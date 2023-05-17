Since some bug sprays can potentially damage certain fabrics or materials, and may cause adverse reactions when in direct contact with skin, it’s important to review the ingredients and follow all product instructions. You should also understand any potential side effects and safety considerations of using chemical-based bug sprays.

“Generally, insect repellents are safe for everyone to use. However, for those with sensitive skin, finding the right insect repellent is trial and error. All liquid repellents applied to the skin can cause some irritation as they are alcohol-based and can sting,” Dr. Hooper says.

DEET-based formulas can be harmful to humans and pets if inhaled or sprayed directly in the eyes. They can also sometimes cause rashes for those with sensitive skin. Although natural bug sprays that contain essential oils or plant-based ingredients are good alternatives, DEET-based formulas or other bug sprays containing chemicals are often the most effective.

Powerful and long-lasting bug sprays may contain chemicals such as DEET to effectively repel insects. DEET (N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide) is an active ingredient in many bug sprays, especially those that offer strong protection against mosquito bites. Available in liquid, spray, or lotion bug sprays, it’s applied directly to the skin to help repel bugs.

To pick the best bug spray recommendations, we researched the category, collected insights from experts, and considered factors like scent, length of protection, and targeted insects.

“Most bug bites are harmless, yet some can spread dangerous diseases like Zika virus, malaria, and Lyme disease,” says Dr. Deirdre Hooper, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist at Audubon Dermatology. “It is important to take the necessary precautions to reduce your risk. If you are wearing bug spray with your sunscreen, apply the sunscreen first. Once it has dried, apply your repellent of choice.”

Bug sprays are a safe and effective way to keep away annoying pests and prevent insect bites. Whether you’re looking for scented or unscented, DEET-free or plant-based, there are plenty of bug sprays to choose from.

Best DEET-Free Wondercide Cedarwood Natural Insect Repellent Amazon View On Amazon View On Wondercide.com Why You Should Get It This DEET-free insect repellent uses natural essential oils for insect protection. Keep in Mind Although it can be used to fight off a variety of insects, it’s only been proven through lab testing to repel mosquitoes and ticks. If you’re looking for a DEET-free bug spray that protects against a variety of insects, consider this plant-based mosquito, tick, fly, and insect repellent by Wondercide. Made in the USA and free of harmful pesticides, it’s both safe and effective. The bug spray is designed to repel mosquitoes in addition to other common pests, including gnats, ticks, fleas, no-see-ums, spiders, and flies. It comes in a convenient two-pack and is available in a variety of essential oil scents, including cedarwood, lemongrass, peppermint, and rosemary. The 4-ounce spray bottles are convenient to take with you on camping trips or other outdoor activities but may not last as long as some of the other options on our list. Price at time of publish: $24 for two 4-ounce bottles Product Details: Scent: Cedarwood | Targeted Insects: Mosquitos, gnats, ticks, fleas, no-see-ums, spiders, and flies | Hours of Protection: One hour

Best for Ticks OFF! Deep Woods Bug Spray & Mosquito Repellent 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It This deep woods formula can protect you from ticks for up to eight hours. Keep in Mind It contains DEET and is made for outdoor activities, but may be too potent for everyday use. The Off! Deep Woods Insect Repellent is an ideal option for outdoor activities including hiking and hunting. It provides protection from ticks that may carry Lyme disease as well as other bugs including mosquitos, gnats, and chiggers. The deep woods formula is made out of 25% DEET and designed to provide protection for up to eight hours. The formula doesn’t leave an oily or greasy residue, and it also has a pleasant lemon scent. This bug spray set comes with two 4-ounce aerosol spray cans so you can keep one at home and the other in your car, although it’s most suitable for outdoor activities as opposed to everyday use. Price at time of publish: $13 for two 4-ounce cans Product Details: Scent: Lemon | Targeted Insects: Ticks, mosquitos, biting flies, gnats, and chiggers | Hours of Protection: Eight hours

Best for Mosquitos Repel 100 Insect Repellent Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It This bug spray offers protection against mosquitoes, including those that may carry the Zika, West Nile, Dengue and Chikungunya viruses. Keep in Mind It contains 98% DEET which means it is not recommended for use on children and may be a concern for some individuals with sensitive skin. The best bug sprays provide long-term protection, like the Repel 100 Insect Repellent which can repel mosquitoes and other insects for up to 10 hours. This 98% DEET formula is recommended for use in heavily infested areas, and when you’re spending extended time outside around mosquitos. It’s our top pick for keeping away mosquitoes, especially those that may carry Zika, West Nile or other viruses. It also offers protection against other insects you may encounter, including ticks, gnats, biting flies, chiggers, and fleas. This bug spray comes in a compact spray bottle that’s easy to take with you on your next outdoor adventure. You can spray it on certain fabrics like cotton or wool, but it may damage some synthetic fabrics and surfaces so make sure to test a small area first. Since this bug spray has such a high concentration of DEET, it’s not recommended for use on children. In addition to this bug spray, you may want to use a bug zapper to help keep mosquitoes (and other bugs) from biting you. Price at time of publish: $8 for a 4-ounce bottle Product Details: Scent: Unscented | Targeted Insects: Mosquitoes, ticks, gnats, biting flies, chiggers, fleas | Hours of Protection: 10 hours

Best Unscented Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Tick & Insect Repellent, Scent Zero Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Vitacost Why You Should Get It This unscented bug spray is quick-drying and non-greasy. Keep in Mind It’s a manual spray, not an aerosol spray. This unscented and non-greasy insect repellent can be sprayed on your body or gear when camping, hiking, or fishing. It contains 20% picaridin and offers protection against a range of insects, including ticks, mosquitoes, gnats, flies, chiggers, no-see-ums, and fleas. Picaridin (which repels insects by disrupting their sense of smell) is a synthetic compound made from the natural compound piperine which is found in the group of plants used to make black pepper. The best bug sprays made with picaridin are just as effective as DEET-based varieties, but without the strong chemicals. The Ranger Ready Insect Repellent can provide eight to 12 hours of protection depending on the insect. This quick-drying bug spray is a good option for the family and can be safely used on children over the age of one year old. It comes in a convenient and recyclable TSA-compliant spray bottle, so you can take it with you when you travel. Price at time of publish: $12 for a 3.4-ounce bottle Product Details: Scent: Unscented | Targeted Insects: Ticks, mosquitos, gnats, flies, chiggers, no-see-ums, and fleas | Hours of Protection: Eight to 12 hours

Best Natural Murphy's Naturals Lemon Eucalyptus Oil Insect Repellent Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It This plant-based insect repellent is free of harsh chemicals, dyes, and synthetic fragrances. Keep in Mind It doesn’t protect against as many insects as some of the other options on our list. The Murphy’s Naturals insect repellent is made of all-natural plant-based ingredients: lemon eucalyptus oil, distilled water, and ethanol made from corn. The CDC recommends oil of lemon eucalyptus as an effective plant-based alternative to DEET. This bug spray has a fresh lemon scent, but it doesn’t contain any synthetic fragrances. It provides four to six hours of protection against mosquitoes and ticks; however, it doesn’t offer protection against other types of insects. It can be sprayed directly on your skin or your gear without causing any damage or exposing you to harsh chemicals. This bug spray comes with two 4-ounce spray bottles made out of 25% recycled materials, which makes it an eco-friendly choice for keeping insects away. Murphy’s Naturals is also a Certified B Corporation, which means they meet high social and environmental standards. Price at time of publish: $10 for a 4-ounce bottle Product Details: Scent: Lemon | Targeted Insects: Mosquitos and ticks | Hours of Protection: Four to six hours

Best Scented Badger Anti-Bug Shake & Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Evitamins.com Why You Should Get It This citronella and lemongrass scented bug spray is organic and vegan. Keep in Mind While it may work on a variety of insects, it’s only been tested on mosquitos. If you want a scented bug spray, consider this natural citronella and lemongrass option by Badger. Not only does it offer a pleasant aroma, but it’s also organic, vegan, gluten free, and DEET-free. This plant-based bug spray uses pure essential oils versus strong chemicals to repel mosquitos, and can provide protection for up to three hours. It may also work on other bugs but has only been tested on mosquitos. For best results, shake the bottle before spraying it to ensure the essential oils and water mix. This family-friendly scented bug spray can be used indoors and outdoors, but Badger doesn’t recommend spraying it directly on fabrics in case of potential stains. We also love that this insect repellent is made in a solar-powered facility and comes in a lightweight and recyclable aluminum bottle. Price at time of publish: $20 for two 4-ounce bottles Product Details: Scent: Citronella and lemongrass | Targeted Insects: Mosquitos | Hours of Protection: Three hours

Best for Travel US Organic Mosquito Repellent Anti Bug Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Us-organic.com Why You Should Get It This organic bug spray comes in a TSA-compliant spray bottle. Keep in Mind You may have to reapply this bug spray more frequently if you are sweating or in a windy environment. Finding the best bug spray to bring on vacation is important, especially if you plan on traveling by airplane. This travel-friendly insect repellent by US Organic comes in a 2-ounce, TSA-compliant spray bottle, and it’s effective against mosquitoes. This organic bug spray is made in the US and complies with EPA regulatory standards. The non-sticky, long-lasting formula can provide protection for up to four hours, has an herbal scent, and keeps skin moisturized. Since it doesn’t contain preservatives or synthetic fragrances, it’s safe to use on children and expectant mothers. US Organics recommends reapplying this bug spray more frequently when you are sweating or in a windy climate. Price at time of publish: $9 for a 2-ounce bottle Product Details: Scent: Herbal | Targeted Insects: Mosquitos | Hours of Protection: Four hours

Best for Fleas Vet's Best Dog Flea + Tick Home Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Chewy Why You Should Get It This plant-based flea and tick spray can effectively kill fleas, larvae, and eggs. Keep in Mind The spray needs to dry completely before allowing your dogs to groom themselves. This natural bug spray protects dogs from fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes. It uses plant-based ingredients like peppermint oil and eugenol from clove plants to kill bugs on contact. The 8-ounce spray bottle can effectively kill not only fleas, but also flea larvae and eggs for powerful protection. Vet’s Best Flea & Tick Spray can be sprayed indoors or outdoors and is safe to use on dogs 12 weeks or older. For best results, spray on and brush through your dog’s hair throughout the year. After spraying, let it dry completely before allowing pets to groom themselves or each other. This product is made just for dogs and should not be used on humans. Price at time of publish: $8 for an 8-ounce bottle Product Details: Scent: Peppermint | Targeted Insects: Fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes | Hours of Protection: Not listed

Best for Head Lice SoCozy Boo! Lice Scaring Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It The spray is made of all-natural ingredients with a non-sticky formula. Keep in Mind For the best protection against head lice, SoCozy recommends using the accompanying shampoo, which is sold separately. The SoCozy Boo! Lice Scaring Spray repels lice while keeping hair soft. It’s safe to use in kid’s hair and does not contain any synthetic colors, dyes, parabens, or sulfates. The non-sticky formula can be sprayed on wet, damp, or dry hair and is designed for everyday use. Made with essential oils, the main ingredients are tea tree, peppermint, rosemary extract, and keratin. The tea tree and peppermint repel lice while the keratin helps to strengthen, protect, and smooth hair. While this lice scaring spray is effective on its own, SoCozy recommends using the accompanying shampoo for the best protection against head lice. Price at time of publish: $12 for an 8-ounce bottle Product Details: Scent: Tea tree, peppermint, and rosemary | Targeted Insects: Head lice | Hours of Protection: Not listed