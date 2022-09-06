The 10 Best Cantilever Umbrellas to Enhance Your Backyard Setup

Overall, the best cantilever umbrella is the Hampton Bay Aluminum Cantilever Solar LED Offset Umbrella Outdoor Patio Umbrella , which features 40 solar-powered LED lights, an extra-large canopy, and five classic colors to choose from.

To find the best cantilever umbrellas, we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind the canopy size, tilt, rotation, and other additional features. We also consulted Charles Lillo, co-founder of Umbrella Specialists, for additional insight.

Cantilever umbrellas (also called offset or side pole umbrellas) differ from other models due to having a post to the side that suspends the canopy in the air, says Charles Lillo , co-founder of Umbrella Specialists. One of their main benefits, the expert adds, is that they “can be rotated to keep up with the changing angle of shade as the sun moves in the sky.”

In the summertime, there’s truly nothing better than spending an afternoon relaxing in the backyard with some sunshine. Unfortunately, the sun can also be a nuisance if you don’t add in a few layers of protection, like sunglasses, sunscreen, and a cantilever umbrella.

The umbrella’s height is adjustable as well and at 10 feet, it’s big enough to provide more than enough shade and protection from the weather for you and your pals.

The umbrella’s wide, arching canopy is fade- and UV-resistant, as well as water-repellent, and the rust-resistant steel pole has eight ribs to give it plenty of stability during less-than-ideal weather. There’s also a hand crank for easy opening and closing, an air vent at the top of the canopy, and an included sandbag counterweight to keep the umbrella sturdy and safe.

While the color options may be what’s most noticeable about this umbrella, you can’t forget the 32 solar-powered LED lights included that provide a romantic look during the evening. When fully charged, the lights will last for up to eight hours. Just keep in mind that the battery is solar-powered, so you won’t be able to charge it on your own between uses.

For a more vibrant addition to your backyard , the best cantilever umbrella is the Jearey Steel Solar Lighted Cantilever Umbrella. Although it’s offered in a few traditional shades, there are also a few festive colors to choose from.

Keep in Mind: The light battery is solar-powered, so you can’t charge it on your own.

Why You Should Get It: The umbrella includes both a base and LED lighting and is less expensive than many other similar styles.

There’s an easy-to-use crank system for opening and closing, and you can rotate the umbrella 360 degrees by using a foot pedal. Change the canopy’s angle with its slide and tilt operation system, and cover the umbrella with the included cover to protect it when you’re done for the day. Unfortunately, a base isn’t included, so you’ll have to purchase one separately.

The umbrella’s canopy spans 10 feet and is both waterproof and UV-resistant. A vented top helps to circulate air. The sturdy frame is made from double-reinforced and rust-resistant aluminum as well, which keeps the umbrella standing strong even with heavy wind.

For a truly premium outdoor setup, opt for a cantilever umbrella that has lights included, such as this popular model from Blissun. It comes with five built-in and solar-powered LED lights on each of the umbrella’s eight ribs as well as one big center light to add some sparkle and illumination to your experience.

Keep in Mind: The base is not included, so you’ll have to purchase one separately.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in multiple colors and sizes. It’s also less expensive than other options on the market.

The umbrella is offered in multiple colors and also includes a weighted base, so you won’t have to purchase one separately. Plus, the umbrella also comes with a velcro strap to easily close and store it when you’re done using it for the day, as well as help secure it in the event of inclement weather.

In addition to five tilt angles, the umbrella rotates a full 360 degrees via a foot pedal so you can ensure maximum shade no matter where the sun’s position is. The canopy is also UV-resistant and features a vent to let out hot hair, keeping you at an ideal temperature when you’re sitting underneath.

The Joyesery Aluminum Cantilever Umbrella is an investment, but it’s one of the best cantilever umbrellas when it comes to weather resistance. The umbrella comes with a waterproof cover that helps to protect the thick canopy from heavy rain and wind, and the frame is made from a rustproof aluminum material that can withstand inclement weather.

Keep in Mind: The umbrella is more expensive than other picks.

Why You Should Get It: It includes a base and has a large canopy for added protection.

The canopy is detachable, which makes it easy to clean and replace in case there’s any damage or you just want a new look. The double-layered canopy is vented too, which contributes to the overall stability of the umbrella.

The umbrella, which features an 11-foot canopy, has an auto-lock system that allows for easy repositioning of the umbrella’s tilt. Plus, it comes in six colors and patterns and multiple sizes, so there’s one for yards of all sizes and designs.

This Grand Patio umbrella comes with a sturdy black base that has a set of wheels, making it one of the best cantilever umbrellas worth considering. The wheels make it easy to transport the umbrella around your yard while the included base will spare you from having to purchase one separately.

Keep in Mind: It’s recommended you store the umbrella away in bad weather, so you’ll have to have a large enough space to put it.

Why You Should Get It: An auto-lock system allows you to reposition the tilt of the umbrella. Plus, the base has wheels for easy movement.

The umbrella’s canopy is UV-resistant, water-repellent, and fade-resistant, helping ensure that it’ll last for years to come. Just remember that you’ll need to purchase a weighted base to further secure the umbrella.

The umbrella features a unique handle design and crank system that you can use to adjust the canopy up to 360 degrees. There are also six tilt angles and height options to choose from, which is ideal whether you entertain al fresco or just spend a lot of time outdoors .

If a rectangular canopy isn’t the look you’re into, this pick from Purple Leaf is the best cantilever umbrella for your backyard. The square-shaped canopy is offered in multiple sizes and colors, so you’ll be able to find the best space for your yard.

Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options and doesn’t include a weighted base.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in multiple sizes and colors and has six height and angle options to choose from.

The umbrella can rotate 360 degrees and has five tilt positions, all of which are easily adjustable. The canopy is vented to help with airflow and keep the umbrella sturdy as well. Plus, the aluminum pole is scratch- and rust-resistant, with steel ribs designed to help with durability. Just keep in mind you’ll have to purchase a base, which adds an additional cost.

The style is offered with and without LED lighting, so you can choose which works best for your outdoor space. If you choose a lighted pick, there’s a warm t battery-operated LED light attached to the center frame of the canopy.

The best cantilever umbrella with a rectangular shape is this pick from Laurel Canyon. The canopy is designed to be UV-, weather-, and fade-resistant, and due to its large size, it’s guaranteed to provide you all the shade you could need even on the hottest of days.

Keep in Mind: The large canopy size may not be the best fit for every backyard.

Why You Should Get It: You can choose whether or not you want a model with lighting,

You can rotate this umbrella up to 360 degrees just by stepping on a foot pedal and twisting the pole as needed. There’s also a four-level tilt system that you can use to adjust the canopy’s angle and make sure you’re always getting the shade you want.

Although you’ll have to purchase a base separately, the canopy does feature a long zipper in its corners to help keep it sturdy and stable even when there’s heavy wind. The pole’s eight aluminum ribs and thick material are rust- and corrosion-resistant and work to reduce swaying as well.

The Sunnyglade Rectangular Patio Offset Hanging Umbrella is the best cantilever umbrella if you have a larger space or want tons of coverage. With a 10-foot polyester canopy, it provides more than enough shade for outdoor entertaining all summer long.

Keep in Mind: It doesn’t include a base, so you’ll have to purchase one separately.

Why You Should Get It: People who want as much shade and sun protection as they can get.

We Tested 28 of the Best Patio Umbrellas—and These 9 Resisted Stains, Fading, and Weather Damage

Part of what makes this style one of the best cantilever umbrellas is it won’t tip over in the wind, thanks to the vented canopy. Plus, it has a durable aluminum pole and eight steel ribs designed to be rust- and fade-resistant. Just keep in mind that while a cross base is included to provide some extra support, you will need to purchase additional weights on your own to further secure the umbrella.

The canopy is square-shaped and comes in three neutral colors, so it’ll work with different outdoor decor styles. You’ll be able to operate the umbrella with a simple crank mechanism handle as well as choose from five different tilt positions, allowing you to control how much sunshine you’re getting. Plus, the canopy rotates a full 360 degrees, easily controlled by foot pedals.

If you have a small space , Outsunny’s Square Cantilever Umbrella is the best cantilever umbrella worth considering. The 8-foot canopy is smaller than other styles yet will still provide plenty of shade without overwhelming your space.

Keep in Mind: You’ll have to purchase weights separately to secure the umbrella.

Why You Should Get It: The umbrella has five tilt positions, so you can adjust it to your liking.

The umbrella’s tilting system includes an ergonomic sliding handle that lets you adjust the canopy from 90 to 180 degrees with ease. The umbrella’s sturdy stand features a rustproof metal cover, too, so the model should last for several summers without getting damaged by the weather. Just make sure to close it up whenever it’s not in use and store it away between seasons.

The umbrella is offered in seven colors, each of which is made with UV-resistant fabric. A 2-year fade-resistant warranty is included, in case your canopy fades too much in the direct sunlight. Unlike some other models, this umbrella does not come with a base, so you’ll have to purchase one separately at an additional cost. It also doesn’t have any lighting, which is worth considering if you don’t have much outdoor lighting otherwise.

For a less expensive option , the best cantilever umbrella is this design by Bluu. The umbrella features a thick 10-foot canopy with a water-repellent coating that’ll protect you and the umbrella from harsh weather. Plus, eight velcro straps help secure the canopy to the pole.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in multiple colors and has a 2-year fade-resistant warranty.

The umbrella is offered in five colors, so you’re sure to find one that suits your outdoor setup. It comes with a stand as well, which has to be filled with 220 pounds of play sand. Just keep in mind you’ll have to purchase the sand separately.

During testing, it was noted that assembly took about 40 minutes, which was longer than some other picks. However, once it’s set up the umbrella is easy to operate due to a simple crank-lift system. Plus, user-friendly manual tilt capabilities let you quickly adjust the umbrella’s placement and coverage. The steel pole is rust- and weather-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about it becoming damaged over time.

Due to the umbrella’s 11-foot canopy and octagonal shape, you’ll get plenty of shade when sitting underneath it. You’ll be protected from the sun’s harmful rays thanks to the canopy’s UV-protected fabric. And, since the canopy is vented, it’ll let the wind come through while still protecting you from the elements.

Overall, the best cantilever umbrella is this pick from Hampton Bay. The umbrella, which was a top pick during lab testing, features 40 LED lights that’ll emit a warm, beautiful glow in your outdoor space—no cords necessary.

Keep in Mind: You’ll have to manually tilt the umbrella if you prefer a specific angle. Plus, the assembly may take longer than some other picks.

Why You Should Get It: It features 40 LED lights so you won’t have to worry about outdoor lighting. Plus, it’s offered in multiple colors, each of which has a UV-protected canopy.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the best cantilever umbrella is the Hampton Bay Aluminum Cantilever Solar LED Offset Umbrella Outdoor Patio Umbrella due to its sturdy structure, large size, and numerous LED lights. For a less expensive option, consider the Bluu Banyan Patio Offset Outdoor Cantilever Umbrella. The umbrella has a 10-foot canopy that’s weather-resistant and tiltable.

What to Know About Cantilever Umbrellas Before Shopping

Canopy Size

The canopy size will determine how much coverage and shade you’ll get. While most umbrellas are about 10 feet, some can be larger as well. To determine which canopy size is best, be sure to measure your space and ensure there’s enough room to open the umbrella up.

You’ll also want to consider how you’re going to use it, whether that be for sunbathing or entertaining al fresco. If you plan to use it for multiple people, you may want a larger canopy.

Tilt

Many cantilever umbrellas feature tilting functions that let you angle the canopy to give you just the right amount of shade. Look for models that have a crank lever or foot pedal for tilting, as that’ll make for the easiest use.

Rotation

Many cantilever umbrellas can rotate, allowing for greater coverage without having to move the base. For picks that can rotate 360 degrees, opt for options that include a lever mechanism to allow for simple, stress-free rotation throughout the day.

Material

Many cantilever umbrellas feature a polyester canopy, which can make for strong protection against rain and light wind and is soft to the touch. Sunbrella acrylic fabric is another great option, as it’s weather- and fade-resistant, as is Texsilk olefin, which is stain-resistant and ultra durable.



As for the umbrella frame, consider models with steel or aluminum bases, as those tend to be sleek, durable, and rust-resistant.

UV Protection

To keep yourself and others protected from the sun’s harmful UV rays, Lillo recommends canopy materials with an SPF rating over 50. Many common materials, like polyester and Olefin, are UV-resistant, but keep in mind that darker color canopies tend to absorb more UV rays than lighter-colored versions.

Extra Features

To find the best cantilever umbrella for your backyard, it’s worth considering what additional features they come with. For starters, every umbrella needs a base but not every model comes with one, so you may end up having to purchase one separately for an additional cost. Some umbrellas have LED lighting built in, which is ideal if you need more outdoor lighting in your space.

Your Questions, Answered

Are cantilever umbrellas good in the wind?

Like all other types of umbrellas, cantilever umbrellas should be closed up when there are winds over 25 mph, according to Lillo. The stronger the base you have, the sturdier the umbrella will be in the wind, but to be safe, it’s best to keep your umbrella closed whenever it’s not in use.

How do you choose the correct size of cantilever umbrella?

The best size of cantilever umbrella depends on your home’s specific needs, Lillo says, including the amount of shade required and the space allotted. In general, the larger the umbrella, the more shade you will get, he explains, but with cantilevers, you can usually go with a slightly smaller option because they “move with the shade.”

How do you clean a cantilever umbrella?

To keep your umbrella looking fresh, first remove any dirt, leaves, and other debris with a soft bristle brush, Lillo says. Then, combine soap (or laundry detergent) and water and use the brush to clean the umbrella’s fabric, one small section at a time. Allow it to sit for at least 15 minutes and then rinse the umbrella off with water to remove soap residue. Finally, let the umbrella dry in the sun before you close it back up.



Who We Are

Rachel Simon is a freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens. To find the best cantilever umbrellas, she researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind several factors, like material and size. She also consulted Charles Lillo, co-founder of Umbrella Specialists.

