The 10 Best Bunk Beds of 2023 for Every Style

The Belden Full-Over-Full Bunk Bed from Pottery Barn is our overall best bunk bed pick because of its timeless appeal, generous size, and enduring, hand-finished materials.

Plus, we consulted an expert to learn more. Roberto Gil , chief architect, designer, and owner of Casa Kids, shares his insight on what features to consider when selecting a bunk bed and outlines how his sustainable Brooklyn-based company approaches safety when building bunk beds.

We're taking the rumination out of the equation and arming you with a list of our top bunk bed picks to get you closer to finding one that fits your specifications. Below, we outline the best bunk beds for every style and budget based on hours of research comparing factors like price, dimensions, materials, bed sizes, and weight capacity.

There are countless bunk bed options to scroll through on the internet, and the information overload can make it challenging to narrow down which bunk bed will best serve your needs.

Steeped with nostalgia and synonymous with fun–bunk beds mark parents' childhood memories, and these spaces-savvy beds remain a mainstay in kids’ rooms and rental properties today. The best bunk beds have an uncanny ability to make kids excited for bedtime each night, maximize floor plans, and provide out-of-sight storage in a room.

Best Overall Pottery Barn Kids Belden Full-Over-Full Bunk Bed Pottery Barn Kids View On Potterybarnkids.com Why You Should Get It: The full-over-full size guarantees comfort for growing kids and adult guests. Keep in Mind: This bunk bed can’t be converted to two separate beds. Sweet dreams are made of this. And by this, we’re referring to the beautiful Belden Full-Over-Full Bunk Bed from Pottery Barn Kids. Earning the blue ribbon as the best bunk bed across all categories, the Belden covers all the bases with quality materials, enduring design, and versatile appeal. The charming bunk frame accommodates two full-size beds, providing plenty of space for sleepovers with siblings, cousins, or friends. Each Belden Bunk is constructed from solid, kiln-dried poplar wood and plywood to lay a durable, steady foundation for your while they sleep. The angular design tucks neatly into a corner of their bedroom, creating a cozy cove for them to enjoy when they wind down for the night. Timeless beadboard paneling adorns the façade, headboard, and footboard for a tidy, sophisticated look. Each bed is hand-finished by artisans in your choice of child-safe paint: simply white, seadrift, weathered navy or charcoal. A set of two roomy pull-out drawers glide out from below the lower bunk with either brushed-nickel or oil-rubbed bronze hardware, offering out-of-sight storage for folded jeans, sweaters, or a few books from your kids’ to-be-read list. The Beldon Bunk Bed features a solid wood ladder that can be installed on either end of the frame and two guardrails to keep your kiddo safe while sleeping on the top bed. Price at time of publish: $2,799 Product Details: Dimensions: 83.5 x 58.5 x 72.5 inches | Bed Size: Full | Materials: Solid poplar wood, plywood, MDF, and engineered wood | Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

Best Budget Storkcraft Long Horn Solid Hardwood Twin Bunk Bed Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It’s forged from solid wood, offering high quality at a low price. Keep in Mind: The ladder cannot be moved to another location on the bed. Sweet and simple–the Storkcraft Solid Hardwood Ladder Twin Bunk Bed earns our pick for the best bunk bed on a budget. This classic twin-over-twin bunk bed is solid wood-forged, providing your kids with a durable and sturdy place to rest their heads at the end of the day. The bed boasts a charming farmhouse-inspired silhouette complete with curved headboards and wagon-inspired safety railing along the top bunk. Each Storkcraft bunk bed comes in your choice of three finishes that best complement your kiddos’ existing bedroom decor. Snag the white finish for a fresh coastal or cottage appeal, or opt for the espresso stain to warm up their rustic bedroom. And, of course, you can never go wrong with the pink finish to add a punchy pop of color to your kids’ bedroom. Another noteworthy feature? This bunk bed design is designed to grow with your kiddos. Two twin beds can be stacked in a traditional bunk fashion during childhood years and separated into two free-standing bed frames when they grow older. This feature is ideal for transitioning from childhood into tween and teenage years and provides you peace of mind knowing that your child will always be able to sleep in the comfort of their own bed. Price at time of publish: $350 Product Details: Dimensions: 78.4 x 42.6 x 61.3 inches | Bed Size: Twin | Materials: Solid wood | Weight Capacity: 225 pounds

Best Splurge Casa Kids Cabin Bunk Bed with Stairs Casa Kids View On Casakids.com Why You Should Get It: Each bunk bed is made to order and handmade to ensure the highest quality results for every customer. Keep in Mind: This bed has a lead time of eight to 12 weeks from the time of ordering. The Casa Kids Cabin Bunk Bed with Stairs is our pick for the best bunk bed for a splurge because of its unsurpassed craftsmanship and attention to detail. Safety reigns supreme when designing Casa Kids bunk beds. “Every customer wants their kids to be safe, even if they don't ask for it,” explains Gil. "We pay a lot of attention to safety, including the sturdiness of the bunk beds (so parents can climb too), the continuous guardrails, so kids don't roll out, the ergonomic ladder with handle cutouts to hold from.” The minimalist Cabin bunk bed is a statement piece, striking a balance between youthful whimsy and sophistication. All Casa Kids bunk beds are hand-forged by a small team of woodworkers in Brooklyn from Baltic birch plywood and finished in your choice of seven high-end finishes: birch, oak, walnut, white, birch/white, oak/white, or walnut/white. Perhaps the most striking feature in the Cabin bunk is the integrated staircase. "This solution is safer, easier for parents to climb up and down, and it also provides a lot of storage in those deep drawers,” says Gil. Another noteworthy detail is that the Cabin Bunk Bed easily converts from a compact, stacked bunk design into two separate twin beds or a daybed and a twin bed pairing to suit your evolving needs. You can also take advantage of the optional trundle or under-bed storage drawers to maximize your Cabin Bunk Bed value in your space. Casa Kids is a company that values sustainability and durability above all. “Our beds don't get trashed, they get resold as preowned, a very successful program we implemented some years ago. That means we extend the life span of our product, and we make the investment worthwhile,” says Gil. Price at time of publish: From $4,100 Product Details: Dimensions: 95 x 41 x 64 inches (twin) | Bed Size: Twin, twin XL, full | Materials: Baltic Birch plywood | Weight Capacity: Not listed The 10 Best Bed Frames of 2023 for Every Style

Best for Kids Pottery Barn Kids Tree House Twin-Over-Twin Bunk Bed Pottery Barn Kids View On Potterybarnkids.com Why You Should Get It: The treehouse top bunk doubles as a play fort and offers maximum safety while your little one slumbers. Keep in Mind: Your kids may outgrow the whimsical design after a few years. If there was ever a bed that could convince your little one to start counting sheep, it’s this one. The Tree House Twin-Over-Twin Bunk Bed from Pottery Barn is what childhood dreams are made of, earning our pick for the best bunk bed for kids. The imaginative design makes tucking in for the night something to look forward to with its cozy, treehouse-inspired top bunk complete with five charming windows, an open roof, and a classic ladder entry. Better still, the house façade doubles as a substantial safety rail that greatly minimizes the risk of your little rolling off the top bunk during the night. Each bunk bed is professionally crafted with kiln-dried pine wood and engineered wood with durability and longevity in mind. The playful bed frame comes in three fresh finishes guaranteed to elevate your little one’s bedroom design. Shop the creamy French white finish to brighten their bedroom and add timeless appeal to the space. Brushed gray is our pick for a rustic or farmhouse look, and the weathered navy is an ideal fit to bring contrast and color to a contemporary kid’s bedroom. The Tree House bunk bed accommodates two twin mattresses (sold separately) and does not detach into two separate beds. Also, it’s crucial to consider the ceiling height of your kids’ room before purchasing this bunk bed, as Pottery Barn recommends a minimum ceiling height of 8 feet for this design. Price at time of publish: From $2,799 Product Details: Dimensions: 85.5 x 56.5 x 94 inches | Bed Size: Twin | Materials: Solid pine wood, pine wood veneers, engineered wood | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

Best Triple Harriet Bee Cvyatko Twin Over Twin Over Twin Triple / Quad Bunk Bed Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This triple bunk design provides a cozy sleeping arrangement for siblings and sleepovers alike. Keep in Mind: While the bunks are detachable, one of the three beds is significantly shorter than the other two when set up solo. Why settle for twice-as-nice with a standard bunk bed when you can have three times the fun with a triple bunk bed instead? The Cvyatko Twin-Over-Twin-Over-Twin Triple Bunk by Harriet Bee is the best bunk bed for shared sibling bedrooms, a grandparent's house, and tween sleepovers. The streamlined silhouette is composed of three detachable twin beds constructed from solid and manufactured wood. When stacked, the two top bunks feature extra-tall, slatted guardrails and separate ladders that lead to each bunk. The slatted railing continues, adorning the head and footboard of each bed and lending the bunk the versatility to look at home in contemporary, coastal, and farmhouse interiors. The Cvyatko Triple Bunk Bed makes a sound investment for large or growing families because the detachable bunks easily transition with your children into their teenage years or provide overflow beds for adult guests during the holidays. Each triple bunk comes in three neutral finishes that play well with vibrant and muted color palettes alike. Soft-and-airy gray will set the tone for relaxation in your bunk room, while the rich mocha stain lends traditional flair to the space. White is a winning option for all, as this timeless finish adapts to all interior styles and serves as a crisp focal point in the bedroom design. Mattresses do not come included with this purchase, and assembly is required. However, all you need to enact this triple bunk bed is two people, one screwdriver, and a free afternoon. Price at time of publish: $1,010 Product Details: Dimensions: 79.25 x 43.5 x 77.13 inches | Bed Size: Twin | Materials: Manufactured wood and solid wood | Weight Capacity: 165 pounds The 8 Best Murphy Beds of 2023 to Save You a Ton of Space

Best with Desk Pottery Barn Teen Waverly Loft & Storage Desk Set Pottery Barn Teen View On PBteen Why You Should Get It: It comes in a twin and full size that is roomy enough for kids of all ages. Keep in Mind: It only accommodates one bed. Are you searching for the best bunk bed for your tween or teen’s bedroom? The Waverly Loft & Storage Desk Set from Pottery Barn is here to deliver. The sophisticated bunk features a lofted twin or full-sized bed complete with brushed brass railing, a stationary ladder, and a clean-lined contemporary silhouette. Below the loft, the Waverly features a desk built to last a lifetime, constructed with classic furniture-making techniques like mortise and tenon joinery. Whether your kid needs a designated space to tackle homework or a spot to get ready for school each morning, this desk will not disappoint. The included desk features three wide drawers ideal for storing school supplies, makeup, and more. The desk also serves as a chest with four roomy drawers that provide ample space to stow away sweaters and tees. The Waverly Loft & Storage Desk Set comes in two versatile finishes that appeal to modern and rustic sensibilities alike. Glamour abounds with the Waverly in the simply white lacquered finish. The high-shine option is as versatile as it is beautiful, complementing saturated teen spaces and pastel-plastered kid rooms with ease. The smoked charcoal finish caters to designs on the opposite end of the style spectrum. With its distressed wood grain and matte-black hardware, the smoked charcoal Waverly makes an unmatched addition to a rustic, farmhouse, and industrial-style bedroom. Price at time of publish: $3,595 Product Details: Dimensions: 80 x 41 x 75.5 inches (twin) | Bed Size: Twin, full | Materials: Poplar, spruce, and premium-quality plywood | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

Best with Slide Max & Lily Low Bunk Twin-Over-Twin Wood Bed for Kids with Slide Amazon View On Amazon View On Maxandlily.com View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: Its compact design packs fun into even the smallest of bedrooms. Keep in Mind: The low profile may look shrunken in rooms with soaring or arched ceilings. The best bunk beds are the ones that double as a playtime destination, and the Max & Lily Low Bunk Bed with Slide checks out. Ideal for kiddos ages 6 and up, this inviting twin-over-twin bunk bed is forged from solid New Zealand pine wood to ensure the highest level of safety and durability for your little ones. A removable ladder leads the way to the upper bunk, where 14-inch guardrails provide maximum safety during sleeping hours and beyond. The Max & Lily Low Bunk top bunk measures only 50 inches tall, making it a solid addition to modestly sized kids’ rooms. Bonus: The low-profile design makes climbing the ladder a bit less daunting for little ones. The pièce de résistance for this bunk bed is the slide. From gliding down the slide with friends and siblings to sending their plush animals on the ride of their lifetime–the detachable slide provides hours of fun you and your kiddo will appreciate. Treat your tot to the Max & Lily Low Bunk Bed in one of three finishes: white, gray, or clay. The crisp-white finish is a fail-proof addition to your kiddo’s cottage, coastal or colorful bedroom, while the gray option feels decidedly modern–making it a prime pick for contemporary spaces. Clay is a universal muted stained wood finish that plays well with varied color palettes and styles. Price at time of publish: $502 Product Details: Dimensions: 81.5 x 42.5 x 50.25 inches | Bed Size: Twin | Materials: Pine Wood | Weight Capacity: 400 pounds The 10 Best Under-Bed Storage Containers of 2023

Best with Stairs Three Posts Baby & Kid Shyann Heavy Duty Wood Staircase Bunk Bed with Under Bed Trundle Bed Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Maxandlily.com Why You Should Get It: The integrated staircase doubles as a display or storage shelf and it includes a trundle. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than similar, ladder-equipped bunk beds. Set your kid up with a stairway to (sleep) heaven with the Shyann Heavy Duty Wood Staircase Bunk Bed with Trundle Bed from Wayfair. This twin-over-full design earns the coveted title on our list as the best bunk bed with a staircase for its solid design and unique bonus features. Each Shyann bunk frame is solid rubberwood-forged for enduring stability which stands against even the most rambunctious kids in your crew. The Shyann stands apart from other bunk beds because it is available in three versatile size combinations to best serve your family needs: full-over-full, twin-over-twin, or twin-over-full. Moreover, this bunk bed is equipped with a pull-out trundle bed for the same size mattress as your chosen lower bunk. A built-in staircase with slatted handrails guides your kid to the top level, where extra-tall 17-inch guardrails surround the entire upper bunk for safety purposes. One of our favorite details for the Shyann bed is the charming bookcase integrated into the side of the staircase. Each bookcase includes four shelves to store toy baskets, chapter books, sports gear, and more. Bring home the best bunk bed with stairs in one of the three charming finishes: gray, white, or rich walnut. Snowy and bright–the white Shyann makes for a head-turning focal point in your kids’ color-clad bedroom. A smoky gray hue is a versatile option worth considering if you want a bed that will grow with your kids over the years, while walnut is an elegant choice for a traditional or farmhouse-inspired room. Price at time of publish: $1,614 Product Details: Dimensions: 99.5 x 57.75 x 65 inches (twin-over-full) | Bed Size: Twin, full | Materials: Solid Wood | Weight Capacity: Up to 600 pounds

Best with Trundle Harriet Bee Walters Twin Over Twin Solid Wood Standard Bunk Bed with Trundle Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Maxandlily.com Why You Should Get It: The extra headroom between top and bottom bunk minimizes the risk of parents hitting their head when settling in to read a bedtime story. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to invest in three mattresses to enjoy both bunks and the trundle. The Walters Twin-Over-Twin Solid Wood Bunk Bed with Trundle from Wayfair earns its spot on our list as the best bunk bed with a trundle with flying colors. Its classic frame is forged from knot-free New Zealand pine wood and features slatted headboards, footboards, and matching 14-inch guardrails along the perimeter of the top bunk. A stationary built-in ladder connects the top and bottom bunks, leaving kids with extra space to play on the floor below. The bunks detach into two separate beds, ensuring your children can continue to sleep in them as they grow older. In the meantime, a hidden trundle glides out from below the bottom bed to ensure their room is fit for fun and sleepover-ready on the fly. Choose with your kiddos from one of the five brilliant colors to set the tone for their bedroom design. For a classic, timeless look, we suggest sticking to the classic tones, like the white, gray, or natural wood stain finish. These hues are versatile and will play well with many different color palettes as your kids evolve over the years. If you’re in the market for a bolder or high-contrast look, snag the deep navy or espresso wood stain instead. These moody options will anchor their bedroom design and bring a touch of elegance to an otherwise youthful space. Price at time of publish: $680 Product Details: Dimensions: 81.5 x 42.5 x 65 inches | Bed Size: Twin | Materials: Solid pine wood | Weight Capacity: 400 pounds