to driving. Reynoso says one should opt for “a scent that is pleasant and not distracting—something you enjoy smelling and not something that feels like it is overpowering your nostrils while you drive.” If you’re sensitive to smells, look for an unscented option like the Purggo Car Air Freshener. The circulation of a car air freshener’s scent may be impacted by how it is opened and used. “The secret about Little Trees is you’re not supposed to completely remove the plastic. There are two lines on the top that you’re supposed to cut and then pull the plastic down one level a week to get the most out of each tree,” Belair says. Additionally, Reynoso recommends testing a car air freshener before buying a whole pack. “For any air freshener, buy in small quantities to try them out first for a few days because they may smell good on their own, but once in your car with heat and cold cycles, the smell may change drastically.” Longevity The longevity of a car air freshener depends on the brand and type. For example, some of the best car air fresheners, including cans and vented clips, can be adjusted to preserve their scent via adjustable lids, silde bars, and various scent strength settings. However, “most offer about one to two months of durability,” Belair says. For a long lasting scent, the Yankee Candle Vent Clips in Midsummer’s Night is a solid choice. This one is made with a patchouli scent and can last for at least 90 days when all three clips are used. Your Questions, Answered How often do you change car air fresheners? When it comes to changing out car air fresheners, Belair recommends swapping them out every one to two months, though each product has its own replacement time. Be sure to check the instructions to see how often the manufacturer recommends replacing the air freshener. Which car air freshener scent lasts the longest? If you’re looking for one of the best car air fresheners with a scent that will last you a while, “scents like sandalwood, patchouli, and vanilla tend to have a reputation for lingering in the air for an extended period,” Belair explains. Where is the best place to put an air freshener in a car? To best circulate an air freshener’s scent around a car, Belair recommends clipping one to an air vent. Reynoso adds that other good places for hanging paper disposable air fresheners are “off the turn signal or windshield wiper levers behind the steering wheel.” Who We Are This article was written by Jenna Clark, a freelance writer who specializes in commerce, home, lifestyle, and travel content. Her work has been featured in Insider, Tripadvisor, The Knot, Taste of Home, PEOPLE, and more. To learn more about what factors should be considered when buying car air fresheners, she consulted with Dan Belair, IDA (International Detailing Association)-Certified auto detailer and owner of Sapphire Auto Spa, and Mike Reynoso, owner of Reynoso Auto Detailing. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit