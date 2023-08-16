The 9 Best Brooms of 2023 for All Floor Types

In addition to Sokolowski, we interviewed Katie Dills, the senior vice president at The Cleaning Authority to find out more about what we should keep in mind when shopping for the best broom for every cleaning need. After speaking with our experts and conducting research, we rounded up our list of the best brooms.

“When shopping for the best brooms, there are, of course, several factors to keep in mind,” says Alicia Sokolowski, the president and co-CEO of AspenClean. “These include bristle type, handle material, durability, price, storage space, special features, and, if sustainability is important to you, environmental considerations.”

It might not seem like buying a new broom would require too much thought, but not all brooms are the same, and not all of them are suitable for every floor type. While it might be tempting to pick up any old broom from the local supermarket or hardware store, it’s better to find a broom that’s fit for what you need it to do and will last you a long time.

The handle also has an attached all-natural rope so you can hang it up out of the way for easy storage. The only downside is that, at 46 inches, it won’t be the best broom for tall users.

The broom is a cinch to assemble since it only comes in two pieces (the broom head and the handle) that need to be screwed together. It’s also a great option for those who are eco-conscious since it’s mostly made from sustainable bamboo.

The Harper Live.Love.Clean. Smooth Surface Bamboo Household Broom is our top pick for the best broom for kitchens. Its soft, synthetic bristles are split-tipped, making them ideal for gathering small particles you’d often find on a kitchen floor. The broom is lightweight yet sturdy, and can even efficiently be used for sweeping up pet hair.

The handle is a little on the shorter side so it’s not ideal for tall users.

This sustainable bamboo broom has soft, split-tipped bristles that are great for sweeping up small particles on smooth surfaces.

In addition to being a great pet hair broom, this model has a built-in squeegee for cleaning windows, windshields, and showers. Its adjustable handle makes it easy for people of all heights to use, and it’s incredibly lightweight at 0.92 pounds.

Using small repetitive strokes, simply rake the broom across your carpet or rug to collect pet hair. You can then remove the hair by hand, or rinse the removable head with water.

The FURemover Pet Hair Remover Carpet Rake is the best broom for quickly and efficiently picking up your pets’ fur from hardwood, tile, vinyl, concrete, and even carpets and rugs . Unlike other brooms, dog and cat fur clings to the FURemover’s natural rubber bristles that are practically a magnet for hair.

The 18-inch head is ideal for sweeping up larger outdoor areas and the long 60-inch handle is perfect for taller users. It comes in four pieces which are unlabelled, so you have to guess which bit fits where. The ease of cleaning this broom is the best part—simply hose it down in the garden and allow it to air dry.

The broom, which is strong enough for commercial use, has two bristle sizes for different types of dirt. The inner bristles are thick for larger debris, and the outer bristles are softer for finer particles.

Designed for use on multiple surfaces both indoors and outside, the Quickie Bulldozer Multi-Surface Push Broom is a heavy-duty model that’s made to last. Constructed from water-resistant resin and alloy steel, the broom won’t bend, crack, rust, or rot. We also appreciate that the handle has a weather-resistant coating for extra durability.

It needs assembling and the pieces are not labeled so a bit of guesswork is needed to put it together.

It has a large head for cleaning more surface area in less time, and varying bristle layers that can tackle both large and small particles.

Unlike other brooms that are one or two pieces, this broom comes in four pieces: three handle bits and a broom head. Though it’s easy to assemble by screwing the pieces together, you’ll have to make sure to keep all the pieces together if you ever take it apart.

The flayed design of the broom head and bristles help it to get dirt out of corners, and its 13.4-inch head width helps it collect more debris in one pass. Though unflagged, there are three layers of PET bristles that are somewhat rougher at the ends, which helps the broom collect smaller particles.

The broom head’s bristles are strong enough to gather most outdoor debris, and its bright yellow markings make this broom easy to find in a crowded garage or outdoor shed . The handle also has a hole at the top for hanging the broom up on a hook.

With unflagged bristles for sweeping up larger debris, the Yocada Outdoor Broom is our top pick for those who have balconies, patios, driveways, and decking to tend to. The cushioned handle provides a comfortable grip so you don’t develop any blisters while sweeping.

There are four different pieces that need to be screwed together for assembly.

The dustpan also features a rubber lip that sits flush to the floor so no debris is left behind. Keep in mind that this broom isn’t designed for outdoor use and may not be able to handle larger debris like leaves and sticks.

The broom has flagged bristles that can pick up fine particles from all types of floors. The dustpan features a built-in rubber comb to remove any dirt that has been left on the broom after sweeping in order to save you from manually having to remove debris and hair with your hands.

The adjustable handle extends to almost 55 inches to accommodate users of various heights. When you’re done using it, the handle retracts and the broom snaps into the dustpan that then folds upright for compact storage. To remove the broom from the dustpan, all you have to do is gently twist it to pop it out.

The Oxo Good Grips Large Sweep Set with Extendable Broom is a two-in-one dustpan and full-size broom kit that will always stay together so you’ll never have to hunt around for your dustpan again. The broom is easy to assemble, lightweight, and simple to use and store.

At 5.6 pounds, it is a fair bit heavier than some other brooms. However, the handle sports a foam grip that’s comfortable to use so you won’t get calluses on your fingers or palms. We also like that the heads can be swapped out for other cleaning heads in the Swopt line, including dusters, deck brushes, and mops, which could also save you valuable storage space. The broom is also backed by the company’s lifetime warranty.

In order not to mar or scratch their more delicate surface, hardwood floors require special types of cleaning brooms that are gentle enough to keep the floor safe, yet stiff enough to efficiently pick up dirt particles. The Swopt Premium Straight Broom is perfect for hardwood thanks to its soft yet firm bristles that can pick up smaller particles like dust and pet hair. Instead of the classic twist-on broom head, this option features a snap-locking mechanism that will never twist loose.

While it is an expensive broom, (and the replacement heads cost almost as much as the whole brush), it is a high-quality item that will help keep your home and outdoor space clean and tidy.

The handle is made from stainless steel, and it’s painted with baked-on black enamel for ultimate durability. The broom’s black and wood design makes it a perfect addition to an organic modern or modern farmhouse aesthetic .

It’s excellent for indoor use, but thanks to its stiff bristles, the broom can be used for larger and heavier debris like leaves, twigs, and small stones. The bristles’ flagged ends, on the other hand, make it just as effective at sweeping up smaller particles like dust and spilled sugar or salt.

If you’re able to splurge, the Fuller Brush Wooden House Broom is one of the best brooms you can buy. Made from durable maple hardwood, the broom’s heavy-duty head features strong styrene acrylonitrile bristles that are attached in tufts and securely stapled in place to prevent shedding.

This durably-made broom can be used indoors or outdoors, and its designed to reduce bristle shedding.

Its bristles are made from recycled bottles, so you can rest easy knowing it’s an environmentally-friendly option. We also appreciate that the top of the handle has an opening so you can hang the broom on a hook for easy storage . However, the broom doesn’t have an ergonomic or cushioned grip, so you may want to wear gardening gloves if you plan on sweeping for a long time.

As our top choice for the best broom on a budget, this option has precision-angled bristles that make it excellent at getting dust and debris out of tight corners. This broom has a 55-inch handle, and its 14-inch broom head width helps you collect more dirt in a single pass.

For those necessary daily cleanups, the affordable Libman Extra Large Indoor Outdoor Angle Broom is not only great for those quick sweeping sessions, but it comes with its own snap-on dustpan so you never have to spend time trying to remember where you left it.

It comes with its own dustpan that snaps on, and its angled bristles can reach corners.

This model also has a traditional and rustic aesthetic that won’t take away from your space if you leave it out. Additionally, since it’s made from all-natural corn, the broom is easily recyclable once you’re done with it.

While you can use the broom on dry messes, we also appreciate that the broom can be used on wet debris, like leaves or spilled cereal. However, because of its straight shape, it may be a bit hard to get any dirt that’s stuck in a corner.

Ticking all the necessary boxes when it comes to choosing the best broom, the O-Cedar Heavy-Duty Corn Broom is our top choice. It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, has corn bristles, and is durably designed. This handcrafted broom has stiff straw fibers that are wire-bound and stitched together with five rows of reinforced polytwine.

It may not be the most efficient at cleaning corners.

It’s a heavy-duty broom that can be used indoors and outdoors, for large and small particles.

The Bottom Line

Earning the top spot on our list of the best brooms is the O-Cedar Heavy-Duty Corn Broom. This model is a heavy-duty option that can be used on all types of floors to effectively clean up small and large particles. Its durable construction means that it will serve you well for a long time to come, and it can be used indoors or outdoors.

What to Know About Brooms Before Shopping

Handle Length

The length of the broom handle is an important consideration when shopping for the best broom for your needs as it affects the ergonomics and usability of the broom.

“A handle that is too short may require you to bend over excessively while sweeping, causing discomfort or strain on your back,” Sokolowski says. “On the other hand, a handle that is too long may be difficult to maneuver. Ideally, choose a broom with a handle length that allows you to comfortably hold and sweep without straining your posture. Consider your own height and preferences when selecting the appropriate handle length.”

Dills adds that most broom handles are around 3 to 5 feet long. “The ideal length for your broom handle comes down to personal preference, so figure out what’s most comfortable for you,” she says.

A broom with an adjustable handle, such as the Oxo Good Grips Large Sweep Set, is handy for homes with multiple people since it can be extended or shortened to suit the height of each user.

Weight

Brooms have different weights, depending on the type of broom and what the broomstick itself is made of. “For example, a standard indoor broom will have a different weight than a wide push broom,” Dills says. “Generally, brooms weigh anywhere from half a pound to 3 pounds, but this can vary.”

Just like its length, the weight of a broom can also impact your ability to use it effectively. “A broom that is too heavy may be difficult to lift and maneuver, especially if you have limited strength or mobility,” Sokolowski says. “Conversely, a broom that is too light may lack durability or effectiveness in sweeping up debris. Look for a broom that strikes a balance between being lightweight enough for comfortable use and sturdy enough to get the job done effectively.”

Bristle Material

Broom bristles can be made from synthetic or natural bristles, or a combination of both, and can be soft, medium, or hard. Dill explains that soft bristles are best for sweeping up smaller pieces of dirt, crumbs, hair, and other items indoors, while harder bristles are better for tackling larger debris or outdoor needs.

Broom bristles also come in either flagged and unflagged options. Flagged bristles have frayed ends for collecting smaller particles while unflagged bristles are stiff and straight, making them ideal for larger debris. Unflagged bristles also beat flagged options in terms of durability as they tend to last longer.

“The material of the bristles determines the broom's suitability for different surfaces and cleaning tasks,” Sokolowski says.

Synthetic bristles: Brooms with synthetic bristles, often made of nylon or polypropylene, are versatile and suitable for general household cleaning. They are durable, easy to clean, and work well on various floor types.

Brooms with synthetic bristles, often made of nylon or polypropylene, are versatile and suitable for general household cleaning. They are durable, easy to clean, and work well on various floor types. Natural bristles: Brooms with natural bristles, typically made from materials like corn or horsehair, are softer and more delicate. They are ideal for sweeping fine particles or debris on smooth surfaces but may not be as durable or effective on rough surfaces.

Brooms with natural bristles, typically made from materials like corn or horsehair, are softer and more delicate. They are ideal for sweeping fine particles or debris on smooth surfaces but may not be as durable or effective on rough surfaces. Combination bristles: Some brooms feature a combination of synthetic and natural bristles, offering a balance of durability and sweeping effectiveness. These types of brooms can be suitable for various surfaces and tasks.

Sokolowski suggests considering the type of flooring in your home and the specific cleaning needs you have when it comes to choosing a broom’s bristle material. “Smooth surfaces like hardwood or tile may benefit from softer bristles, while rougher surfaces like concrete or outdoor areas may require sturdier bristles.”

Your Questions, Answered

Where can you buy a broom?

“You can buy a broom from various places, including department stores (i.e., Walmart), home improvement stores like Home Depot, grocery stores, online retailers (Amazon, eBay, walmart.com, etc.), local hardware stores, and even dollar stores,” Sokolowski says.

How much are brooms?

“The cost of a broom may vary depending on the type, size, and quality of the item, with prices ranging from under $10 to over $50,” Dills says. The most affordable broom on our list, the Libman Extra Large Indoor Outdoor Angle Broom with Snap-on Dustpan, is less than $40. Our best splurge pick, the Fuller Brush Wooden House Broom, has a higher price tag of about $70.

How often should you sweep your floors?

Regularly sweeping your floors is an important household maintenance chore. “Not only will sweeping often help keep your home clean, but it will also help protect the surface of your floor,” Dills says. In addition to regular sweeping, you should also consider mopping or vacuuming your floors periodically to ensure a thorough cleaning and help reduce allergens in your home.

The frequency of sweeping your floors depends on several lifestyle factors, including the type of flooring, the amount of foot traffic, and the level of dirt and debris present. “If you have areas in your home that receive a lot of foot traffic, such as entryways, hallways, or kitchens, it's a good idea to sweep them daily or every other day,” Sokolowski says. “These areas tend to accumulate dirt, dust, and debris more quickly.”

“For rooms or spaces used regularly but not as heavily, such as bedrooms or living rooms, sweeping once or twice a week is often sufficient to keep them clean,” Sokolowski says. “If you have pets that shed a lot of hair or if you live in an area prone to dust or allergens, you may need to sweep more frequently,” she says.

Who We Are

This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has over 10 years of commerce writing experience. Kat is also the commerce editor-at-large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading U.S. online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing. For this article, Kat reviewed multiple brooms, researching factors such as each broom's length, weight, bristle material and type, suitability for floor type, and value for money. She also spoke to Alicia Sokolowski, the president and co-CEO of AspenClean, and Katie Dills, senior vice president at The Cleaning Authority.

