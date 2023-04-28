Looking for the best bug repellent for your requirements? We’ve rounded up some of the best bug repellents that’ll suit most summertime activities—whether you’re searching for a wearable option appropriate for swimming or super sensitive solutions that you can safely apply to kids and babies.

Mosquitos, ticks, black flies, no-see-ums… bug season can be a huge pain if you’re not properly equipped with the best bug repellents. These days there are tons of options to best suit your specific needs, from powerful DEET-based formulas to gentler alternatives.

While our initial visions of warm weather typically include long lazy days on the beach, evening grill sessions, and time spent with family and friends in the sun, the hot and sweaty days of summer come with their own set of downsides. Case in point: bugs.

Best Spray Off! Family Care Smooth & Dry Insect Repellent 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This reliable spray dries down with a powdery, dry finish instead of leaving the skin oily to the touch. Keep in Mind: It’s not safe for kids under two months. Sometimes you can’t beat a classic, and that’s certainly the case with the best bug repellent overall: OFF! Family Care Insect & Mosquito Repellent. The DEET-based formula comes in a convenient aerosol spray canister for quick and easy application wherever you are. It’s efficient at keeping away biting flies and dangerous insects and doesn’t need to be reapplied over and over throughout the day in order to keep working. The formula is super effective, but it’s also designed to be subtle and comfortable as soon as it touches the skin. It’s not greasy or oily and instead goes on power-dry so you won’t look like you just doused yourself in oil even seconds after you’ve just applied the spray. We also like that this option is affordable—you can throw an extra in the car and bring it with you to backyard barbecues or while camping to ensure your friends and family are covered during mosquito hour. The only downside to the classic OFF! spray is that, although it works well, the DEET-based formula has a strong chemical smell and might be irritating for those who are more sensitive. The formula also isn’t proven to be safe for babies under the age of two months and should only be applied once per day on children. Price at time of publish: $11 Scent: Fragrance-free | Protection: Six hours | Active Ingredients: DEET



Best for Mosquitoes Thermacell EX90 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Why You Should Get It: This gadget has a nine hour battery life and can continue running even while charging, keeping your yard bug-free all evening. Keep in Mind: It requires replacement pods, which adds up financially. There’s nothing more annoying than a mosquito buzzing around your ear—except, perhaps, noticing too late that a mosquito is making a snack out of your arm. The Thermacell Mosquito Repellent is one of the best bug repellants for cutting down the mosquito action in your backyard or patio without having to douse yourself in spray or cream. It creates a 20-foot-zone of protection against mosquitoes, but it’s scent-free and quiet, so you’ll barely notice it’s there. All you’ll have to do is pop it into the corner of your space and take advantage of the bug-free zone. A 9-hour battery life ensures it’ll last the length of an entire barbecue. We also really like that it can be recharged rapidly via micro USB (and can still function while charging). The only downside is that this device requires replacement pods every 12 or 24 hours. The cartridges are a bit pricey and are made from a fair bit of plastic which might not be the best option if you’re looking for something eco-friendly or sustainable. Price at time of publish: $50 Scent: Fragrance-free | Protection: Nine hours | Active Ingredients: NA



Best for Ticks Poolrcfilters Ultrasonic Tick & Flea Repeller Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This device has an impressive six month battery life and covers a wide radius for maximum protection against ticks and fleas. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t protect against all kinds of bugs, such as biting flies. Golfing, hiking, or doing anything in the tall grass can put you at risk of coming in contact with ticks. The tiny insects might not seem like a huge deal—but certain ticks can carry Lyme disease so you’ll want to be as cautious as possible. The Poolrcfilters Ultrasonic Tick & Flea Repeller is a great option for those who want tick protection while on the go. It doesn’t require any spray application or lotion and instead works by putting out a high-frequency sound that naturally deters ticks and fleas and prevents them from coming close to you. Due to the particular technology, it doesn’t protect against all irritating critters, though it will ward off roaches and mosquitoes as well. The ultrasonic device has an impressive six-month battery life and is super lightweight, so it won’t weigh you down or take up any space while you’re golfing or hiking. It also features a very simple indicator light that goes out when the device needs to be charged—you’ll always know whether your device is charged and working properly to protect you. Price at time of publish: $24 Scent: Fragrance-free | Protection: Six months | Active Ingredients: NA

Best for Kids RiptGear Mosquito Patches for Kids Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This kid-friendly option provides a safe and mess-free solution that little ones will actually be excited about wearing throughout the day. Keep in Mind: It’s not recommended to apply these on bare skin or certain types of fabric. It’s not always easy to get kids to apply things like sunscreen or bug spray—but the latter can sometimes be a bigger struggle due to the fact that active ingredients like DEET aren’t deemed safe for babies and can only be used very minimally on children. That’s why we’re such major fans of the Ript Gear Mosquito Stickers, which we consider the best bug repellents for kids. The cutesy stickers feature colorful and fun animal motifs that kids won’t mind wearing. All you have to do is stick a patch or two onto their clothes and they’ll be protected from insect bites for up to six hours at a time, thanks to the unique blend of pest-deterring essential oils, including citronella. The only downside is that it’s not recommended to apply them directly onto bare skin. It’s also not recommended to apply them on polyester or nylon-based materials because the blend of essential oils could potentially stain the fabric. Price at time of publish: $16 Scent: Citronella | Protection: Six hours | Active Ingredients: Citronella oil

Best Cream 3M Ultrathon Insect Repellent Lotion Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Basspro.com Why You Should Get It: The DEET-based insect repellent lotion offers an impressive 12-hour timeframe for protection against biting flies and insects. Keep in Mind: It smells quite strong compared to aerosol sprays and other natural solutions. The 3M Ultrathon Insect Repellent Lotion is the best bug repellent when it comes to long-lasting and convenient cream-based formulas. It protects against a whole slew of biting flies and insects, including mosquitoes, chiggers, deer flies, and even ticks and fleas—and not just for a few hours, either. The DEET-based cream offers protection for up to 12 hours per application so you won’t have to reapply while on the go. We also really like that this option is sweat and splashproof—so even if you’re working out or near the water, you can rest assured that you’ll still have ample protection against biting insects. Keep in mind that the active ingredient in this cream is DEET which means that, yes, it will be effective, but you shouldn’t plan to use this option on babies or children. It also means that it’ll smell a whole lot stronger than the options that use essential oils. Price at time of publish: $12 Scent: Citronella | Protection: 12 hours | Active Ingredients: DEET

Best Wipes Off! Botanicals Towelettes Plant-Based Repellent Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This option can be tossed in any bag without fear of a spill or airport security mishap. Keep in Mind: It’s a bit expensive for what you’re getting, and not the most sustainable choice. You might not immediately think about opting for a bug-repellent wipe over a cream or an aerosol spray, but as it turns out there are a ton of benefits to going this route. The OFF! Botanicals Towelettes Wipes offer nearly the same benefits as traditional bug repellents, but you can easily pop them into your carry-on bag without worrying about having to lug another liquid with you while traveling. The convenient packaging is also compact enough to throw into your handbag or backpack for emergency use in places like restaurant patios where you don’t necessarily want to drag a full-sized spray with you (or disturb neighbors with a heavy chemical smell). We also really like that this option works extremely well against mosquitoes without the use of DEET. If you’re sensitive to the smell or don’t want to use DEET-based products around young kids, this is a major plus. The only downside is that these wipes will only provide protection for up to two hours before you’ll need to reapply again, which can be pricey and annoying if you’re going to be in a bug zone for a long time. Reusable wipes are also not the most sustainable option. Price at time of publish: $16 Scent: Fragrance-free | Protection: Two hours | Active Ingredients: pMd

Best Wearable Cliganic Mosquito Repellent Bands Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Why You Should Get It: This sustainable option is long-lasting and waterproof so you don’t have to worry about sweating or swimming. Keep in Mind: You have to wear the bracelet on your ankles and arms for it to be effective. We’re huge fans of the Cliganic 10-Pack Mosquito Repellent Bracelets—especially while traveling or swimming. The long-lasting bracelets offer an impressive 200-hour protection time, as long as you store them in the original plastic bag between uses. We also really like that they just look like a regular hair elastic rather than a bug repellent; it’s easy to match them with colorful summertime outfits, and not having to worry about lugging a spray or cream while on the go is a huge benefit as well. The mosquito repellent bracelets are DEET-free and instead, use a cocktail of essential oils to deter flying bugs and other insects. The stretchy bracelets are one size fits all and suitable (and safe) for use on children and toddlers. The one negative is that you’ll have to wear a bracelet on your arms and legs in order to ensure protection but even so, the stylish design doesn’t really stand out in a bad way. Price at time of publish: $10 Scent: Lemongrass | Protection: 200 hours | Active Ingredients: Geraniol Oil, Lemongrass Oil and Citronella Oil

Best DEET-Free Badger Anti-Bug Shake & Spray Plant-Powered Mosquito Repellent Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This DEET-free option features a pleasant smell that won’t irritate sensitive noses or skin. Keep in Mind: The bottle itself might be a little leaky due to the oily consistency. The Badger Bug Spray Organic Deet-Free Mosquito Repellent is an excellent option for the best bug repellent if you’re looking for something DEET-free that will still be just as effective as the more powerful stuff. It’s made from a blend of essential oils that provide protection for up to three hours at a time, which, admittedly, isn’t as long as DEET-based products but it’ll be worth the extra effort if you’d prefer to smell like rosemary and lemongrass over chemicals. Note that the consistency is quite oily compared to other options on the list, which will help with preventing mosquito bites, but it’s not the most practical consistency if you’re trying to apply while on the go and don’t want your skin to look slick and greasy. The oily texture also means that the bottle can get a little gunked up as well. As such, this option is probably best for use in the backyard or at the beach. Price at time of publish: $12 Scent: Rosemary | Protection: Three hours | Active Ingredients: Citronella Oil, Rosemary Oil, and Lemongrass Oil



Best Natural California Baby Natural Bug Blend Bug Repellent Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This option is made in the USA using non-DEET ingredients that repel bugs and soothe human skin. Keep in Mind: It needs to be reapplied every two hours for maximum effectiveness. Natural alternatives to traditional bug sprays and sunscreens lessen your environmental impact, and in some cases are even required when traveling abroad. The California Baby Natural Bug Blend offers a unique blend of essential oils that deters mosquitoes and other annoying insects but it's totally safe to use on infants, children, and those with sensitive skin. We also really like that this formula includes a blend of calendula and aloe vera on top of the essential oils, which helps to soothe the skin even if you do wind up with a bug bite or two. It doubles even as a skin-soothing moisturizer. Keep in mind that the California Baby Natural Bug Blend uses gentler ingredients, so you'll have to reapply often in order to keep pests away. California Baby suggests reapplying generously every half hour, which can be annoying and expensive, but worth it if you want a truly gentle and skin-loving solution to bug spray. Price at time of publish: $15 Scent: Cedar | Protection: 30 minutes | Active Ingredients: Citronella Oil and Lemongrass Oil