The 11 Best Calendars of 2022 to Stay Organized All Year Long

Whether you have a busy wedding season, tons of meetings, or want to write down loved ones’ birthdays, a calendar is a great place to keep track of them. With so many options, however, it can be difficult to choose which is the best calendar to suit your needs.

Best Overall Minted Simple Statement Calendar Minted View On Minted Why You Should Get It: You can personalize the photos, cover text, and color theme. Keep in Mind: There’s limited space to write in notes for each date, as opposed to some other styles. Overall, the best calendar is the Simple Statement Calendar from Minted. The customizable is offered in two sizes and three color themes. It also allows you to include your own photos and write your own cover text, so you’ll get a truly personal pick whether you’re saving it for yourself or gifting it to a loved one. The calendar is offered in an 11.5 x 14-inch grand size, but you can opt for the standard 8 x 11.5-inch pick for a smaller, less expensive option. Each is offered in the same three color theme options: cloud, desert, and blush. The calendar also features a built-in hanging ring, so you can use it either as a desk or wall calendar. It’s worth noting that there’s limited space to write in notes for each date, as opposed to some other larger styles. However, some national holidays are pre-printed onto the pages and the simple style leaves a bit of blank space to write outside the lines. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.5 x 14 inches | Material: Paper

Best Reusable Memo Custom Acrylics Custom Wall Calendar Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: You’ll be able to choose between different hardware finishes as well as customize the printed title on the piece. Keep in Mind: You’ll have to re-fill in the dates and holidays each month. Most yearly calendars are single-use so if you want a reusable pick, the best calendar is this style by Memo Custom Acrylics. The calendar operates like a dry-erase board, so you’ll be able to use it for years to come. You’ll be able to customize the title printed at the top of the calendar, so it’s a great option for gifting. The calendar’s text can be done in either black, gold, or white and the seller will even give you a free preview within 24 hours of ordering, so you can decide if you like the way it looks. You can also choose between gold, black, or silver hardware finishes for further personalization. The calendar is offered in five sizes and comes with 1-10 dry erase markers, depending on which package you choose, so it’s easy to re-fill in the dates and holidays each month. Price at time of publish: From $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 14 inches | Material: Acrylic

Best Perpetual Numcraft Perpetual Desk Calendar Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in a variety of finishes and is on the smaller side, so it won’t take up much space on a desk, dresser, or nightstand. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than some other styles. For a decorative, minimal option that’ll just help you keep track of the date, the best calendar is this pick from Numcraft. The calendar is offered in seven finishes and is on the smaller side, so it won’t take up too much space on your desk, dresser, or nightstand. The calendar features a stand in your desired finish, as well as three rows of paper hanging from metal rings. One indicates the month, while the others are for the date. To use the calendar, all you have to do is flip one tab from each row as needed. It is a bit more expensive than other styles, however it’s worth noting that this option is reusable, so you won’t have to invest in a new calendar each year. Plus, it has a modern, decorative style you won’t mind having on display. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Dimensions: 6.29 x 2.36 x 4.92 inches | Material: Wood, metal, paper

Best Magnetic Bright Day Magnetic Refrigerator Calendar Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It's offered in several patterns, lists 120 holidays, and leaves room to write any notes. Keep in Mind: It's not reusable or refillable, unlike some other styles. For families juggling multiple schedules, the Bright Day Magnetic Refrigerator Calendar is the best calendar for your home. You'll be able to display it right in your kitchen, so everyone can easily access the schedule for the week, whether it be chores, birthday parties, or travel plans. The calendar is offered in eight different patterns and is a tear-off style, so it's not reusable or refillable. However, it lists 120 holidays and leaves room to write any notes you may need. Plus, according to the brand, it has thick pages that won't bleed through to the next one. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Dimensions: 8 x 10 inches | Material: Paper

Best Small Kinyard Mini Desk Calendar Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in five colors and you can keep the cover flap closed for a sleeker look. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have room to write notes for each date. The Kinyard Mini Desk Calendar is a compact style that’s ideal for sitting on a desk or nightstand. The calendar is a flip-page style that’s less expensive than other styles. Plus, it’s offered in five colors, so you can choose which suits your style best. The yearly calendar has a cover that can be flapped close for a sleeker look. Due to its small size, however, the calendar doesn’t feature space to write notes for each date, so it’s not the best calendar if you’re looking to include holidays, birthdays, deadlines, and more. Price at time of publish: $9 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.94 x 2.95 x 2.36 inches | Material: Paper

Best Large Staples Desk Pad Calendar Staples View On Staples Why You Should Get It: It has holes to hang it, so you can choose if you want to display it or use it as a desk pad. It also features corner cards to prevent the pages from curling. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a decorative design, so it may not be ideal depending on your preferences. The Staples Desk Pad Calendar is an oversized option that can either be used on your desk or hung on your wall. Either way, you’ll appreciate that the paper style includes most major holidays and has plenty of space to write in meetings, deadlines, and other events. The calendar has a minimal black and white style, so it’s not the best calendar if you prefer a more decorative design. However, unlike some other styles, it features corner cards to prevent the pages from curling. It’s also less expensive than other styles, which is ideal given that it has tear-off pages that aren’t reusable or refillable. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Dimensions: 22 x 17 inches | Material: Paper

Best Decorative Artifact Uprising Brass Easel & Calendar Artifact Uprising View On Artifactuprising.com Why You Should Get It: You can customize each page to feature personal photos. The brass easel can also be used to display printed pictures, as well as a small piece of art. Keep in Mind: The brass will have a patina over time, so you’ll have to polish it to maintain the original shiny look. Artifact Uprising’s Brass Easel & Calendar will look like a decorative piece in your home, so it’s worth the investment. The set comes with a brass easel and custom-printed calendar pages that’ll loosely sit on the edge of the easel for a stylish look. The calendar comes with twelve calendar sheets, which you can customize with personal photos as well as with one of six font options. Though the calendar is more expensive than other styles, you’ll be able to purchase refill pages each year at a lower cost. It’s worth noting that the brass will have a patina over time, so you’ll have to polish it to maintain the original shiny look if you prefer it that way. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.875 x 8 inches (easel), 5 x 7 inches (prints) | Material: Brass, paper

Best Multi-Use Seedlings Postcard Calendar Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: The pages double as postcards and are made of seed paper, so they can also be planted to grow wildflowers. Keep in Mind: They’re loose pages that don’t have a holder, so you’ll have to keep track of them. For a calendar that’ll do more than just keep track of your schedule, the best calendar is this pick from Seedlings. The set includes 12 calendar pages that double as postcards and can also be planted, so you’ll get multiple uses with each month. Once a month ends all you have to do is tear off the calendar portion and you’ll have a 4x6-inch postcard you can address to a loved one. Since each page is made of seed paper, the lucky recipient will even be able to plant it and grow wildflowers at home. The calendar pages don’t have a holder, so you’ll have to keep track of the pile throughout the year or purchase a holder separately. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Dimensions: 6 x 7 inches | Material: Seed paper

Best Custom Papier Typographic Photo Calendar Papier View On Papier.com Why You Should Get It: It has a built-in hanging loop, so you can either leave it on your desk or hang it on a wall. Keep in Mind: The calendar doesn’t specifically note any national holidays, so you’ll have to fill them in yourself if needed. Whether you’re looking for a thoughtful gift or just want to enjoy your favorite photos in a unique way, the best calendar is this pick from Papier. The customizable option allows you to upload one photo per month, plus the cover page, for a one-of-a-kind creation. Building the calendar is fairly simple as you can upload photos from your computer, desktop, or even directly from Instagram. You can also customize the cover title’s font, size, text color, and alignment for added customization. Plus, the calendar is offered in two sizes, each of which has a built-in hanging loop. The calendar doesn’t specifically note any national holidays, so keep in mind that you’ll have to fill them in yourself if needed. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Dimensions: 8.25 x 11.75 inches | Material: Silk paper

Best Wall Joyful Card Company Monthly Calendar Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: Each page has a hand-painted botanical design that'll look like art on your wall. Keep in Mind: It's more expensive than other styles and has an additional shipping cost. If you're going to hang a calendar on your wall, it might as well be this pick by Joyful Card Company. Each page features a hand-painted floral design that'll look like a little piece of art in your space. The 12-month calendar features black spiral binding and a loop for easy hanging. In addition to the botanical images, you'll appreciate that major holidays are pre-printed for each month and there's plenty of room to write notes for each date. The calendar is shipped using biodegradable tape and recyclable packing, so it's a nature-friendly pick in more ways than one. Just keep in mind that it's more expensive than other styles and has an additional shipping cost. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 8.5 x 11 inches | Material: Paper