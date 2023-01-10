The 19 Best Cake Stands of 2023 for Birthdays, Holidays, and More

To help take your baking game to the next level, we researched the best cake stands out there, keeping in mind dimensions, material, and weight. Overall, the best cake stand is the Pottery Barn Mendocino Stoneware Cake Stand , a stoneware option that’s both stylish and durable.

“Opting to use a cake stand guarantees the security of the cake. It is simpler to move the cake around on a stand without spoiling its appearance. Wherein, you can put it wherever you wish without risk of injury,” says Jodi Pemberton, head chef and founder of Eat Pallet Restaurant. “Aside from that, the frosting is the most delicate component of the cake, therefore using a cake stand can help you avoid a catastrophe.”

You might think a cake stand is unnecessary but if you ask any professional baker, they’ll tell you that when it comes to decorating, a good cake stand is just as important as the frosting and topper when decorating a cake.

Best Overall Pottery Barn Mendocino Stoneware Cake Stand Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: It’s made of stoneware, so it’s both stylish and durable. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in one size and is handwash only. Overall, the best cake stand is Pottery Barn’s Mendocino Stoneware Cake Stand. In addition to having a rustic and versatile aesthetic, the handmade design is made of durable stoneware that should last you for years to come. Although the cake stand is only offered in one size, this option has a generous 14-inch diameter that leaves more than enough room for a full birthday cake or set of cupcakes. Just keep in mind that the glazed style is handwash only to keep it in good condition. Price at time of publish: $79 Product Details: Dimensions: 14.75 x 5 inches | Material: Stoneware | Weight: Not listed

Best Budget Kanwone 10-Inch Porcelain Cake Stand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The minimal design makes a great base for vibrant and decadent desserts. Keep in Mind: The porcelain material is quite fragile and might chip with heavy use. The Kanwone 10-Inch Porcelain Cake Stand is the best cake stand if you’re in need of a simple, less expensive option. This plain white porcelain cake stand comes in three different sizes, so you can choose which suits your baking needs best. Plus, it’s designed with a weighted base that helps to ensure your cake is secured. The minimal design of the cake stand makes for a great base for vibrant and decadent desserts. Although it’s not dishwasher safe, the food-grade glossy finish helps prevent staining. Plus, it can easily be washed with a bit of warm and soapy water. Just be careful when handling it as it’s made of porcelain, which can chip easily. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 4 inches | Material: Porcelain | Weight: 2.72 pounds

Best Splurge Pottery Barn Stinson Handcasted Aluminum Cake Stand Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: The design looks like a decorative piece and the curved top will further secure your cake. Keep in Mind: It’s heavier than other options, which could make it difficult to transport. If you’re looking to seriously invest in a high-quality cake stand that’ll last you for years to come, the best cake stand is the Stinson Handcasted Aluminum Cake Stand from Pottery Barn. This option combines a minimal yet decorative design with durable aluminum material that won’t chip or break while you use it. Unlike other cake stands, this pick has a curved top that’ll further secure the cake or other desserts placed on it. Just keep in mind that at eight pounds the cake stand is heavier than other options, so it’s not ideal if you prefer a pick that’s easy to transport. Price at time of publish: $229 Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 11 inches | Material: Aluminum | Weight: 8 pounds We Tested 22 of the Best Stand Mixers, but These 9 Are Worth a Spot on Your Countertop

Best for Cupcakes Rebrilliant Wiesner Stainless Steel Cupcake & Cake Pop Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It secures cupcakes in place for easy, mess-free transport and display. It’s also lightweight and can be folded for easy storage. Keep in Mind: You may not be able to put a cover on it, making it difficult to transport it from your home to an event. The Wiesner Stainless Steel Cupcake & Cake Pop Stand features compartments to secure 23 cupcakes individually, making it one of the best cake stands to consider. The budget-friendly steel style is lightweight and can be easily folded up as well, making storage easy. The three-tier design makes it easy to grab a cupcake without ruining the frosting or touching other cupcakes on the stand. If you’re baking for a party outside of your home, however, keep in mind that you may not be able to use a cover, making it difficult to transport. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Dimensions: 12 x 12 x 12.5 inches | Material: Steel | Weight: 1.01 pounds

Best Small Nuptio Round Metal Cake Stand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This minimal option comes in four colors, so you can choose which suits your needs best. Keep in Mind: Some minor assembly is required. If you’re baking for a smaller crowd, the best cake stand is this pick by Nupito. The round style comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can choose which suits your space best. Plus, the lightweight option is easy to transfer. Although the cake stand does require some minor assembly, it may actually come in handy between uses. Though it’s a small style, you can easily take the unit apart and store it in pieces until the next time you need it. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 5 inches | Material: Metal | Weight: 0.93 pounds

Best Large Le Prise Harpenden Iron Cake Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This over-the-top cake stand adds a sense of whimsy and visual interest while still providing a stable base for the cake. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other styles. Looking for an eye-catching cake stand that’ll really make a statement? The Le Prise Harpenden Iron Cake Stand is the best cake stand to consider. Although it’s a bit of a splurge, this oversized option will display your dessert while offering a decorative look. At six pounds the cake stand is heavier than some other styles, so you’ll want to keep that in mind as a cake will add additional weight. If you’re concerned about the large arched style, it’s worth noting that it’s easy to both assemble and disassemble, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to store. Price at time of publish: $144 Product Details: Dimensions: 31.5 x 14.6 x 3.5 inches | Material: Iron | Weight: 6 pounds

Best Glass House of Hampton Woodberry Glass Cake Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This classic cake stand is versatile and elegant thanks to the beaded glass edge detailing. Keep in Mind: It’s handwash only. This classic glass cake stand by House of Hampton has a timeless design yet the elegant beaded edge detailing offers a unique touch. The cake stand will make for a subtle yet decorative piece no matter the occasion. Although it’s handwash only, the cake stand is easy to clean with soap and warm water. If you’re concerned about the fragility of glass, keep in mind that the beaded edge also adds a layer of durability and may not chip or crack as easily as a flat edge design. Price at time of publish: $57 Product Details: Dimensions: 12 x 12 x 4 inches | Material: Glass | Weight: 4.09 pounds

Best Acrylic Homeries Acrylic Cake Stand with Dome Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has six different uses and comes with a cover, which makes it easier to transport dessert or just keep it fresh longer. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a decorative look, unlike other styles. If you’re looking for a versatile pick, the best cake stand is the Homeries Acrylic Cake Stand with Dome Cover. The cake stand can be used in six different ways, saving you both money and storage space in your home. The lightweight cake stand weighs less than three pounds, so you won’t have to worry about it being too heavy once there’s food on it. Unlike other styles, it comes with a cover so you can easily transport a dessert or just keep it fresh for longer. Thanks to the cover, this option is also designed to work as a serving platter and a bowl for dips or salads. All you have to do is turn over the dome or plate and you’ll have a serving dish, punch bowl, chips and salsa plate, salad bowl, and baking goods stand, in addition to a cake stand. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 12 x 10 x 8 inches | Material: Acrylic | Weight: 2.48 pounds

Best Tiered IKEA KVITTERA Serving Stand IKEA View On Ikea Why You Should Get It: The plates are removable, so you can use however many you need as well as adjust the heights. Keep in Mind: It’s not ideal for cakes and other larger desserts. The KVITTERA Serving Stand from IKEA offers a practical and affordable way to elevate your dessert—literally. The design features three tiers with curved plates that’ll safely secure your food while you transfer it. The glass and stainless steel design features three plates that are removable, so you can use however many you need as well as adjust their heights. It’s topped with a curved carrying ring that makes it easy to transport it from your kitchen to your dining table. The multi-tier style allows you to serve a few different bites at one time and is a great option to save space on your table. Just keep in mind that unlike other options, it’s not the best cake stand if you want to serve cake or other larger desserts as they’ll have to be cut up to fit the plate. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.25 x 10.74 x 13.5 inches | Material: Glass, stainless steel | Weight: 4 pounds The 9 Best Silicone Baking Mats of 2023 You Can Buy Right Now

Best Wood Pottery Barn Chateau Wood Cake Stand Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in two finishes and has a stylish aesthetic. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other styles and has to be cleaned with a dry cloth. This Pottery Barn style is one of the best cake stands if you’re looking for a design that’s both stylish and durable. The cake stand is crafted using Fair Trade Certified mango and acacia wood which makes for a rustic yet sophisticated style. The cake stand is offered in a dark brown or solid black finish, so you can choose which suits your aesthetic best. Although it’s a bit of an investment, you can use it to display a variety of foods, like pastries or fruit. Whenever it needs to be cleaned just wipe it down with a dry cloth. Price at time of publish: $69 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.25 x 5 inches | Material: Mango and acacia wood | Weight: 3 pounds

Best Gold House of Hampton Corion Iron Cake Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This stunning geometric-inspired serving platter looks more like a decorative centerpiece than a cake stand. Keep in Mind: The food-safe gold material is delicate and must be hand-washed with a damp cloth. The House of Hampton Corion Iron Cake Stand from Wayfair is one of the best cake stands for those who don’t particularly love the look of a traditional serving stand. This one offers a fun golden-hued geometric base and glossy finish that’ll elevate your next celebration. The lightweight cake stand looks almost like a chic centerpiece rather than a cake stand, so you won’t mind having it out on display between uses. The heavy iron material also offers a very sturdy base so you won’t have to worry about the cake sliding around on the table. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to handwas this pick. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 2.4 inches | Material: Iron | Weight: 1 pound

Best Silver Godinger Silver Art Co Revere Stainless Steel Cake Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Macy's Why You Should Get It: This vintage-inspired cake stand includes a cake knife. Keep in Mind: The minimal design isn’t as decorative as some other styles. You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg in order to get a stunning cake display stand—and this option is proof of that. The Godinger Silver Art Co Revere Stainless Steel Cake Stand features a vintage-inspired silhouette that makes this option one of the most elegant on the list The cake stand comes with a matching cake knife, so you’ll have everything you need to serve guests. Just keep in mind that the minimal design isn’t as decorative as some other picks, so it’s not ideal if that’s what you have in mind. Price at time of publish: $63 Product Details: Dimensions: 13 x 13 x 5 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Weight: 3 pounds

Best White Pottery Barn Chambray Tile Stoneware Cake Stand Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: This hand-painted stoneware cake stand offers rustic detailing that’s versatile and timeless. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other styles. This stunning stoneware cake stand from Pottery Barn offers the simplicity of a minimal white design yet features a hand-painted light blue detail that offers just the right amount of visual interest. Although it’s an investment piece, it’s sure to sit pretty on your countertop. The cake stand is dishwasher safe and can also be popped into the microwave without running the risk of damaging the stoneware or glazed finish. You’ll also appreciate the slightly rounded edge, which will help keep the cake in place while in transit. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.5 x 5.25 inches | Material: Stoneware | Weight: Not listed

Best with Lid CB2 Swirl Cake Stand with Glass Lid CB2 View On CB2 Why You Should Get It: Beautiful and easy to clean, this porcelain cake stand is both visually stunning and highly practical. Keep in Mind: The glass dome is quite fragile and might chip with regular/heavy use. The stunning Swirl Cake Stand with Glass Lid from CB2 features a convenient glass dome that sits comfortably above most single-layer cakes, ensuring your icing doesn’t get squished or smudged while in transit. The cake stand’s swirling mixed clay porcelain base offers just the right amount of visual interest and sophistication while still remaining neutral enough to fit in with most kitchen aesthetics. You’ll also appreciate that this option is both dishwasher and microwave safe for added convenience. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 9 inches | Material: Mixed clay porcelain, glass | Weight: Not listed

Best Spinning Ateco Revolving Cake Stand Courtesy of Amazon.com. View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Office Depot Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in a few shapes and sizes, so you can choose which suits your needs best. Keep in Mind: This option doesn’t have a stop or locking mechanism, which might be tricky when serving and slicing. Once you invest in a spinning cake stand, like this Ateco design, you’ll be hard-pressed to go back to a stationary cake stand—at least for the baking and decorating process. The cake stand features a rotating aluminum turntable that slowly spins in order to provide easier access while frosting and decorating. Although it’s more expensive than some other styles, it’s made with a sturdy cast iron base that’ll support multi-tiered cakes and pastries. Plus, it’s offered in multiple shapes and sizes, so you can choose which suits your baking needs best. Price at time of publish: $75 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.52 x 12.28 x 4.76 inches | Material: Cast iron and aluminum | Weight: 6.85 pounds

Best Marble CB2 Audrea Marble Cake Stand CB2 View On CB2 Why You Should Get It: The design features a square-shaped base and pedestal that’s a departure from typical cake stand styles. Keep in Mind: The marble material is hand-wash only and cannot be microwaved. If you’re looking for a unique and modern cake stand to add a certain flair and design to your cakes and desserts, the best cake stand is the Audrea Marble Cake Stand by CB2. This stunning marble cake stand is crafted with a polished black and white panda marble material that is both durable and extremely sturdy. Unlike typical cake stand styles, this cake stand features squared-off edges and a pedestal-like design. Not does it have a unique style but it will also look like a decorative piece in your kitchen between uses. Plus, since each piece of marble has natural variations, you’ll essentially get a one-of-a-kind piece. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Dimensions: 10.5 x 10.5 x 4.5 inches | Material: Marble | Weight: Not listed

Best Square Efavormart 10" Square Gold Metal Geometric Cake Stand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The design has a geometric base that’ll double as a decorative piece while your desserts are on display. Keep in Mind: The glass material is more fragile than other options. If you’re looking for a unique cake stand that’ll still offer the same versatility and convenience of a conventional stand, the Efavormart Square Gold Metal Geometric Cake Stand is the best cake stand. This square-shaped cake stand sits atop a geometric base that is totally unique and visually interesting while still providing ample support. The glass and metal design will make for a stable design, however you’ll want to be careful when cleaning it so as to not chip or damage the glass surface. It’s also offered in three sizes, so you can choose which suits your space best. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 5 inches | Material: Glass and metal | Weight: Not listed

Best Plastic Klaskware Round Cake Stand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The lightweight cake stand is offered in a variety of fun colors to match your party themes and events. Keep in Mind: Some minor assembly is required. The Klaskware Round Cake Stand is one of the best cake stands to consider if you’re baking for a festive occasion or just want to add a pop of color to your space. This plastic cake stand features a glossy finish and is offered in seven colors: black, blue, pink, purple, red, white, and pure white. The cake stand requires some minor assembly, though it only takes a few minutes to put it together. Once it’s all set the lightweight style is a great place to display cakes, cupcakes, fruit, or other small bites. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.7 x 11.7 x 3.5 inches | Material: Plastic and melamine | Weight: 2.51 pounds